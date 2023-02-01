About Cookies on This Site

null

ไอเดียของขวัญวาเลนไทน์ มีประโยชน์ คนรักประทับใจไม่รู้ลืม

01/02/2023

ของขวัญวาเลนไทน์ สื่อแทนความรักและความห่วงใยที่มีให้กัน

ซื้ออะไรให้แฟนดี ในวันวาเลนไทน์

 

เมื่อวันที่ 14 กุมภาพันธ์ วันวันวาเลนไทน์ (Valentine) หรือวันแห่งความรักใกล้วนมาถึงอีกครั้ง ในโอกาสพิเศษนี้คู่รักต่างมองหาของขวัญแทนใจเพื่อเติมความหวานให้แก่กัน และเชื่อว่าปีนี้คุณหนุ่ม ๆ และคุณสาว ๆ หลายคนยังคงคิดหนักอีกเช่นเคย ด้วยไม่รู้ว่าจะมอบของขวัญวาเลนไทน์อะไรให้แฟนดี หากเลือกซื้อดอกไม้ช่อใหญ่ พร้อมพาไปดินเนอร์ใต้แสงเทียนก็กลัวไม่เซอร์ไพรส์ และเพื่อให้โจทย์หินกลายเป็นเรื่องง่าย วันนี้ LG ขอแนะนำวิธีเลือกของขวัญวาเลนไทน์ที่สามารถมอบให้ทั้งผู้ชายและผู้หญิง รับรองว่าคนรับต้องแฮปปี้จนอยากโผเข้ากอดคุณชัวร์

วิธีเลือกของขวัญวันวาเลนไทน์
เลือกตามไลฟ์สไตล์หรืองานอดิเรกของแฟน

สิ่งที่ควรนำมาพิจารณาเป็นอันดับแรกในการเลือกของขวัญให้ตรงใจผู้รับคือการดูที่ไลฟ์สไตล์หรืองานอดิเรก เพราะการมอบของขวัญที่เกี่ยวข้องกับความสนใจของเขาหรือเธอย่อมต้องถูกใจแน่นอน ทั้งยังเป็นการแสดงถึงความรัก ความเอาใจใส่ที่คุณมีให้แฟนด้วย

สื่อความหมายดี ๆ

บางครั้งของขวัญที่ซื้อไม่จำเป็นต้องมีราคาแพงเสมอไป อาจเลือกเป็นของขวัญที่สามารถสื่อความหมายดี ๆ อย่างต้นไม้มงคล เครื่องรางนำโชค หรือเลือกของขวัญวาเลนไทน์ที่เป็นสัญลักษณ์เกี่ยวกับความทรงจำต่าง ๆ ระหว่างคุณสองคนก็ได้เช่นกัน

มีประโยชน์และใช้ได้ในชีวิตประจำวัน

การเลือกของขวัญที่สามารถใช้ประโยชน์ได้เหมาะกับยุคปัจจุบันเป็นอย่างยิ่ง เพราะนอกจากผู้รับสามารถนำไปใช้ได้ในชีวิตจริง สิ่งนี้ยังทำให้แฟนคิดถึงคุณเวลานำมาใช้งาน โดยของขวัญที่มีประโยชน์ใช้สอยได้นั้น แบ่งเป็น

● ของใช้ส่วนตัว เป็นประเภทของขวัญยอดนิยมที่สามารถมอบได้ทุกเทศกาล ทั้งผู้รับสามารถนำไปใช้ประโยชน์ในชีวิตประจำวันได้จริง เช่น หูฟังไร้สาย หรือแล็ปท็อปเป็นต้น
● ของใช้ในบ้าน ไม่ว่าคุณจะเป็นคู่สามีภรรยาหรือคู่แฟนการมอบของขวัญเป็นของใช้ในบ้านถือเป็นไอเดียที่ดีไม่น้อย โดยอาจลองสังเกตว่าคุณแฟนเตรียมวางแผนหาเครื่องใช้ภายในบ้านชิ้นไหนมาแทนของเดิม หรือมีแผนซื้อเครื่องใช้ไฟฟ้าประเภทไหนบ้าง โดยของใช้ในบ้านที่น่านำมามอบเป็นของขวัญวาเลนไทน์ คือ สมาร์ททีวี เครื่องฟอกอากาศ หรือเครื่องซักอบผ้า

วาเลนไทน์ให้อะไรดี ? แชร์ไอเดียของขวัญวาเลนไทน์ คนรับถูกใจคนให้แฮปปี้

แล็ปท็อป LG Gram รุ่น 16Z95P-G.AH74A6

แล็ปท็อป LG Gram รุ่น 16Z95P-G.AH74A6

แล็ปท็อป LG Gram ขนาด 16 นิ้ว ตัวเครื่องน้ำหนักเบาและบาง พกพาไปไหนก็สะดวก

LG Gram รุ่น 16Z95P-G.AH74A6 เป็นแล็ปท็อปแบรนด์แอลจีอีกรุ่นที่ถูกออกแบบมาให้มีดีไซส์เรียบหรู เน้นความบาง และน้ำหนักเบา เพื่อให้พกพาได้ง่ายที่สุด ตัวเครื่องมาพร้อมกับหน้าจอ 16 นิ้ว จอแสดงผล WQXGA (2560x1600) ให้สีที่ชัดเจนและสดใส มีความละเอียดเป็นสองเท่าของ Full HD ช่วยให้คุณได้ดื่มด่ำกับภาพที่สมจริงเวลารับชมความบันเทิง ส่วนฝั่งของกราฟิกใช้ Intel® Iris® Xe ช่วยให้คุณสามารถใช้งานได้อย่างไหลลื่นไม่สะดุด จะทำงานด้านกราฟิกหรือเล่นเกมก็หายห่วง หากคนรักคุณกำลังมองหาอุปกรณ์ไว้เล่นเกมหรือทำงาน แล็ปท็อป LG รุ่นนี้ถือเป็นตัวเลือกที่เหมาะมอบให้เป็นของขวัญวาเลนไทน์ไม่น้อย

เครื่องฟอกอากาศ LG PuriCare New 360 รุ่น AS10GDSH0

เครื่องฟอกอากาศ LG PuriCare New 360 รุ่น AS10GDSH0

เครื่องฟอกอากาศ LG PuriCare มาพร้อมระบบกรองอากาศหลายขั้นตอน ช่วยให้อากาศสะอาดกว่าเดิม

ปฏิเสธไม่ได้ว่าอากาศมีความสำคัญต่อการดำรงชีวิตมากที่สุด แต่ด้วยสภาพอากาศในปัจจุบันที่เต็มไปด้วยมลพิษทางอากาศ การมองหาตัวช่วยดี ๆ มาคอยฟอกอากาศภายในบ้านให้สะอาดมากขึ้น ถือเป็นตัวเลือกที่ตอบโจทย์มากที่สุด และยิ่งถ้าภายในบ้านมีเด็กเล็กอยู่ด้วย ขอแนะนำ เครื่องฟอกอากาศ LG PuriCare New 360 รุ่น AS10GDSH0 ซึ่งมีจุดเด่นที่ Clean Booster พัดลมด้านบนเทคโนโลยีเอกสิทธิ์เฉพาะของแอลจี ทำให้สามารถกระจายอากาศ ออกไปไกลถึง 7.5 เมตร นอกจากนี้ LG Puricare ยังมาพร้อมชุดฟอกอากาศแยกกัน 2 ส่วน คือ ด้านบนและด้านล่าง โดยทั้ง 2 ส่วนสามารถดูดอากาศและปล่อยลมออกมาได้ทั้งคู่ ทำให้เครื่องฟอกอากาศ LG PuriCare New 360 เหมาะกับบ้านที่มีเด็กเล็ก ๆ เล่นอยู่บริเวณพื้นห้อง และมาพร้อม Plasmaster+ Ionizer ที่สร้างประจุขึ้นมาเพื่อกำจัดเชื้อแบคทีเรีย ไวรัสในอากาศ สารก่อภูมิแพ้ กลิ่นไม่พึงประสงค์ ฝุ่น PM 1.0 และฝุ่น PM 2.5 ได้อย่างมีประสิทธิภาพ หากคุณอยากแสดงความรัก ความห่วงใยคุณแฟนแบบตลอด 24 ชั่วโมง รับรองว่า เครื่องฟอกอากาศ LG เป็นของขวัญวาเลนไทน์ที่ตอบโจทย์มาก

สมาร์ททีวี LG OLED 4K รุ่น OLED65B2

สมาร์ททีวี LG OLED 4K รุ่น OLED65B2

สมาร์ททีวี LG จอใหญ่เต็มตา มาพร้อมภาพคมชัดระดับ 4K และสีสันสมจริง

LG OLED 4K รุ่น OLED65B2 เป็นสมาร์ททีวีที่มีหน้าจอใหญ่ถึง 65 นิ้ว มาพร้อมฟังก์ชันที่ครบครัน โดยเฉพาะความคมชัดในระดับความละเอียด 4K และการปรับแต่งเสียงให้เหมาะกับตำแหน่งที่ตั้งด้วย AI Acoustic Tuning และเสริมการทำงานใหม่ ๆ เข้าไป ไม่ว่าจะเป็น Dolby Vision และ Dolby Atmos ที่ช่วยยกระดับ คุณภาพและสีสันของภาพให้สมจริงยิ่งขึ้น พร้อมนำเสนอภาพและเสียงแบบรอบทิศทาง ทำให้การรับชมภาพยนตร์ เล่มเกม หรือชมกีฬา ก็ได้ภาพที่คมชัดประทับใจ ประมวลผลแรงด้วย α7 Gen5 AI Processor ช่วยให้กราฟิกสวยสมจริง ทั้งยังมี Sport Alerts ที่แสดงผล การแข่งขันกีฬา ช่วยให้คุณไม่พลาดผลแข่งทีมโปรดแม้กำลังรับชมคอนเทนต์อื่นอยู่ ไม่ว่าแฟนคุณจะเป็นสายกีฬาหรือสายซีรีส์ การซื้อสมาร์ททีวีจอใหญ่ไปมอบให้ในวันวาเลนไทน์รับรองว่าเซอร์ไพรส์แน่อนอน

หูฟังไร้สาย LG TONE Free FP8

หูฟังไร้สาย LG TONE Free FP8

หูฟังไร้สาย LG กะทัดรัดพกง่าย กันน้ำกันเหงื่อ ใส่ออกกำลังกายได้

สำหรับ หูฟังไร้สาย LG TONE Free FP8 มาพร้อมจุดเด่นที่ดีไซน์กะทัดรัด พกพาสะดวก ทั้งถูกออกแบบตามหลักสรีรศาสตร์ ทำให้สามารถยึดเกาะใบหูด้านใน ช่วยให้สวมใส่ได้กระชับขึ้น อีกทั้งยังมาพร้อมกับมาตรฐานกันฝุ่นและน้ำ IPX4 กันละอองน้ำและเหงื่อได้ นำไปใส่ออกกำลังกายได้ไม่มีปัญหา เมื่อใช้เสร็จสามารถถอดหูฟังไร้สาย รุ่นนี้ใส่กล่องเคสชาร์จ UVnano™ ที่สามารถฆ่าเชื้อแบคทีเรียได้อย่างสะอาดหมดจด อีกทั้งยังมาพร้อมระบบเสียงที่พัฒนาร่วมกับแบรนด์เครื่องเสียงสัญชาติอังกฤษ Meridian ช่วยจำลองประสบการณ์การฟังที่สมจริงด้วยเสียงที่คมชัดรอบทิศทาง ให้คุณดื่มด่ำไปกับเสียงเพลง ภาพยนตร์ รายการทีวี หรือเกมของคุณอย่างเต็มที่ ยิ่งถ้าคุณแฟนกำลังมองหาหูฟังไร้สายอันใหม่ไว้ใช้งานขณะออกกำลัง การมอบของขวัญชิ้นนี้ให้วันวาเลนไทน์ได้มีคนยิ้มแก้มปริแน่นอน

ลำโพง LG Eclair SoundBar รุ่น QP5

ลำโพง LG Eclair SoundBar รุ่น QP5

ลำโพงซาวด์บาร์ LG คุณภาพเสียงดีเยี่ยม ดีไซน์สวย

ดื่มด่ำกับการรับชมความบันเทิงที่สมจริงเหมือนโรงภาพยนตร์ ด้วย ลำโพงซาวด์บาร์ LG รุ่น QP5.DTHALLK ที่มาพร้อมกับระบบเสียง Dolby Atmos 3.1.2 แชนแนล ที่มีกำลังขับมากถึง 320 วัตต์ ให้เสียงเบสหนักแน่นและทรงพลังด้วยซับวูฟเฟอร์แบบสั่นสะเทือนต่ำ พร้อมยกระดับเสียงอย่างอัจฉริยะโดยสามารถปรับแต่งเสียงให้เหมาะสมตามประเภทของเนื้อหาด้วยระบบ AI Sound Pro ให้คุณได้รับชมความบันเทิงผ่านทีวีด้วยประสิทธิภาพเสียงที่เหนือกว่าอย่างไร้ขีดจำกัด แถมดีไซน์ของ ลำโพง LG SoundBar รุ่นนี้ดูเรียบง่าย ทำให้สามารถจัดวางเข้ากับห้องทุกสไตล์ได้อย่างลงตัว เรียกว่าลำโพงซาวด์บาร์เป็นของขวัญวาเลนไทน์ที่ตอบโจทย์สำหรับคู่รักที่ชื่นชอบการชมภาพยนตร์ที่บ้าน

เครื่องซักผ้าฝาหน้า LG รุ่น FV1450H2B

เครื่องซักผ้าฝาหน้า LG รุ่น FV1450H2B

เครื่องซักผ้าฝาหน้า LG ระบบ AI DD™ ถนอมผ้าได้ดี ทำความสะอาดล้ำลึก

หากคุณกำลังมองหาเครื่องซักผ้าที่ถูกออกแบบให้ใช้งานแบบ 2 in 1 คือเป็นทั้ง เครื่องซักและอบผ้า ในเครื่องเดียวกัน ขอแนะนำ เครื่องซักผ้าฝาหน้า LG รุ่น FV1450H2B มาพร้อมฟีเจอร์ที่ตอบโจทย์ด้านความสะดวกสบายและถนอมเนื้อผ้ามากมาย ไม่ว่าจะเป็น AI DD™ ระบบถนอมเนื้อผ้าอัจฉริยะ คอยทำการตรวจสอบชนิดของผ้า และทำการเลือกการหมุนของถังซักให้เหมาะสมกับผ้ามากเพื่อถนอมเส้นใยผ้า หรือเทคโนโลยี TurboWash™360˚ ระบบซักผ้าประสิทธิภาพสูง ซักผ้าได้สะอาดหมดจดภายใน 39 นาที เหมาะสำหรับวันเร่งรีบเป็นอย่างยิ่ง นอกจากนี้ยังมีเทคโนโลยี LG Steam+™ ช่วยลดรอยยับบนเสื้อผ้า พร้อมขจัดสารก่อภูมิแพ้ ที่สำคัญหลังทำความสะอาดเสื้อผ้าเรียบร้อย คุณไม่ต้องเสียเวลานำเสื้อผ้าออกมาตากแดด เพราะ เครื่องซักผ้าฝาหน้า LG รุ่นนี้จะทำการอบผ้าให้คุณทันที ทำให้ผ้าคุณทั้งสะอาดและแห้งได้ในขั้นตอนเดียว ใครที่มีคนรักเป็นนักเดินทางไม่ว่าจะเดินทางท่องเที่ยว หรือทำงานที่ต้องเดินทางเป็นประจำ ลองซื้อเครื่องซักผ้าที่ช่วยลดระยะเวลาซักและตากผ้าไปเป็นของขวัญในวันแห่งความรักดูนะ เป็นอย่างไรบ้าง สำหรับของขวัญวาเลนไทน์ที่หยิบมาแนะนำ แม้ไม่ชวนหวานตรึงใจ แต่รับรองว่ามีประโยชน์และแสดงถึงความใส่ใจของคุณที่มีต่อผู้รับ เพราะของขวัญแต่ละชิ้นสามารถนำไปใช้ในชีวิตประจำวัน ทั้งยังเข้ากับไลฟ์สไตล์การใช้ชีวิตของผู้คนรุ่นใหม่ ส่วนใครที่สนใจ เครื่องใช้ไฟฟ้า LG ไม่ว่าจะซื้อเป็นของขวัญหรือไว้ใช้งานเอง สามารถสอบถามรายละเอียดเพิ่มเติมได้ที่ศูนย์ลูกค้าสัมพันธ์ 02-057-5757 ทุกวันเวลา 08:00 – 18:00 น.

