จอเกมมิ่ง LG UltraGear™ Gaming Monitor

แนะนำจอเกมมิ่ง 27 นิ้ว ตอบโจทย์สาย E Sport รองรับทุกความมันส์

01/02/2023

จอเกมมิ่ง LG มอบสีสันที่น่าทึ่งสมจริง

จอเกมมิ่งอุปกรณ์เล่นเกมที่เกมเมอร์ต้องมี

ปัจจุบันการเล่นเกมออนไลน์ไม่ใช่แค่กิจกรรมเพื่อสันทนาการยามว่างเท่านั้น แต่เกมได้กลายเป็นกีฬาที่มีการจัดการแข่งขันกันอย่างจริงจัง ผู้เล่นที่มีความสามารถจะได้เป็นตัวแทนประเทศเข้าแข่งขันประชันฝีมือกับตัวแทนชาติต่าง ๆ เพื่อหาผู้ชนะโดยมีเงินรางวัลมอบให้ สำหรับเกมเมอร์ที่มีฝีมือสามารถสร้างรายได้จากการเป็นนักกีฬาอีสปอร์ตหลักแสนบาทต่อเดือนเลยทีเดียว

นอกจากนี้อุตสาหกรรมเกมที่เติบโตอย่างรวดเร็วยังก่อให้เกิดอาชีพใหม่ ๆ มากมาย อาทิ สตรีมเมอร์ เกมแคสเตอร์ นักพากย์ เกมอาร์ตติส นักพัฒนาเกม นักออกแบบเกม และเกมมาสเตอร์ ซึ่งไม่ว่าจะเป็นใครการก้าวสู่มืออาชีพจำเป็นต้องมีอุปกรณ์ที่ได้มาตรฐาน และหนึ่งในอุปกรณ์สำคัญที่ช่วยให้เข้าถึงภาพกราฟิกและการเคลื่อนไหวได้อย่างลื่นไหลไม่มีกระตุกก็คือ จอเกมมิ่ง คุณภาพดีนั่นเอง

จอเกมมิ่งสำคัญอย่างไรกับการเล่นเกม

จอเกมมิ่ง หรือ จอคอมพิวเตอร์สำหรับเล่นเกม โดยเฉพาะ ถูกพัฒนาขึ้นมาให้มีความสามารถแสดงความละเอียดของภาพ ความเร็ว และการตอบสนองกับกราฟิกระดับสูงเพื่อให้ตอบโจทย์กับตัวเกมในปัจจุบันที่เต็มไปด้วยกราฟิกหนัก ๆ และรายละเอียดของภาพที่นักพัฒนาเกมต้องการให้ผู้เล่นได้เข้าถึง เพื่อให้การเล่นเกมสนุกและได้อรรถรสยิ่งขึ้น

ถือเป็นตัวแปรสำคัญที่ให้ผู้เข้าแข่งขันได้รับชัยชนะ เหมาะกับการใช้เล่นเกมโดยเฉพาะ ไม่ว่าคุณจะเป็นนักกีฬาอีสปอร์ต หรือเล่นเพื่อสันทนาการยามว่าง รวมถึงอาชีพอย่าง สตรีมเมอร์ เกมแคสเตอร์ นักพากย์ เกมอาร์ตติส นักพัฒนาเกม และนักออกแบบเกม จอเกมมิ่งล้วนเข้ามาทำให้การทำงานสะดวกสบายมากยิ่งขึ้น

ผู้ชายกำลังสนุกกับการเล่นเกม

จอเกมมิ่งดีไซน์หน้าจอกว้างให้ภาพคมชัดทุกองศา

ความแตกต่างระหว่างจอเกมมิ่งกับจอคอมพิวเตอร์ทั่วไป จอเกมมิ่ง ราคาสูงกว่า

เนื่องจากใช้เทคโนโลยีที่สูงกว่าเพื่อให้ได้มาซึ่งการแสดงภาพและสีสันที่ละเอียด รวมทั้งการตอบสนองที่รวดเร็ว ทำให้ราคาจอเกมมิ่งค่อนข้างสูง เริ่มต้นอยู่ที่ 5,000 บาทไปจนถึงหลายหมื่นบาท

จอเกมมิ่ง การตอบสนองดีกว่า

สำหรับจอเกมมิ่งจะมีอัตรารีเฟรชเรทสูงโดยเริ่มต้นตั้งแต่ 75 Hz, 120 Hz, 144 Hz หรืออาจจะสูงถึง 240 Hz ซึ่งตัวเลขยิ่งมากความละเอียดยิ่งสูง ภาพยิ่งลื่นไหลแทบไม่มีอาการกระตุกหรือหน่วงให้เห็น ส่วนจอคอมพิวเตอร์ทั่วไปอัตรารีเฟรชเรทจะอยู่ที่ 50-60 Hz เท่านั้น

จอเกมมิ่ง ใช้เทคโนโลยีจอภาพสูงกว่า

จอเกมมิ่งส่วนใหญ่จะมีความละเอียดระดับ Full HD (1920 x 1080) แบบ TN และ IPS และบางครั้งจอเกมมิ่งอาจจะมีความละเอียดสูงถึง 2K 4K (2560 x 1440 / 3840 x 2160) บางรุ่นอาจจะเร็วสุดได้แค่ 165 Hz ยิ่งจอมีความละเอียดสูงราคายิ่งสูงตาม นอกจากนี้จอเกมมิ่งจะมีเทคโนโลยีที่ชื่อว่า Adaptive-Sync ซึ่งทำหน้าที่ลดความเหลื่อมล้ำในการแสดงผลระหว่างจอภาพและตัวกราฟิกการ์ด

จอเกมมิ่ง LG ตอบโจทย์สายเกมทุกอาชีพ

นอกจากมีความสามารถแล้วอุปกรณ์ก็ต้องได้มาตรฐานเช่นกัน เพื่อตอบโจทย์ความต้องการของสายเกมทุกอาชีพ ขอแนะนำ จอเกมมิ่ง ที่มาพร้อมกับประสิทธิภาพระดับไฮเอนด์ แสดงภาพกราฟิกระดับสูง เก็บครบทุกรายละเอียด ตอบสนองรวดเร็ว เคลื่อนไหวได้ดังใจ ซึ่งทั้งหมดล้วนมีผลต่อผลแพ้ชนะในทุกแมตช์การแข่งขัน ขอแนะนำ จอเกมมิ่ง แอลจี

จอเกมมิ่ง LG ขนาด 27 นิ้ว

จอเกมมิ่ง LG ความเร็วสูงยกระดับการเล่นเกมไปอีกขั้น

จอเกมมิ่งรุ่นนี้ทรงพลัง ช่วยเพิ่มโอกาสในการคว้าชัยชนะ มาพร้อมความละเอียดระดับ QHD (2560x1440) อัตรารีเฟรชสูงถึง 165Hz (โอเวอร์คล็อก180Hz) เห็นเฟรมถัดไปก่อนใครตอบสนองต่อฝ่ายตรงข้ามได้อย่างรวดเร็ว เทคโนโลยี Nano IPS 1ms ความเร็วและภาพกราฟิกที่คมชัดขั้นสุดยอดส่งให้ LG UltraGear™ 27GP850-B เป็นจอภาพเล่นเกมที่ดีที่สุด
เทคโนโลยี Nano IPS & HDR400 สัมผัสการต่อสู้อย่างสมจริงด้วย True Colors สีสันที่น่าทึ่งตามที่ผู้พัฒนาเกมตั้งใจไว้ เทคโนโลยี FreeSync™ Premium นักเล่นเกมจะได้สัมผัสกับการเคลื่อนไหวที่ลื่นไหลไร้รอยต่อ ดีไซน์ไร้ขอบอย่างแท้จริง สามารถปรับฐาน ให้เข้ากับความเอียง ความสูง และการหมุนของจอภาพเพื่อช่วยให้คุณเล่นเกมได้อย่างสะดวกสบายยิ่งขึ้น

มาพร้อมความละเอียด FHD (1920 x 1080) อัตรารีเฟรช 144Hz แสดงภาพเคลื่อนไหวได้อย่างลื่นไหล มองเห็นเฟรมถัดไปก่อนใคร พร้อมตอบสนองฝ่ายตรงข้ามได้อย่างรวดเร็วและเล็งไปที่เป้าหมายได้อย่างง่ายดาย เทคโนโลี HDR10 พร้อมด้วย sRGB 95% ให้ภาพที่สมจริงทั้งสีสันและคอนทราสต์ ผู้เล่นจะได้เห็นสีสันที่น่าทึ่งตามที่ผู้พัฒนาเกมตั้งใจไว้

AMD FreeSync™ Premium ลื่นไหลไร้รอยต่อ ช่วยลดการกระตุกและการฉีกขาดของหน้าจอ Dynamic Action Sync ลดการดีเลย์เห็นทุกช่วงเวลาในแบบเรียลไทม์ ดีไซน์ 3-Side Virtually Borderless จอไร้ขอบ 3 ด้าน สามารถปรับขาตั้งเพื่อระดับความสูง และการหมุนจอภาพ ก้ม-เงย ช่วยให้ผู้เล่นสะดวกสบายยิ่งขึ้น

จอคอมพิวเตอร์ LG ขนาด 27 นิ้ว

จอเกมมิ่ง LG ความเร็วสูงยกระดับการเล่นเกมไปอีกขั้น

และทั้งหมดนี้ก็คือจอเกมมิ่ง 27 นิ้ว ตอบโจทย์สาย E Sport รองรับทุกความมันส์ ไม่เพียงแค่นี้ LG ยังมีจอเกมมิ่งและจอคอมพิวเตอร์ที่ใช้สำหรับงานกราฟิกหนัก ๆ อีกมากมายให้คุณได้เลือกชม สอบถามรายละเอียดข้อมูลได้ที่บริษัทแอลจี หรือศูนย์ลูกค้าสัมพันธ์หมายเลขโทรศัพท์ 02-057-5757 ทุกวัน 08:00 – 18:00 น.

