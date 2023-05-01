About Cookies on This Site

วิธีดูแลชุดสูทผู้หญิง

ชุดสูทผู้หญิง วิธีดูแลให้สวยเหมือนใหม่ ใช้งานได้ทันใจ

05/2023/07

แนะนำวิธีการดูแลชุดสูทให้เหมือนใหม่

วิธีดูแลชุดสูทด้วยตัวเอง ทริกง่าย ๆ ไม่ง้อร้านซักเสื้อสูท

เสื้อสูท ชุดสูท ถือเป็นเครื่องแต่งกายชิ้นสำคัญ ที่แสดงให้เห็นถึงความเรียบหรูมีสไตล์ และมักถูกหยิบมาสวมใส่ในโอกาสพิเศษต่าง ๆ อยู่เสมอ ถึงอย่างไรหลายคนคงพอทราบกันดีว่าชุดสูทแต่ละตัวมาพร้อมราคาที่สูงพอสมควร ดังนั้นการยืดเวลาชุดสูทให้ใช้งานได้นานที่สุด เป็นเคล็ดลับความคุ้มค่าที่ไม่ควรมองข้าม แต่ทั้งนี้ต้องขึ้นอยู่กับการใช้งาน วิธีทำความสะอาด และการดูแลของแต่ละบุคคลด้วยเช่นกัน บทความนี้ LG แนะนำวิธีดูแลชุดสูทผู้หญิง - ผู้ชายให้สวยเหมือนใหม่ สามารถทำทุกขั้นตอนได้ด้วยตัวคุณเอง

เสื้อสูท - ชุดสูทคืออะไร?

ชุดสูทเป็นไอเทมชิ้นสำคัญประจำตู้เสื้อผ้า ที่ปัจจุบันไม่ได้ถูกออกแบบมาให้หนุ่ม ๆ สวมใส่เท่านั้น แต่สำหรับผู้หญิงก็มีตัวเลือกชุดสูทสวย ๆ ที่ช่วยเพิ่มความเนี๊ยบให้เลือกสวมใส่ด้วยเช่นกัน ถึงอย่างไรเชื่อว่าหลายคนอาจกำลังสับสนว่าแท้จริงแล้วเสื้อสูทหรือชุดสูทคืออะไรกันแน่? โดยสามารถอธิบายแบบเข้าใจง่าย คือ Suit (สูท) เป็นเครื่องแต่งกายที่มีความเป็นสากล ประกอบไปด้วย Suit Jacket (แจ๊กเกตสูท) ใส่คู่กับ Suit Trousers (กางเกงสูทขายาว) มีความโดดเด่นตรงที่เนื้อผ้าของแจ็กเกตสูทและกางเกง ต้องเป็นเนื้อผ้าแบบเดียวกันและสีเดียวกัน 100% โดยผ้าที่นำมาใช้มีหลายแบบเช่น ผ้าวูล ผ้าแคชเมียร์ ผ้าไหม ผ้าฝ้าย มักเป็นผ้าที่เน้นความหรูหรา เนื้อสัมผัสเนียนละเอียดกว่าแจ็กเก็ตทั่วไป และชุดสูทมักไม่มีการตกแต่งลวดลายหรือใช้โทนสีที่ดูจัดจ้านมากเกินไป สามารถสวมใส่ออกงานได้บ่อย ๆ มองแล้วมีความสุภาพ เรียบร้อย มีความเป็นทางการ ทั้งยังช่วยยกระดับบุคลิกภาพผู้สวมใส่ให้ดูดีขึ้นอีกด้วย

เสื้อสูทบนไม้แขวน

เสื้อสูทไอเทมปรับบุคลิกภาพให้ดูดี

โดยเคล็ดลับการเลือกชุดสูทมักเน้นการสวมใส่ที่พอดีกับรูปร่าง ไม่หลวมหรือคับเกินไป ดังนั้นหลายคนจึงนิยมตัดชุดสูทแทนการซื้อแบบสำเร็จรูป เพื่อให้สูทมีความเป๊ะและพอดีตัว ที่สำคัญการใส่ชุดสูทอย่างเหมาะสม มักหยิบมาใส่คู่กับกางเกงที่มาพร้อมกันกับสูท ไม่นิยมนำเสื้อสูทมาจับคู่ใส่กับกางเกงชิโน่ กางเกงยีนส์ หรือกางเกงสแลคเหมือนกับเสื้อเบลเซอร์ เพราะการนำเสื้อสูทมาใช้บ่อย ๆ มักส่งผลทำให้สีเสื้อซีดจาง และเมื่อนำกลับมาใส่คู่กับกางเกงสูทอีกครั้ง อาจทำให้โทนสีแตกต่างกัน ไม่สวยงาม ดังนั้นคนส่วนใหญ่จึงนิยมหยิบชุดสูทออกมาสวมใส่ในวันสำคัญ โอกาสพิเศษ หรือวันที่ต้องการลุคที่เป็นทางการ เพื่อรักษารูปทรงและสีของชุดสูทให้สวยสดเหมือนใหม่อยู่เสมอ

เคล็ดลับดูแลชุดสูทให้เหมือนใหม่ สะอาด ทรงสวย สีไม่เฟด

วิธีการถนอมสูทที่ดีที่สุด คือการตรวจสอบสัญลักษณ์หรือคำแนะนำเกี่ยวกับการดูแลเสื้อผ้า ที่ทางร้านตัดสูทแนะนำ เพื่อให้คุณมั่นใจได้ว่าการดูแลสูทตัวโปรดเป็นไปด้วยความเรียบร้อย หมดปัญหากวนใจในระยะยาว สำหรับเคล็ดลับง่าย ๆ ในการดูแลสูทด้วยตัวเอง มีดังนี้

ใช้แปรงเพื่อทำความสะอาด

หลังใช้งานสูทเสร็จเรียบร้อย ให้เช็กว่ามีสิ่งสกปรกเกาะติดบนชุดสูทหรือไม่ หากเป็นเพียงฝุ่น ผง หรือสิ่งสกปรกที่ไม่จำเป็นต้องซักเสื้อสูทด้วยเครื่องซักผ้า สามารถทำความสะอาดเบื้องต้นได้ด้วยการใช้แปรงที่ออกแบบมาสำหรับการทำความสะอาดสูทโดยเฉพาะ ตัวอย่าง หากสูทที่ใช้ผลิตมาจากผ้าแคชเมียร์ที่มีความละเอียดอ่อนเป็นพิเศษ การเลือกแปรงขนม้าที่มีความอ่อนนุ่ม เพื่อปัดสิ่งสกปรกต่าง ๆ ออกจากสูทเป็นทางเลือกที่ดี เพราะทำความสะอาดง่าย ไม่ทำร้ายเนื้อผ้า ส่วนวิธีทำความสะอาดให้เริ่มจากการปัดสิ่งสกปรกจากช่วงไหล่มายังปลายแขนสูท ไล่ไปทีละส่วนเรื่อย ๆ ในทิศทางเดียวกัน เพียงเท่านี้ก็ช่วยกำจัดสิ่งสกปรกได้แล้ว

ใช้ลูกกลิ้งเก็บรายละเอียด

หากเป็นฝุ่นขนาดเล็กหรือฝุ่นฝังลึก การใช้แปรงขนนุ่มอาจไม่เพียงพอ แนะนำเลือกใช้ลูกกลิ้งเพื่อเก็บรายละเอียดที่แปรงไม่สามารถทำความสะอาดได้ ทั้งเส้นผม ฝุ่นเล็ก ๆ ตามใยผ้า ที่สำคัญการใช้ลูกกลิ้งยังเป็นวิธีกำจัดขนแมว  และขนสัตว์ที่ใช้ได้ผลอีกด้วย

กำจัดรอยยับบนสูทด้วยตู้ถนอมผ้า

ใครกำลังมองหาวิธีรีดสูทให้เรียบแบบไม่เปลืองแรง ไม่ต้องกังวลว่าสูทจะเป็นรอยยับหรือรอยไหม้ แนะนำเลือกใช้ LG Styler ตู้ถนอมผ้า รุ่น S5GOC  ตัวช่วยอบผ้าแห้งด้วยไอน้ำ ดูแลเสื้อผ้าตัวโปรดแบบครบวงจรด้วย Steam Clothing Care ขจัดกลิ่นอับ สิ่งสกปรก แบคทีเรีย พร้อมดูแลผ้ายับให้เรียบได้ง่าย ๆ แบบไม่ต้องรีด

LG Styler™

LG Styler™ ตัวช่วยอบผ้าแห้ง สะอาด ปราศจากแบคทีเรีย

หากถามว่าเสื้อสูทอบได้ไหม? แนะนำใช้ตู้อบผ้าอัจฉริยะ (ตู้ถนอมผ้า) จาก LG ที่ช่วยถนอมเสื้อผ้าอย่างถูกสุขลักษณะด้วย TrueSteam™ ฆ่าเชื้อโรคและแบคทีเรียบนเสื้อของคุณแทนการซักได้อย่างง่ายดาย ทั้งยังช่วยลดกลิ่นไม่พึงประสงค์ได้ตามต้องการ ลดความเสียหายของเสื้อผ้า และป้องกันการหดตัวได้อย่างมีประสิทธิภาพ นอกจากนี้ยังช่วยขจัดฝุ่นอย่างนุ่มนวล พร้อมลดรอยยับบนเสื้อผ้าได้ด้วยการเขย่าผ้า 200 ครั้ง/นาที ดีไซน์สวยหรูเหมาะกับทุกพื้นที่ในบ้าน เป็นไอเทมที่ไม่ได้ทำการดูแลเสื้อผ้าตัวโปรดได้เท่านั้น แต่ยังเป็นเฟอร์นิเจอร์ที่ช่วยเพิ่มมิติที่สวยงามให้กับบ้านได้อีกด้วย ใช้งานง่าย สามารถควบคุมการใช้งาน LG Styler™ ดูข้อมูลโปรแกรมและตรวจสอบโปรแกรมการดูแลผ้า ได้ผ่านแอปพลิเคชัน LG ThinQ™ บนสมาร์ทโฟน

ทำความสะอาดรอยเปื้อนด้วยเครื่องซักผ้า

การซักสูทด้วยเครื่องซักผ้า ทำให้หลายคนเป็นห่วงว่าอาจทำให้เนื้อผ้าเสียหาย แต่จริง ๆ แล้วสูททุกตัวควรผ่านการซักอย่างเต็มรูปแบบ เพื่อป้องกันการเสื่อมสภาพ กำจัดสิ่งสกปรก แบคทีเรีย และรอยเปื้อนต่าง ๆ ที่เป็นสาเหตุทำให้สีชุดสูทดูหมอง แต่ถึงอย่างไรแนะนำว่าต้องเลือกใช้เครื่องซักผ้าที่มีโปรแกรมถนอมผ้า วิธีนี้ไม่เพียงแต่ทำให้การซักทำความสะอาดมีประสิทธิภาพเท่านั้น แต่ยังช่วยป้องกันไม่ให้เนื้อผ้าเสียหายและสีไม่หลุดลอกได้อีกด้วย LG แนะนำเครื่องซักผ้า Wash Tower และเครื่องซักผ้าฝาหน้าคุณภาพดี ดังนี้

เครื่องซักผ้า LG Wash Tower

เครื่องซักผ้า LG Wash Tower ซักสะอาด ถนอมเนื้อผ้า

Wash Tower รุ่น WT1410NHEG  ระบบ AI DD™ นิยามใหม่ของการซักผ้า ประหยัดพื้นที่ด้วยเครื่องซักผ้าและเครื่องอบผ้าแบบชิ้นเดียว ประสิทธิภาพเต็มที่ ประหยัดพื้นที่ในการจัดวาง เพิ่มความสะดวกสบายให้การใช้งานด้วยการออกแบบ Center Control™ แผงควบคุมที่เข้าถึงง่าย ใช้งานได้อย่างอิสระ นอกจากนี้ยังมีเทคโนโลยี Smart Pairing™ ที่ช่วยให้รอบการอบแห้งซิงค์กับรอบการซักที่เลือก มาพร้อมเทคโนโลยี Auto Sense AIDD™ ตรวจจับรอบการซักที่เหมาะสม เพื่อให้ผ้าในถังได้รับการดูแลอย่างระมัดระวัง ไม่ทำร้ายเนื้อผ้า มีระบบ TurboWash™360 ซักผ้าสะอาดภายในเวลา 39 นาที (ยังมีประสิทธิภาพปกป้องเนื้อผ้าเช่นเดิม) สวมใส่สบาย ผ้าสะอาดด้วย Allergy Care ลดไรฝุ่นในเสื้อผ้าได้อย่างมั่นใจ ทั้งยังมีระบบ Auto Cleaning Condenser คอนเดนเซอร์ที่ทำความสะอาดได้ด้วยตัวเอง ใช้งานง่ายผ่านการควบคุมด้วยเสียงและรีโมตอัจฉริยะบนสมาร์ทโฟน

ผู้หญิงกำลังสั่งงานเครื่องซักผ้า LG

เครื่องซักผ้าฝาหน้า LG ซักสะอาด ถนอมผ้า

เครื่องซักผ้าฝาหน้า รุ่น FV1413H2BA  โดดเด่นด้วยระบบซักผ้าอัจฉริยะ AIDD™ ที่ให้ประสิทธิภาพการซักที่เหนือกว่า ด้วยการตรวจจับความนุ่มของผ้าอัตโนมัติ ช่วยถนอมผ้าได้มากขึ้น 18% ทั้งยังมีระบบ TurboWash™360° ซักผ้าของคุณให้สะอาดหมดภายในเวลา 39 นาที พร้อมการปกป้องเนื้อผ้าที่มากกว่าด้วยหัวฉีดน้ำ 3D หลายหัวฉีด ที่ครอบคลุม 4 ทิศทาง เข้าถึงทุกตารางนิ้วของเสื้อผ้าภายในเครื่อง มาพร้อมเทคโนโลยี Steam+ ลดไรฝุ่นที่ทำให้เกิดปัญหาเกี่ยวกับระบบทางเดินหายใจได้ถึง 99.9% และลดรอยยับของผ้า 30% เครื่องซักผ้าถังสแตนเลส ดีไซน์สวย ทนทาน ถูกสุขลักษณะ ช่วยให้การซักผ้ามั่นใจมากกว่าเดิม

นำเสื้อสูทไปแขวนกับไม้แขวนเสื้อเท่านั้น

หลีกเลี่ยงการพับสูทเพราะจะทำให้เกิดรอยยับได้ง่าย แนะนำให้ใช้ไม้แขวนเสื้อสำหรับแขวนสูทโดยเฉพาะ เพื่อรักษาทรงสูทให้สวยงาม พร้อมใช้งานเสมอ และทางที่ดีควรเลือกใช้ไม้แขวนเสื้อที่ผลิตจากไม้ธรรมชาติ เพื่อช่วยดูดซับความชื้นส่วนเกินออกจากเนื้อผ้า

ใส่ถุงคลุมสูททุกครั้ง

ไม่ว่าจะเก็บสูทไว้ในตู้เสื้อผ้า หรือพกพาสูทไปนอกสถานที่ ถุงคลุมสูทเป็นไอเทมสำคัญที่ต้องใช้งานอยู่เสมอ วิธีนี้ช่วยป้องกันสิ่งสกปรกที่อาจทำให้สูทเกิดรอยเปื้อน และป้องกันไม่ให้สูทเสียทรงหรือเกิดรอยยับ แต่ก่อนนำสูทใส่ไว้ในถุงคลุม แนะนำว่าควรเช็กให้แน่ใจว่าสูทแห้งสนิทดีแล้ว เพราะหากเก็บทั้ง ๆ ที่สูทยังมีความชื้น อาจทำให้สูทไม่ได้รับการระบายอากาศที่ดี เกิดความชื้น และกลิ่นเหม็นอับได้
ทั้งหมดนี้เป็นเคล็ดลับการดูแลชุดสูทผู้หญิง – ผู้ชายแบบง่าย ๆ ที่คุณสามารถทำได้ด้วยตัวเอง ซึ่งแน่นอนว่านอกจากเคล็ดลับการดูแลที่มีความสำคัญแล้ว การเลือกใช้อุปกรณ์ทำความสะอาดเสื้อผ้าคุณภาพดี เป็นอีกวิธีสำคัญที่ไม่ควรมองข้ามเช่นกัน เพราะฉะนั้นไม่ว่าจะเป็นตู้อบถนอมผ้า เครื่องซักผ้า หรือเครื่องอบผ้าแห้ง แนะนำเลือกใช้ผลิตภัณฑ์จาก LG ที่ไม่เพียงแต่ช่วยให้การดูแลเสื้อผ้าเป็นเรื่องง่ายเท่านั้น แต่ยังมาพร้อมประสิทธิภาพด้านการประหยัดพลังงาน เทคโนโลยีทันสมัย ปลอดภัย อุ่นใจทุกการใช้งาน หากสนใจสินค้าสามารถสอบถามรายละเอียดเพิ่มเติมได้ ที่ ศูนย์ลูกค้าสัมพันธ์ 02-057-5757 ทุกวันเวลา 08:00 – 18:00 น.

