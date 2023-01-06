About Cookies on This Site

ครอบครัวพอใจกับเครื่องซักผ้า LG

เครื่องซักผ้าฝาหน้า 12 kg ยี่ห้อไหนดี อบผ้าได้ในเครื่องเดียว

06/01/2023

เครื่องซักผ้าฝาหน้า LG ทำความสะอาดดีขึ้น ประหยัดพลังงาน

เครื่องซักผ้ารุ่นไหนดี ตอบโจทย์การใช้งาน

ปัจจุบันเครื่องซักผ้ามีฟังก์ชันการใช้งานที่ตอบโจทย์ผู้บริโภคมากขึ้น ด้วยเทคโนโลยีที่ก้าวล้ำทำให้เครื่องซักผ้ารุ่นใหม่มีความสามารถมากมาย อาทิ ซักสะอาดพร้อมถนอมเส้นใยผ้า ขจัดสารก่อภูมิแพ้ ประหยัดพลังงาน มีความสามารถตรวจจับน้ำหนักและความอ่อนนุ่มของเนื้อผ้า หรือแม้แต่เป็นได้ทั้งเครื่องซักผ้าอบผ้าในเครื่องเดียว สำหรับบทความนี้ทีมงาน LG จะมาแนะนำวิธีเลือกเครื่องซักผ้าฝาหน้าขนาด 12 กิโลกรัม ยี่ห้อไหนดี ซักสะอาด ประหยัดพลังงาน ทั้งยังสามารถอบผ้าได้ หากท่านใดที่ยังไม่รู้ว่าจะเลือกเครื่องซักผ้าฝาหน้า 12 kg รุ่นไหนดี บทความนี้มีคำตอบ

เครื่องซักผ้าฝาหน้า มีข้อดีอย่างไร

• การทำความสะอาดที่ดีขึ้น

เครื่องซักผ้าฝาหน้า ได้รับการออกแบบให้ใช้น้ำและผงซักฟอกน้อยลง ในขณะที่ให้การทำความสะอาดเสื้อผ้าได้อย่างทั่วถึงมากขึ้น นอกจากนี้ยังมีการซักที่นุ่มนวลกว่า ซึ่งมีโอกาสน้อยที่จะทำให้เสื้อผ้าของคุณเสียหาย

• ประหยัดพลังงาน

โดยทั่วไปแล้วเครื่องซักผ้าฝาหน้าจะประหยัดพลังงานมากกว่าเครื่องซักผ้าฝาบน เนื่องจากใช้น้ำน้อยกว่า ด้วยการออกแบบปริมาณน้ำให้มีระดับที่พอดีกับเสื้อผ้า และใช้พลังงานน้อยกว่าในการปั่นผ้า

• ประหยัดพื้นที่

เครื่องซักผ้าฝาหน้ามักออกแบบให้มีขนาดกะทัดรัดกว่าเครื่องซักผ้าฝาบน ซึ่งช่วยให้คุณประหยัดพื้นที่มากยิ่งขึ้น

• การทำงานเงียบ

เครื่องซักผ้าฝาหน้าทำงานเงียบกว่าเครื่องซักผ้าฝาบน ซึ่งจะเป็นประโยชน์อย่างยิ่งหากห้องซักรีดของคุณอยู่ใกล้กับพื้นที่ที่ต้องการความสงบหรือเป็นส่วนตัว

• ความจุมาก

ขนาดเครื่องซักผ้ามีความสำคัญ โดยทั่วไปแล้วเครื่องซักผ้าฝาหน้าสามารถจุผ้าได้มากกว่าเครื่องซักผ้าฝาบน ซึ่งหมายความว่าคุณสามารถซักผ้าได้มากขึ้นในคราวเดียว ช่วยประหยัดเวลาและพลังงานในการซักผ้า

• ดีต่อสิ่งแวดล้อม

เครื่องซักผ้าฝาหน้าใช้น้ำและพลังงานน้อยลง ซึ่งช่วยลดผลกระทบต่อสิ่งแวดล้อมและประหยัดเงินค่าสาธารณูปโภคเมื่อเวลาผ่านไป

ได้ทราบกันไปแล้ว เกี่ยวกับคุณสมบัติของเครื่องซักผ้าฝาหน้าว่ามีข้อดีอะไรบ้าง สำหรับท่านใดที่ต้องการซื้อเครื่องซักผ้าเครื่องใหม่ แต่ยังไม่รู้จะเลือกเครื่องซักผ้าฝาหน้ายี่ห้อไหนดี ขอแนะนำ เครื่องซักผ้าฝาหน้า LG เทคโนโลยีใหม่ล่าสุด ตอบโจทย์ทุกงานซัก

เครื่องซักผ้าฝาหน้า LG ซักสะอาด ถนอมผ้าอย่างเหนือชั้น

เครื่องซักผ้าฝาหน้า LG 12 กิโลกรัม

เครื่องซักผ้าฝาหน้าประสิทธิภาพการทำความสะอาดที่ยอดเยี่ยม

เครื่องซักผ้าฝาหน้า รุ่น FV1412S4W ระบบ AI DD™ ความจุถังซักขนาดใหญ่ 12 กก. ทำให้เป็นตัวเลือกที่เหมาะสมสำหรับครัวเรือนขนาดใหญ่หรือสำหรับผู้ที่ซักผ้าชิ้นใหญ่บ่อย ๆ เช่น เครื่องนอนหรือเสื้อผ้าชิ้นใหญ่ ระบบ TurboWash 360™ หัวฉีดน้ำหลายทิศทางเพื่อฉีดน้ำในทุกทิศทาง ทำให้สามารถซักได้ทั่วถึงและรวดเร็ว มีเทคโนโลยี Steam+ ช่วยขจัดสารก่อภูมิแพ้ได้ 99.9% แบคทีเรีย และรอยยับบนเสื้อผ้าของคุณ มาพร้อมมอเตอร์อินเวอร์เตอร์ที่ทรงพลังและประหยัดพลังงาน ทั้งยังมอบประสบการณ์การซักที่เงียบขึ้น ระบบ AI DD™ สามารถตรวจจับน้ำหนักและประเภทผ้าที่ซัก และปรับการตั้งค่าการซักโดยอัตโนมัติเพื่อให้มั่นใจถึงประสิทธิภาพการซักที่ดีที่สุด ในขณะที่ลดการใช้น้ำและพลังงานให้น้อยที่สุด เทคโนโลยี LG ThinQ™ ของ LG ช่วยให้ผู้ใช้ควบคุมและตรวจสอบเครื่องซักผ้าจากระยะไกลได้

เครื่องซักอบผ้า LG 12 กิโลกรัม

เครื่องซักผ้าฝาหน้า LG ซักผ้าและอบผ้าภายในเครื่องเดียว

เครื่องซักผ้าฝาหน้า LG รุ่น FG1612H2W เป็นได้ทั้งเครื่องซักผ้าและเครื่องอบผ้าในเครื่องเดียว ความจุซัก 12 กก./อบ 8 กก. ซักผ้าสะอาดล้ำลึกด้วยเทคโนโลยี TrueSteam™ กำจัดสารก่อภูมิแพ้ได้ถึง 99.9% เทคโนโลยี Steam Refresh ลดรอยยับและกลิ่นอับในเวลา 20 นาที มาพร้อมระบบ 6 Motion Direct Drive เพื่อประสิทธิภาพการซัก และการถนอมผ้าอย่างสูงสุด ทั้งยังมี Eco Hybrid เทคโนโลยีที่เข้ามาช่วยประหยัดพลังงาน ด้วยการลดการใช้น้ำและร่นระยะเวลาในการอบแห้ง สะดวกสบายยิ่งขึ้นด้วยแอปพลิเคชัน LG SmartThinQ™ สั่งงานและตรวจสอบเครื่องซักผ้าคุณได้ทุกที่ ทุกเวลาผ่านสมาร์ทโฟนของคุณ

เครื่องซักผ้าฝาหน้าได้รับการยอมรับในด้านประสิทธิภาพ ปัจจุบันเทคโนโลยีที่ก้าวล้ำถูกนำมาใส่ไว้ในเครื่องซักผ้าฝาหน้า ช่วยเพิ่มประสิทธิภาพในการทำความสะอาดได้อย่างยอดเยี่ยม ทั้งยังประหยัดพลังงานและประหยัดน้ำ มีความจุที่มากขึ้น และการออกแบบที่ประหยัดพื้นที่ จึงไม่น่าแปลกใจว่าทำไมเครื่องซักผ้าฝาหน้าเป็นตัวเลือกยอดนิยมสำหรับหลายครัวเรือน สนใจเครื่องซักผ้าฝาหน้า เครื่องซักอบผ้า LG รวมถึงเครื่องใช้ไฟฟ้าในบ้าน LG ประเภทอื่น สอบถามได้ที่ ศูนย์ลูกค้าสัมพันธ์หมายเลขโทรศัพท์ 02-057-5757 ทุกวัน 08:00 – 18:00 น.

