จัดโต๊ะจัดงานวันเกิดพร้อมเค้กและเครื่องดื่ม

ไอเดียธีมจัดงานวันเกิดที่บ้านเก๋ๆ สร้างบรรยากาศสุดฟิน

11/04/2022

ธีมงานวันเกิดช่วยให้คุณตกแต่งสถานที่ พร้อมเตรียมเมนูอาหารและเครื่องดื่มที่เข้ากับธีมได้ง่ายขึ้น

เปลี่ยนบ้าน ให้เป็นงานวันเกิดสุดมันส์ได้ง่าย ๆ

งานวันเกิดถือเป็นปาร์ตี้ส่วนตัวที่จัดขึ้นเพื่อร่วมฉลองวันสำคัญของตนกับแก๊งเพื่อนหรือญาติสนิท นอกจากความสนุกสนาน ยังได้พบปะสังสรรค์กับบุคคลอันเป็นที่รักอย่างพร้อมหน้าพร้อมตา แน่นอนว่าการจัดปาร์ตี้วันเกิดที่บ้านจะปล่อยให้เต็มไปด้วยบรรยากาศสุดน่าเบื่อก็คงไม่ดีเท่าไหร่ ดังนั้นหลายคนเลือกตกแต่งบ้านให้พร้อมสำหรับจัดงานวันเกิด ทั้งเรื่องกิจกรรม อาหาร และธีมงาน เพื่อให้ปาร์ตี้วันเกิดเต็มไปด้วยเสียงหัวเราะ หากคุณเป็นคนหนึ่งที่กำลังมองหาไอเดียจัดงานวันเกิดให้แฟนหรือเพื่อนสนิท แต่ไม่รู้ควรเลือกธีมงานปาร์ตี้แบบไหนดี วันนี้ LG มีธีมงานวันเกิดมาแนะนำ รับรองว่าสามารถทำตามได้ง่าย ๆ

แชร์ไอเดียจัดงานวันเกิดที่บ้าน ให้สนุกไม่มีสะดุด ธีมนักกีฬา

ธีมงานวันเกิดที่จัดขึ้นเพื่อเอาใจสายสุขภาพหรือคนรักการออกกำลังกายโดยเฉพาะ ไม่ว่าเจ้าของวันเกิดจะชื่นชอบการออกกำลังกายหรือไม่ การชวนเพื่อน ๆ มาแปลงโฉมเป็นนักกีฬาก็น่าสนใจไม่น้อย ส่วนใครจะเลือกเป็นนักฟุตบอล นักบาสเกตบอล นักกีฬายิงธนู ยิงปืน หรือนักยกน้ำหนัก ก็อย่าลืมเตรียมพร็อพประกอบให้ครบเพื่อความสมจริงของชุดคอสตูมที่เลือก

ธีมรวมพลซูเปอร์ฮีโร

ซูเปอร์ฮีโรหรือยอดมนุษย์ เป็นตัวละครที่มีพลังพิเศษเหนือมนุษย์ธรรมดาทั่วไป แน่นอนว่าหากเอ่ยถึงเหล่า Superhero หลายคนย่อมนึกถึงตัวละครอันแสนโดดเด่นของ Marvel ไม่ว่าจะเป็นซูเปอร์แมน แบทแมน สไปเดอร์แมน เทพเจ้าสายฟ้าธอร์ กัปตันอเมริกา ไอรอนแมน วันเดอร์วูแมน หรือแบล็ค วิโดว์ แต่ถ้าใครอยากแต่งตัวเป็นซูเปอร์ฮีโรฝั่งเอเชีย ก็มีให้เลือกทั้งเซเลอร์มูน Saint Seiya หรือซุนหงอคงจากไซอิ๋ว รับรองว่าปังไม่แพ้ธีมไหน ๆ

ธีมหน้ากาก

หน้ากากงานรื่นเริง

สนุกสุดเหวี่ยงแบบไม่รู้ใครเป็นใคร กับปาร์ตี้งานวันเกิดธีมหน้ากาก

ปาร์ตี้งานวันเกิดที่ไม่ว่ามองไปทางไหนก็เห็นแค่หน้ากากแฟนซีเก๋ ๆ ก็น่าสนใจไม่น้อย นอกจากกำหนดธีมแล้ว อย่าลืมกำหนดชุดที่ใส่มาร่วมงานให้ชัดเจนว่า ควรเป็นชุดเดรสแบบลูกไม้ ชุดเดรสสั้นแอบเซ็กซี่เบา ๆ ชุดสีพาสเทล หรือชุดลำลองสบาย ๆ เพื่อให้การแต่งตัวของผู้เข้าร่วมงานเป็นไปในแนวทางเดียวกัน

ธีมชุดนอน

ถือเป็นธีมงานยอดฮิตที่พบเห็นได้บ่อยในงานปาร์ตี้ต่าง ๆ โดยเฉพาะงานเลี้ยงปีใหม่และงานวันเกิด ถ้าวันเกิดปีนี้ไม่รู้ว่าแต่งตัวธีมไหนดี ชุดนอนถือเป็นธีมงานที่ง่าย แต่ต้องอาศัยความครีเอทไม่น้อย เพื่อให้ชุดนอนของคุณโดดเด่นไม่แพ้ใครเวลาเดินเข้าไปร่วมงานปาร์ตี้วันเกิดที่บ้านเพื่อน หากชุดงานวันเกิดของคุณเป็นสไตล์ชุดนอนไม่ได้นอน แนะนำว่าควรสวมเสื้อคลุมทับมาด้วยแล้วค่อยถอดออกที่บ้านเพื่อน เพื่อความปลอดภัยของคุณเอง

ธีมชุดนักเรียน

ขอชวนทุกคนมาย้อนวัยเด็กกับชุดนักเรียน ส่วนจะเลือกชุดนักเรียนสมัยอนุบาล ประถม หรือมัธยมก็ตามความสะดวกของแต่ละคน แน่นอนว่าธีมนี้ไม่ได้จำกัดแค่ชุดนักเรียนไทย จะแต่งตัวตามนักเรียนของประเทศญี่ปุ่น ประเทศเกาหลี หรือโซนยุโรปก็ได้เช่นกัน

ธีมย้อนยุค

ผู้หญิงสวมชุดจีนโบราณสีแดงยืนในป่าไผ่

สวมชุดกี่เพ้าสีแดงร่วมงานวันเกิดในธีมย้อนยุค รับรองลุคนี้ไม่มีเอ้าท์

ผู้หญิงสวมชุดจีนโบราณสีแดงยืนในป่าไผ่ ด้วยสไตล์การแต่งตัวที่เหมือนนั่งไทม์แมชชีนย้อนกลับไปสู่ยุคอดีตก็น่าสนใจไม่น้อย แถมมีตัวเลือกให้คุณและเพื่อน ๆ ได้เลือกค้นหาไอเดียในการแต่งตัวเพียบ ไม่ว่าจะสวมกี่เพ้า แต่งตัวเป็นผู้ใหญ่บ้าน ลูกชายกำนัน หรือเลือกคอนเซ็ปต์เดียวกับละครบุพเพสันนิวาสก็สวยงามไม่แพ้ใคร ที่สำคัญยิ่งถ้านัดกลุ่มเพื่อนให้แต่งกันเป็นทีมก็เริ่ดสุด ๆ ไปเลย

จัดปาร์ตี้วันเกิดที่บ้านให้ปัง ต้องเตรียมอะไรบ้าง

เมื่อกำหนดธีมงานวันเกิดเรียบร้อยแล้ว ขั้นตอนต่อไปคือการตระเตรียมสถานที่ อาหาร พร็อพประกอบภายในงาน และกิจกรรมในงานที่ทุกคนสามารถร่วมสนุกได้ ก็ช่วยเพิ่มสีสันให้งานปาร์ตี้วันเกิดได้ดีทีเดียว ส่วนมีอะไรบ้างที่ต้องจัดไว้ให้พร้อม เพื่อให้งานวันเกิดปีนี้ไม่น่าเบื่ออีกต่อไป

เพลย์ลิสต์เพลง

งานปาร์ตี้จะขาดเสียงเพลงไปไม่ได้ เพราะเพลงคือตัวกำหนดบรรยากาศภายในงาน แต่ก่อนเลือกเพลย์ลิสต์เพลงมาเอนเตอร์เทนผู้ร่วมงานวันเกิด ควรดูลิสต์แขกที่เชิญอีกครั้งว่าเป็นวัยไหน หากแขกในงานวันเกิดเป็นผู้ใหญ่เกิน 70% การเปิดเพลงฮิปฮอปหรือร็อคคงไม่เหมาะ ดังนั้นเพื่อให้ได้เพลย์ลิสต์เพลงที่เหมาะกับทุกเพศทุกวัย อาจเลือกใช้ตัวช่วยจากแอปพลิเคชันฟังเพลง อย่าง Apple music Joox หรือ Spotify ที่มีเพลย์ลิสต์ให้เลือกหลากหลาย ที่สำคัญระบบเสียงต้องดี และเพื่อให้เสียงเพลงไม่สะดุด ขอแนะนำ LG Sound Bar รุ่น SN9YG ลำโพงที่พาคุณไปสัมผัสประสบการณ์ใหม่ที่ดียิ่งกว่าเดิม ด้วยให้คุณภาพเสียงเสมือนการรับชมในโรงภาพยนตร์ เนื่องจากลำโพงโฮมเธียเตอร์ LG Sound Bar รุ่นนี้มาพร้อมกับเทคโนโลยี Meridian ประมวลผลสัญญาณดิจิทัลขั้นสูงให้คุณภาพของเสียงแบบกว้าง ทั้งสามารถกระจายเสียงได้กว้างไกลด้วยลำโพงแบบ 5.1.2 Ch และพลังเสียง 520 วัตต์ ที่สำคัญมี Room Calibration เทคโนโลยีที่ช่วยปรับสภาพเสียงตามพื้นที่ติดตั้ง เพื่อประสิทธิภาพเสียงที่ดี

LG Sound Bar รุ่น SN9YG

ลำโพงโฮมเธียเตอร์ LG Sound Bar มาพร้อมพลังเสียงทรงพลัง และกระจายเสียงได้กว้างไกล

อาหารและเครื่องดื่ม

สำหรับอาหารและเครื่องดื่มเป็นอีกสิ่งที่ขาดไม่ได้ในงานปาร์ตี้วันเกิด โดยอาหารที่นิยมเตรียมคืออาหารที่ตักทานได้ง่ายและอิ่มท้อง เช่น ข้าวผัด สปาเกตตี มักกะโรนี พิซซ่า หรือของทานเล่นอย่างเฟรนช์ฟรายส์ บาร์บีคิวหมูและไก่ เบคอนพันไส้กรอกชีส ปิดท้ายด้วยสารพัดเมนูเครื่องดื่ม ไม่ว่าจะเป็นน้ำอัดลม น้ำผลไม้ หรือค็อกเทล แน่นอนว่าหากเลือกสั่งอาหารจากเดลิเวอรี่ร้านดัง ช่วยลดขั้นตอนการเตรียมอาหารและเครื่องดื่มได้ไม่น้อยทีเดียว แต่บางคนอาจเลือกทำอาหารเองเพื่อความสดใหม่ ดังนั้นการมีตู้เย็นขนาดกำลังพอดีไว้ใส่อาหารสำหรับงานเลี้ยงก็สำคัญไม่น้อย ถ้าคุณกำลังมองหาตู้เย็นขนาด 21 คิว ขอแนะนำตู้เย็น LG Side by Side รุ่น GC-X247CKAV ที่โดดเด่นเรื่องรูปลักษณ์ทันสมัย ภายในสามารถจุของได้เยอะ ไม่ว่าจะเป็นเครื่องดื่มหรืออาหารก็ใส่ได้ครบ นอกจากนี้ตู้เย็น LG รุ่นนี้ ยังมาพร้อม InstaView Door-in-Door เทคโนโลยีบานประตูกระจกแบบใหม่ที่ช่วยให้มองเห็นของด้านในโดยไม่ต้องเปิดตู้เย็น เพียงแค่เคาะที่บานกระจก 2 ครั้ง ก็สามารถมองเห็นด้านในทั้งหมดโดยไม่ต้องเปิดประตูตู้เย็น รวมถึงระบบทำน้ำแข็ง SPACEPLUS™ ทำให้มั่นใจได้ว่าคุณมีน้ำแข็งสำรองไว้ใช้งานตลอดปาร์ตี้

ตู้เย็น LG Side by Side รุ่น GC-X247CKAV

ตู้เย็น LG รุ่นนี้ สามารถเคาะดูของที่แช่ข้างในได้แบบไม่ต้องเปิดตู้

สร้างอากาศเย็นสบายและบริสุทธิ์ในพื้นที่จัดปาร์ตี้

นอกจากอาหาร เครื่องดื่ม และเสียงเพลงแล้ว การเพิ่มความเย็นสบายในพื้นที่จัดงาน รวมถึงขจัดกลิ่นไม่พึงประสงค์ที่ทำให้ปาร์ตี้วันเกิดดูเหมือนฝันร้ายออกไปมีความสำคัญไม่แพ้กัน โดยเฉพาะบ้านที่เลือกจัดงานวันเกิดภายในห้องรับแขก การเปิดเครื่องปรับอากาศเพื่อให้อากาศภายในห้องเย็นฉ่ำอยู่ตลอดเวลา ควบคู่กับการปลุกบรรยากาศในห้องให้สดชื่นผ่านการใช้งานเครื่องฟอกอากาศถือเป็นตัวเลือกที่ตอบโจทย์มาก หากคุณไม่รู้ว่าควรซื้อแอร์และเครื่องฟอกอากาศรุ่นไหนดี ? แอร์ LG DUAL COOL รุ่น IPQ18R1 น่าสนใจไม่น้อย ด้วยมาพร้อมระบบฟอกอากาศ สามารถตรวจับฝุ่นละอองขนาดเล็กได้ถึง PM 1.0 และกลิ่นไม่พึงประสงค์ รวมถึงมี UV nano คอยกำจัดเชื้อแบคทีเรียภายในตัวเครื่อง ทำให้มั่นใจได้ว่าตัวเครื่องด้านในไม่เป็นแหล่งสะสมของเชื้อโรคและแบคทีเรีย

แอร์ LG DUAL COOL รุ่น IPQ18R1

แอร์ LG ช่วยยับยั้งแบคทีเรียและกลิ่นไม่พึงประสงค์

ส่วนเครื่องฟอกอากาศที่ช่วยทำให้อากาศภายในห้องสดชื่น กำจัดกลิ่นไม่พึงประสงค์ และสามารถควบคุมการใช้งานผ่านแอปพลิเคชันบนสมาร์ทโฟนได้อย่างสะดวกรวดเร็ว เครื่องฟอกอากาศ LG PuriCare New 360 รุ่น AS10GDSH0 เป็นอีกหนึ่งตัวเลือกที่ตอบโจทย์มาก ด้วยมีระบบกรองอากาศหลายขั้นตอน ทำให้สามารถช่วยกำจัดเชื้อแบคทีเรีย ไวรัส สารก่อภูมิแพ้ และฝุ่น PM0.01 นอกจากนี้ยังมีเซนเซอร์แสดงคุณภาพอากาศแบบเรียลไทม์ ช่วยให้คุณทราบสภาพอากาศรอบตัวคุณได้อย่างง่ายดาย รวมถึงโหมด Baby Care ช่วยกระจายลมส่วนกลางของตัวเครื่องลงสู่พื้นอีกด้วย

เครื่องฟอกอากาศ LG PuriCare New 360 รุ่น AS10GDSH0

เครื่องฟอกอากาศ LG ดีไซน์สวย แสดงค่าคุณภาพอากาศแบบเรียลไทม์

เกมสำหรับงานปาร์ตี้

มาลองเปลี่ยนงานปาร์ตี้วันเกิดสุดเงียบเหงา ให้เต็มไปด้วยเสียงหัวเราะและเสียงเชียร์กับสารพัดเกมกระชับมิตรที่ไม่ควรพลาด อย่าง Dead Trigger 2 เกมยิงปืนที่พาผู้เล่นบุกตะลุยเข้าไปในดงซอมบี้เพื่อช่วยเหลือคนที่ยังมีชีวิตรอดอยู่ หรือ FIFA เกมที่คอฟุตบอลต่างชื่นชอบ นอกจากรวบรวมสโมสรฟุตบอลจากทั่วโลกมาให้คุณเลือกเล่นทั้งในฐานะผู้จัดการทีมหรือนักเตะตามแต่ละเวอร์ชันที่มีออกมา แน่นอนว่าการเล่นเกมในปัจจุบันไม่จำกัดอยู่แค่เครื่อง PC หรือสมาร์ทโฟน เพราะบางเกมสามารถเล่นผ่านสมาร์ททีวีได้อย่างไม่มีอะไรติดขัด ทั้งดาวน์โหลดเกมไว้ใน Smart TV หรือเชื่อมต่อกับ PlayStation และถ้าถามถึงสมาร์ททีวีที่อัดแน่นไปด้วยฟีเจอร์เด็ดสำหรับสายเกมเมอร์ คือ LG OLED 4K Smart TV รุ่น OLED65B1 หน้าจอใหญ่ถึง 65 นิ้ว อัตราการรีเฟรชภาพ 120Hz รองรับการเล่นเกมได้อย่างราบรื่นและตอบสนองได้ฉับไว ทำให้มีโอกาสช่วงชิงชัยชนะได้แบบเรียลไทม์มากขึ้น มีระบบเสียง Bluetooth Surround Sound ทำให้คุณรู้สึกเหมือนนั่งชมอยู่ติดขอบสนาม นอกจากนี้ยังมีฟีเจอร์ Game Optimizer ที่รวมการตั้งค่าเฉพาะสำหรับการเล่นเกมต่าง ๆ ไว้ที่เดียว เพื่อการควบคุมภาพและเสียงที่ดียิ่งขึ้น นับว่าเป็นอีกหนึ่ง Smart TV ที่ช่วยให้เหล่าเกมเมอร์เล่นเกมได้เต็มอรรถรสมากขึ้น

LG OLED 4K Smart TV รุ่น OLED65B1

สมาร์ททีวี LG จอใหญ่ตอบโจทย์การเล่นเกมและชมภาพยนตร์

สำหรับผู้ที่กำลังหาไอเดียจัดงานวันเกิดที่บ้านให้สนุกและไม่น่าเบื่ออีกต่อไป ลองนำธีมงานวันเกิดและสิ่งที่ต้องเตรียมในข้างต้นไปปรับใช้ได้ตามความต้องการ เพียงเท่านี้วันที่แสนพิเศษของคุณหรือแก๊งเพื่อนก็น่าจดจำ และเพื่อความเพอเฟกต์อย่าลืมเช็คลิสต์เครื่องใช้ไฟฟ้าที่แนะนำในข้างต้นว่ามีครบหรือยัง คุณจะได้ปาร์ตี้งานวันเกิดอย่างสนุกตลอดคืนโดยไม่มีสะดุด ส่วนใครที่สนใจผลิตภัณฑ์ LG สามารถสอบถามรายละเอียดเพิ่มเติมได้ที่ศูนย์ลูกค้าสัมพันธ์ 02-057-5757 ทุกวันเวลา 08:00 – 18:00 น.

