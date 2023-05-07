About Cookies on This Site

แนะนำจอคอม ขนาดใหญ่

จอคอม ขนาดใหญ่ เลือกแบบไหนดี เล่นเกมสะใจ มันส์เต็มอารมณ์

07/05/2023

จอคอมพิวเตอร์ Ultrawide กว้างใช้งานสะดวก

หน้าจอคอมพิวเตอร์ อุปกรณ์สำคัญสำหรับสายเกมเมอร์

หน้าจอ คืออุปกรณ์สำคัญสำหรับคอมพิวเตอร์ ที่จะทำให้รับทราบผลการประมวลภาพของเครื่องมาสู่สายตาของผู้ใช้งาน จึงไม่น่าแปลกใจนักหากการเลือกซื้อจอคอมพิวเตอร์จำเป็นต้องใช้ความพิถีพิถัน เพราะถ้าเลือกเพียงแค่เรื่องของราคา อาจจะไม่ถูกใจและไม่ตอบโจทย์การใช้งาน ดังนั้นจำเป็นต้องมาดู องค์ประกอบและประโยชน์ของจอคอมแต่ละประเภท ซึ่งจะทำให้ผู้ใช้งานสามารถเลือกซื้อได้เหมาะสม คุ้มค่า ไม่ว่าจะเป็นการทำงาน ดูซีรีส์ หรือเล่นเกมก็ตาม

จอภาพคอมพิวเตอร์ เลือกให้ถูกสเปก ใช้งานได้ถูกใจ

1. เลือกจอคอมพิวเตอร์ให้ตอบโจทย์ผู้ใช้งาน

ควรเลือกจอ Monitor ให้ตอบโจทย์ต่อการใช้งานที่ต้องการ ไม่ว่าจะเป็นการเล่นเกม ทำงานตัดต่อ ดูภาพยนตร์ หรือดูซีรีส์ เพราะหน้าจอแต่ละประเภทมีจุดเด่นที่แตกต่างกันออกไป ซึ่งหากกำหนดความต้องการใช้จุดใดเป็นพิเศษ จะช่วยจำกัดตัวเลือกของหน้าจอที่ต้องการได้ง่ายขึ้น

2. เลือกขนาดของหน้าจอ

หลังจากมองหาหน้าจอคอมพิวเตอร์ตามรูปแบบการใช้งานที่ต้องการแล้ว ควรพิจารณาถึงขนาดของหน้าจอ ที่ต้องการ เพื่อกำหนดความกว้างให้สัมพันธ์กับโต๊ะหรือพื้นที่ภายในห้อง ซึ่งจะช่วยให้ไม่เกิดปัญหาเรื่องความเกะกะขวางทางได้
นอกจากนี้หากเลือกใช้งานสำหรับการตัดต่อ อาจเลือกใช้จอกว้างและยาว จะช่วยให้ทำงานได้สะดวกมากขึ้น ขณะเดียวกันหากเป็นนักเล่นเกม FPS ที่เน้นการแข่งขันกับผู้อื่น อาจเน้นไปที่ขนาดจอประมาณ 27 นิ้ว เนื่องจากจะช่วยลดความล้าของการกวาดสายตาไปทั่วจอได้

3. ความละเอียดของภาพ

ตรวจสอบว่าต้องการให้ภาพมีความคมชัดมากน้อยเพียงใด ซึ่งจะช่วยให้ผู้ใช้งานเห็นภาพภายในจอได้คมชัดยิ่งขึ้น อย่างน้อยควรมีความสัมพันธ์กับขนาดของหน้าจอ เพื่อเป็นการป้องกันปัญหาภาพแตก ส่งผลกระทบทั้งเรื่องของอรรถรสในการเล่นเกม รวมไปถึงการใช้สำหรับทำงานตัดต่อหรือกราฟิกด้วย โดยปัจจุบันแนะนำความละเอียดภาพที่ FHD, 2K, 4K และ 8K

จอคอมขนาดใหญ่ LG

ความกว้างและความละเอียดช่วยให้จอใช้งานได้ง่ายขึ้น

4. เลือก Panel ของจอ

ประเภทของจอคอมพิวเตอร์ LCD จะแบ่งออกได้ 3 ประเภทที่คุ้นเคยกัน โดยมีจุดเด่นแตกต่างกันออกไป ทั้งเรื่องการเน้นเล่นเกมและทำงาน ซึ่งหากทราบจุดประสงค์แล้วจะช่วยสร้างความคุ้มค่าได้มาก

• จอ VA

เป็นหน้าจอที่ไม่ได้มีความโดดเด่นด้านใดเป็นพิเศษ เทียบกับอีก 2 ประเภท ถือว่าราคาอยู่ในระดับกลาง แต่มีเรื่อง Contrast ที่ดีกว่าตัวอื่น ๆ นับว่าเป็นรูปแบบจอที่เป็นมิตรต่อผู้ใช้งานทั่วไป

• จอ IPS

สำหรับจอ IPS เป็นรูปแบบที่เหมาะกับสายงานกราฟิกหรือตัดต่อ เนื่องจากเป็นจอคอมสีตรงที่สุด มีขอบเขตและมุมมองเฉดสีที่ดีกว่าประเภท VA แต่ค่ารีเฟรชเรทและอัตราการตอบสนองจะอยู่ในระดับที่น้อยกว่าประเภทอื่น ราคาค่อนข้างสูง

• จอ TN

สุดท้ายเป็นจอ TN โดยเป็นประเภทที่เน้นหนักไปทางจอคอมเล่นเกม เนื่องจากให้ค่ารีเฟรชเรทและอัตราการตอบสนองสูง ทำให้โอกาสเก็บชัยชนะจากเกมที่ต้องชิงไหวพริบมีความโดดเด่นมากกว่า แต่เรื่องของมุมมองภาพและขอบเขตเฉดสีจะดร็อปกว่า VA กระนั้นกลับให้ราคาที่จับต้องได้มากที่สุด

5. พิจารณาจากแบรนด์และผู้ใช้งานจริง

อุปกรณ์เครื่องใช้ไฟฟ้าควรพิจารณาการซื้อจากแบรนด์ที่เชื่อถือได้ เพราะมีผลสำคัญต่อเรื่องงานบริการหลังการขาย รวมไปถึงคุณภาพที่ไม่ต้องเสี่ยงดวงเอาในดาบหน้า ขณะที่การรีวิวจากประสบการณ์จริงของผู้ใช้งานยังช่วยให้ผู้ซื้อสามารถตัดสินใจได้ง่ายขึ้น ซึ่งสามารถหาดูได้ที่หน้าเว็บไซต์สินค้าหรือตัวแทนจำหน่ายทั่วไป

ทำไมควรเลือกจอ Ultrawide มีความแตกต่างจากปกติอย่างไร

จอ Ultrawide เป็นประเภท จอคอมขนาดใหญ่ ที่มีอัตราความกว้างต่อสูงที่มากกว่าหน้าจอรูปแบบปกติ โดยมักจะอยู่ในอัตราส่วนที่ 21:9 หรือ 32:9 ขณะที่ความละเอียดมีทั้ง 2560x1080 (UltraWide Full HD), 3440x1440 (UltraWide Quad HD) และ 5120x1440 (Super UltraWide) เป็นต้น
โดยจอ Ultrawide มีประโยชน์อย่างยิ่งสำหรับผู้ที่ต้องการใช้งานหน้าจอที่กว้าง สามารถเปิดใช้งานได้หลายโปรแกรมแบบได้สัดส่วน ไม่ต้องเปลืองไฟหรือพื้นที่มากเกินไปด้วยการเชื่อมต่อจอที่มากกว่าปกติ ทำให้การตัดต่อชิ้นงานเป็นเรื่องง่ายมากขึ้น
นอกจากนี้ในด้านการเล่นเกมยังให้มุมมองกว้างมากกว่าปกติ ซึ่งจะช่วยสร้างประโยชน์เล่นเกมได้อรรถรสมากกว่าเดิม เนื่องจากเห็นบรรยากาศเต็มอิ่มมากขึ้น ขณะเดียวกันในบางเกมยังช่วยให้มองเห็นคู่ต่อสู้ได้ถนัดมากยิ่งขึ้น

คอมพิวเตอร์จอกว้าง 29 นิ้ว ตอบโจทย์สีสันสวยงาม

จอ Ultrawide

จอระดับ Ultrawide ทำให้ใช้งานได้อย่างมีสัดส่วนมากขึ้น

สำหรับ Ultrawide Monitor จอคอมพิวเตอร์ รุ่น 29WK600-W เ เป็นจอมอนิเตอร์จาก LG ที่ให้ขนาดหน้าจอมากถึง 29 นิ้ว โดยรองรับ HDR 10 ที่เพิ่มความสว่างและมืดได้สมจริงมากยิ่งขึ้น ให้รายละเอียดได้เต็มอรรถรส นอกจากนี้ยังมี HDR Effect ที่จะช่วยปรับคอนเทนต์ SDR ให้มีความสวยงามมากยิ่งขึ้น


ด้วยจอเป็น IPS และมี sRGB 99% ทำให้สีมีความสมจริง แสดงสีได้อย่างแม่นยำ มุมมองกว้างกว่า ทั้งยังสามารถเปิด 4-Screen Split ทำให้แบ่งหน้าจอการทำงานได้เป็นสัดส่วนสวยงาม ประกอบการทำงานได้อย่างคล่องแคล่ว

นอกจากนี้สายเล่นเกมไม่น้อยหน้า ตัวจอคอมพิวเตอร์มีการตั้งค่าปรับแต่งเกมให้สวยด้วยโหมดย่อย 3 โหมด ทั้ง FPS, RTS และ Custom ซึ่งสามารถจัดการได้ตามใจ ด้วย AMD FreeSync™ ช่วยลดโอกาสเกิดปัญหาภาพขาดและกระตุก ทำให้ความสนุกไม่มีสะดุด ทั้งยังเอียงจอขึ้นลงได้ด้วย

หากอยากสัมผัสกับความสะดวกแบบเหนือชั้นกับจอคอมพิวเตอร์ ระดับ Ultrawide Monitor ติดต่อได้เลยที่ LG มีตัวเลือกจอคอมเป็นทางเลือกให้มากมาย เหมาะสมทุกการใช้งาน หากสนใจสอบถามเพิ่มเติมได้ที่ศูนย์ลูกค้าสัมพันธ์หมายเลขโทรศัพท์ 02-057-5757 ทุกวัน 08:00 – 18:00 น.

 

