คำว่าฟุตบอลโลก 2022 พร้อมลูกฟุตบอล 3 มิติ

รู้ก่อนเตะจริง บอลโลก
2022
จัดที่ไหน ใครเป็นเจ้า
ภาพ

09/03/2022

ฟุตบอลโลก 2022 เกมกีฬาที่ผู้คนทั่วโลกต่างตั้งตารอคอย

อัปเดตตารางการแข่งขันฟุตบอลโลก 2022 ก่อนเปิดศึกดวลแข้ง

การรอคอยของเหล่าแฟนบอลทั่วโลกใกล้จะสิ้นสุดลงแล้ว หลังอภิมหามหกรรมกีฬาระดับโลกอย่างฟุตบอลโลกเตรียมเปิดฉากช่วงปลายปี 2022 โดยครั้งนี้ต้องมารอลุ้นกันว่า นักเตะทีมชาติฝรั่งเศสจะได้ชูถ้วยฟีฟ่าเวิลด์คัพอีกสมัยหรือไม่ เพื่อเตรียมความพร้อมก่อนการแข่งขันฟุตบอลโลกริ่มฟาดแข้ง LG ขอพาทุกคนไปอัปเดตกันว่าฟุตบอลโลก 2022 ใครเป็นเจ้าภาพ เริ่มแข่งวันไหน และทีมที่ผ่านเข้ารอบสุดท้ายมีประเทศใดบ้าง

ไขคำตอบ ฟุตบอลโลก 2022 ใครเป็นเจ้าภาพ มีทั้งหมดกี่วัน

FIFA World Cup 2022 หรือการแข่งขันฟุตบอล 2022 ที่ประเทศกาตาร์เป็นเจ้าภาพ พร้อมเปิดสนามอย่างเป็นทางการในวันที่ 21 พฤศจิกายน - 18 ธันวาคม 2022 รวมเป็นเวลา 28 วัน ส่วนสาเหตุที่ศึกฟุตบอลโลก 2022 ได้ปรับช่วงเวลาแข่งจากเดิมที่เคยจัดช่วงเดือนมิถุนายนถึงเดือนกรกฎาคม มาเป็นเดือนพฤศจิกายนถึงเดือนธันวาคมแทน เพราะต้องการเลี่ยงสภาพอากาศร้อนช่วงกลางปีที่กาตาร์นั่นเอง

FIFA World Cup 2022 ช่วงเวลาแห่งความสนุกสนานของฟุตบอลทั่วโลก

ฟุตบอลโลก 2022 มีทีมใดผ่านเข้ารอบบ้าง

สำหรับศึกฟีฟ่า เวิลด์ คัพ 2022 มีทีมที่ผ่านเข้าสู่รอบสุดท้ายในศึกฟุตบอลโลก 2022 รวมทั้งสิ้น 32 ทีมจากทั่วโลก เมื่อแบ่งรายชื่อประเทศตามโซนทวีป มีดังนี้

ยุโรป
● เบลเยียม โครเอเชีย เดนมาร์ก อังกฤษ ฝรั่งเศส เยอรมนีิ เนเธอร์แลนด์ โปแลนด์ โปรตุเกส เซอร์เบีย สเปน สวิตเซอร์แลนด์ และเวลส์

เอเชีย
● กาตาร์ (เจ้าภาพ) อิหร่าน ญี่ปุ่น ซาอุดีอาระเบีย เกาหลีใต้ และออสเตรเลีย

แอฟริกา
● แคเมอรูน กานา โมร็อกโก เซเนกัล และตูนิเซีย

อเมริกาใต้
●อาร์เจนตินา บราซิล เอกวาดอร์ และอุรุกวัย

คอนคาเคฟ
(อเมริกาเหนือและอเมริกากลาง)
●แคนาดา เม็กซิโก สหรัฐอเมริกา และคอสตาริกา

สรุปแบ่งสายฟุตบอลโลก 2022 รอบสุดท้าย

ศึก FIFA World Cup 2022 ที่กาตาร์ในรอบแรก มีการแบ่งกลุ่มออกเป็น 8 กลุ่ม แต่ละกลุ่มมี 4 ทีม ประกอบด้วย
● กลุ่ม A ได้แก่ กาตาร์ (เจ้าภาพ) เอกวาดอร์ เซเนกัล และเนเธอร์แลนด์
● กลุ่ม B ได้แก่ อังกฤษ อิหร่าน สหรัฐอเมริกา และเวลส์
● กลุ่ม C ได้แก่ อาร์เจนตินา ซาอุดีอาระเบีย เม็กซิโก และโปแลนด์
● กลุ่ม D ได้แก่ ฝรั่งเศส ออสเตรเลีย เดนมาร์ก และตูนิเซีย
● กลุ่ม E ได้แก่ สเปน คอสตาริกา เยอรมนี และญี่ปุ่น
● กลุ่ม F ได้แก่ เบลเยียม แคนาดา โมร็อกโก และโครเอเชีย
● กลุ่ม G ได้แก่ บราซิล เซอร์เบีย สวิตเซอร์แลนด์ และแคเมอรูน
● กลุ่ม H ได้แก่ โปรตุเกส กานา อุรุกวัย และเกาหลีใต้

สรุปรายชื่อ 32 ทีมที่ผ่านเข้ารอบสุดท้ายในศึกฟุตบอลโลก 2022 ที่กาตาร์ ภาพจาก FIFA World Cup

ฟุตบอลโลก 2022 เปิดสนามวันแรกที่ไหน ใครเตะคู่แรก

สำหรับโปรแกรมนัดเปิดสนามฟุตบอลโลก 2022 มีขึ้นวันที่ 21 พฤศจิกายน 2022 โดยตามตารางแข่งบอลโลก 2022 มีเตะด้วยกันทั้งสิ้น 4 คู่ คือ
● คู่ที่ 1 กลุ่ม A ทีมชาติเซเนกัล พบ ทีมชาติเนเธอร์แลนด์ (ตรงกับเวลาไทย 17.00 น.)
● คู่ที่ 2 กลุ่ม B ทีมชาติอังกฤษ พบ ทีมชาติอิหร่าน เวลา 16.00 น. (ตรงกับเวลาไทย 20.00 น.)
● คู่ที่ 3 กลุ่ม A ทีมชาติกาตาร์ พบ ทีมชาติเอกวาดอร์ เวลา 19.00 น. (ตรงกับเวลาไทย 23.00 น.)
● คู่ที่ 4 กลุ่ม B ทีมชาติสหรัฐอเมริกา พบ ทีมชาติเวลส์ เวลา 22.00 น. (ตรงกับเวลาไทย คือ 02.00 น. ของวันที่ 22 พฤศจิกายน)

How to ดูบอลโลก 2022 ที่บ้านให้สนุกสุดเหวี่ยง

(1) พักผ่อนให้เพียงพอ
เชื่อว่าแฟนบอลแต่ละคนมีกิจวัตรประจำวันที่ไม่เหมือนกัน โดยเฉพาะผู้ที่ทำงานอยู่ภายใต้กฎขององค์กรทั้งการเข้างานและการหยุดพัก เมื่อรู้ข้อจำกัดของตนเองควรวางแผนดูฟุตบอลให้ดี ด้วยการนอนพักผ่อนให้เพียงพอ แต่เมื่อเวลาถ่ายทอดสดฟุตบอลโลก 2022 อยู่ในช่วง 17.00 - 02.00 น. นอกจากนอนพักก่อนตื่นมาดูบอลหรือหาโอกาสงีบในช่วงพักกลางวันแบบช่วงสั้น ๆ ควรเลือกชมเฉพาะแมตช์สำคัญหรือที่ทีมโปรดลงแข่ง
(2) เตรียมของทานเล่นและเครื่องดื่มให้พร้อม
หากคุณนัดเพื่อนมาเชียร์ทีมโปรดที่บ้านด้วยกัน นอกจากต้องเตรียมสถานที่ให้พร้อมแล้ว ของทานเล่นและเครื่องดื่มเป็นสิ่งสำคัญที่ไม่ควรละเลย เพราะการนั่งชมฟุตบอลจนดึกดื่นก็อาจทำให้คุณรู้สึกหิวช่วงดึก ๆ ได้ โดยของทานเล่นที่ควรมีติดบ้านไว้เวลาดูบอล มีทั้งถั่วชนิดต่าง ๆ สาหร่ายอบกรอบ เมล็ดทานตะวัน หรือผลไม้ ส่วนเครื่องดื่มแนะนำว่าเป็นน้ำเปล่าหรือนมน่าจะเป็นประโยชน์ต่อร่างกายที่สุด
(3) จัดหาอุปกรณ์ดูบอลโลก 2022
ไหน ๆ ก็รู้ตารางแข่งฟุตบอลโลก 2022 กันแบบคร่าว ๆ แล้ว หากคุณรู้สึกว่าทีวีที่บ้านขนาดจอเล็กไป กลัวเชียร์บอลทีมโปรดไม่สะใจ ก็อาศัยเวลานี้ไปเลือกซื้อสมาร์ททีวีเครื่องใหม่ที่มีหน้าจอใหญ่สะใจ ความละเอียดภาพคมชัดระดับ 4K และมีระบบเสียงที่ทำให้คุณรู้สึกเหมือนนั่งชมอยู่ติดขอบสนามกัน โดยทีวีแอลจีที่น่าซื้อมาใช้ มีดังนี้

LG NanoCell 4K Smart TV รุ่น 75NANO75TPA

สนุกไปกับบรรยากาศสมจริงของเกมกีฬา กับทีวี LG NanoCell

เชียร์บอลทีมโปรดแบบไม่ต้องแย่งที่นั่งกับใคร เมื่อชมการแข่งขันฟุตบอล 2022 ผ่านทีวี LG NanoCell 4K Smart TV รุ่น 75NANO75TPA มาพร้อมจอขนาดใหญ่ 75 นิ้ว ที่ช่วยให้มั่นใจได้ว่าคุณไม่พลาดวินาทีสำคัญของเกม จุดเด่นของสมาร์ททีวี LG รุ่นนี้หนีไม่พ้นเทคโนโลยีแบบ Real 4K มีความละเอียดมากถึง 8 ล้านพิกเซล จึงช่วยลดทอนแสงสีขาวในเม็ดสีแต่ละจุด เมื่อทำงานร่วมกับ NanoCell ก็จะทำให้ภาพนั้นสวยงามอย่างเห็นได้ชัด พร้อมดื่มด่ำไปกับระบบเสียงรอบทิศทาง Bluetooth Surround Sound ช่วยเติมเต็มบรรยากาศสุดเร้าใจเหมือนยกห้องนั่งเล่นของคุณไปไว้ที่สนามบอล

LG NanoCell 4K Smart TV รุ่น 65NANO86TPA

ดื่มด่ำกับการเชียร์บอลทีมโปรด พร้อมระบบเสียงรอบทิศทาง

ทีวี LG NanoCell 4K Smart TV รุ่น 65NANO86TPA ถือเป็นสมาร์ททีวีอีกรุ่นที่โดดเด่นของแอลจี ไล่ตั้งแต่หน้าจอสุดอลังการถึง 65 นิ้ว ให้ความละเอียดระดับ 8 ล้านพิกเซล ช่วยเปิดประสบการณ์การรับชมที่สมจริงมากยิ่งขึ้น ประกอบกับใช้ Machine Learning ช่วยปรับแต่งภาพและเสียงโดยอัตโนมัติ ยังไม่หมดเท่านี้ LG ขอเอาใจคอกีฬาด้วยการเพิ่มโหมด Sports Alerts ที่ช่วยแจ้งเตือนแมตช์การแข่งขันของคุณในทันที รวมถึงมีระบบเสียง Bluetooth Surround Ready ทำให้คุณรู้สึกเหมือนนั่งเชียร์ทีมโปรดอยู่ที่ขอบสนามแข่งเลยทีเดียว หากคุณกำลังมองหาทีวีเครื่องใหม่ เพื่อดูหนัง เล่นเกม หรือชมกีฬา ทีวี LG NanoCell รุ่นนี้ถือว่าตอบโจทย์การใช้งานมาก
จบกันไปแล้วสำหรับข้อมูลฟุตบอลโลก 2022 ที่คอบอลทั่วโลกต่างรอคอย ระหว่างที่รอเปิดสนามดวลแข้งอย่างเป็นทางการ ใครที่อยากได้ทีวีจอใหญ่ที่ให้ความละเอียดภาพคมชัด สวยสมจริง แถมมีระบบเสียงสุดอลังให้ความรู้สึกย้ายโซฟาที่ห้องนั่งเล่นไปอยู่ขอบสนามบอล อย่าลืมพิจารณาทีวี LG ที่เราแนะนำในข้างต้น นอกจากนี้แบรนด์ LG ยังมีสมาร์ททีวีอีกหลายรุ่นที่น่าสนใจ หากรู้สึกอยากจับจองเป็นเจ้าของหรืออยากรู้รายละเอียดเพิ่มเติม สามารถติดต่อได้ที่ศูนย์ลูกค้าสัมพันธ์ 02-057-5757 ทุกวันเวลา 08:00 – 18:00 น.

 

 

