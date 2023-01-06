About Cookies on This Site

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.

Cookies Setting
Absolutely Necessary Cookies
These are cookies that are absolutely essential to running a website. This category of cookies cannot be disabled.
Functional Cookies
These cookies are used to provide you with convenient functions, such as product reviews and product video playback, during your web browsing, they also enable interaction with social media accounts.
Social media
Connect with your social channels to share LG Technology with friends for example on Facebook and Twitter.
Analytics Cookies
These cookies allow our website to keep improving functions through website traffic analysis and to suggest personalized content for you.
Advertising Cookies
These cookies enable us to show you ads and other content that we think is most attuned to your interests and digital behavior.
Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
จอคอม LG

จอคอม 24 นิ้ว ราคาเท่าไหร่ สายเกมต้องมี ภาพคมชัดไม่กระตุก

06/01/2023

จอคอม LG ขนาด 24 นิ้ว ภาพสวยสมจริง

แนะนำจอคอมเล่นเกมคุณภาพดี ความละเอียดสูง

การเล่นเกมเข้ามามีบทบาทในชีวิตของผู้คนมากขึ้น ไม่เพียงเป็นกิจกรรมเพื่อความบันเทิงเท่านั้น หลายคนเล่นเกมเพื่อการแข่งขันกีฬา Esports บางคนสตรีมเกมเป็นอาชีพสร้างรายได้เป็นกอบเป็นกำ สำหรับเหล่าบรรดาเกมเมอร์ความสนุกของการเล่นเกมไม่ได้มีแค่การเลือกเกมที่ใช่ แต่อุปกรณ์เทคโนโลยีที่ใช้งานได้อย่างมีคุณภาพจำเป็นอย่างมาก ช่วยเพิ่มประสิทธิภาพในการเล่นเกม และการเป็นผู้ชนะนอกจากจะอาศัยฝีมือแล้ว การมีจอคอมเล่นเกม คุณภาพดีย่อมช่วยให้คุณเป็นผู้ชนะมากยิ่งขึ้น สำหรับเกมเมอร์ที่กำลังต้องการจอคอมเล่นเกมขนาด 24 นิ้ว บทความนี้ขอแนะนำจอคอม 24 นิ้ว เล่นเกมเพลินไม่มีสะดุด พร้อมทริกการเลือกซื้อจอคอมเล่นเกมให้คุ้มค่า.

ทริกการเลือกซื้อจอคอมเล่นเกมให้คุ้มค่า ภาพไหลลื่นไม่สะดุด งบประมาณ

จอคอมเล่นเกมมีราคาตั้งแต่หลักพันไปจนถึงหลายหมื่นบาท งบประมาณขึ้นอยู่กับขนาดของหน้าจอ ความละเอียด ชนิดของจอแสดงผล อัตราการรีเฟรช ความสามารถในการตอบสนอง และเทคโนโลยีเบื้องหลังการทำงานของหน้าจอ ดังนั้นควรเลือกจอเล่นเกมที่คุ้มค่าและตอบโจทย์การใช้งานที่สุด.

ขนาดหน้าจอคอม

บางคนมักบอกว่าจอภาพที่มีขนาดใหญ่ย่อมใช้งานได้ดีและเห็นภาพได้ชัดเจนมากกว่า แต่ทว่าจอคอมเกมมิ่งมีขนาดใหญ่และ Frame Rate สูง อาจทำให้ผู้เล่นไม่สามารถมองเห็นรายละเอียดได้ทั้งหมด เพราะฉะนั้นจอคอมเล่นเกมที่เหมาะสมสำหรับเหล่าเกมเมอร์มืออาชีพ นั่นคือ จอคอมขนาด 24 นิ้ว 27 นิ้ว และ 32 นิ้ว สำหรับผู้ที่ชอบเล่นเกมแนว FPS ต้องการความรวดเร็วในการเคลื่อนไหวจอขนาด 24 นิ้ว เป็นจอขนาดมาตรฐานที่มีขนาดเหมาะสมที่สุด.

ความละเอียดของหน้าจอ

ความละเอียดของหน้าจอ หรือค่า Resolution ควรมีค่าตั้งแต่ Full HD ขึ้นไป (1920 x 1080 พิกเซล) เพื่อการแสดงผลได้อย่างชัดเจน สีสันสมจริง ให้รายละเอียดของภาพที่ครบถ้วนไม่หลอกตา แต่ถ้าหากมีงบประมาณสูงหน่อยอาจเลือกเป็นจอแบบ 4K ที่มีความละเอียดถึง 3840 x 2160 พิกเซล อย่างไรก็ตามจอภาพที่ดีควรมาพร้อมกับการ์ดจอที่ทรงพลังด้วย เพื่อให้ได้การทำงานที่สมบูรณ์แบบ.

Refresh Rate ยิ่งสูงยิ่งดี

Refresh Rate หรือเรียกว่าอัตราการรีเฟรช ความเร็วในการ Refresh จอแสดงผลในเวลา 1 วินาที อาทิ หน้าจอ 120 Hz มีการ Refresh 120 ครั้ง/วินาที ดังนั้นยิ่งค่า Refresh Rate สูงมากเท่าไหร่ภาพที่ได้ก็จะยิ่งลื่นไหลมากขึ้น สำหรับจอคอมเล่นเกมควรมีรีเฟรชเรตอยู่ที่ 120Hz-144Hz หรือรุ่นที่มีอัตราการรีเฟรชสูงกว่านี้.

Response Time ควรมีค่าต่ำ

Response Time ความเร็วในการตอบสนองของเม็ดพิกเซล หรือค่าการตอบสนองของภาพ มีหน่วยเป็น ms ตรงกันข้ามกับค่ารีเฟรชเรทยิ่งต่ำยิ่งดี ช่วยให้กราฟิกมีความสมูทมากยิ่งขึ้น โดยทั่วไปจอคอมเล่นเกมจะมี Response Time อยู่ที่ 1-4 ms หากมากเกินไปจะส่งผลให้เกิดการเบลอของภาพ ภาพค้าง เพราะฉะนั้นยิ่งความเร็วในการตอบสนองน้อยหน้าจอก็จะมีราคาสูงขึ้นตามไปด้วย.

การรับประกันหน้าจอ

หลังจากได้จอคอมเล่นเกมตามที่ต้องการแล้ว อย่าลืมเช็กดูระยะเวลาและเงื่อนไขของการรับประกันหน้าจอรุ่นนั้น ๆ ว่ารับประกันเป็นระยะเวลานานเท่าไหร่ มีศูนย์บริการที่ไหนบ้าง เพราะหากเกิดปัญหาจอเสีย เปิดไม่ติดคุณจะได้ส่งเคลมได้ทันที.
สายเกมเมอร์ที่กำลังมองหาจอคอมขนาด 24 นิ้ว ขนาดมาตรฐานที่เหมาะสมที่สุด ช่วยให้มองเห็นภาพได้อย่างชัดเจนและครบถ้วน ความละเอียดขั้นต่ำ Full HD บางจอยังได้ค่า Refresh Rate เกิน 60Hz ที่สำคัญราคาเอื้อมถึงจับต้องได้ขอแนะนำจอคอม LG ภาพสวยคมชัด ใช้งานไม่มีสะดุด.

แนะนำจอคอม 24 นิ้ว ภาพสวยคมชัด สำหรับสายเกมเมอร์ จอมอนิเตอร์ Ultragear Full HD IPS 1ms (GTG)

จอมอนิเตอร์ LG

จอมอนิเตอร์ LG ขนาด 24 นิ้ว ดีไซน์สวย ความละเอียดสูง

เปิดประสบการณ์การเล่นแบบใหม่ด้วย จอมอนิเตอร์ Ultragear Full HD IPS 1ms (GTG) ขนาด 24 นิ้ว AMD Freesync Premium ออกแบบมาสำหรับการเล่นเกมโดยเฉพาะ ตัวช่วยเพิ่มโอกาสในการคว้าชัยชนะ มาพร้อมความเร็ว IPS 1ms (GtG) อัตราการรีเฟรช 144Hz การตอบสนองหน้าจอที่รวดเร็ว ช่วยให้คุณเพลิดเพลินไปกับประสิทธิภาพการเล่นเกม สามารถตอบโต้ฝ่ายตรงข้ามได้อย่างรวดเร็วและเล็งไปที่เป้าหมายได้อย่างง่ายดาย จอภาพรองรับ HDR10 พร้อม sRGB 99% (Typ.) ทำให้ได้ภาพที่สมจริงด้วยสีสันและคอนทราสต์ที่หลากหลาย ช่วยให้ผู้เล่นเกมได้เห็นสีสันที่น่าทึ่งตามที่ผู้พัฒนาเกมตั้งใจไว้ ด้วยเทคโนโลยี FreeSync™ Premium คุณจะได้สัมผัสกับการเคลื่อนไหวที่ลื่นไหลไร้รอยต่อ ช่วยลดการฉีกขาดและการกระตุกของหน้าจอให้เหลือน้อยที่สุด.

จอมอนิเตอร์ LG

จอมอนิเตอร์ LG ดีไซน์สวยล้ำ

จอมอนิเตอร์ Ultragear Full HD IPS 1ms (GTG) ดีไซน์สวยล้ำ โฉบเฉี่ยว ยกระดับประสบการณ์การเล่นเกมของคุณด้วยการออกแบบที่สะดุดตาไร้ขอบ ช่วยให้เห็นภาพแบบเต็มตามากยิ่งขึ้น และยังสามารถปรับเปลี่ยนฐานให้เข้ากับความเอียงของจอภาพ เพื่อช่วยให้คุณเล่นเกมได้อย่างสะดวกสบายยิ่งขึ้น สำหรับจอมอนิเตอร์ Ultragear Full HD IPS 1ms (GTG) ราคาเพียง 5,990 บาท.
การมีจอคอมเล่นเกมคุณภาพดี จอกว้าง ความละเอียดสูง ๆ ช่วยให้ทุกกิจกรรมของคุณราบรื่น ไม่มีสะดุด หากสนใจจอคอมเล่นเกมรุ่นดังกล่าว ที่ช่วยเพิ่มประสิทธิภาพให้กิจกรรมของคุณสนุกและบรรลุเป้าหมายมากยิ่งขึ้น จอมอนิเตอร์ Ultragear Full HD IPS 1ms (GTG) ขนาด 24 นิ้ว ตอบโจทย์การใช้งานได้อย่างแน่นอน อีกทั้ง LG ยังมีการรับประกันหลังการขายที่ดี ดูแลตลอดการใช้งาน หากสนใจสินค้าไอที หรือสินค้าประเภทเครื่องใช้ไฟฟ้า สามารถสอบถามรายละเอียดเพิ่มเติมได้ที่ศูนย์ลูกค้าสัมพันธ์ 02-057-5757 ทุกวันเวลา 08:00 – 18:00 น.

บทความน่าสนใจเพิ่มเติม

 • แนะนำจอคอมเล่นเกม 144Hz ภาพความละเอียดสูง ลื่นไหล ไม่กระตุก
 • คอม 2 จอ ดียังไง ผู้ช่วยทำงานสุดล้ำ ภาพคมชัด สีสันสมจริง
 • จอคอมถนอมสายตา ซื้อรุ่นไหนดี เล่นเกม ทำงาน ครบทุกฟังก์ชัน