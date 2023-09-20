We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
LG XBOOM รุ่น ON5 l Sound Power 300 Watts l Super Bass Boost l Multi Color Lighting
สเปคทั้งหมด
-
Function Selector - CD/DVD
-
Yes
-
Function Selector - FM
-
Yes
-
Function Selector - USB1
-
Yes
-
Function Selector - USB2
-
Yes
-
Function Selector - Bluetooth
-
Yes
-
Audio In - USB 1
-
Yes
-
Audio In - USB 2
-
Yes
-
Audio In - Guitar input
-
1EA (Φ6.3)
-
Door Lock Key (Disc)
-
Yes
-
Karaoke Function - Mic Volume (on Main Set)
-
Yes
-
Karaoke Function - Mic Jack
-
1EA (Φ6.3)
-
Karaoke Function - MIC ECHO (on RCU)
-
Yes
-
Display - Type
-
14 Seg/8 Digit
-
Display - Demo
-
Yes
-
Display - Dimmer
-
Yes
-
EQUALIZER - User EQ
-
Yes
-
EQUALIZER - Cluster3 EQ
-
Yes
-
EQUALIZER - Standard
-
Yes
-
EQUALIZER - Pop
-
Yes
-
EQUALIZER - Classic
-
Yes
-
EQUALIZER - Rock
-
Yes
-
EQUALIZER - Jazz
-
Yes
-
EQUALIZER - Bass Blast+
-
Yes
-
EQUALIZER - Football
-
Yes
-
SPECIAL EQ (Latin/ Brazil/ etc.) - Dangdut
-
Yes
-
SPECIAL EQ (Latin/ Brazil/ etc.) - Arabic
-
Yes
-
SPECIAL EQ (Latin/ Brazil/ etc.) - Afro Hip-hop
-
Yes
-
SPECIAL EQ (Latin/ Brazil/ etc.) - India
-
Yes
-
SPECIAL EQ (Latin/ Brazil/ etc.) - Regueton
-
Yes
-
SPECIAL EQ (Latin/ Brazil/ etc.) - Merengue
-
Yes
-
SPECIAL EQ (Latin/ Brazil/ etc.) - Salsa
-
Yes
-
SPECIAL EQ (Latin/ Brazil/ etc.) - Samba
-
Yes
-
SPECIAL EQ (Latin/ Brazil/ etc.) - Axe
-
Yes
-
SPECIAL EQ (Latin/ Brazil/ etc.) - Forro
-
Yes
-
SPECIAL EQ (Latin/ Brazil/ etc.) - Funk
-
Yes
-
SPECIAL EQ (Latin/ Brazil/ etc.) - Sertanejo
-
Yes
-
Childsafe Mode
-
Yes
-
Power Requirement - Narrow
-
200-240V 50/60Hz
-
Power Requirement - Wide
-
110-240V 50/60Hz
-
Power Consumption at stand by
-
0.5W↓
-
Mute
-
Yes
-
Type
-
PLL
-
Band
-
FM
-
Tuning Range - FM (50kHz / 100kHz)
-
87.5 ~ 108.0 MHz
-
Station Preset (FM / DAB+)
-
50
-
Memory / Erase
-
Yes/Yes
-
Clock/Alram/Sleep/Set
-
Yes/Yes/Yes/Yes
-
Disc
-
1
-
Loading Type
-
1-CD Tray
-
Playable DISC Format - Audio CD
-
Yes
-
Playable DISC Format - MP3/WMA CD
-
Yes/Yes
-
Playable DISC Format - CD-R/CD-RW
-
Yes/Yes
-
Playable File Format - MP3
-
Yes
-
Playable File Format - WMA
-
Yes
-
Playable File Format - Bluetooth AAC/SBC Codec
-
Yes/Yes
-
Convenience - Repeat 1/All
-
Yes/Yes
-
Convenience - Juke Box
-
Yes
-
Convenience - Suffle
-
Yes
-
Convenience - Skip - Fwd/Rev
-
Yes
-
Convenience - Scan - Fwd/Rev
-
Yes
-
Convenience - USB direct recording
-
Yes
-
Convenience - USB Copy
-
Yes
-
Convenience - Bluetooth
-
Yes
-
Convenience - Bluetooth Remote app (Android/iOS)
-
Yes/Yes
-
Convenience - Bluetooth Auto Function Change
-
Yes
-
Convenience - Bluetooth Power on (Stand by)
-
Yes
-
Convenience - Multi Bluetooth (Android/iOS)
-
Yes
-
Convenience - Multi Color(RGB) Speaker Lighting
-
Yes
-
Convenience - Party Strobe (App)
-
Yes
-
Convenience - MP3/WMA ID3 Tag Display
-
Yes
-
Convenience - File/Folder search with music playing
-
Yes
-
Convenience - File delete
-
Yes
-
Convenience - Fota
-
Yes
-
Convenience - Auto Music Play (Move&Play) (Android/iOS)
-
Yes
-
Convenience - Wireless Party Link (Twin Mode)
-
Yes
-
Set mobility - Handle
-
Yes
-
DJ Effects
-
Yes (App. Only)
-
DJ Loop
-
Yes (App. Only)
-
DJ PAD
-
Yes
-
DJ scratcher
-
Yes (App. Only)
-
Multi Juke box
-
Yes
-
Sampler Creator
-
Yes (App. Only)
-
Auto DJ
-
Yes
-
Echo Mode
-
Yes
-
Vocal Eeffects
-
Yes
-
Voice canceller
-
Yes
-
Key changer
-
Yes
-
Sound Sync - Bluetooth (LG TV)
-
Yes
-
Automatic Power on/off - Bluetooth (LG TV)
-
Yes
-
Remote Control Unit - Unit
-
Yes
-
Remote Control Unit - Model name
-
MA2
-
Remote Control Unit - Number of Key
-
40 (Option 9)
-
Remote Control Unit - Battery
-
AAA x 2
-
Instruction Manual - Simple
-
Yes
-
Warranty Card
-
Yes
-
FM Antenna
-
Yes
-
Carton Box Type (Tip on / Offset / Flexo)
-
Flexo
-
Power Cord Cable
-
Yes
-
Front Speaker - System
-
2Way 3Speaker
-
Front Speaker - Tweeter Unit
-
2" x 2
-
Front Speaker - Woofer Unit
-
8"
-
Front Speaker - Impedance (TW/Mid/Woofer)
-
8Ω/3Ω
-
Size (W x H x D, mm) - Main Set
-
330 x 685 x 344
-
Size (W x H x D, mm) - Carton
-
761 x 436 x 396
-
Weight (Kg) - Net
-
14.1
-
Weight (Kg) - Gross
-
17.0
-
Container Q'ty - 40ft HQ
-
462
-
Container Q'ty - 40ft
-
385
-
Container Q'ty - 20ft
-
185
-
"XBOOM" logo print on Speaker grill
-
Yes
รีวิวจากผู้ใช้สินค้า
-
คู่มือและซอฟแวร์
ดาวน์โหลดคู่มือการใช้งาน และซอฟแวร์ล่าสุดสำหรับสินค้าของคุณได้ที่นี่
-
แก้ไขปัญหา
วีดิโอแนะนำการแก้ไขปัญหาสินค้าเบื้องต้น
-
ข้อมูลการรับประกัน
ข้อมูลเพิ่มเติมสำหรับการรับประกันสินค้า LG
-
ชิ้นส่วนและอุปกรณ์เสริม
ซื้อชิ้นส่วนผลิตภัณฑ์และอุปกรณ์เสริม LG
-
การลงทะเบียนผลิตภัณฑ์
การลงทะเบียนผลิตภัณฑ์ของคุณจะช่วยให้คุณได้รับการสนับสนุนที่เร็วขึ้น
-
การสนับสนุนผลิตภัณฑ์
ค้นหาคู่มือการแก้ไขปัญหาและการรับประกันผลิตภัณฑ์ LG ของคุณ
-
การสนับสนุนสั่งซื้อ
ติดตามคำสั่งซื้อของคุณและตรวจสอบคำถามที่พบบ่อย
-
คำขอซ่อมแซม
เพิ่มความสะดวกด้วยบริการซ่อมทางออนไลน์