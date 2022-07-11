About Cookies on This Site

ผู้หญิง 3 คนกำลังนั่งเลือกซื้อสินค้าผ่านร้านค้าออนไลน์

โปรโมชั่น12.12 เริ่มวันไหน? แนะทริคช้อปยังไงให้คุ้ม

11/07/2022

ช้อปสินค้าออนไลน์ในแคมเปญ 12.12 รับความคุ้มค่าหลายต่อ

Big Sale 12.12 จัดช่วงไหน ช้อปอย่างไรให้คุ้ม

สำหรับแคมเปญวันเลขเบิ้ลไม่ว่าจะเป็น Big Sale 11.11 หรือ 12.12 ระยะเวลาจัดกิจกรรมส่งเสริมการขายของร้านค้าออนไลน์แต่ละแพลตฟอร์มนั้นมีความคล้ายคลึงกัน แต่ไม่เหมือนกันเสียทีเดียว ส่วนใหญ่จะเริ่ม Pre-Sale เป็นการอุ่นเครื่องกันตั้งแต่ช่วงต้นเดือนซึ่งมีลักษณะเป็นการร่วมทำกิจกรรม เล่นเกมต่าง ๆ การเปิดให้กดเก็บคูปองส่วนลดจากร้านค้าแบรนด์ชั้นนำ โค้ดส่งฟรี เพื่อนำมาใช้เป็นส่วนลดในวันจริง ทำให้การช้อปปิ้งของผู้บริโภคได้รับความคุ้มค่ามากเป็นพิเศษ

แนะนำทริคช้อป 12.12 อย่างไรให้คุ้มที่สุด

การซื้อสินค้าออนไลน์ในช่วงแคมเปญวันเลขเบิ้ลให้คุ้มค่ามีอยู่หลายวิธี สำหรับเคล็ด (ไม่) ลับการช้อปในช่วง Big Sale 12.12 ให้คุ้มที่สุดมีดังนี้

1. เข้าร่วมกิจกรรมแลกส่วนลด

การเล่นเกมแลกโค้ดลดเพิ่ม สั่งจองสินค้าในช่วงเวลาไลฟ์สด ฯลฯ ล้วนเป็นกิจกรรมร่วมสนุกที่บรรดาร้านค้าออนไลน์จัดขึ้นเพื่อให้ผู้ซื้อได้ลุ้นรางวัลสำหรับนำมาแลกเป็นส่วนลดในการช้อปสินค้าในวันจริง

2. เก็บโค้ดให้ครบ

ในช่วงอุ่นเครื่อง Pre-Sale ก่อนถึงวันงานร้านค้าต่าง ๆ จะทยอยกันปล่อยโค้ดส่วนลดออกมาตามวันเวลาที่กำหนด หน้าที่ของคุณคือไล่กดเก็บโค้ดให้หมด อาทิ โค้ดส่งฟรี โค้ดส่วนลดจากเว็บไซต์ โค้ดส่วนลดร้านค้า ฯลฯ

3. เปรียบเทียบราคา

การเปรียบเทียบราคาสินค้าที่คุณต้องการจากหลาย ๆ ร้านเพื่อเช็คราคาสินค้า + ส่วนลด + ค่าส่ง จะทำให้คุณได้สินค้าในราคาถูกที่สุด

4. เช็คโปรโมชั่นบัตรเครดิต

ช่องทางการชำระเงินผ่านบัตรเครดิตมักมีสิทธิประโยชน์คุ้มค่า ก่อนจ่ายเงินทุกครั้งควรเช็คโปรโมชั่นบัตรเครดิตตรวจสอบว่ามีส่วนลดอะไรบ้าง บัตรไหนลดมากกว่ากัน สามารถผ่อน 0% 10 เดือนได้หรือไม่ รวมถึงสิทธิประโยชน์คุ้มค่าอื่น ๆ จากนั้นเลือกจ่ายผ่านบัตรเครดิตที่ให้สิทธิประโยชน์มากที่สุดก็จะช่วยให้คุณประหยัดเงินในกระเป๋าไปได้มาก

5. ห้ามพลาดโปรโมชั่นพิเศษจากทางร้าน

นอกจากโปรโมชั่นจากเจ้าของเว็บไซต์แล้ว ควรเช็คโปรโมชั่นจากร้านค้าออฟฟิเชียลแบรนด์ที่คุณต้องการช้อปด้วยว่ามีโปรโมชั่นช่วยเสริมแรงจูงใจในการซื้อมากน้อยแค่ไหน อาทิ คูปองส่วนลด ส่งฟรีทั่วไทย ฯลฯ

6. หยิบใส่ตะกร้าเตรียมไว้

กดหยิบสินค้าใส่ตะกร้าเตรียมไว้เทคนิคนี้ช่วยให้ผู้ซื้อสามารถเช็คหน้าฟีดสินค้านั้น ๆ ได้ง่ายขึ้น เจ้าของเว็บไซต์จะรู้ว่าคุณกำลังมองหาสินค้าประเภทใด เวลามีโปรโมชั่นส่วนลดจะแจ้งเตือนไปยังผู้ซื้อทำให้ง่ายต่อการเปรียบเทียบราคา

แนะนำเครื่องใช้ไฟฟ้าน่าซื้อใน Big Sale 12.12 2022

สำหรับสินค้าที่ได้รับความนิยมในช่วงแคมเปญวันเลขเบิ้ลทุกครั้ง หนึ่งในนั้นก็คือสินค้าหมวดเครื่องใช้ไฟฟ้าที่มีหลายประเภทเหมาะสำหรับการซื้อไปใช้งานในช่วงฤดูหนาวแบบนี้ หรือแม้แต่ซื้อไปเพื่อเป็นของขวัญคริสต์มาส ของขวัญปีใหม่ ของขวัญจับฉลาก ฯลฯ ซื้อครั้งเดียวใช้ได้ยาวไปอีกหลายฤดูกาลไม่ว่าจะเป็น เครื่องซักผ้า เครื่องอบผ้า ตู้เย็น เครื่องฟอกอากาศ หรือสมาร์ททีวี ทีวีจอยักษ์ สำหรับดูฟุตบอลโลก ที่ใกล้จะรู้กันแล้วว่าชาติใดจะเป็นหมายเลขหนึ่งของโลกในปัจจุบัน

1. ทีวี LG OLED evo สีสันคมชัดภาพสมจริงทุกอนู

ทีวี LG OLED evo 4K Smart TV รุ่น OLED83C2

ทีวี LG ให้ภาพและเสียงดั่งโรงภาพยนตร์

ทีวี LG OLED evo 4K Smart TV รุ่น OLED83C2 จอ OLED ดีไซน์เเห่งอนาคตมาพร้อมเทคโนโลยี Dolby Atmos มอบพลังเสียงสมจริงรอบทิศทางรู้สึกเหมือนได้นั่งอยู่ชิดติดขอบสนาม มาพร้อมเทคโนโลยี Dolby Vision IQ ที่สามารถปรับคุณภาพของภาพตามเนื้อหาและสภาพแสงของห้องโดยอัตโนมัติ นอกจากนี้ LG OLED evo ยังมีเทคโนโลยีการผลิตสีขั้นสูงช่วยให้ภาพที่ปรากฏบนหน้าจอเป็นไปตามจินตนาการของผู้สร้าง หรือต้นฉบับที่ไม่ผิดเพี้ยน

2. เครื่องฟอกอากาศ LG PuriCare อากาศสะอาด ไร้แบคทีเรีย

เครื่องฟอกอากาศ LG PuriCare New 360

เครื่องฟอกอากาศ LG กำจัดแบคทีเรีย ไวรัส และกลิ่นไม่พึงประสงค์อย่างมีประสิทธิภาพ

เครื่องฟอกอากาศ LG PuriCare New 360 รุ่น AS10GDSH0 ฟอกอากาศรอบ ๆ ตัวคุณได้ 360 องศาในทุกทิศทางอากาศสะอาดเร็วขึ้น 24% ส่งลมไกล 7.5 เมตร เทคโนโลยี Plasmaster+ Ionizer ช่วยกำจัดเชื้อไวรัส 99.9% แบคทีเรีย 99.9% ฝุ่นอนุภาคขนาดเล็ก PM 1.0 99.999% และสารก่อภูมิแพ้ที่เป็นอันตราย มาพร้อมเทคโนโลยี Clean Booster เอกสิทธิ์เฉพาะของ LG นอกจากนี้ยังมีเซ็นเซอร์และจอแสดงผลอัจฉริยะคอยรายงานสภาพอากาศแบบเรียลไทม์ เพื่อปรับอากาศให้สะอาดอยู่เสมอ ควบคุมสั่งการและตรวจสอบการทำงานจากระยะไกลผ่านแอป LG ThinQ™

3. ตู้ถนอมผ้า LG Styler ลดรอยยับขจัดกลิ่นอับ

ตู้ถนอมผ้า LG Styler รุ่น S3MFC

ดูแลเสื้อผ้าของคุณให้สะอาด พร้อมเพิ่มความสดชื่นด้วยตู้ถนอมผ้า LG Styler

ตู้ถนอมผ้า LG Styler รุ่น S3MFC นวัตกรรมดูแลเสื้อผ้าจาก LG ช่วยให้เสื้อผ้าเครื่องแต่งกายของคุณสะอาดสดชื่นอยู่เสมอ เทคโนโลยี TrueSteam™ กำจัดสารก่อภูมิแพ้และเชื้อโรค ช่วยลดรอยยับและกลิ่นอับ ทำให้เสื้อผ้าทุกตัวที่ผ่านตู้ถนอมผ้า LG Styler พร้อมใช้งานเหมือนซักใหม่อีกครั้ง ไม่ว่าจะชุดไหนหรือเนื้อผ้าแบบใด

4. เครื่องอบผ้า LG DUAL Inverter Heat Pump ผ้าแห้งไวพร้อมใช้ทุกสถานการณ์

เครื่องอบผ้า LG สีขาว

เครื่องอบผ้า LG DUAL Inverter Heat Pump™ เทคโนโลยีใหม่ล่าสุดจาก LG

เครื่องอบผ้า LG DUAL Inverter Heat Pump รุ่น RV09VHP4W1 มาพร้อมเทคโนโลยี Sensor Dry ช่วยตรวจจับความชื้นของผ้าและตั้งเวลาอบผ้าโดยอัตโนมัติ ช่วยถนอมผ้าและประหยัดพลังงาน นวัตกรรม Gentle Care อบผ้าที่อุณหภูมิต่ำผ้าจะได้รับการทะนุถนอมไม่เกิดความเสียหายหมดกังวลเรื่องผ้าหดตัวและรอยยับด้วย มีโหมด Allergy Care ลดไรฝุ่นได้ถึง 99.9% ช่วยให้ผ้าสะอาดล้ำลึกป้องกันสารก่อภูมิแพ้ที่อาจก่อให้เกิดโรคระบบทางเดินหายใจและผิวหนังกับสมาชิกในครอบครัว โดยผ่านการอนุมัติโดย BAF (สถาบันโรคภูมิแพ้แห่งประเทศอังกฤษ)

 

แผ่นกรองสองชั้นช่วยกรองเศษใยผ้าออกจากเสื้อผ้าได้อย่างมีประสิทธิภาพ รับประกันคอมเพรสเซอร์และมอเตอร์นานถึง 10 ปี สามารถควบคุมสั่งการระยะไกลทุกที่ทุกเวลาผ่านแอป LG ThinQ™ ดาวน์โหลดโปรแกรมการทำงานใหม่ ๆ เพื่อให้เครื่องอบผ้าทำงานได้อย่างชาญฉลาดมากขึ้น

5. ตู้เย็น LG Instaview Door-in-Door สวยทันสมัย อาหารสดใหม่ได้ยาวนาน

ตู้เย็น InstaView Door-in-Door™

ตู้เย็น LG InstaView Door-in-Door™ มาพร้อมเทคโนโลยีถนอมอาหารและฟังก์ชันลดแบคทีเรีย

ตู้เย็น Instaview Door-in-Door รุ่น GC-X257CQES ดีไซน์สวยสีเงินให้ความพรีเมียมทั้งด้านนอกและด้านใน เทคโนโลยี DoorCooling+™ มอบความสดให้อาหารอย่างสม่ำเสมอทำความเย็นเร็วขึ้น LinearCooling คงความสดใหม่ของอาหารได้นานถึง 7 วัน มีระบบทำความสะอาดท่อจ่ายน้ำอัตโนมัติด้วยแสง UVnano ช่วยลดแบคทีเรียที่ท่อจ่ายน้ำได้ถึง 99.9%

เทคโนโลยี Hygiene Fresh+ และ FRESHBalancer ช่วยขจัดแบคทีเรียและกลิ่นในตู้เย็น อีกทั้งยังช่วยรักษาระดับความชื้นที่เหมาะสมให้กับผักและผลไม้คงความสดได้ยาวนานขึ้น รองรับการสั่งงานด้วยเสียง Voice Assistant และควบคุมการทำงานได้จากทุกที่ด้วยแอป LG ThinQ™ เปิด “Express Freeze” ด้วยการแตะปุ่มเพียงครั้งเดียว

 

6. เครื่องปรับอากาศ Dual Inverter ประหยัดพลังงานและเย็นเร็วขึ้น

เครื่องปรับอากาศ LG Dual Inverter รุ่น IW13R

แอร์ LG Dual Inverter ประหยัดพลังงานและเย็นเร็วขึ้น

แอร์อินเวอร์เตอร์ Dual Inverter 12,000 BTU รุ่น IW13R ทำความเย็นด้วยความเร็วสูงสุดช่วยให้ห้องเย็นเร็วขึ้น มาพร้อมเทคโนโลยี Plasmaster Ionizer Plus ช่วยกำจัดแบคทีเรีย และกลิ่นที่ไม่พึงประสงค์ อากาศสะอาดปราศจากเชื้อโรคสูงสุด 99% ระบบระบายความร้อนที่มีประสิทธิภาพมากขึ้นช่วยลดการใช้พลังงานและประหยัดค่าไฟฟ้า มีแผ่นกรองฝุ่นละออง PM 2.5 ควบคุมการทำงานของเครื่องปรับอากาศด้วย LG ThinQ™ รับประกันคอมเพรสเซอร์ 10 ปี

7. เครื่องซักผ้าฝาหน้า LG ซักสะอาดหมดจด ประหยัดพลังงาน

เครื่องซักผ้าฝาหน้า LG รุ่น F2515STPW

เทคโนโลยีการซักผ้าสุดล้ำสมัย ช่วยประหยัดไฟและไม่มีเสียงดังรบกวน

เครื่องซักผ้าฝาหน้า LG รุ่น F2515STPW มาพร้อมเทคโนโลยี LG steam+ เทคโนโลยีที่ช่วยขจัดฝุ่นอนุภาคขนาดเล็กหรือไรฝุ่นได้อย่างล้ำลึก เหมาะกับช่วงหน้าหนาวอากาศแห้งที่เสื้อผ้าเต็มไปด้วยฝุ่นละออง จากมลภาวะ เพื่อให้ผ้าสะอาดปลอดเชื้อโรค มีเทคโนโลยีช่วยลดสารก่อภูมิแพ้ในเสื้อผ้าได้ 99.9% AI DD™ ระบบประมวลผลอัจฉริยะที่ช่วยชั่งน้ำหนักผ้าและวิเคราะห์เนื้อผ้าในแต่ละครั้งที่ซัก ให้เหมาะกับผ้าแต่ละประเภทมากที่สุด มอเตอร์ Inverter Direct Drive ทำงานเงียบไม่มีแรงสั่นสะเทือน พร้อมประหยัดพลังงาน
และทั้งหมดนี้ก็คือ โปรโมชั่น12.12 เริ่มวันไหน? แนะทริคช้อปยังไงให้คุ้ม พร้อมแนะนำเครื่องใช้ไฟฟ้าน่าซื้อในช่วงแคมเปญดังกล่าว สนใจเป็นเจ้าของเครื่องใช้ไฟฟ้า LG ทุกประเภทสามารถสอบถามรายละเอียดข้อมูลได้ที่ ศูนย์ลูกค้าสัมพันธ์หมายเลขโทรศัพท์ 02-057-5757 ทุกวัน 08:00 – 18:00 น

