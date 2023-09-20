About Cookies on This Site

ลำโพง SoundBar รุ่น SP11RA.DTHALLK

สเปค

รีวิว

สนับสนุน

ลำโพง SoundBar รุ่น SP11RA.DTHALLK

SP11RA

ลำโพง SoundBar รุ่น SP11RA.DTHALLK

มุมมองด้านหน้าของซับวูฟเฟอร์และลำโพง up-firing ด้านหลัง

สรุป

พิมพ์
ประเภทลำโพง
ลำโพง   SoundBar
Power
พลังเสียง 770 วัตต์
USP1
ลำโพง 7.1.4 ch
USP2
MERIDIAN เทคโนโลยีเสียงระดับมืออาชีพจากยุโรป

คุณลักษณะเด่น

จำนวนช่อง

7.1.4

กำลังขับ

770 W

Dolby Atmos

ใช่

DTS:X

ใช่

หลัก

1443 x 63 x 146 mm

ลำโพงหลัง

130.0 x 211.5 x 191.2 mm

ซับวูฟเฟอร์

221.0 x 390.0 x 312.8 mm

สเปคทั้งหมด

การเชื่อมต่อ

ออปติคัล

1

AirPlay 2

ใช่

ตัวแปลงสัญญาณบลูทูธ - SBC/AAC

ใช่

เวอร์ชันบลูทูธ

5

Chromecast

ใช่

HDMI In

2

HDMI Out

1

Spotify Connect

ใช่

USB

1

Wireless Rear Ready

ใช่

Wi-Fi

ใช่

ทำงานร่วมกับ Alexa

ใช่

Works with the Google Assistant

ใช่

รองรับ HDMI

Pass-through (4K)

ใช่

Audio Return Channel (ARC)

ใช่

Audio Return Channel (e-ARC)

ใช่

CEC (Simplink)

ใช่

Dolby Vision

ใช่

HDR10

ใช่

Pass-through

ใช่

ความสะดวก

Remote App - iOS/Android OS

ใช่

โหมดควบคุม Soundbar

ใช่

TV Sound Mode Share

ใช่

ขนาด (WXHXD)

หลัก

1443 x 63 x 146 mm

ซับวูฟเฟอร์

221.0 x 390.0 x 312.8 mm

ลำโพงหลัง

130.0 x 211.5 x 191.2 mm

อุปกรณ์เสริม

ใบรับประกันสินค้า

ใช่

รีโมท

ใช่

สาย Optical

ใช่

ขาแขวนติดผนัง

ใช่

ทั่วไป

จำนวนช่อง

7.1.4

จำนวนลำโพง

15 EA

กำลังขับ

770 W

SOUND EFFECT

AI Sound Pro

ใช่

Bass Blast / Bass Blast +

ใช่

Cinema

ใช่

Game

ใช่

Music

ใช่

Sports

ใช่

มาตรฐาน

ใช่

Clear Voice

ใช่

เสียงความละเอียดสูง

Sampling

24bit/192kHz / 24bit/96kHz

Upbit / Upsampling

24bit/192kHz

AUDIO FORMAT

Dolby Atmos

ใช่

AAC

ใช่

AAC+

ใช่

Dolby Digital

ใช่

DTS Digital Surround

ใช่

DTS:X

ใช่

น้ำหนัก

หลัก

7.2 kg

น้ำหนักรวม

29.4 kg

ซับวูฟเฟอร์

7.8 kg

ลำโพงหลัง (2EA)

5.2 kg

POWER

ปิดการใช้งาน (หลัก)

0.5 W ↓

การใช้พลังงาน (หลัก)

75 W

การใช้พลังงาน (ซับวูฟเฟอร์)

38 W

การใช้พลังงานปิด (ซับวูฟเฟอร์)

0.5 W ↓

การใช้พลังงาน (ลำโพงหลัง)

40 W

ปิดการใช้งาน (ลำโพงด้านหลัง)

0.5 W ↓

รีวิวจากผู้ใช้สินค้า

