เด็กหลายคนกำลังเตะลูกฟุตบอล

แนะนำที่เที่ยววันเด็ก กิจกรรมแน่น สนุกฟินทั้งครอบครัว

01/01/2023

วันเด็กมีกิจกรรมให้เด็ก ๆ ได้เรียนรู้และเสริมทักษะด้านต่าง ๆ มากมาย.

วันเด็กปีนี้เดินทางท่องเที่ยวและทำกิจกรรมที่ไหนดี

วันเด็กแห่งชาติ ประจำปี 2566 ตรงกับวันเสาร์ที่ 14 มกราคม สำหรับคำขวัญวันเด็กปีนี้ยังไม่มีการประกาศออกมาอย่างเป็นทางการ (รออัปเดต) ส่วนความพิเศษของการจัดงานได้มีการปรับเปลี่ยนรูปแบบจาก Online เป็น On-Site เนื่องจากสถานการณ์โควิด-19คลี่คลายไปในทิศทางที่ดีขึ้น โดยหน่วยงานที่เกี่ยวข้องเตรียมจัดกิจกรรมที่น่าสนใจให้เด็กและเยาวชนมีส่วนร่วมอย่างเต็มที่ สำหรับคอนเทนต์นี้จะมาแนะนำที่เที่ยววันเด็กยอดนิยมที่ถือเป็นสถานที่จัดกิจกรรมตลอดหลายปีที่ผ่านมา มาดูกันหน่อยว่ามีที่ไหนน่าสนใจและมีกิจกรรมอะไรสนุก ๆ บ้าง

เที่ยววันเด็กอย่างไรให้ปลอดภัยทั้งครอบครัว

การเดินทางกับเด็กอาจมีความน่ากังวลใจอยู่ไม่น้อย โดยเฉพาะเมื่อต้องไปพบเจอและทำกิจกรรมกับคนจำนวนมาก อย่างไรก็ตามการเตรียมตัวให้พร้อมเสียแต่เนิ่น ๆ ช่วยให้คุณสามารถรับมือกับเหตุการณ์ไม่คาดฝันที่อาจเกิดขึ้นได้ดียิ่งขึ้น

 

1. จัดรายการสิ่งของที่จำเป็นอย่าให้ขาด จัดเรียงไว้อย่างเป็นระเบียบเพื่อให้หยิบใช้ได้สะดวก

2. ติดฉลากทุกอย่าง ไม่ว่าจะเป็นของเล่น เสื้อผ้า กระเป๋า ฯลฯ ใส่ชื่อและข้อมูลติดต่อผู้ปกครองให้ชัดเจน

3. ของกินและน้ำ ติดตัวไว้เผื่อเด็กหิวจะได้ไม่ต้องเสียเวลาหาซื้อ

4. แต่งตัวให้เด็กด้วยสีสันสดใส เพื่อที่คุณจะสังเกตเห็นได้ง่าย

5. นำชุดปฐมพยาบาลไปด้วย ไม่มีใครรู้ว่าเหตุการณ์ไม่คาดฝันจะเกิดขึ้นเมื่อไหร่ ชุดปฐมพยาบาลเบื้องต้นนำติดตัวไว้ไม่เสียหาย

6. ครีมกันแดดและสารไล่แมลง บางสถานที่อาจมีแดดแรงหรือแมลงกัดต่อยชุกชุม ครีมกันแดดและสารไล่แมลงช่วยปกป้องเด็ก ๆ ได้

7. หลีกเลี่ยงสระน้ำ อย่าปล่อยให้เด็ก ๆ ต้องอยู่ใกล้สระน้ำ บ่อน้ำ เพียงลำพังเพื่อป้องกันการพลัดตก

8. อย่าปล่อยให้คลาดสายตา การเข้าร่วมกิจกรรมที่มีคนจำนวนมากสิ่งสำคัญก็คือคอยอยู่ใกล้ ๆ เด็กเอาไว้ อย่าให้คลาดสายตาเพื่อกันการพลัดหลง

9. เจล/สเปรย์แอลกอฮอล์ สำหรับล้างมือและเช็ดทำความสะอาดของใช้ต่าง ๆ เพื่อป้องกันเชื้อโรค

พ่อแม่กำลังพาลูกไปเที่ยวด้วยกัน

วันเด็กถือเป็นวันที่สมาชิกในครอบครัวจะได้ร่วมทำกิจกรรมด้วยกัน

แชร์พิกัดที่เที่ยววันเด็กสนุกได้ทั้งครอบครัว

เนื่องจาก 2 ปีที่ผ่านมาการจัดงานวันเด็กอยู่ภายใต้ความปลอดภัย เนื่องจากการแพร่ระบาดของเชื้อไวรัสโควิด-19 กิจกรรมจึงเป็นการจัดขึ้นในรูปแบบออนไลน์แทน แต่ ณ ปัจจุบันมีการปรับเปลี่ยนให้สามารถจัดงานได้ตามปกติ สำหรับสถานที่จัดงานวันเด็กที่มีกิจกรรมให้ร่วมสนุกเป็นประจำทุกปี มีดังนี้

1. สภากาชาดไทย

สภากาชาดไทยหนึ่งในสถานที่ที่เปิดให้ได้ทำกิจกรรมในวันเด็กแทบจะทุกปี ที่นี่เป็นแหล่งรวมความรู้ต่าง ๆ มากมาย เช่น การเข้าชมพิพิธภัณฑ์สภากาชาดไทย ชมสวนงูและการแสดงจับงู มีฐานเกมให้เด็ก ๆ และผู้ปกครองได้ร่วมกิจกรรม นอกจากนี้ยังมีเวทีการแสดง รวมถึงการแจกของขวัญมากมาย สอบถามเพิ่มเติมได้ที่ โทรศัพท์ 1664 หรือ 02-256-4032-33

2. เซ็นทรัลพลาซา เวสต์เกต

สนุกกับกิจกรรมที่ผู้ปกครองสามารถพาน้อง ๆ ไปร่วมเวิร์คช็อป อาทิ เสริมสร้างจินตนาการด้วยภาพวาดระบายสี กิจกรรมการเต้น ทำเมนูอาหารพร้อมฝึกทักษะด้านอาหาร ฯลฯ สอบถามเพิ่มเติมได้ที่ โทรศัพท์ 02-102-7999

3. ท้องฟ้าจำลองกรุงเทพ

ศูนย์วิทยาศาสตร์เพื่อการศึกษา หรือ ท้องฟ้าจำลองกรุงเทพฯ ในวันเด็กจะมีกิจกรรมแนววิทยาศาสตร์มากมายให้เด็ก ๆ ได้เรียนรู้ เช่น ดูดาวผ่านกล้องโทรทรรศน์ เด็ก ๆ จะได้รู้จักกับชื่อเรียกหมู่ดาวน้อยใหญ่ต่าง ๆ สัมผัสใกล้ชิดราวกับได้ร่วมผจญภัยไปในห้วงอวกาศด้วยตนเอง และกิจกรรมอื่น ๆ อีกมากมาย สอบถามเพิ่มเติมได้ที่ โทรศัพท์ 02-392-0508

4. โรงพยาบาลศิริราช

รพ.ศิริราชมีการจัดกิจกรรมส่งเสริมให้เด็กได้เรียนรู้การเป็นหมอ โดยแบ่งเป็นหลายโซน นอกจากนี้ยังมีการแสดงโชว์ Baby mime ละครใบ้ มายากล การแสดงสุนัขแสนรู้ ร่วมสนุกกับ My Super Hero เป็นต้น สอบถามเพิ่มเติมได้ที่ โทรศัพท์ 02-419-1000

5. อุทยานการเรียนรู้ ทีเคพาร์ค

ผจญภัยไปกับโลกไดโนเสาร์ซึ่งเด็ก ๆ จะได้สัมผัสกับไดโนเสาร์สายพันธุ์ไทย ที่ถูกสร้างสรรค์ออกมาในรูปแบบของเกมส์ และแอปพลิเคชัน มาพร้อมกิจกรรมร่วมสนุกลุ้นชิงรางวัลมากมายภายในงาน สอบถามเพิ่มเติมได้ที่ โทรศัพท์ 02-257-4300

6. กระทรวงศึกษาธิการ

กระทรวงศึกษาธิการได้จัดโซนกิจกรรมสำหรับเด็ก ๆ เพื่อเสริมทักษะการเรียนรู้ อาทิ กิจกรรมที่สร้างจิตสำนึก กิจกรรมที่เกี่ยวข้องกับนวัตกรรมเทคโนโลยีและไอที งานบริการสังคมและรักษาสิ่งแวดล้อม กิจกรรมการแสดง ฯลฯ สอบถามเพิ่มเติมได้ที่ โทรศัพท์ 02-628-6346

 

นอกจากตัวอย่างสถานที่จัดกิจกรรมวันเด็กดังที่กล่าวมาข้างต้นนี้ ยังมีอีกหลายสถานที่ที่ผู้ปกครองสามารถพาลูกหลานไปร่วมทำกิจกรรม อาทิ ห้างสรรพสินค้าชั้นนำ กองทัพบก กองทัพเรือ กองทัพอากาศ อาคารรัฐสภา ฯลฯ ซึ่งล้วนมีกิจกรรมรอให้ความเพลิดเพลินแก่เด็ก ๆ อยู่มากมายในวันเด็กแห่งชาติปีนี้

เคล็ดไม่ลับ ดูแลเสื้อผ้าให้สะอาดปลอดเชื้อหลังเดินทางท่องเที่ยว

เดินทางท่องเที่ยวทำกิจกรรมในวันเด็กตามสถานที่ต่าง ๆ หลีกเลี่ยงไม่ได้ที่จะต้องเผชิญกับมลภาวะเป็นพิษมากมาย ไม่ว่าจะเป็นฝุ่นละออง สารเคมี เขม่าควันต่าง ๆ กลับถึงบ้านนอกจากต้องรีบอาบน้ำชำระล้างสิ่งสกปรกโดยเร็วแล้ว ในส่วนของเสื้อผ้าก็สำคัญไม่แพ้กันจำเป็นต้องดูแลทำความสะอาดอย่างถูกวิธี เพื่อให้เสื้อผ้าชุดโปรดของลูกน้อยสะอาดปลอดเชื้อโรคหลังต้องเผชิญกับมลภาวะมาตลอดทั้งวัน ขอแนะนำผลิตภัณฑ์ เครื่องซักอบผ้า และ ตู้ถนอมผ้า จาก LG

เครื่องซักอบ LG รุ่น FV1485D4W

เครื่องซักอบผ้า LG ซักและอบผ้าในเครื่องเดียว

เครื่องซักอบผ้า LG ผ้าสะอาดพร้อมใช้ ไม่เสียเวลาตาก

เครื่องซักอบผ้า LG รุ่น FV1485D4W 2 in 1 สามารถซักและอบผ้าได้ในเครื่องเดียว ช่วยประหยัดพื้นที่ใช้สอย ผ้าสะอาดแห้งไว้โดยไม่ต้องเสียเวลาตาก เสื้อผ้าพร้อมใช้งานทันที ที่สำคัญไม่ต้องเสียเวลาย้ายผ้าจากเครื่องซักมาเครื่องอบ แค่กดปุ่มตั้งเวลาและปล่อยให้เครื่องทำงาน

เครื่องซักอบผ้า LG มาพร้อมเทคโนโลยี AI DD™ ช่วยถนอมผ้ามากขึ้น 18% ระบบ Steam™ ช่วยขจัดสารก่อภูมิแพ้ เช่น ไรฝุ่น ฝุ่นขนาดเล็กในเส้นใยผ้าได้ 99.9% มั่นใจได้ถึงความสะอาดล้ำลึกยิ่งขึ้น ผลิตจากวัสดุที่แข็งแรงทนทาน ประตูกระจกนิรภัยและถังซักสแตนเลส สามารถควบคุม สั่งการ ติดตามการทำงานผ่าน แอป LG ThinQ™

ตู้ถนอมผ้า LG Styler รุ่น S3MFC

ดูแลเสื้อผ้าของคุณให้สะอาดสดชื่นด้วยตู้ถนอมผ้า LG Styler

ตู้ถนอมผ้า LG Styler เสื้อผ้าพร้อมใช้เหมือนซักใหม่อีกครั้ง

ตู้ถนอมผ้า LG Styler รุ่น S3MFC สุดยอดนวัตกรรมดูแลเสื้อผ้าจาก LG ที่ช่วยให้เสื้อผ้าของคุณสะอาดสดชื่นอยู่เสมอ ปราศจากกลิ่นไม่พึงประสงค์ มาพร้อมเทคโนโลยี TrueSteam™ ช่วยกำจัดสารก่อภูมิแพ้และเชื้อโรค อีกทั้งยังช่วยลดรอยยับและกลิ่นอับ ทำให้เสื้อผ้าทุกตัวที่ผ่านตู้ถนอมผ้า LG Styler พร้อมใช้งานเหมือนซักใหม่อีกครั้ง

และทั้งหมดนี้ก็คือแนะนำที่เที่ยววันเด็ก 2566 พร้อมแชร์เคล็ดลับการเดินทางเที่ยวกับเด็กต้องเตรียมตัวอย่างไร รวมถึงหลังกลับจากท่องเที่ยวควรดูแลเสื้อผ้าจากคราบสกปรกด้วยเครื่องซักอบผ้าและตู้ถนอมผ้า LG ผู้ช่วยให้ผ้าสะอาดปลอดเชื้อ แห้งไวพร้อมใช้งานอยู่เสมอ สอบถามรายละเอียดข้อมูลได้ที่ ศูนย์ลูกค้าสัมพันธ์หมายเลขโทรศัพท์ 02-057-5757 ทุกวัน 08:00 – 18:00 น

