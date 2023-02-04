About Cookies on This Site

เกาะล้าน จังหวัดชลบุรี

สถานที่เที่ยวพัทยา แนะนำ 5 ที่เที่ยวหน้าร้อน แวะไปเช็กอิน

04/02/2023

เกาะล้าน ที่เที่ยวยอดนิยมของจังหวัดชลบุรี | ภาพจาก : การท่องเที่ยวแห่งประเทศไทย

เปิดวาร์ปจุดเช็กอินพัทยา เที่ยวได้ทั้งครอบครัว

 

ช่วงหน้าร้อนแบบนี้ หากนึกถึงสถานที่ท่องเที่ยวที่อยู่ไม่ไกลจากกรุงเทพฯ บรรยากาศดีและมีกิจกรรมให้เลือกทำแบบครบทุกแนว ทั้งยังมีสิ่งอำนวยความสะดวกครบครัน แน่นอนว่าหลายคนจะต้องนึกถึงเมืองพัทยาเป็นตัวเลือกอันดับต้น ๆ สามารถท่องเที่ยวในรูปแบบครอบครัวก็ได้ หรือจะมาสวีทหวานกับคนรู้ใจก็ดี เดินทางสะดวก เหมาะสำหรับใช้เวลาในวันหยุดพักผ่อนช่วงสั้น ๆ หรือพักค้างคืนก็ได้เช่นกัน สำหรับคอนเทนต์นี้ทีมงาน LG จะมาแนะนำที่เที่ยวพัทยา ที่เที่ยวหน้าร้อนนอกจากทะเลฉบับมัดรวมแบบครบทุกแนว จะมีที่ไหนน่าแวะไปเช็กอินบ้างตามมาดูกันเลย

ทำไมพัทยาจึงเป็นเมืองท่องเที่ยวยอดนิยม

สำหรับเหตุผลที่นักท่องเที่ยวทั้งชาวไทยและชาวต่างชาตินิยมเดินทางมาเที่ยวที่เมืองพัทยาก็คือ เป็นเมืองที่มีชายหาดและเกาะที่สวยงาม ไม่ว่าจะเป็นหาดพัทยา หาดจอมเทียน รวมถึงเกาะล้านที่สร้างความประทับใจให้กับนักท่องเที่ยวในเรื่องของความสวยงามทางธรรมชาติ น้ำทะเลใส หาดทรายละเอียด ถือเป็นที่เที่ยวหน้าร้อนใกล้กรุงเทพที่เหมาะมากสำหรับมาใช้เวลาเที่ยวเพื่อคลายร้อน อีกทั้งเมืองพัทยามีการคมนาคมที่สะดวกและง่าย หากใครไม่มีรถส่วนตัวยังมีสถานีบริการรถโดยสารเป็นจำนวนมากคอยให้บริการตลอดทั้งวันทั้งคืน มีโรงแรมที่พักและร้านอาหารกระจายอยู่ทั่วตัวเมือง นอกจากนี้พัทยายังมีสถานที่ท่องเที่ยวหลากหลายสไตล์ มีกิจกรรมให้ทำเยอะ อาทิ กิจกรรมทางทะเล ไหว้พระ 9 วัด ปั่นจักรยาน ให้อาหารสัตว์ เล่นน้ำที่สวนน้ำ ฯลฯ ที่สำคัญที่สุดก็คือเรื่องของค่าใช้จ่ายไม่ว่าจะเป็น ค่าอาหาร ค่าที่พักไม่แพงมาก นอกจากได้ท่องเที่ยวอย่างสนุกสนานแล้ว ยังประหยัดเงินในกระเป๋าอีกด้วย

  •  

5 ที่เที่ยวพัทยาหน้าร้อนต้องห้ามพลาด สำหรับวันหยุดพักผ่อน

1. ปราสาทสัจธรรม

ปราสาทสัจธรรม

ปราสาทสัจธรรมที่เที่ยวพัทยารูปแบบสถาปัตยกรรมไทยร่วมสมัย | ภาพจาก : การท่องเที่ยวแห่งประเทศไทย

 

ปราสาทไม้ที่ใหญ่ที่สุดในโลก สถาปัตยกรรมไทยร่วมสมัย สร้างขึ้นในแผ่นดินรัชกาลที่ 9 ออกแบบด้วยวิธีแบบโบราณที่ไม่สามารถหาดูได้จากที่อื่น ถือเป็นสิ่งมหัศจรรย์และมรดกของประเทศไทยและของโลก สามารถแวะมาชื่นชมความงดงามทางสถาปัตยกรรมได้ทุกวันเวลา 08.40 - 17.00 น.

2. วัดพระใหญ่

วัดพระใหญ่ เมืองพัทยา

วัดพระใหญ่ ที่ประดิษฐานของหลวงพ่อใหญ่ความสูงกว่า 300 ฟุต | ภาพจาก : การท่องเที่ยวแห่งประเทศไทย

เป็นสถานที่ประดิษฐานพระพุทธรูปขนาดใหญ่ที่สุดของจังหวัดชลบุรี ได้แก่ "พระพุทธสุโขทัยวลัยชลธาร" หรือ "หลวงพ่อใหญ่" มีความสูงกว่า 300 ฟุต ที่ตั้งของวัดนั้นอยู่บนเนินเขา สามารถมองเห็นวิวภูเขาและท้องทะเลเมืองพัทยาได้อย่างสวยงาม ถือเป็นสถานที่ที่นักท่องเที่ยวนิยมมาไหว้พระขอพรเพื่อความเป็นสิริมงคล และไฮไลท์อีกอย่างก็คือการได้ชมพระอาทิตย์ตกจากที่นี่ ซึ่งมีความสวยงามอย่างมาก ถือเป็นที่เที่ยวพัทยาเข้าฟรีที่อยากให้แวะมาเยี่ยมชม เปิดทุกวัน ตั้งแต่เวลา 07.00 น.- 19.00 น.

3. สวนน้ำรามายณะ

สวนน้ำรามายณะ

สวนน้ำรามายณะ หนึ่งในสวนน้ำที่ใหญ่ที่สุดในเอเชียตะวันออกเฉียงใต้ | ภาพจาก : การท่องเที่ยวแห่งประเทศไทย

เย็นสบายผ่อนคลายไปกับเครื่องเล่นระดับโลกที่จะทำให้คุณสนุกสุดขั้วทั้งครอบครัว สวนน้ำรามายณะถือเป็นสวนน้ำที่ดีและใหญ่ที่สุดในประเทศไทย มีกิจกรรมให้ร่วมสนุกกว่า 50 ชนิด มาตรฐานความปลอดภัยระดับโลก มีเจ้าหน้าที่ไลฟ์การ์ดกว่า 100 คน ที่ได้รับรองจาก American Lifeguard Association (ALA) สถาบันชั้นนำด้านการอบรมไลฟ์การ์ดจากสหรัฐอเมริกาคอยดูแลอย่างใกล้ชิด เปิดให้บริการทุกวัน (ปิดวันพุธ) เวลา 11.00 น.- 18.00 น.

4. เกาะล้าน

เกาะล้าน

เกาะล้าน ที่เที่ยวพัทยามีกิจกรรมทางน้ำให้ทำมากมาย | ภาพจาก : การท่องเที่ยวแห่งประเทศไทย

ที่เที่ยวยอดนิยมของเมืองพัทยา มีชายหาดที่สวยงามหลายแห่ง มัดรวมกิจกรรมทางน้ำแนวแอดเวนเจอร์เอาไว้มากมาย อาทิ ดำน้ำชมปะการัง เล่นกีฬาทางน้ำ เรือสกี ฯลฯ ดื่มด่ำไปกับธรรมชาติงดงามของหาดทรายขาวละเอียด น้ำทะเลสีฟ้าใส สายลมเย็น ๆ เหมาะสำหรับมาพักผ่อนทั้งครอบครัว

5. The Beach Lawn

The Beach Lawn

The Beach Lawn คาเฟ่ริมทะเลบรรยากาศน่าไปพักผ่อน | ภาพจาก : Facebook Veranda Resort Pattaya Na Jomtien - MGallery

 

The Beach Lawn สเปซสุดเก๋ริมทะเลที่บรรยากาศดีมาก ๆ เหมาะสำหรับมาพักผ่อนกับแก๊งเพื่อน ครอบครัว หรือมากับแฟนก็โรแมนติก มีบริการอาหาร เครื่องดื่ม ของหวานรสชาติดี ถือเป็นที่เที่ยวคาเฟ่พัทยาติดทะเลที่น่าแวะมาพักผ่อนในช่วงวันหยุดอย่างยิ่ง เปิดบริการทุกวันอาทิตย์ ถึง พฤหัส 11.00 - 20.00 น. / ศุกร์ และเสาร์ 11.00 - 21.00 น. และทั้งหมดนี้ก็คือ 5 ที่เที่ยวพัทยา ที่ทีมงาน LG คัดมาฝากเพื่อน ๆ ความจริงแล้วยังมีสถานที่เที่ยวที่น่าสนใจอีกมากมายที่ไม่ได้กล่างถึง นอกจากนี้เพื่อให้การเที่ยวพักผ่อนของคุณสนุกครบรสมากยิ่งขึ้น สิ่งที่จะขาดไม่ได้เลยก็คืออุปกรณ์เพื่อความบันเทิงต่าง ๆ ขอแนะนำหูฟังไร้สาย ลำโพง และแล็ปท็อปจาก LG อุปกรณ์ไอทีที่ช่วยยกระดับทริปท่องเที่ยวของคุณให้สนุกได้เต็มอารมณ์

อุปกรณ์ไอที LG ยกระดับการพักผ่อนขั้นสุด

หูฟังไร้สาย LG ประสบการณ์เสียงขั้นสุดยอด

หูฟังบลูทูธ LG

หูฟังไร้สาย LG คุณภาพเสียงระดับพรีเมี่ยม

 

 

หูฟังบลูทูธแบบไร้สาย LG รุ่น HBS-FL7มาตรฐานใหม่สำหรับหูฟังไร้สาย ช่วยให้คุณโทรและฟังเพลงในคุณภาพเสียงขั้นสูง ด้วยระบบเสียง Meridian เสียงเบสหนัก เสียงแหลมชัดเหมือนต้นฉบับ ชาร์จเพียง 5 นาที ก็สามารถเล่นได้ถึง 1 ชั่วโมง ป้องกันน้ำและเหงื่อตามมาตรฐาน IPX4 หยุดเพลงโดยอัตโนมัติเมื่อถอดออก จับคู่อุปกรณ์ Android ด้วย Bluetooth ทำได้ง่าย สามารถฆ่าเชื้อแบคทีเรียได้ถึง 99.9% ด้วยเคสชาร์จ UV Nano

ลำโพงบลูทูธ LG มุมมองใหม่ของเสียงที่สมดุล

ลำโพงบลูทูธ XBOOM Go

ลำโพง XBOOM Go สีสันสดใส พกพาสะดวก

 

ลำโพง XBOOM Go รุ่น Jelly Beans PL2B.DTHALLKสีสันสดใส ดีไซน์น่ารัก พกพาสะดวก ระบบเสียงพัฒนาร่วมกับ MERIDIAN ให้เสียงคุณภาพระดับพรีเมียม ได้ยินเสียงเบสทุ้มลึกและโทนเสียงที่สมบูรณ์ทุกครั้งที่คุณเล่นเพลง มี Sound Effect Sound Boost mode สำหรับช่วยเพิ่มพลังเสียง แบตเตอรี่ใช้ได้นาน 10 ชั่วโมงหลังชาร์จเต็ม สามารถกันน้ำระดับ IPX5 สามารถเชื่อมต่อลำโพงเข้าด้วยกันได้ 2 เครื่อง

แล็ปท็อป LG gram เรียบหรู บางเบาสะดวกพกพา

LG gram 17 Ultra-Lightweight and Slim

แล็ปท็อป LG gram ขอบจอบางเฉียบ 4 ทิศทาง

 

 

แล็ปท็อป LG gram รุ่น 17Z95P-Gเรียบหรู บางเบากว่าที่เคย หน้าจอใหญ่ 17 นิ้วเข้าถึงข้อมูลได้อย่างเต็มที่ น้ำหนักเพียง 1.35 กิโลกรัม ขับเคลื่อนด้วยขุมพลัง 11th Generation Intel Core i7-1195G7 CPU และหน่วยความจำ RAM 16GB LPDDR4X 4266MHz / 1TB NVMe SSD เร็วและแรง ใช้งานได้ลื่นไหล ทั้งยังเชื่อมต่อกับมือถือได้ง่าย สามารถอัปโหลดรูปภาพลงโซเชียลได้อย่างไม่มีข้อจำกัด แบตเตอรี่ขนาด 80Wh ช่วยให้คุณใช้งานได้ยาวนานยิ่งขึ้น ท่องเที่ยวทำกิจกรรมสนุกสนานกันอย่างเต็มที่ สิ่งที่ต้องเผชิญคือคราบสกปรกติดตามเสื้อผ้า หลังกลับถึงบ้านจำเป็นต้องดูแลทำความสะอาดเสื้อผ้าอย่างถูกวิธี เพื่อให้เสื้อผ้าชุดโปรดสะอาด ปลอดเชื้อโรค ขอแนะเครื่องซักอบผ้า จาก LG

เครื่องซักอบผ้า LG ผ้าสะอาดแห้งไว พร้อมใช้ทันที

เครื่องซักอบ LG รุ่น FV1485D4W

เครื่องซักอบผ้า LG ซักและอบผ้าในเครื่องเดียว

 

เครื่องซักผ้าอบผ้าในตัว LG รุ่น FV1485D4W 2 in 1ซักและอบผ้าในเครื่องเดียว แค่กดปุ่มตั้งเวลาและปล่อยให้เครื่องทำงาน ผ้าสะอาด แห้งไว ไม่เสียเวลาตาก เสื้อผ้าพร้อมใช้งานทันที ประหยัดทั้งเวลาและพื้นที่ใช้สอย เครื่องซักอบผ้า LG มาพร้อมเทคโนโลยี AI DD ช่วยชั่งน้ำหนัก ตรวจสอบชนิดของผ้า และกำหนดการหมุนของถังซัก จึงช่วยถนอมผ้ามากขึ้น 18% ระบบ Steam ช่วยขจัดสารก่อภูมิแพ้ เช่น ไรฝุ่น ฝุ่นขนาดเล็กในเส้นใยผ้าได้ 99.9% มั่นใจได้ถึงความสะอาดล้ำลึกยิ่งขึ้น ควบคุมและติดตามการทำงานผ่านแอป LG ThinQ เมืองพัทยา อีกแหล่งสถานที่ท่องเที่ยวที่อยากให้แวะมาเยี่ยมชม นอกจากมีที่เที่ยวมากมายในหลากหลายสไตล์ ยังมีสิ่งอำนวยความสะดวกครบครันในราคาที่ไม่แพง แถมอยู่ใกล้กรุงเทพฯ เดินทางไม่เหนื่อย สามารถแวะมาเที่ยวแบบเช้าเย็นกลับหรือค้างคืนก็ได้เช่นกัน นอกจากนี้อุปกรณ์ไอทีจาก LG คือไอเทมเสริมที่มาพร้อมกับฟังก์ชั่นล้ำสมัย คอยมอบความบันเทิงระหว่างทริปให้สนุกและเข้าถึงทุกอารมณ์ที่ต้องการ สนใจสินค้าสอบถามรายละเอียดข้อมูลได้ที่ ศูนย์ลูกค้าสัมพันธ์หมายเลขโทรศัพท์ 02-057-5757 ทุกวัน 08:00 – 18:00 น

