ผู้ชายกำลังสนุกกับการเล่นเกม

การจัดสเปคคอมสำหรับเล่นเกม เครื่องไม่อืด ภาพไม่กระตุก

01/03/2023

เล่นเกมให้เข้าถึงอรรถรสจำเป็นต้องมีอุปกรณ์ที่ได้มาตรฐาน

จัดสเปคคอมใช้เล่นเกมสำหรับมือใหม่ ต้องรู้อะไรบ้าง

ปฎิเสธไม่ได้ว่าอุตสาหกรรมเกมเติบโตอย่างก้าวกระโดด ปัจจุบันเกมไม่ใช่เครื่องมือช่วยให้ผ่อนคลายยามว่างเพียงเท่านั้น แต่เกมพัฒนากลายเป็นกีฬาที่เรียกว่า E-sports ที่มีผู้คนจากทั่วโลกเข้าร่วมแข่งขันหาความเป็นสุดยอด นอกจากนี้เกมยังก่อให้เกิดอาชีพใหม่ ๆ ที่เกี่ยวข้องกับวงการเกมมากมาย อาทิ เกมเมอร์ สตรีมเมอร์ เกมแคสเตอร์ เกมอาร์ตติส นักพัฒนาเกม เกมมาสเตอร์ นักออกแบบเกม และนักพากย์

ซึ่งแต่ละอาชีพก็มีผู้คนให้ความสนใจจำนวนมากจนทำให้อุตสาหกรรมเกมกลายเป็นเมกะเทรนด์ของโลกที่มีมูลค่ามหาศาล และเมื่อเกมเป็นที่นิยมเช่นนี้อุปกรณ์ที่จำเป็นและขาดไม่ได้อย่าง คอมพิวเตอร์ จึงถูกพัฒนาให้สามารถตอบสนองความต้องการของเกมต่าง ๆ มากขึ้นตามไปด้วย สำหรับคอนเทนต์นี้ LG จะมาแนะนำ จัดสเปคคอม สำหรับเล่นเกม ลื่นไหลไม่กระตุก ภาพสวยสมจริงเล่นเกมได้อย่างเข้าถึงอารมณ์มาฝากมีอะไรที่มือใหม่จำเป็นต้องรู้บ้าง ตามมาดูกันเลย

แนะนำสเปคคอมเล่นเกมเร็วแรงเข้าถึงอารมณ์

ก่อนตัดสินใจซื้อคอมพิวเตอร์สำหรับเล่นเกมโดยเฉพาะสักเครื่อง จำเป็นต้องรู้จักอุปกรณ์ภายในที่ถือเป็นหัวใจสำคัญเพื่อให้การเล่นเกม ลื่นไหล ตอบสนองได้รวดเร็วฉับไว ช่วยพัฒนาฝีมือให้คุณก้าวไปสู่มืออาชีพ ดังต่อไปนี้

1. CPU

ซีพียู คือตัวประมวลผลหลักของคอมพิวเตอร์ โดยค่าที่สำคัญที่สุดของ CPU ก็คือความเร็วการทำงานเป็นหน่วยที่เรียกว่า GHz ยิ่งมีมากก็ยิ่งประมวลผลได้เร็ว ปัจจุบันผู้ผลิตมี 2 ค่ายได้แก่ Intel และ AMD สำหรับสเปคที่แนะนำ ได้แก่ Intel i7 เป็น CPU ระดับกลางค่อนไปทางสูง เล่นเกมได้เกือบทุกเกมบนโลกอย่างลื่นไหล รวมถึงการทำงานกราฟิก งาน 3D เล็ก ๆ น้อย ๆ ได้ด้วย แต่ถ้าคุณเป็นสาย Hardcore เล่นเกมหนัก ๆ กราฟิกโหด ๆ ก็ขอแนะนำเป็น Intel i9 รับรองว่าลื่นไหลเร็วสะใจมาก ๆ

2. RAM

RAM หรือหน่วยความจำหลักของคอมพิวเตอร์ ทำหน้าที่จัดคิวข้อมูลและส่งต่อไปให้ CPU ประมวลผล ซึ่งถ้ามีหน่วยความจำที่มากก็ช่วยให้สามารถรันโปรแกรมที่หนัก ๆ หรือใช้งานโปรแกรมพร้อม ๆ กันหลายโปรแกรมได้อย่างลื่นไหล สำหรับ RAM ที่ใช้สำหรับการเล่นเกมโดยเฉพาะนั้นไม่ควรขั้นต่ำกว่า 8GB

3. Mainboard

Mainboard ถือเป็นจุดร่วมของชิปและการใช้งานเป็นตัวกำหนดความเร็วความแรงสูงสุดให้กับคอมพิวเตอร์ จาก RAM ไป CPU ถ้า Mainboard ส่งสัญญาณได้ช้า ต่อให้คอมมี CPU และ RAM ที่แรงแค่ไหนก็ทำให้เครื่องช้าอยู่ดี นอกจากนี้การเลือกซื้อ Mainboard จำเป็นต้องดูด้วยว่าพอร์ตเชื่อมต่อพอไหม Bus Speed เท่าไหร่ รองรับ RAN รุ่นไหน เพื่อประสิทธิภาพการใช้งานสูงสุดซึ่งในส่วนนี้สามารถสอบถามกับพนักงานขายได้โดยตรง

4. Hard disk

Hard Disk คือ หน่วยความจำเอาไว้บันทึกข้อมูล ยิ่งมีความจุมากก็ช่วยให้การเปิดอ่านข้อมูลได้เร็ว เปิดเครื่องไว เล่นเกมลื่น ปัจจุบันหน่วยความจำเหล่านี้ก็จะแบ่งออกเป็น 2 รูปแบบ ได้แก่ SSD กับ HDD ขอแนะนำเป็น SSD ที่สามารถอ่านข้อมูลได้เร็วแถมกินไฟน้อยกว่าอีกด้วย

5. การ์ดจอ

การ์ดจอ (GPU) คือตัวแสดงผลสิ่งที่ CPU ประมวลออกมาให้กับผู้ใช้งานด้วยภาพ ภาพจะสวย เอฟเฟคจะอลังแค่ไหนขึ้นอยู่กับการ์ดจอ การ์ดจอสเปคสูงจะช่วยให้ภาพและสีสันที่ได้สมจริงเท่านั้น รวมไปถึงการเคลื่อนไหวที่ลื่นไหลไม่มีสะดุดทำให้การเล่นเกมได้อรรถรสสูงสุด

6. จอเกมมิ่ง

จอเกมมิ่ง คืออุปกรณ์ที่จะช่วยให้การเล่นเกมของคุณสนุก ตื่นเต้นเร้าใจมากยิ่งขึ้น เพราะเป็นจอคอมที่ผลิตมาเพื่อการเล่นเกมโดยเฉพาะช่วยแสดงภาพกราฟิกระดับสูง สีสันสวยสมจริงเหมือนต้นฉบับ ตอบสนองรวดเร็ว เคลื่อนไหวได้ดังใจ ซึ่งทั้งหมดล้วนมีผลต่อผลแพ้ชนะในทุกแมตช์การแข่งขัน

แนะนำโน้ตบุ๊คและจอเกมมิ่งสำหรับเกมเมอร์ แล็ปท็อป LG gram

แล็ปท็อป LG gram

โน้ตบุ๊คเล่นเกม LG gram บางเบา สเปคแรง

โน้ตบุ๊ค LG gram รุ่น 17Z95P-G.AH79A6 ขนาดหน้าจอ 17 นิ้ว เป็นโน้ตบุ๊คอเนกประสงค์เล่นเกมก็ได้ ทำงานกราฟิกก็เยี่ยม หน้าจอขนาด 17 นิ้ว น้ำหนักเพียง 1.35 กิโลกรัม มาพร้อม CPU อันทรงพลัง 11th Generation Intel® Core™ i7-1195G7 CPU เร็วแรงเพื่อประสิทธิภาพการทำงาน การเล่นเกม และสตรีมมิง รันบนระบบปฏิบัติการ Window 11 ใช้จอกราฟิก Intel Iris Xe Graphics ให้ภาพสวยคมชัดเป็นสองเท่าของ Full HD

RAM 16GB LPDDR4X 4266MHz (On Board)

หน่วยความจำในเครื่องสูงมากด้วย SSD ความจุ 1TB และ คีย์บอร์ดที่แม่นยำและใช้งานง่าย ความจุแบตเตอรี่ 80Wh อายุการใช้งานแบตเตอรี่ตลอดวัน ถือเป็นโน้ตบุ๊ค เล่นเกม ทำงานกราฟิก และใช้เพื่อความบันเทิงที่หลากหลาย ครบจบในเครื่องเดียว

จอเกมมิ่ง LG UltraGear™

Gaming Monitor LG UltraGear™

จอเกมมิ่ง LG เปิดประสบการณ์เล่นเกมอย่างเต็มสูบ

จอเกมมิ่ง LG UltraGear™ รุ่น 27GP850-B ขนาด 27 นิ้ว จอเกมมิ่งสำหรับเกมเมอร์โดยเฉพาะ มาพร้อมกับเทคโนโลยี Nano IPS เปิดประสบการณ์เล่นเกมอย่างเต็มสูบด้านคุณภาพ ความเร็วและภาพที่คมชัดVESA DisplayHDR™ 400 แสดงสีสันสดใสพร้อมรายละเอียดที่คมชัด Refresh rate: 165Hz (O/C 180Hz) ช่วยให้เกมเมอร์สามารถมองเห็นเฟรมถัดไปได้อย่างรวดเร็ว IPS 1ms GtG at Faster ช่วยลดความผิดพลาดของสีให้น้อยที่สุด

NVIDIA® G-SYNC® Compatible ผ่านการทดสอบจาก NVIDIA และได้รับการตรวจสอบอย่างเป็นทางการ ลดการฉีกขาดของหน้าจอและการกระตุก เพื่อประสบการณ์การเล่นเกมที่ราบรื่นและรวดเร็ว AMD FreeSync® Premium เทคโนโลยี FreeSync™ Premium นักเล่นเกมจะได้สัมผัสกับการเคลื่อนไหวที่ลื่นไหลไร้รอยต่อในเกมที่มีความละเอียดสูงและรวดเร็ว

และทั้งหมดนี้ก็คือวิธีจัดสเปคคอมสำหรับเล่นเกมให้เครื่องไม่อืด ภาพลื่นไหลไม่กระตุก พร้อมแนะนำโน้ตบุ๊ค และจอเกมมิ่ง LG สำหรับการเล่นเกมได้อย่างมีประสิทธิภาพสูงสุด สอบถามรายละเอียดข้อมูลได้ที่บริษัทแอลจี หรือศูนย์ลูกค้าสัมพันธ์หมายเลขโทรศัพท์ 02-057-5757 ทุกวัน 08:00 – 18:00 น.

