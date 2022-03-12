About Cookies on This Site

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.

Cookies Setting
Absolutely Necessary Cookies
These are cookies that are absolutely essential to running a website. This category of cookies cannot be disabled.
Functional Cookies
These cookies are used to provide you with convenient functions, such as product reviews and product video playback, during your web browsing, they also enable interaction with social media accounts.
Social media
Connect with your social channels to share LG Technology with friends for example on Facebook and Twitter.
Analytics Cookies
These cookies allow our website to keep improving functions through website traffic analysis and to suggest personalized content for you.
Advertising Cookies
These cookies enable us to show you ads and other content that we think is most attuned to your interests and digital behavior.
Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
คู่รักมอบของขวัญให้กับผู้ใหญ่ที่เคารพ

แนะนำของขวัญปีใหม่ให้ผู้ใหญ่ ฟังก์ชันทันสมัย ใช้งานง่าย

12/03/2022

ของขวัญตัวแทนความรักและความห่วงใยที่มอบให้แก่กันในช่วงวันปีใหม่

ปีใหม่ 2566 มอบของขวัญให้ผู้ใหญ่ชิ้นไหนดี

 

ใกล้เข้ามาทุกทีแล้วสำหรับเทศกาลส่งท้ายปีเก่าต้อนรับปีใหม่ที่กำลังจะเวียนกลับมาให้เราได้ร่วมกันเฉลิมฉลองและสนุกไปกับบรรยากาศของกิจกรรมการเคาท์ดาวน์ แน่นอนว่าช่วงเวลาดังกล่าวเป็นช่วงวันหยุดยาวให้เราได้พักผ่อนชาร์จแบตหลังจากทำงานหนักมาตลอดทั้งปี หลายคนเลือกที่จะกลับบ้านไปหาครอบครัว หลายคนถือโอกาสนี้นำของขวัญ ปีใหม่มอบให้กับผู้ใหญ่ที่เคารพพร้อมกับรับพรเพื่อความเป็นสิริมงคลให้กับตัวเอง วันนี้จะมาแนะนำของขวัญปีใหม่ที่เหมาะสำหรับมอบให้ผู้ใหญ่ไปดูกันว่ามีอะไรบ้าง

แชร์เทคนิควิธีเลือกของขวัญให้ผู้ใหญ่

 

การเลือกซื้อของขวัญให้ใครสักคนนอกจากต้องรู้ความชื่นชอบส่วนตัวแล้ว สิ่งที่จะขาดไม่ได้เลยก็คือเรื่องของกาลเทศะ โดยเฉพาะการเลือกของขวัญมอบให้ผู้ใหญ่ที่คุณเคารพรัก วันนี้จะมาแนะนำเทคนิคง่าย ๆ ในการเลือกซื้อของขวัญให้เหมาะสำหรับผู้ใหญ่มาฝากกัน

1. ความสนใจหรืองานอดิเรก ผู้ใหญ่แต่ละคนมีความชอบที่แตกต่างกัน เช่น บางคนชอบอยู่บ้าน บางคนชอบเดินทาง บางคนชอบเล่นกีฬา เป็นต้น ดังนั้นของขวัญชิ้นดังกล่าวอาจเลือกเป็น หมอนเพื่อสุขภาพ แว่นกันแดด หรือรองเท้ากีฬาเป็นต้น

2. ภาวะสุขภาพ เป็นอีกหนึ่งปัจจัยในการเลือกซื้อของขวัญเพื่อให้เกิดประโยชน์ใช้สอยมากที่สุด เช่น ผู้ใหญ่ท่านนั้นเป็นโรคภูมิแพ้ คุณอาจเลือกซื้อเครื่องฟอกอากาศให้กับท่านเป็นต้น

3. ซื้อตามความต้องการ นี่เป็นวิธีที่ง่ายและดีที่สุดคือถามความต้องการว่าอยากได้อะไร หรือหากเป็นคนใกล้ชิดเช่นคุณพ่อ คุณแม่ คุณอาจรู้อยู่แล้วว่าพ่อแม่ต้องการอะไรเป็นของขวัญแล้วคุณก็จัดแจงเลือกซื้อให้

ไอเดียของขวัญปีใหม่สำหรับมอบให้ผู้ใหญ่

 

กระเช้าปีใหม่เพื่อสุขภาพ

ถือเป็นของขวัญยอดฮิตที่หาซื้อง่ายมีความเหมาะสมและมีให้เลือกมากมาย ภายในบรรจุผลิตภัณฑ์อาหารบำรุงสุขภาพ ไม่ว่าจะเป็นซุปไก่สกัด รังนก น้ำผลไม้ ผลิตภัณฑ์แปรรูปออแกนิคต่าง ๆ กระเช้าปีใหม่เพื่อสุขภาพถือเป็นการแสดงออกซึ่งความรักและห่วงใยได้เป็นอย่างดี

ชุดถ้วยชามเบญจรงค์

ของขวัญที่ระลึกทรงคุณค่า สวย หรูดูมีระดับศิลปะลวดลายบ่งบอกถึงความเป็นไทย เหมาะสำหรับผู้ใหญ่ที่เป็นเจ้านาย ครูอาจารย์ รับรองว่าท่านเหล่านั้นจะต้องประทับใจอย่างมาก

ทองคำ

ของขวัญที่มีความหมายในเชิงคุณค่า สื่อถึงความเจริญก้าวหน้าในหน้าที่การงาน กิจการค้าขายเจริญรุ่งเรือง ที่สำคัญยิ่งเวลาผ่านไปของขวัญชิ้นนี้ยิ่งมีมูลค่าเพิ่มขึ้นเรื่อย ๆ อีกด้วย

ต้นไม้มงคล

ผู้สูงอายุหลายคนอยู่ในวัยเกษียณจึงหันมาสนใจปลูกต้นไม้แก้เหงามากกว่าจะอยู่บ้านเฉย ๆ ต้นไม้มงคลที่ปลูกในกระถางไม่เปลืองเนื้อที่ดูแลง่าย อาทิ โป๊ยเซียน กวนอิมเงิน หรือดาวเรือง ก็เป็นตัวเลือกที่น่าสนใจไม่น้อย

เครื่องใช้ไฟฟ้าของขวัญสำหรับผู้ใหญ่ตอบโจทย์การใช้งาน

 

ปฎิเสธไม่ได้ว่าเครื่องใช้ไฟฟ้าคือสิ่งอำนวยความสะดวกให้กับทุกครัวเรือน เนื่องในช่วงเทศกาลส่งท้ายปีเก่าต้อนรับปีใหม่ 2566 ที่กำลังใกล้จะถึงนี้การมอบเครื่องใช้ไฟฟ้าที่มาพร้อมกับเทคโนโลยีทันสมัย ประหยัดพลังงาน ใช้งานสะดวก ดีไซน์สวย มีฟังก์ชั่นตอบโจทย์ทุกการใช้งานจึงเหมาะสมมอบให้เป็นของขวัญปีใหม่สำหรับผู้ใหญ่ทุกคนไม่ว่าจะเป็น พ่อแม่ ญาติผู้ใหญ่ เจ้านาย รวมถึงครูอาจารย์ที่เคารพ

1. แนะนำ ตู้เย็น LG InstaView Door-in-Door สวยทันสมัย อาหารสดใหม่ได้ยาวนาน

ตู้เย็น InstaView Door-in-Door™

ตู้เย็น LG InstaView Door-in-Door™ มาพร้อมเทคโนโลยีถนอมอาหารและฟังก์ชันลดแบคทีเรีย

ของขวัญที่สามารถนำไปใช้งานได้จริงในชีวิตประจำวัน อย่างตู้เย็น LG InstaView Door-in-Door รุ่น GC-X257CQES นับเป็นตัวเลือกที่ดีไม่น้อย สำหรับบ้านไหนที่คุณพ่อ คุณแม่ชื่นชอบการทำอาหาร นอกจากมีดีไซน์ที่เรียบหรูสามารถเข้ากับบ้านได้ทุกสไตล์ ตู้เย็น LG รุ่นนี้ ยังมีความโดดเด่นด้วยคุณสมบัติการมองเห็นด้านในตู้เย็นโดยไม่ต้องเปิดประตูด้วยการเคาะเพียง 2 ครั้ง

เสริมทัพด้วยเทคโนโลยี UVnano™ ที่ทำความสะอาดท่อจ่ายน้ำทุกชั่วโมง และช่วยลดแบคทีเรียในท่อจ่ายน้ำ จึงมั่นใจได้ว่าน้ำสะอาดทุกครั้งที่ดื่ม ทั้งยังมีเทคโนโลยี LinearCooling™ ที่ควบคุมความเย็นให้คงที่และสม่ำเสมอ รวมถึงมีระบบ Hygiene Fresh ที่ช่วยในการขจัดแบคทีเรียและกลิ่นที่ไม่พึงประสงค์ภายในตู้เย็น ถือว่าตู้เย็น LG InstaView Door-in-Door มาพร้อมคุณสมบัติที่ครบครัน เหมาะมอบเป็นของขวัญเนื่องในโอกาสพิเศษ

2. แนะนำแอร์ LG DUAL COOL มอบอากาศสะอาด ดีต่อสุขภาพมากยิ่งขึ้น

แอร์ LG DUAL COOL รุ่น IPQ13R1

ตู้เย็น LG InstaView Door-in-Door™ มาพร้อมเทคโนโลยีถนอมอาหารและฟังก์ชันลดแบคทีเรีย

ของขวัญที่สามารถนำไปใช้งานได้จริงในชีวิตประจำวัน อย่างตู้เย็น LG InstaView Door-in-Door รุ่น GC-X257CQES นับเป็นตัวเลือกที่ดีไม่น้อย สำหรับบ้านไหนที่คุณพ่อ คุณแม่ชื่นชอบการทำอาหาร นอกจากมีดีไซน์ที่เรียบหรูสามารถเข้ากับบ้านได้ทุกสไตล์ ตู้เย็น LG รุ่นนี้ ยังมีความโดดเด่นด้วยคุณสมบัติการมองเห็นด้านในตู้เย็นโดยไม่ต้องเปิดประตูด้วยการเคาะเพียง 2 ครั้ง

เสริมทัพด้วยเทคโนโลยี UVnano™ ที่ทำความสะอาดท่อจ่ายน้ำทุกชั่วโมง และช่วยลดแบคทีเรียในท่อจ่ายน้ำ จึงมั่นใจได้ว่าน้ำสะอาดทุกครั้งที่ดื่ม ทั้งยังมีเทคโนโลยี LinearCooling™ ที่ควบคุมความเย็นให้คงที่และสม่ำเสมอ รวมถึงมีระบบ Hygiene Fresh ที่ช่วยในการขจัดแบคทีเรียและกลิ่นที่ไม่พึงประสงค์ภายในตู้เย็น ถือว่าตู้เย็น LG InstaView Door-in-Door มาพร้อมคุณสมบัติที่ครบครัน เหมาะมอบเป็นของขวัญเนื่องในโอกาสพิเศษ

3. แนะนำเครื่องฟอกอากาศ LG PuriCare New 360 ฟอกอากาศสะอาด กำจัดกลิ่นไม่พึงประสงค์

เครื่องฟอกอากาศ LG PuriCare New 360

เครื่องฟอกอากาศ LG กำจัดแบคทีเรีย ไวรัส และกลิ่นไม่พึงประสงค์อย่างมีประสิทธิภาพ

สำหรับใครที่กำลังมองหาเครื่องฟอกอากาศไว้ให้คุณพ่อคุณแม่ใช้งานที่บ้าน ขอแนะนำเครื่องฟอกอากาศ LG PuriCare New 360 รุ่น AS10GDSH0 มาพร้อมฟังก์ชันที่ทันสมัยในการสั่งงานควบคุมแบบระบบสัมผัส และสามารถควบคุมการใช้งานผ่านแอปพลิเคชัน LG ThinQ ได้อย่างสะดวกรวดเร็ว ที่สำคัญมีหน้าจอ OLED ที่สามารถแสดงค่าอุณหภูมิ ความชื้น รวมถึงค่าฝุ่นได้อย่างเรียลไทม์

นอกจากนี้มีระบบกรองอากาศหลายขั้นตอน ช่วยกำจัดเชื้อแบคทีเรีย ไวรัสในอากาศ และกลิ่นไม่พึงประสงค์ได้อย่างมีประสิทธิภาพไม่ว่าจะเป็นฝุ่นละออง เส้นผม หรือแม้กระทั่ง PM 1.0 อีกทั้งยังมีโหมด Baby Care ทำหน้าที่กระจายลมส่วนกลางของตัวเครื่องลงสู่พื้นเพื่อมอบอากาศสะอาดแก่ลูกน้อย

4. เครื่องลดความชื้น LG PuriCare Dehumifier หายใจสะดวก ลดอาการภูมิแพ้

เครื่องลดความชื้น LG PuriCare Dehumifier ขนาด 16 ลิตร

เครื่องลดความชื้นรักษาสมดุลของความชื้นในอากาศ หายใจสะดวก ลดอาการภูมิแพ้

ตู้ถนอมผ้า LG Styler รุ่น S3MFC

ดูแลเสื้อผ้าของคุณให้สะอาดสดชื่นด้วยตู้ถนอมผ้า LG Styler

 

ตู้ถนอมผ้า LG Styler รุ่น S3MFC นวัตกรรมดูแลเสื้อผ้าจาก LG ช่วยให้เสื้อผ้าเครื่องแต่งกายของคุณสะอาดสดชื่นอยู่เสมอ มาพร้อมเทคโนโลยี TrueSteam™ ช่วยกำจัดสารก่อภูมิแพ้และเชื้อโรค อีกทั้งยังช่วยลดรอยยับและกลิ่นอับ ทำให้เสื้อผ้าทุกตัวที่ผ่านตู้ถนอมผ้า LG Styler พร้อมใช้งานเหมือนซักใหม่อีกครั้ง

และทั้งหมดนี้ก็คือไอเดียของขวัญปีใหม่สำหรับมอบให้ผู้ใหญ่ที่นำมาฝากในบทความนี้ พร้อมแนะนำเครื่องใช้ไฟฟ้า LG ที่มาพร้อมกับเทคโนโลยีล้ำสมัย ใช้งานง่าย สอบถามรายละเอียดข้อมูลได้ที่ ศูนย์ลูกค้าสัมพันธ์หมายเลขโทรศัพท์ 02-057-5757 ทุกวัน 08:00 – 18:00 น

 

 

  •  

บทความที่เกี่ยวข้อง

 

● แนะนำขนาดทีวีที่เหมาะสม จัดเต็มทุกความบันเทิงไม่มีสะดุด
● ตู้เย็น 2 ประตู 7 คิว ราคาเท่าไหร่ เลือกแบบไหนประหยัดพลังงาน
● เปิดแอร์กี่องศาประหยัดที่สุด? ค่าไฟไม่บานปลายช่วงสิ้นเดือน

  •  