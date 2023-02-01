About Cookies on This Site

null

เครื่องเสียงคาราโอเกะ ยี่ห้อไหนดี? จัดเต็มทุกความบันเทิง

01/02/2023

ชุดลำโพงคุณภาพดี ช่วยให้การร้องคาราโอเกะสนุกเต็มอิ่มยิ่งขึ้น

ลำโพงคาราโอเกะเสียงเลิศ ตอบโจทย์ทุกความบันเทิง

การพบปะพูดคุยกันระหว่างเครือญาติหรือเพื่อนฝูงในช่วงวันหยุด หรือเทศกาลสำคัญอย่างวันปีใหม่และวันสงกรานต์ นอกจากการทานอาหารร่วมกันยังตามมาด้วยการสังสรรค์และสิ่งบันเทิงที่ช่วยสร้างความผ่อนคลาย โดยกิจกรรมที่ขาดไม่ได้นั่นคือการร้องเพลง และคงมีความสุขไม่น้อยถ้ามีชุดเครื่องเสียงคาราโอเกะมาช่วยเพิ่มอรรถรสในการร้องเพลงสักชุด วันนี้ LG มาแนะนำชุดลำโพงคาราโอเกะในบ้านที่สายปาร์ตี้ ต้องกดไลก์ นอกจากดีไซน์สวยลงตัวกับทุกมุมของห้อง ยังใช้งานได้อเนกประสงค์ไม่จำกัด ถ้าพร้อมแล้วมาดูกันว่ามีเครื่องเสียงคาราโอเกะรุ่นไหนน่าสนใจบ้าง

วิธีการเลือกเครื่องเสียงคาราโอเกะ อย่างไรให้โดนใจ

คุณภาพของเสียง

นี่เป็นเรื่องแรกที่ควรนำมาพิจารณา เพราะชุดลำโพงหรือเครื่องเสียงคาราโอเกะแต่ละรุ่นมีความแตกต่างกันทั้งเรื่องดีไซน์และคุณภาพเสียง หากต้องการเครื่องเสียงคาราโอเกะคุณภาพดีสามารถใช้งานได้หลากหลายทั้งร้องเพลง ฟังเพลง เล่นเกม หรือชมภาพยนตร์เรื่องโปรด แนะนำให้เลือกลำโพงที่สามารถปรับแต่งคุณภาพเสียงได้หลากหลาย เพื่อให้ได้รับประสบการณ์ในการร้องเพลงหรือฟังเพลงที่ดีขึ้น

ขนาดกะทัดรัด เคลื่อนย้ายสะดวก

ขอให้ลืมภาพชุดเครื่องเสียงคาราโอเกะขนาดใหญ่แบบในอดีตไปได้เลย เพราะชุดลำโพงคาราโอเกะในบ้านที่วางจำหน่ายอยู่ทุกวันนี้ หลาย ๆ รุ่นถูกออกแบบให้มีดีไซน์เก๋สามารถใช้เป็นของตกแต่งบ้านได้ แถมมีขนาดกะทัดรัดทำให้สามารถเคลื่อนย้ายเพื่อนำไปใช้งานที่ส่วนอื่นของบ้านได้ ดังนั้นถ้าคุณมีแพลนเปลี่ยนบรรยากาศจากเดิมที่ร้องเพลงคาราโอเกะในห้องรับแขกไปที่ริมสระน้ำหรือสนามหญ้าข้างบ้าน แนะนำให้เลือกซื้อชุดเครื่องเสียงคาราโอเกะที่พกพาสะดวก

ฟังก์ชันการทำงาน

เครื่องคาราโอเกะบางรุ่นมาพร้อมคุณสมบัติการใช้งานที่หลากหลาย ไม่ว่าจะรองรับการเชื่อมต่อหลากหลาย ไม่ว่าจะเป็นไร้สายอย่างบลูทูธ USB หรือจะสตรีมมิ่งผ่านสมาร์ทโฟน มีวงแหวนไฟ LED ที่เปลี่ยนสีได้ ช่วยสร้างบรรยากาศให้งานปาร์ตี้ได้มากขึ้น

ปักหมุด 4 เครื่องเสียงคุณภาพดี ใช้งานอเนกประสงค์

ลำโพง LG SoundBar รุ่น SP11RA.DTHALLK

ลำโพง LG SoundBar รุ่น SP11RA.DTHALLK

ลำโพง LG SoundBar ให้เสียงครบรอบทิศทาง สัมผัสการฟังที่ดีมากขึ้น

หากพูดถึงลำโพงซาวด์บาร์ที่ให้พลังเสียงกระหึ่ม มีขนาดกะทัดรัด และใช้งานได้หลากหลายลักษณะ เชื่อว่าลำโพง LG ซาวด์บาร์น่าจะเป็นชื่อที่ใครหลายคนนึกถึง โดยลำโพง LG SoundBar รุ่น SP11RA.DTHALLK ถือเป็นรุ่นที่น่าสนใจไม่น้อย ด้วยมีดีไซน์เก๋ไม่ว่าจัดวางตรงจุดไหนก็เข้ากับบ้านคุณได้อย่างลงตัว สามารถใช้รีโมททีวี LG เพียงอันเดียวเพื่อควบคุมการเปิด-ปิด ระดับเสียง และโหมดเสียงของซาวด์บาร์ ทั้งมาพร้อมหน่วยประมวลผล Alpha 9 AI Processor ที่อัปเกรดแล้วในปี 2021 ช่วยให้ LG ซาวด์บาร์ของคุณสร้างเสียงที่ดีขึ้น รวมถึงมีระบบเสียง 7.1.4 Ch พร้อมด้วยพลังเสียง 770W ลำโพง up-firing ด้านหลัง 2 ตัว และซับวูฟเฟอร์ ที่เข้ามายกระดับประสบการณ์ของระบบเสียงรอบทิศทางอย่างเหนือชั้น ช่วยให้คุณสัมผัสถึงเสียงได้อย่างเต็มอารมณ์ ไม่ว่าจะเป็นเสียงเวลาร้องเพลงหรือเสียงจาก ภาพยนตร์

ลำโพง LG Eclair SoundBar รุ่น QP5

ลำโพง LG Eclair SoundBar รุ่น QP5

ลำโพง LG SoundBar ช่วยให้การดูหนัง ฟังเพลง เป็นเรื่องสนุกมากขึ้น

ลำโพง LG Eclair SoundBar รุ่น QP5 เป็นอีกหนึ่งซาวด์บาร์ที่ถูกออกแบบมาเพื่อใช้งานด้านความบันเทิงโดยเฉพาะ ไม่ว่าจะดูซีรีส์เกาหลีชมการแข่งขันฟุตบอลฟังเพลง หรือเล่นเกม ด้วยมาพร้อมกับระบบเสียง Dolby Atmos 3.1.2 Ch ที่มีกำลังขับมากถึง 320 วัตต์ ขับเสียงเบสได้หนักแน่นและทรงพลังด้วยซับวูฟเฟอร์แบบสั่นสะเทือนต่ำ เพื่อให้คุณเพลิดเพลินไปทุกความบันเทิง อีกทั้งระบบเสียงลำโพง LG Eclair SoundBar รุ่นนี้เกิดจากการพัฒนาร่วมกับ Meridian ให้คุณภาพเสียงระดับพรีเมียม พร้อมประสิทธิภาพที่เหนือกว่า หากคุณกำลังมองหาชุดลำโพงไว้รับชมคอนเทนต์ต่าง ๆ หรือร้องเพลงคาราโอเกะในปาร์ตี้วันหยุดกับกลุ่มเพื่อนอย่าลืมคิดถึงลำโพงแอลจีตัวนี้

ลำโพง LG SoundBar รุ่น S75Q.DTHALLK

ลำโพง LG SoundBar รุ่น S75Q.DTHALLK

ลำโพง LG SoundBar ให้คุณภาพเสียงระดับพรีเมียม พร้อมประสิทธิภาพที่เหนือกว่า

หากมองเฉพาะรูปลักษณ์และดีไซน์ของลำโพง LG SoundBar รุ่น S75Q.DTHALLK ที่มีดีไซน์เรียบหรู นำมาใช้เป็นเฟอร์นิเจอร์ตกแต่งบ้านได้ นอกจากนี้ลำโพง LG SoundBar รุ่นนี้ยังรองรับระบบเสียง Dolby Atmos ซึ่งเป็นระบบการจำลองเสียงรอบทิศทางหรือเสียงเซอร์ราวด์ (Surround) ให้คุณฟังราละเอียดของเสียงได้อย่างชัดเจน ทั้งมอบคุณภาพเสียงระดับพรีเมียมจากการพัฒนาระบบเสียงร่วมกับ Meridian รวมถึงรองรับการเชื่อมต่อผ่าน Bluetooth eARC HDMI Optical และ USB ได้

ลำโพง LG SoundBar รุ่น SK1

ลำโพง LG SoundBar รุ่น SK1

ลำโพง LG SoundBar ขนาดกะทัดรัด แต่ให้พลังเสียงดีไม่แพ้ใคร

สำหรับใครที่กำลังมองหาซาวด์บาร์คุณภาพเยี่ยม ขนาดกะทัดรัด ขอแนะนำลำโพง LG SoundBar รุ่น SK1 สามารถตอบโจทย์คุณได้ครบ ด้วยมาพร้อมกำลังเสียง 40 วัตต์ สามารถสตรีมเพลงแบบไร้สายได้โดยตรงจากสมาร์ทโฟนหรืออุปกรณ์อื่น ๆ ที่รองรับ เพื่อประสบการณ์การฟังที่ราบรื่น ถือว่าลำโพง LG SoundBar รุ่นนี้เป็นอีกหนึ่งทางเลือกสำหรับผู้ที่มีพื้นที่จำกัดในการจัดวางลำโพงซาวด์บาร์ เป็นอย่างไรบ้าง สำหรับลำโพง LG SoundBar ที่นำมาแนะนำวันนี้ แต่ละรุ่นล้วนมีความโดดเด่นและคุณภาพเฉพาะตัวที่ไม่ควรมองข้าม ตั้งแต่ให้พลังเสียงรอบทิศทาง มีเทคโนโลยีพิเศษอย่าง Dolby Atmos ที่ให้ทุกคนได้สัมผัสประสบการณ์เสียงเหมือนนั่งอยู่โรงภาพยนตร์ หรือสตรีมเพลงแบบไร้สาย ดังนั้นใครที่กำลังมองหาวิธีเพิ่มความบันเทิงในการรับชม ฟังเพลง หรือร้องเพลงคาราโอเกะมีอรรถรสมากยิ่งขึ้น อย่าลืมนึกถึงลำโพงซาวด์บาร์ดี ๆ จากแบรนด์ LG หากคุณสนใจสามารถสอบถามรายละเอียดข้อมูลได้ที่บริษัทแอลจี หรือศูนย์ลูกค้าสัมพันธ์หมายเลขโทรศัพท์ 02-057-5757 ทุกวัน ตั้งแต่เวลา 08:00 – 18:00 น.

