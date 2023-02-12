About Cookies on This Site

แมวกำลังนอนหงาย

วิธีซักผ้าขนแมวติด
เสื้อ ปัญหายอดฮิตที่
ทาสแมวต้องเผชิญ

12/02/2023

วิธีกำจัดขนแมวบนเสื้อผ้า

ขนแมวติดเสื้อทำไงดี ปัญหาชวนปวดหัวที่ต้องรีบแก้ไข

นอกจากความซนเกินต้านและความกินจุของเจ้าเหมียวที่ทาสต้องรับมือแล้ว ปัญหาเรื่องขนติดเสื้อผ้าเป็นอีกปัญหาชวนปวดหัวที่คนเลี้ยงแมวต้องมีวิธีจัดการ เพราะหากคุณปล่อยไว้ ไม่รีบแก้ไข และใส่เสื้อผ้าออกไปทั้ง ๆ ที่มีขนแมวติดอยู่ แน่นอนว่าการแต่งกายของคุณในตอนนั้นคงดูไม่จืด เสียความมั่นใจและยังทำให้บุคลิกภาพติดลบ มิหนำซ้ำคนรอบข้างอาจซุบซิบคิดว่าคุณไม่ทำความสะอาดเสื้อผ้า ก็เป็นได้ ดังนั้นหากใครที่ปล่อยให้เพื่อนซี้สี่ขาขนยาวมาคลอเคลียตามตัว ที่นอน หรือโซฟา และสะบัดขนทิ้งไว้ให้ดูต่างหน้า วันนี้ LG มีวิธีซักผ้าขนแมวหรือขนสุนัขติดเสื้อผ้ามาบอกต่อ พร้อมแนะนำไอเทม LG ที่ช่วยทำความสะอาดเสื้อผ้าได้อย่างหมดจด รับรองว่าช่วยขจัดปัญหากวนใจได้แน่นอน

ขนแมวติดเสื้อผ้า ทำให้เสี่ยงเป็นภูมิแพ้จริงหรือไม่?

ก่อนจะรู้วิธีจำกัดขนติดเสื้อผ้าที่มาจากสัตว์เลี้ยงคู่ใจอย่างแมวและสุนัข เหล่าทาสเคยสงสัยหรือไม่ ว่าทำไมขนของสัตว์เลี้ยงถึงชอบติดตามเสื้อผ้าที่เราสวมใส่? สาเหตุที่เป็นเช่นนั้นเพราะขนสัตว์มีไฟฟ้าสถิต ที่ทำให้เกาะบนพื้นผิวและวัสดุต่าง ๆ ได้อย่างง่ายดาย โดยเฉพาะบนพื้นผิวที่เป็นเส้นใยผ้า เช่น เสื้อ กางเกง เบาะรองนั่ง พรมเช็ดเท้า โซฟา ผ้านวม หรือแม้แต่บนเตียงต่างเจอปัญหาขนแมวติดที่นอนที่ทำให้หนักใจด้วยเช่นกัน

คนป่วยเป็นภูมิแพ้

ขนแมวบนเสื้อผ้าทำให้เสี่ยงต่ออาการภูมิแพ้

  •  

ที่สำคัญหากคุณปล่อยให้ขนสัตว์เหล่านี้ติดตามเสื้อผ้าหรือตามพื้นผิวในบ้าน โดยที่คุณยังคงใช้ชีวิตร่วมกับปัญหานี้ไปเรื่อย ๆ อาจเป็นการกระตุ้นอาการภูมิแพ้ โดยเฉพาะคนที่ป่วยเป็นโรคภูมิแพ้อยู่แล้วมักมีความเสี่ยงว่าจะรุนแรงกว่าเดิม เพราะนอกจากไรฝุ่นในบ้าน ที่เป็นปัจจัยหลัก ขนสัตว์ยังเป็นอีกปัจจัยที่กระตุ้นให้เกิดอาการภูมิแพ้ได้เช่นกัน ทั้งนี้สาเหตุอาจเกิดมาจากสารก่อภูมิแพ้ที่มาจากน้ำลายของสัตว์ (สารก่อภูมิแพ้เกิดขึ้นขณะที่แมวเลียขนตัวเอง) เมื่อขนที่มีสารก่อภูมิแพ้ปนเปื้อนลอยไปในอากาศ คนที่สูดดมสารดังกล่าวเข้าไปอาจทำให้เกิดอาการแพ้ คันบริเวณเนื้อเยื่อรอบดวงตาและจมูก บางรายอาจมีผื่นขึ้นที่ใบหน้า ลำคอ และหน้าอกส่วนบน ดังนั้นวิธีที่ช่วยป้องกันปัญหาได้ดีที่สุดหรับคนที่แพ้ขนแมวคือ “การไม่เลี้ยงแมว” แต่หากไม่สามารถหลีกเลี่ยงได้เพราะบางคนตกเป็นทาสแมวโดยไม่รู้ตัว จำเป็นต้องป้องกันตัวเองเพื่อลดอาการแพ้ เช่น หลีกเลี่ยงการสัมผัสสัตว์โดยตรง สวมหน้ากากอนามัย ทำความสะอาดเสื้อผ้า และดูดฝุ่นในบ้านด้วยเครื่องดูดฝุ่น LG พร้อมใช้เครื่องฟอกอากาศ LG เพื่อลดปัญหาไรฝุ่นและแบคทีเรีย ในอากาศ

ซักผ้ายังไงให้ขนแมวหลุด เคล็ดลับง่าย ๆ ที่ทาสเหมียวต้องบอกต่อ

  •  

1. กำจัดขนแมวด้วยฟองน้ำ

  •  

อุปกรณ์ในห้องครัวอย่าง “ฟองน้ำ” ช่วยกำจัดขนแมวได้ง่าย ๆ เริ่มต้นด้วยการนำฟองน้ำชุบน้ำให้หมาด ๆ จากนั้นถูลงบนเสื้อผ้าที่มีขนแมวติดเบา ๆ เพียงเท่านี้ขนแมวที่กำจัดออกได้ยาก ก็จะหลุดออกมาง่ายดาย

2. ใช้ลูกกลิ้งอเนกประสงค์

  •  

ไอเทมชิ้นสำคัญที่ช่วยได้ทั้งก่อนและหลังซักผ้าคือ “ลูกกลิ้งอเนกประสงค์” ที่หาซื้อได้ตามร้านสะดวกซื้อทั่วไป เพียงแค่นำกลิ้งตามแนวเสื้อที่มีขนแมวติดอยู่ ขนแมวที่หลุดได้ยากก็จะติดตามแผ่นเทปกาวบนลูกกลิ้ง แต่หากเป็นเวลาเร่งด่วนหาซื้อลูกกลิ้งไม่ทัน สามารถนำเทปขาวปกติมาพันมือ โดยหันด้านที่เป็นกาวออก แล้วนำมาดึงขนแมวออกจากเสื้อผ้า รับรองว่าช่วยได้แน่นอน

3. หย่อนแผ่นอบผ้าลงในขั้นตอนซัก

  •  

เมื่อกำจัดขนแมวออกจากเสื้อผ้าได้มากที่สุดแล้ว ขั้นตอนต่อมาให้นำผ้าใส่ลงในเครื่องซักผ้า จากนั้นใส่แผ่นอบผ้าตามลงไปประมาณ 2 แผ่น หรือตามจำนวนที่เหมาะสมกับปริมาณผ้า ซึ่งแผ่นอบผ้าไม่ได้มีคุณสมบัติแค่เรื่องความหอมสดชื่นเท่านั้น แต่ยังมีคุณสมบัติป้องกันไฟฟ้าสถิต ที่ช่วยไล่ขนออกจากเสื้อผ้าและยังช่วยดักจับใยผ้าเล็ก ๆ ที่หลุดออกมาจากเสื้อผ้าได้อีกด้วย จากนั้นนำเสื้อผ้าที่ซักเสร็จแล้วเข้าเครื่องอบผ้าตามปกติ โดยใช้ความร้อนต่ำและตั้งเวลาอบประมาณ 10 นาที เพียงเท่านี้ก็ช่วยให้เส้นขนสัตว์คลายตัวลง

สะบัดผ้าพร้อมเช็กความเรียบร้อย

  •  

เมื่ออบผ้าเสร็จแล้วให้นำผ้าออกมาสะบัดและเช็กความเรียบร้อยอีกครั้ง หากยังมีขนแมวหลงเหลืออยู่สามารถนำกลับไปซักและอบผ้าซ้ำอีกครั้งตามขั้นตอนที่ 3 แต่หากมีขนแมวเหลือเพียงไม่กี่จุด ให้ใช้ลูกกลิ้งอเนกประสงค์หรือเทปกาวดึงซ้ำ เพียงเท่านี้ขนแมวกวนใจก็จะหายไปจากเสื้อตัวโปรด นอกจากเคล็ดลับการซักผ้าที่มีขนแมวติดแล้ว การเลือกเครื่องซักผ้าและเครื่องอบผ้าคุณภาพดีมาใช้งาน เป็นอีกเคล็ดลับสำคัญที่พ่อบ้านแม่บ้านไม่ควรมองข้าม เพราะไอเทมเหล่านี้ช่วยให้การซักทำความสะอาดเสื้อผ้าเป็นเรื่องง่าย ทั้งยังช่วยขจัดแบคทีเรียและสิ่งสกปรกบนผ้าที่มองไม่เห็นได้อีกด้วย หากกำลังมองหาไอเทมทำความสะอาดเสื้อผ้าคู่ใจ แนะนำผลิตภัณฑ์จาก LG มีตัวเลือกหลายขนาด หลายฟังก์ชัน ตอบโจทย์ทุกการซักได้อย่างดีเยี่ยม

เครื่องซักผ้า - อบผ้า LG ตัวช่วยทุ่นแรง ประหยัดพลังงาน เครื่องซักผ้าฝาบน รุ่น TV2520SV7J

  •  

ผู้หญิงนั่งใกล้เครื่องซักผ้า LG ฝาบน

เครื่องซักผ้า LG ฝาบน ใช้งานง่าย ถนอมผ้ามากขึ้น 24%

  •  

เครื่องซักผ้าฝาบน รุ่น TV2520SV7J ความจุถังซัก 20 กก. ดูแลเสื้อผ้าชุดโปรดด้วยระบบถนอมผ้าอัจฉริยะ AI DD™ ที่ช่วยถนอมผ้าได้มากขึ้น 24% เพียงใส่เสื้อผ้าลงในถังซัก จากนั้นกดปุ่ม AI Wash ระบบ AI DD™ จะทำหน้าที่ชั่งน้ำหนัก ตรวจจับชนิดของผ้า และเลือกโปรแกรมซักสำหรับการซักผ้าในแต่ละครั้ง สะอาดหมดจดใน 39 นาทีด้วยฟังก์ชัน TurboWash และทำงานโดยอาศัย Inverter Direct Drive Motor™ แข็งแรง ทนทาน ลดการสั่นสะเทือน ทั้งยังมีรูปแบบการซัก 6 แบบ ช่วยให้คุณมีโปรแกรมซักผ้าที่เหมาะสมที่สุด มีตัวกรองใยผ้าขนาดใหญ่ขึ้น ช่วยให้ถังซักและเสื้อผ้าสะอาดมากกว่าเดิม ขจัดคราบ สารก่อภูมิแพ้ และแบคทีเรียด้วยไอน้ำ สวมใส่เสื้อผ้าได้อย่างมั่นใจ ควบคุมการทำงานได้ทุกที่ทุกเวลาด้วยแอป LG ThinQ™ บนสมาร์ทโฟน เชื่อมต่อเครื่องซักผ้าอย่างง่ายดายและเริ่มการทำงานได้ด้วยการแตะเพียงปุ่มเดียว

เครื่องซักผ้าฝาหน้า รุ่น FV1450H2B

  •  

คนกำลังซักผ้าด้วยเครื่องซักผ้าฝาหน้า LG

เครื่องซักผ้า LG ทั้งซักและอบในเครื่องเดียว

  •  

เครื่องซักผ้าฝาหน้า รุ่น FV1450H2B ความจุซัก 10.5 กก. และอบ 7 กก. ทำงานด้วยระบบถนอมผ้าอัจฉริยะ AI DD™ ชั่งน้ำหนักของผ้าแต่ละถัง และเลือกรูปแบบการหมุนของถังซักให้เหมาะสมกับเนื้อผ้าแต่ละครั้ง ช่วยถนอมเสื้อผ้าตัวโปรดได้มากขึ้น 18% พร้อมการซักผ้าสะอาดล้ำลึกด้วยเทคโนโลยี LG Steam+™ ขจัดสารก่อภูมิแพ้ที่อาจก่อให้เกิดอาการภูมิแพ้ และปัญหาเกี่ยวกับทางเดินหายใจ เช่น ไรฝุ่น ฝุ่นขนาดเล็กในใยผ้าได้ 99.9%* และลดรอยยับในช่วงปั่นหมาดได้ถึง 30% นอกจากนี้ยังมีฟังก์ชัน TurboWash™360˚ ซักผ้าสะอาดรวดเร็วภายใน 39 นาที เพิ่มความจุในถังซัก แต่ขนาดเครื่องเท่าเดิม ทั้งยังมีประสิทธิภาพในการซักและอบผ้าในเครื่องเดียวช่วยให้ผ้าของคุณทั้งสะอาดและแห้งทันที ไม่เสียเวลาตาก รองรับการสั่งงานผ่านแอป LG ThinQ™

เครื่องอบผ้า รุ่น RC09VHP2W

  •  

แม่ลูกกำลังซักผ้าด้วยเครื่องซักผ้าฝาหน้า LG

เครื่องอบผ้า LG อบอุณหภูมิต่ำ ถนอมผ้า ป้องกันการหดตัวของใยผ้า

  •  

ฝนตกหนักแค่ไหนก็มีผ้าแห้งพร้อมใส่ด้วย เครื่องอบผ้า รุ่น RC09VHP2W ระบบ DUAL Inverter Heat Pump™ ที่ช่วยเพิ่มประสิทธิภาพในการอบผ้าแห้งที่สูงขึ้นในเวลาที่น้อยกว่า มีเทคโนโลยี Eco Hybrid™ ที่คุณสามารถเลือกได้ว่าต้องการฟังก์ชัน Energy Mode เพื่อประหยัดพลังงาน 21% หรือ Time Mode ประหยัดเวลาในการอบแห้ง 24% เพื่อให้ตรงกับไลฟ์สไตล์ มาพร้อมฟังก์ชัน Gentle Care ลดรอยยับบนเสื้อผ้า ป้องกันการหดตัวของใยผ้าด้วยอุณหภูมิระดับต่ำ และลดไรฝุ่นในเสื้อผ้าได้ถึง 99.9% ด้วยฟังก์ชัน Allergy Care รับรองโดยสถาบัน BAF หมดห่วงเรื่องความสะอาด ถนอมผ้า ไร้สารก่อภูมิแพ้ สะดวกสบายด้วย Auto Cleaning Condenser ระบบทำความสะอาดถังอบผ้าด้วยตัวเอง มีโหมด Sensor Dry ตรวจจับความชื้นของผ้าและตั้งเวลาอบผ้าอัตโนมัติ แผ่นกรองสองชั้นช่วยให้อบผ้าอย่างมีประสิทธิภาพ รองรับการสั่งงานผ่านแอป LG ThinQ™ ไม่เพียงแค่เครื่องซักผ้าฝาบนเครื่องซักผ้าฝาหน้า และเครื่องอบผ้า LG รุ่นข้างต้นเท่านั้น แต่ LG ยังมีตัวเลือกไอเทมทำความสะอาดเสื้อผ้าให้คุณเป็นเจ้าของอีกหลายรายการ หากสนใจต้องการสอบถามรายละเอียดสินค้าเพิ่มเติม สามารถติดต่อได้ที่ศูนย์ลูกค้าสัมพันธ์ 02-057-5757 ทุกวันเวลา 08:00 – 18:00 น.

  •  

