เด็กหญิงตัวเล็ก ๆ ให้กล่องของขวัญแก่พ่อในวันพ่อ

ของขวัญวันพ่อซื้ออะไรดี มีประโยชน์ ตอบโจทย์ทุกการใช้งาน

11/07/2022

แชร์ไอเดียของขวัญวันพ่อ เพื่อเป็นสื่อแทนความรัก

วันพ่อปีนี้ ซื้ออะไรให้คุณพ่อดี

วันพ่อแห่งชาติหรือวันพระราชสมภพของพระบาทสมเด็จพระบรมชนกาธิเบศร บรมนาถบพิตร รัชกาลที่ 9 ซึ่งตรงกับวันอาทิตย์ที่ 5 ธันวาคมของทุกปี ถือเป็นอีกหนึ่งโอกาสพิเศษที่บรรดาลูก ๆ จะแสดงความรักต่อคุณพ่อด้วยการมอบของขวัญ พร้อมใช้เวลาเพื่อทำกิจกรรมร่วมกัน แต่การเลือกซื้อของขวัญให้พ่อก็ไม่ใช่เรื่องง่ายนัก เนื่องจากมีปัจจัยหลายอย่างเข้ามาเกี่ยวข้อง ไม่ว่าจะเป็นงานอดิเรกของคุณพ่อ งบประมาณ หรือประโยชน์ใช้สอย ไม่แปลกที่หลายคนไม่รู้ว่าจะซื้ออะไรเป็นของขวัญดี ถึงทำให้คุณประทับใจและมีความสุขเมื่อได้รับ เพื่อเป็นการช่วยให้ทุกคนตัดสินใจได้ง่ายขึ้น วันนี้ LG มีไอเดียของขวัญ วันพ่อที่น่าสนใจมาแนะนำ ที่สำคัญของขวัญวันพ่อบางชิ้นอาจเป็นของที่ไม่ใช่สำหรับคุณพ่อเพียงคนเดียว แต่เป็นของขวัญสำหรับทั้งครอบครัวได้ด้วย

ทริคเลือกของขวัญวันพ่อ ให้เหมาะกับไลฟ์สไตล์ และใช้งานได้จริง

เลือกตามไลฟ์สไตล์การใช้ชีวิต
เคล็ดลับการเลือกของขวัญวันพ่ออาจไม่ยากอย่างที่คิด เพียงพิจารณาความสนใจและงานอดิเรกของท่านก็จะได้ของขวัญที่เหมาะนำมามอบให้ในวันพิเศษ เช่น
● ถ้าคุณพ่อเป็นคนชอบจดบันทึกหรือทำงานที่ต้องมีการเขียนโน้ตอยู่บ่อย ๆ อาจเลือกของขวัญเป็นสมุดบันทึกหรือปากกา
● ส่วนใครที่มีคุณพ่อเป็นสายสปอร์ตที่ชื่นชอบการเล่นกีฬา ลองเลือกรองเท้ากีฬาหรือหมวกกีฬาเพื่อให้เป็นของขวัญก็ได้
● แต่หากคุณพ่อชื่นชอบการชมภาพยนตร์ การมองหาเครื่องใช้ไฟฟ้าประเภทลำโพงบลูทูธหรือลำโพง Sound Bar ที่ให้พลังเสียงคมชัดทุกมิติ ช่วยให้ท่านเต็มอิ่มกับการรับชมความบันเทิงมากขึ้น
เลือกของขวัญที่ช่วยดูแลสุขภาพ
ด้วยวัยที่มากขึ้นการมอบของขวัญที่ช่วยบำรุงสุขภาพและเสริมความแข็งแรงให้กับร่างกายถือเป็นตัวเลือกที่ดี โดยอาจมอบเครื่องดื่มบำรุงสุขภาพ อาหารเสริมประเภทต่าง ๆ ไปจนถึงอุปกรณ์เพื่อสุขภาพ เช่น ลู่วิ่งอัตโนมัติ เครื่องวัดความดันโลหิต สมาร์ทวอทช์ หรือเก้าอี้นวด เป็นต้น
มอบของขวัญ DIY
สำหรับใครที่ไม่อยากเลือกซื้อของขวัญที่มีขายทั่วไป อาจลองทำของขวัญเองเป็นของขวัญ DIY ที่มีเพียงชิ้นเดียวในโลกแล้วนำไปมอบให้คุณพ่อ รับรองว่าสร้างความประทับใจให้กับคุณพ่อของคุณได้อย่างแน่นอน ทั้งปัจจุบันมีไอเดียของขวัญ DIY มากมายที่ถูกแชร์บนโลกอินเทอร์เน็ต ไม่ว่าจะเป็นการทำการ์ดป๊อปอัป กรอบรูปแฮนด์เมด เทียนหอม หรือเสื้อมัดย้อม

มัดรวมไอเดียของขวัญวันพ่อ ใช้เป็นสื่อแทนความรัก
ตู้เย็น LG InstaView Door-in-Door รุ่น GC-X257CQES

ตู้เย็น LG InstaView Door-in-Door รุ่น GC-X257CQES

ตู้เย็น LG ครบครันทั้งประสิทธิภาพและคุณภาพด้วยเทคโนโลยีจากแอลจี

ของขวัญวันพ่อที่สามารถนำไปใช้งานได้จริงในชีวิตประจำวัน อย่างตู้เย็น LG InstaView Door-in-Door รุ่น GC-X257CQES นับเป็นตัวเลือกที่ดีไม่น้อย สำหรับบ้านไหนที่คุณพ่อชื่นชอบการทำอาหาร นอกจากมีดีไซน์ที่เรียบหรูสามารถเข้ากับบ้านได้ทุกสไตล์ ตู้เย็น LG รุ่นนี้ ยังมีความโดดเด่นด้วยคุณสมบัติการมองเห็นด้านในตู้เย็นโดยไม่ต้องเปิดประตูด้วยการเคาะเพียง 2 ครั้ง เสริมทัพด้วยเทคโนโลยี UVnano™ ที่ทำความสะอาดท่อจ่ายน้ำทุกชั่วโมง และช่วยลดแบคทีเรียในท่อจ่ายน้ำ จึงมั่นใจได้ว่าน้ำสะอาดทุกครั้งที่ดื่ม ทั้งยังมีเทคโนโลยี LinearCooling™ ที่ควบคุมความเย็นให้คงที่และสม่ำเสมอ รวมถึงมีระบบ Hygiene Fresh ที่ช่วยในการขจัดแบคทีเรียและกลิ่นที่ไม่พึงประสงค์ภายในตู้เย็น ถือว่าตู้เย็น LG InstaView Door-in-Doorมาพร้อมคุณสมบัติที่ครบครัน เหมาะมอบเป็นของขวัญเนื่องในโอกาสพิเศษมาก

แอร์ LG DUAL COOL รุ่น IPQ13R1

แอร์ LG DUAL COOL รุ่น IPQ13R1

แอร์ LG ทำความเย็นเร็วและประหยัดพลังงานกว่าเดิม ด้วยระบบ Dual Inverter

ประหยัดพลังงานกว่าเดิม ด้วยแอร์ LG DUAL COOL รุ่น IPQ13R1 ที่ทำงานด้วยระบบ Dual Inverter ที่อาศัยการทำงานของมอเตอร์ Rotary ประสิทธิภาพสูงคู่กันสองตัว จึงช่วยให้ประหยัดพลังงานได้สูงสุดถึง 70% และสามารถทำความเย็นได้เร็วกว่าเดิม 40% ทั้งยังมาพร้อมระบบฟอกอากาศ สามารถตรวจับฝุ่นละออง ขนาดเล็กได้ถึง PM1.0 และกลิ่นไม่พึงประสงค์ เพื่อมอบความสดชื่นขณะใช้งาน รวมถึงหมดห่วงเรื่องสารก่อภูมิแพ้ด้วยมี Allergy Filter ทำหน้าที่กรองสารก่อภูมิแพ้ขณะใช้งาน ที่สำคัญ แอร์ LG DUAL COOL รุ่นนี้มีระบบทำความสะอาดตัวเองอัตโนมัติ คอยทำหน้าที่ไล่ความชื้นออกจากแผงคอยล์เย็น เพื่อลดการสะสมของเชื้อแบคทีเรียและฝุ่นละอองต่าง ๆ อันเป็นอีกหนึ่งสาเหตุที่ทำให้เครื่องปรับอากาศไม่เย็นและมีกลิ่นอับเมื่อเปิดใช้งานใหม่ ๆ นั่นเอง เครื่องฟอกอากาศ LG PuriCare New 360 รุ่น AS10GDSH0

เครื่องฟอกอากาศ LG PuriCare New 360 รุ่น AS10GDSH0

เครื่องฟอกอากาศ LG มีดีไซน์เรียบหรู จะแบคทีเรียหรือไวรัสก็เอาอยู่

สำหรับใครที่กำลังมองหาเครื่องฟอกอากาศ ไว้ให้คุณพ่อใช้งานที่บ้าน ขอแนะนำเครื่องฟอกอากาศ LG PuriCare New 360 รุ่น AS10GDSH0 มาพร้อมฟังก์ชันที่ทันสมัยในการสั่งงานควบคุมแบบระบบสัมผัส และยังสามารถควบคุมการใช้งานผ่านแอปพลิเคชัน LG ThinQ ได้อย่างสะดวกรวดเร็ว ที่สำคัญมีหน้าจอ OLED ที่สามารถแสดงค่าอุณหภูมิ ความชื้น ค่าฝุ่นได้อย่างเรียลไทม์ รวมถึงมีระบบกรองอากาศหลายขั้นตอน ช่วยกำจัดเชื้อแบคทีเรีย ไวรัสในอากาศ และกลิ่นไม่พึงประสงค์ได้อย่างมีประสิทธิภาพ ไม่ว่าจะเป็นฝุ่นละออง เส้นผม หรือแม้กระทั่ง PM 1.0 นอกจากนี้ยังมีโหมด Baby Care ทำหน้าที่กระจายลมส่วนกลางของตัวเครื่องลงสู่พื้นเพื่อมอบอากาศสะอาดแก่ลูกน้อย

สมาร์ททีวี LG NanoCell 4K รุ่น 55NANO77TPA

สมาร์ททีวี LG NanoCell 4K รุ่น 55NANO77TPA

สมาร์ททีวี LG มาพร้อมหน้าจอ 55 นิ้ว มีฟังก์ชันครบครัน

หากคุณมีแผนเปลี่ยนขนาดทีวีที่บ้านใหม่ อาจถือโอกาสมอบของขวัญวันพ่อเป็นสมาร์ททีวี LG NanoCell 4K รุ่น 55NANO77TPA ซึ่งมีจุดเด่นที่หน้าจอใหญ่ 55 นิ้ว มาพร้อมฟังก์ชันที่ครบครัน โดยเฉพาะความคมชัดในระดับความละเอียด 4K และการปรับแต่งเสียงให้เหมาะกับตำแหน่งที่ตั้งด้วย AI Acoustic Tuning และเสริมการทำงานใหม่ ๆ เข้าไป อย่างฟีเจอร์ Sports Alert สามารถแจ้งเตือนก่อนเริ่มเกม พร้อมอัปเดตคะแนนแบบเรียลไทม์ระหว่างการแข่งขัน และแจ้งกำหนดการแข่งขันในรอบถัดไป รับรองว่าตอบโจทย์ครอบครัวคอกีฬาอย่างแน่นอน นอกจากนี้ยังรองรับ Apple AirPlay2 ทำให้สามารถแชร์คอนเทนต์จากอุปกรณ์ iOS ได้เป็นอย่างดีอีกด้วย

เครื่องซักผ้าฝาหน้า LG รุ่น FV1409D4W

เครื่องซักผ้าฝาหน้า LG รุ่น FV1409D4W

เครื่องซักผ้าฝาหน้า LG ตัวช่วยดี ๆ ในการทำความสะอาดเสื้อผ้าของคุณ

มาต่อกันที่ผู้ช่วยประจำบ้านที่ขาดไม่ได้ อย่างเครื่องซักผ้าฝาหน้า LG รุ่น FV1409D4W ของขวัญประเภทเครื่องใช้ไฟฟ้าที่ควรมีติดบ้านไว้ โดย เครื่องซักผ้าฝาหน้า LG มีความโดดเด่นที่สามารถซักและอบผ้าในเครื่องเดียวจบ ทั้งยังมีเทคโนโลยี LG Steam+™ ช่วยขจัดสารก่อภูมิแพ้ ซึ่งอาจก่อให้เกิดอาการภูมิแพ้ หรือปัญหาเกี่ยวกับทางเดินหายใจได้อย่างสะอาดหมดจด เอาเป็นว่าใครกำลังมองหาเครื่องซักและอบผ้าในตัว ไปเป็นของขวัญวันพ่อ อย่าลืมคิดถึงเครื่องซักฝาหน้าแบรนด์แอลจีรุ่นนี้

ลำโพงบลูทูธ LG XBOOM360 รุ่น RP4.DTHALLK

ลำโพงบลูทูธ LG XBOOM360 รุ่น RP4.DTHALLK

ลำโพงบลูทูธ LG มาพร้อมพลังแบตสุดอึด กระจายเสียงได้รอบทิศทาง

ปิดท้ายด้วย LG XBOOM360 รุ่น RP4.DTHALLK ลำโพงบลูทูธที่ตอบโจทย์คนรักเสียงเพลง นอกจากมีดีไซน์สุดเก๋ พลังแบตสุดอึดสามารถใช้งานได้นานถึง 10 ชั่วโมง พร้อมมอบประสบการณ์การฟังเพลงที่สมบูรณ์แบบด้วยระบบเสียงรอบทิศทาง 360 องศา ดังนั้นไม่ว่าคุณจะวางลำโพงบลูทูธ ไว้ตรงจุดไหน เทคโนโลยีเสียงของ LG ที่ผสานกับตัวเครื่องจะเติมเต็มพื้นที่ทั้งหมดของคุณด้วยเสียงรอบทิศทางคุณภาพสูงที่เป็นธรรมชาติและสม่ำเสมอ ทั้งยังเพิ่มความสวยงามด้วยแสงไฟ LED ที่มีโหมดการจัดแสงให้เหมาะกับอารมณ์ของคุณ โดยโหมดแสงแต่ละโหมดจะปรับสี ความสว่าง และอุณหภูมิสีอย่างละเอียด เพื่อให้แสงและเสียงที่กลมกลืนกับสภาพแวดล้อมในการฟังของคุณนั่นเอง

สุดท้ายนี้ ไม่ว่าคุณจะซื้อของขวัญวันพ่อรูปแบบไหน อย่าลืมพิจารณาความชอบและงานอดิเรกของคุณพ่อเป็นหลักด้วย เพื่อให้ได้ของขวัญวันเกิดพ่อที่สามารถใช้งานได้จริง ส่วนงบที่ใช้จะมากหรือน้อยก็เชื่อว่าคุณพ่อของคุณต้องดีใจและมีความสุขเมื่อได้รับอย่างแน่นอน สำหรับใครที่สนใจผลิตภัณฑ์ LG สามารถสอบถามรายละเอียดเพิ่มเติมได้ที่ศูนย์ลูกค้าสัมพันธ์ 02-057-5757 ทุกวันเวลา 08:00 – 18:00 น.

