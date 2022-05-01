About Cookies on This Site

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.

Cookies Setting
Absolutely Necessary Cookies
These are cookies that are absolutely essential to running a website. This category of cookies cannot be disabled.
Functional Cookies
These cookies are used to provide you with convenient functions, such as product reviews and product video playback, during your web browsing, they also enable interaction with social media accounts.
Social media
Connect with your social channels to share LG Technology with friends for example on Facebook and Twitter.
Analytics Cookies
These cookies allow our website to keep improving functions through website traffic analysis and to suggest personalized content for you.
Advertising Cookies
These cookies enable us to show you ads and other content that we think is most attuned to your interests and digital behavior.
Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
เครื่องอบผ้า LG DUAL Inverter Heat Pump

เครื่องอบผ้ากินไฟกี่
วัตต์? แนะนำเลือก
แบบไหนดี ประหยัด
พลังงาน

05/2022/11

เครื่องอบผ้าช่วยย่นระยะเวลาการซักผ้าให้เร็วยิ่งขึ้น

เครื่องอบผ้าผู้ช่วยมือหนึ่งสำหรับงานทำความสะอาดผ้า

ปัจจุบันเครื่องอบผ้าได้เข้ามามีบทความสำคัญอย่างยิ่งช่วยให้การทำความสะอาดผ้าในชีวิตประจำวัน ง่ายขึ้น นอกจากช่วยให้ผ้าแห้งเร็วทันใช้แล้ว ยังช่วยลดขั้นตอนและประหยัดเวลาได้มาก มั่นใจได้ว่าเสื้อผ้าตัวโปรดจะพร้อมใช้งานตามที่ต้องการแม้วันที่สภาพอากาศไม่เป็นใจ และที่สำคัญในเรื่องความสะอาดด้วยเทคโนโลยีที่ก้าวล้ำเครื่องอบผ้าในปัจจุบันมีโหมดกำจัดเชื้อโรค เชื้อแบคทีเรีย ลดสารก่อภูมิแพ้ได้ด้วย ทำให้มั่นใจว่าผ้าทุกชิ้นจะสะอาดปลอดภัยกับสมาชิกทุกคนในครอบครัวอย่างแท้จริง

ประโยชน์ของเครื่องอบผ้าข้อพิจารณาในการเลือกซื้อ

1. อบผ้าได้แห้งสนิทพร้อมใช้งานได้ทันทีไม่ต้องเสียเวลาตากแดด
2. ไม่จำเป็นต้องมีพื้นที่ตากผ้าเหมาะกับผู้ที่อาศัยอยู่คอนโดมิเนียม อะพาร์ตเมนต์ หรือหอพัก
3. ผ้าแห้งสะอาด ไร้กลิ่นอับ ปลอดเชื้อโรค
4. สามารถซักผ้าได้ทุกเวลาที่ต้องการไม่ต้องคำนึงถึงสภาพอากาศ
5. ผ้านุ่ม ไม่แข็งกระด้าง
6. ถนอมสีผ้าจากการโดนแดดเลีย
7. ป้องกันฝุ่นละอองและกลิ่นไม่พึงประสงค์ที่อาจเปื้อนเสื้อผ้าระหว่างตากผ้า

สำหรับหลักการเลือกซื้อเครื่องอบผ้าให้เกิดประโยชน์สูงสุดไม่เสียเงินไปโดยเปล่าประโยชน์ อย่างแรกต้องเลือกขนาดความจุให้เหมาะกับสมาชิกภายในบ้าน ไม่เล็กเกินไปหรือใหญ่เกินไปเพราะมีผลต่อการสิ้นเปลืองพลังงาน นอกจากนี้ควรซื้อกับแบรนด์ที่มีชื่อเสียงเพราะทำให้มั่นใจในเรื่องของประสิทธิภาพการใช้งานและบริการหลังการขาย รวมถึงการรับประกันสินค้า

อีกทั้งควรพิจารณาถึงความถี่ในการทำความสะอาดเสื้อผ้าในแต่ละครั้ง หากต้องซักผ้าทุกวันหรือวันเว้นวันการมีเครื่องอบผ้าไว้ใช้งานช่วยให้ผ้าแห้งเร็วทันใช้ก็เป็นสิ่งที่เหมาะสม ปิดท้ายหากเป็นไปได้ควรดูรีวิวเครื่องอบผ้ารุ่นต่าง ๆ จากผู้ใช้งานจริงที่เผยแพร่บนสื่อโซเชี่ยลเพื่อประกอบการตัดสินใจ

แม่และลูกสาวพึงพอใจกับประสิทธิภาพของเครื่องอบผ้า

เครื่องอบผ้าช่วยให้ผ้าแห้งเร็วพร้อมใช้งาน

เครื่องอบผ้ามีกี่ประเภทมีข้อดีและข้อควรระวังอย่างไร

ก่อนตัดสินใจเลือกซื้อเครื่องอบผ้าไปใช้งาน เพื่อให้ง่ายสำหรับการเลือกซื้อสามารถจำแนกประเภทเครื่องอบผ้าได้ดังนี้

1. เครื่องอบผ้าแบบท่อลมร้อน (Venting)

เครื่องอบผ้าประเภทนี้จะมีลักษณะการทำงานโดยการเป่าความร้อนใส่ผ้า จากนั้นระบายความร้อนผ่านท่อออกมาภายนอก ข้อดีคือช่วยให้ผ้าแห้งเร็ว สามารถเลือกได้ทั้งแบบอัตโนมัติและแบบตั้งเวลาเอง แต่ข้อควรระวังก็คือมีขนาดใหญ่กินเนื้อที่มาก อีกทั้งยังมีขั้นตอนการติดตั้งที่ยุ่งยากโดยต้องเจาะผนังเพื่อต่อท่อระบายอากาศ เหมาะสำหรับบ้านเดี่ยวหรือที่อยู่อาศัยที่มีพื้นที่มาก

2. เครื่องอบผ้าแบบควบแน่น (Condensing)

เครื่องอบผ้าประเภทนี้ลักษณะการทำงานจะใช้ความร้อนเป่าผ้า เพื่อดูดเอาความชื้นไปเก็บไว้ในถาดรองภายในเครื่อง ข้อดีคือใช้งานได้ในพื้นที่จำกัดไม่เปลืองเนื้อที ไม่ต้องต่อท่อระบายอากาศ สามารถถอดถาดรองเพื่อเทน้ำทิ้งได้ โดยจะมีเสียงแจ้งเตือนเมื่อน้ำเต็ม อย่างไรก็ตามข้อควรระวังคือผ้ายังคงมีความชื้นเล็กน้อย อีกอย่างคือการทำงานของเครื่องอบผ้าประเภทนี้จะก่อให้เกิดความร้อนสะสมค่อนข้างสูง จึงเหมาะกับการติดตั้งบริเวณที่โล่งและมีอากาศถ่ายเทได้สะดวก

3. เครื่องอบผ้าระบบปั๊มความร้อน (Heat Pump)

เครื่องอบผ้าประเภทนี้ลักษณะการทำงานจะเป็นการปั๊มความร้อนเพื่อช่วยลดความดันในเนื้อผ้า ข้อดีคือช่วยให้ผ้าแห้งเร็วและถนอมเนื้อผ้า นอกจากนี้ยังประหยัดพลังงานกว่าเครื่องอบผ้าประเภทอื่น 50% แต่ก็มีราคาแพงกว่าเครื่องอบผ้าประเภทอื่น ๆ

4. เครื่องอบผ้าระบบลมร้อนแบบพกพา (Portable Venting)

เครื่องอบผ้าประเภทนี้กำลังได้รับความนิยมมากในปัจจุบันด้วยราคาที่ไม่แพง มีขนาดกะทัดรัด สามารถพกพาไปใช้งานยังสถานที่ต่าง ๆ ได้ อย่างไรก็ตามเครื่องอบผ้าชนิดนี้มีอายุการใช้งานสั้นกว่าเครื่องอบผ้าประเภทอื่น สร้างลมร้อนได้ไม่มากเท่าทำให้ผ้าแห้งไม่สนิท

เลือกซื้อเครื่องอบผ้าแบบไหนประหยัดไฟที่สุด

ในกรณีมีพื้นที่สำหรับต่อท่อเพื่อระบายลมร้อน การเลือกเครื่องอบผ้าระบบลมร้อนสามารถตอบโจทย์ได้ดีแถมมีราคาถูก แต่ถ้าอยู่คอนโดมิเนียม หอพัก หรือมีพื้นที่จำกัดมาก ๆ ไม่สามารถต่อท่อลมร้อนได้ เครื่องอบผ้าระบบควบแน่นหรือเครื่องอบผ้าระบบปั๊มความร้อนก็เป็นตัวเลือกที่น่าสนใจแต่ก็ต้องยอมจ่ายในราคาที่สูงกว่า ส่วนเรื่องของการประหยัดไฟพบว่าเครื่องอบผ้าระบบปั้มความร้อนจะกินไฟน้อยที่สุด รองลงมาคือเครื่องอบผ้าระบบลมร้อน และเครื่องอบผ้าระบบควบแน่นจะกินไฟสูงที่สุด (ถ้าใช้ไฟฟ้าในการทำงาน 1,000 วัตต์ /ชั่วโมง 1 หน่วย = 5 บาท)

• เครื่องอบผ้าระบบปั้มความร้อน กินไฟประมาณ 1,000 วัตต์ /ชั่วโมง = 1.00 x 5 บาท = 5 บาท
• เครื่องอบผ้าระบบลมร้อน กินไฟประมาณ 1,650 วัตต์ /ชั่วโมง = 1.65 x 5 บาท = 8.25 บาท
• เครื่องอบผ้าระบบควบแน่น กินไฟประมาณ 2,000 วัตต์ /ชั่วโมง = 2.00 x 5 บาท = 10 บาท

เครื่องอบผ้า LG สีขาว

เครื่องอบผ้า LG DUAL Inverter Heat Pump™ เทคโนโลยีใหม่ล่าสุดจาก LG

แนะนำเครื่องอบผ้า LG ผ้าสะอาด แห้งไว ประหยัดพลังงาน

เครื่องอบผ้า LG DUAL Inverter Heat Pump ที่สุดของนวัตกรรมเครื่องอบผ้า มาพร้อมเทคโนโลยี DUAL Inverter HeatPump เพิ่มประสิทธิภาพการอบผ้าโดยใช้เวลาน้อยลง อบผ้าด้วยอุณหภูมิต่ำจึงไม่ทำลายเส้นใยผ้า มีนวัตกรรม Gentle Care ช่วยลดการเกิดรอยยับ ป้องกันการหดตัวของผ้าช่วยให้คุณมั่นใจได้ว่าเสื้อผ้าชุดโปรดจะได้รับการทะนุถนอมเป็นอย่างดีไม่เกิดความเสียหาย

อีกทั้งยังมีเทคโนโลยี Allergy Care ช่วยขจัดสารก่อภูมิแพ้ได้ถึง 99.9% ช่วยให้เสื้อผ้าสะอาดล้ำลึก จึงเหมาะอย่างยิ่งสำหรับเสื้อผ้าและเครื่องนอนเด็กรวมถึงเสื้อผ้าที่ต้องการความสะอาดสูง ผ่านการอนุมัติโดย BAF (สถาบันโรคภูมิแพ้แห่งประเทศอังกฤษ) เทคโนโลยี Sensor Dry ช่วยตรวจจับความชื้นของเสื้อผ้าและตั้งเวลาอบผ้าโดยอัตโนมัติ ช่วยประหยัดพลังงานและยังช่วยถนอมผ้าเป็นอย่างดี

ภายในถังอบมีแผ่นกรองสองชั้นช่วยกรองเศษใยผ้าได้อย่างมีประสิทธิภาพ เครื่องอบผ้า LG DUAL Inverter Heat Pump สามารถควบคุมสั่งการ ตรวจสอบการทำงานและแจ้งเตือนระยะไกลได้ทุกที่ทุกเวลาผ่านแอป LG ThinQ™ รวมถึงดาวน์โหลดโปรแกรมการทำงานใหม่ ๆ เพื่อให้เครื่องอบผ้าทำงานได้อย่างชาญฉลาดมากขึ้น มาพร้อมกับการรับประกันคอมเพรสเซอร์และมอเตอร์นานถึง 10 ปี

เป็นเจ้าของเครื่องอบผ้า LG DUAL Inverter Heat Pump™ ที่มาพร้อมกับเทคโนโลยีทันสมัยอบผ้าแห้งไว สะอาด ปลอดภัยไร้สารก่อภูมิแพ้ เพิ่มความมั่นใจให้กับสมาชิกทุกคนในครอบครัวว่าจะมีเสื้อผ้าแห้งพร้อมใส่แม้ซักผ้าในวันฝนตก รวมถึงเครื่องใช้ไฟฟ้าประเภทอื่น อาทิ เครื่องซักผ้า เครื่องปรับอากาศ เครื่องฟอกอากาศ ตู้เย็น ทีวี เครื่องเสียง ชุดโฮมเธียเตอร์ ลำโพงซาวด์บาร์ ฯลฯ สามารถสอบถามรายละเอียดข้อมูลได้ที่ศูนย์ลูกค้าสัมพันธ์หมายเลขโทรศัพท์ 02-057-5757 ทุกวัน 08:00 – 18:00 น.

บทความที่น่าสนใจเพิ่มเติม

• เช็คราคาเครื่องซักผ้าทุกรุ่น เลือกแบบไหนดี? ผ้าสะอาดทุกจุด
• ซักสะอาดเต็มประสิทธิภาพ เครื่องซักผ้า 15 กิโล ใส่ผ้าได้กี่ชิ้น
• บอกทริค 7 วิธีซักผ้าหน้าฝนไม่ให้เหม็นอับ กลิ่นหอมทนนาน