หนุ่มสาวกำลังสนุกกับปาร์ตี้ริมสระ

ลำโพงกลางแจ้งยี่ห้อไหนดี จัดเต็มความมันส์แบบ Non Stop

03/01/2023

สนุกสนานกับปาร์ตี้แบบจัดเต็ม ด้วยลำโพงกลางแจ้ง LG

ปาร์ตี้กลางแจ้งไม่มีสะดุด กับเครื่องเสียงทรงพลัง

เมื่อเอ่ยถึงการจัดงานปาร์ตี้ในสถานที่โล่งแจ้งที่เต็มไปด้วยผู้คนและเสียงรอบตัว การเลือกใช้ลำโพงกลางแจ้งเสียงดี คมชัดทุกมิติมาขยายเสียงดนตรีที่เปิดในงานทำให้คนจำนวนมากได้ยินถือเป็นตัวเลือกที่เหมาะมาก แถมบางรุ่นมาพร้อมแบตสุดอึดทำให้สามารถใช้งานได้ต่อเนื่องหลายชั่วโมง แถมการใช้งานไม่ซับซ้อน พกพาก็ไม่ลำบากอย่างที่คิด และเพื่อเอาใจสายกิจกรรมที่กำลังมองหาลำโพงไว้ใช้งานกลางแจ้ง วันนี้ LG มีทริกเลือกซื้อลำโพงกลางแจ้ง พร้อมแนะนำรุ่นที่น่าสนใจ

วิธีการเลือกลำโพงกลางแจ้งให้ตอบโจทย์การใช้งาน

หลายคนที่คิดว่าลำโพงกลางแจ้งต้องมีไซส์ใหญ่เพื่อให้พลังเสียงกระหึ่ม ขอบอกว่าคุณคิดผิดเพราะลำโพงกลางแจ้งหรือลำโพง Bluetooth สำหรับทำกิจกรรมในพื้นที่โล่งบางรุ่นมีไซส์ขนาดกะทัดรัดให้ซื้อมาใช้งานหลากหลายรุ่น แต่ขึ้นชื่อว่าเป็นลำโพงสำหรับกิจกรรมกลางแจ้งก็มีเรื่องให้พิจารณาเพิ่มขึ้น ดังนี้

กำลังวัตต์

กำลังวัตต์ (Watts) เป็นค่าที่บอกถึงความสามารถของลำโพงรุ่นนั้น ๆ ว่าสามารถรองรับกำลังขับจากเครื่องขยายเสียงได้มากหรือน้อยเพียงใด ด้วยเหตุนี้เวลาซื้อลำโพงไว้ใช้งานกลางแจ้ง ควรเลือกรุ่นที่มีกำลังวัตต์สูง ๆ และถ้ามีระบบกระจายเสียงได้หลายทิศทางยิ่งช่วยให้เสียงเพลงดังชัดเจนครอบคลุมทั้งงาน

ขนาดและน้ำหนัก

เพื่อให้ได้ลำโพงกลางแจ้งที่สามารถพกพาไปยังสถานที่ต่าง ๆ ได้สะดวก แถมใช้พื้นที่จัดเก็บขณะเคลื่อนย้ายไม่เยอะมาก แนะนำให้เลือกรุ่นที่ไม่ใหญ่และหนักจนเกินไป และถ้ามีหูหิ้วก็ช่วยให้เคลื่อนย้ายได้สะดวกยิ่งขึ้น

แหล่งพลังงาน

ลำโพงที่นำมาใช้กลางแจ้งส่วนใหญ่เป็นแบบไร้สายต้องใช้พลังงานจากแบตเตอรี่เป็นหลัก แต่บางรุ่นเป็นแบบเสียบกับปลั๊กไฟเวลาใช้งาน ฉะนั้นเวลาซื้อก็ขึ้นอยู่กับความพึงพอใจของผู้ใช้งานเป็นหลักว่า อยากได้ลำโพงกลางแจ้งที่มีแหล่งพลังงานแบบใด หรือจะเลือกรุ่นที่ใช้พลังงานจากแบตและแบบเสียบสายไฟควบคู่กันก็ได้

ลำโพงกลางแจ้งยี่ห้อไหนดี พลังเสียงจัดเต็มทุกย่านเสียง

มาถึงตรงนี้หากคุณยังไม่แน่ใจว่าซื้อเครื่องเสียงกลางแจ้งคุณภาพเสียงดีของแบรนด์ LG รุ่นไหนดี ตามมาดูข้อมูลลำโพง LG XBOOM เสียงดีที่เหมาะใช้งานเวลาทำกิจกรรมกลางแจ้ง รับรองว่าทุกรุ่นที่คัดมาฝากมีประสิทธิภาพสูงและให้เสียงดังฟังชัดจัดเต็ม

ลำโพง LG XBOOM รุ่น ON5

ลำโพง LG XBOOM รุ่น ON5

ลำโพง LG ให้เสียงหนักแน่นมีมิติ ทำให้งานปาร์ตี้มีชีวิตชีวามากขึ้น

เริ่มต้นรุ่นแรกด้วยลำโพง LG XBOOM รุ่น ON5 สามารถเชื่อมต่อกับแหล่งเสียงต่าง ๆ ได้ง่าย มีช่องใส่ CD และช่องเสียบ USB 2 ช่อง ที่สำคัญสามารถเชื่อมต่อลำโพง LG XBOOM รุ่นนี้เข้ากับสมาร์ทีวี LG ที่นำไปใช้งานกลางแจ้งผ่าน Bluetooth เพียงเท่านี้คุณจะได้สัมผัสประสบการณ์เสียงที่ดื่มด่ำมากขึ้นกว่าเดิม หรือถ้าอยากร้องคาราโอเกะเครื่องเสียงรุ่นนี้สามารถต่อเข้ากับไมค์ เพื่อให้คุณและแก๊งเพื่อนเปิดปาร์ตี้คาโอเกะได้อย่างจัดเต็ม ส่วนพลังเสียงให้มาถึง 300 วัตต์ ขับเสียงได้ดังครอบคลุมพื้นที่ขนาดเล็กและขนาดกลาง ถือเป็นลำโพงแอลจีอีกรุ่นที่เหมาะซื้อไว้ใช้ในงานปาร์ตี้ต่าง ๆ

ลำโพง LG XBOOM AI ThinQ WK7

ลำโพง LG XBOOM AI ThinQ WK7

ลำโพง LG ขนาดกะทัดรัด ช่วยสร้างบรรยากาศในงานปาร์ตี้

มาต่อกันที่ LG XBOOM AI ThinQ WK7 ลำโพงอัจฉริยะแบบเสียบสายไฟที่สามารถเชื่อมต่อกับอุปกรณ์ต่าง ๆ ผ่านบลูทูธเพื่อฟังเพลงได้แบบไร้สาย มีจุดเด่นอยู่ที่ผู้ช่วยอัจฉริยะ Google Assistant ทำให้สั่งงานด้วยเสียงผ่านลำโพงตัวนี้ได้เลย อีกทั้งผู้ผลิตใส่ฟีเจอร์ Chromecast เข้าไปในลำโพง LG รุ่นนี้ จึงสามารถเล่นเพลงจากแอปพลิเคชันที่รองรับ เช่น Spotify YouTube Music หรือ PowerAmp ได้แบบง่าย ๆ แค่เปิดแอปที่ต้องการและเลือกที่สัญลักษณ์ Cast to จากนั้นก็เลือกที่ชื่อลำโพงที่ตั้งไว้ เพียงเท่านี้ก็ได้เพลิดเพลินกับเพลงโปรด แม้พลังเสียงอยู่ที่ 30 วัตต์ ก็ช่วยให้ปาร์ตี้เล็ก ๆ ที่ริมสระไม่เงียบเหงาอีกต่อไป

ลำโพง LG XBOOM รุ่น ON7

ลำโพง LG XBOOM รุ่น ON7

ลำโพง LG มาพร้อมไฟ LED ช่วยสร้างบรรยากาศให้ดูครึกครื้นกว่าเดิม

ปิดท้ายกันด้วย ลำโพง LG XBOOM รุ่น ON7 มาพร้อมหน้าตาและการใช้งานที่เรียบง่าย กำลังขับสูงสุด 500 วัตต์ ให้พลังเสียงกระหึ่มหนักแน่นเพียงพอกับทุกงานกิจกรรม ทั้งยังมีไฟ LED มาช่วยสร้างบรรยากาศและเปลี่ยนแปลงจังหวะบีทตามจังหวะเสียงเพลง เพื่อเพิ่มความน่าตื่นเต้นให้กับงานปาร์ตี้ของคุณได้อย่างมาก แต่ถ้าอยากเพิ่มความสนุกเป็นสองเท่า แนะนำให้เชื่อมต่อ LG XBOOM ON7 สองเครื่องแบบไร้สาย รับรองว่าเสียงกระหึ่มโดนใจกว่าที่คิดแน่นอน
เป็นอย่างไรบ้าง กับลำโพง LG XBOOM ทั้ง 3 รุ่นที่เลือกมาแนะนำ ทุกรุ่นมาพร้อมสเป็กที่จัดเต็มให้เสียงแน่นและคมชัดทุกมิติ และมีความดังที่เพียงพอกับทุกงานปาร์ตี้อย่างแน่นอน หากคุณกำลังมองหาเครื่องเสียงกลางแจ้งคุณภาพเสียงดีที่พร้อมมอบประสบการณ์ที่ดีไว้ใช้งาน สามารถสอบถามรายละเอียดเพิ่มเติมได้ที่ศูนย์ลูกค้าสัมพันธ์ 02-057-5757 ทุกวันเวลา 08:00 – 18:00 น.

