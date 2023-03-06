About Cookies on This Site

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.

Cookies Setting
Absolutely Necessary Cookies
These are cookies that are absolutely essential to running a website. This category of cookies cannot be disabled.
Functional Cookies
These cookies are used to provide you with convenient functions, such as product reviews and product video playback, during your web browsing, they also enable interaction with social media accounts.
Social media
Connect with your social channels to share LG Technology with friends for example on Facebook and Twitter.
Analytics Cookies
These cookies allow our website to keep improving functions through website traffic analysis and to suggest personalized content for you.
Advertising Cookies
These cookies enable us to show you ads and other content that we think is most attuned to your interests and digital behavior.
Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
แนะนำแอร์ติดผนังเย็นเร็ว ทำงานเงียบ

แอร์ติดผนังยี่ห้อไหนดี เย็นเร็ว ทำงานเงียบ มอบอากาศบริสุทธิ์

06/03/2023

แอร์ติดผนังดีไซน์กะทัดรัดไม่เปลืองพื้นที่ใช้สอย

 

เครื่องปรับอากาศติดผนัง นวัตกรรมทำความเย็นที่สมบูรณ์แบบ

เครื่องปรับอากาศติดผนัง เหมาะสำหรับผู้ที่ต้องการประสิทธิภาพการทำความเย็นโดยไม่สูญเสียพื้นที่หรือความสวยงามของห้อง ด้วยการออกแบบที่กะทัดรัด ติดตั้งง่าย ปัจจุบันเครื่องปรับอากาศติดผนังรุ่นใหม่มีฟังก์ชันการทำงานที่หลากหลาย ตอบโจทย์ทุกความต้องการ อาทิ ทำความเย็นได้ทั่วถึงและรวดเร็ว ประหยัดพลังงาน ความสามารถในการกรองฝุ่นละอองขนาดเล็ก การทำความสะอาดตัวเองได้ คุณสมบัติดังกล่าวเหมาะอย่างยิ่งสำหรับการติดตั้งไว้ในห้องนอน ห้องนั่งเล่น ห้องทำงาน หรือพื้นที่อื่น ๆ ตามต้องการ เพื่อมอบความสะดวกสบาย ให้แก่ทุกคนในครอบครัว

วิธีเลือกแอร์ติดผนังให้ตอบโจทย์การใช้งาน

เมื่อต้องการเลือกเครื่องปรับอากาศแบบติดผนังสักเครื่อง มีหลายปัจจัยที่ควรพิจารณาเพื่อให้แน่ใจว่าตรงตามความต้องการมากที่สุด และนี่คือเหตุผลบางประการที่ควรนำไปใช้ประกอบการพิจารณาเลือกซื้อแอร์ติดผนัง เพื่อการใช้งานที่คุ้มค่ากับความต้องการ

ผู้หญิงนั่งพักผ่อนบนโซฟา

แอร์ LG เย็นเร็วขึ้น ทำงานเงียบไม่รบกวนการพักผ่อน

 

• ความสามารถในการทำความเย็น

วัดขนาดห้องติดแอร์  เพื่อกระจายความเย็นได้ทั่วถึง เลือกหน่วยทำความเย็นที่สามารถให้ความเย็นที่เหมาะสม โดยวัดเป็น British Thermal Units (BTU) สำหรับห้องขนาดใหญ่จำเป็นต้องมีอัตรา BTU ที่สูงขึ้น

• ประสิทธิภาพการใช้พลังงาน

มองหาแอร์ประหยัดไฟที่มีค่าอัตราส่วนประสิทธิภาพพลังงาน Energy Efficiency Ratio (EER) เพื่อช่วยในการประหยัดพลังงานที่ดีขึ้น ทำให้คุณประหยัดเงินค่าไฟฟ้าได้ในระยะยาว สำหรับค่า (EER) ถูกนำมาใช้เป็นตัวกำหนดฉลากประหยัดไฟอุปกรณ์ทำความเย็นสำหรับเครื่องปรับอากาศ ตู้เย็น ฯลฯ ตั้งแต่ปี พ.ศ. 2549 ยิ่งมีค่า EER สูง ยิ่งประหยัดไฟ

• ระดับเสียง

พิจารณาระดับเสียงของเครื่องปรับอากาศ โดยเฉพาะอย่างยิ่งหากคุณวางแผนที่จะติดตั้งในห้องนอนหรือห้องพักผ่อนที่ต้องการความเงียบสงบ ควรมองหาเครื่องปรับอากาศที่มีระดับเดซิเบล (dB) ต่ำ เพื่อการทำงานที่เงียบมากยิ่งขึ้น

• ฟังก์ชันใช้งานที่ตอบโจทย์

ตรวจสอบคุณสมบัติและการควบคุมที่มีอยู่ของเครื่องปรับอากาศ คุณสมบัติทั่วไปบางอย่าง ได้แก่ ความเร็วพัดลมที่ปรับได้ ตัวตั้งเวลาที่ตั้งโปรแกรมได้ โหมดสลีป รีโมทคอนโทรล หรือแอร์ฟอกอากาศ เลือกแอร์ติดผนังที่มีคุณสมบัติที่คุณต้องการเพื่อการใช้งานที่ตอบโจทย์ในชีวิตประจำวัน

• พื้นที่ในการติดตั้ง

ตรวจสอบให้แน่ใจว่ามีพื้นที่ผนังที่เหมาะสมทั้งความสูง ความแข็งแรง รวมถึงตำแหน่งที่ไม่โดนความร้อนจากแสงแดดโดยตรง นอกจากนี้จำเป็นต้องไม่มีสิ่งกีดขวางทางลมระหว่างเปิดใช้งาน

• แบรนด์ที่น่าเชื่อถือและการรับประกัน

ค้นหาแบรนด์เครื่องปรับอากาศที่มีชื่อเสียงและเชื่อถือได้ นอกจากนี้ต้องตรวจสอบการรับประกันจากผู้ผลิต เพื่อให้แน่ใจว่ามีความคุ้มครองที่เหมาะสมสำหรับปัญหาที่อาจเกิดขึ้น

• งบประมาณ

ก่อนตัดสินใจเลือกซื้อเครื่องปรับอากาศยี่ห้อไหนดี จำเป็นต้องกำหนดงบประมาณ และถ้าเป็นไปได้ควรมองหาเครื่องปรับอากาศที่มีโปรโมชั่นอยู่ในช่วงเวลานั้น ทั้งนี้เพื่อช่วยประหยัดค่าใช้จ่ายและไม่ใช้งบประมาณเกินกำหนด

แอร์ LG เย็นฉ่ำ หลับสบาย เซฟค่าไฟ

สำหรับท่านใดที่กำลังมองหาแอร์ติดผนังที่มาพร้อมดีไซน์การออกแบบที่เรียบหรู เข้ากับทุกสไตล์การแต่งบ้าน มาพร้อมกับเทคโนโลยีทำความเย็นที่ล้ำสมัย และที่ขาดไม่ได้เลยก็คือเรื่องของความทนทาน และช่วยประหยัดพลังงานขอแนะนำแอร์ติดผนัง LG

แอร์ LG DUALCOOL Master

แอร์ LG DUALCOOL Master เย็นเร็วขึ้น ประหยัดไฟมากขึ้น

 

• แอร์ติดผนัง LG DUALCOOL Master

แอร์อินเวอร์เตอร์ LG DUALCOOL Master รุ่น IHQ13R ขนาด 12,000 Btu มาพร้อมระบบ Dual Inverter Compressor เย็นเร็วขึ้น 40% ประหยัดพลังงานเพิ่มขึ้น 70% ทั้งยังทำงานได้เงียบไม่รบกวนการพักผ่อน มี Pre-Filter ช่วยดักจับฝุ่นขนาดใหญ่ตั้งแต่เริ่มเปิดใช้งาน และยังมี FineDust Filter ฟิลเตอร์ที่สามารถดักจับฝุ่นขนาดเล็ก PM 2.5 นอกจากนี้ยังมีฟังก์ชันอย่าง Plasmaster™ Ionizer++ เทคโนโลยีเพื่ออากาศที่สะอาดกว่า ช่วยกำจัดแบคทีเรียได้ 99.9% และกลิ่นไม่พึงประสงค์ เพื่อให้ห้องสะอาดอากาศสดชื่น มีระบบ Auto Cleaning ทำความสะอาดเครื่องปรับอากาศโดยอัตโนมัติ เพื่อให้ตัวเครื่องด้านในไม่เป็นแหล่งสะสมของเชื้อโรค และแบคทีเรียในตัวเครื่อง เพื่อชีวิตสมาร์ทไลฟ์สามารถควบคุม สั่งงานระยะไกลได้จากทุกที่ พร้อมเช็กค่าไฟแบบเรียลไทม์ผ่านแอปฯ LG ThinQ อายุการใช้งานยาวนานมาพร้อมการรับประกันคอมเพรสเซอร์นาน 10 ปี

แอร์ LG ARTCOOL GREEN

แอร์ ARTCOOL GREEN ดีไซน์ทันสมัย แต่งผนังให้สวยกว่าเดิม

 

• แอร์ติดผนัง ARTCOOL GREEN

แอร์อินเวอร์เตอร์ ARTCOOL GREEN รุ่น IAQ13G1 ขนาด 12,000 Btu ดีไซน์การออกแบบที่ลงตัวแต่งบ้านให้สวยกว่าเดิม มาพร้อมเทคโนโลยี Plasmaster™ Ionizer++ ช่วยกำจัดแบคทีเรียได้ 99.9% และกลิ่นไม่พึงประสงค์เพื่ออากาศที่สะอาดกว่า ระบบ DUAL Inverter ทำความเย็นได้อย่างรวดเร็ว ทำงานเงียบไม่รบกวนการพักผ่อน และช่วยประหยัดพลังงาน มี Pre-Filter ดักจับฝุ่นอนุภาคขนาดใหญ่ตั้งแต่เปิดเครื่อง ทั้งยังมี Fine Dust Filter ช่วยกรองฝุ่นอนุภาคขนาดเล็ก ให้เหลือแต่อากาสะอาดภายในบ้าน มีระบบ Auto Cleaning ลดความชื้นภายในเครื่องอัตโนมัติ เพื่อให้แน่ใจว่าด้านในของเครื่องแห้งและสะอาดอยู่เสมอ แผงคอยล์ร้อนทองแดงแท้ เคลือบสาร Gold Fin ยืดอายุการใช้งาน มาพร้อมการรับประกันคอมเพรสเซอร์นาน 10 ปี

 

และทั้งหมดนี้ก็คือแอร์อินเวอร์เตอร์ติดผนัง LG ที่มาพร้อมคุณสมบัติทำความเย็นได้เร็วทันใจ ทำงานเงียบ มีระบบกรองฝุ่นละอองมอบอากาศสะอาดทุกครั้งที่เปิดใช้งาน ทั้งยังสามารถทำความสะอาดตัวเองได้ มาพร้อมการรับประกันยาวนานถึง 10 ปี สนใจเครื่องปรับอากาศติดผนัง LG ทั้ง 2 รุ่น สอบถามเพิ่มเติมได้ที่ศูนย์ลูกค้าสัมพันธ์หมายเลขโทรศัพท์ 02-057-5757 ทุกวัน 08:00 – 18:00 น.

บทความน่าสนใจเพิ่มเติม

• ติดแอร์ห้องนอนขนาดเล็ก กี่ BTU เย็นเร็วขึ้น นอนหลับสบาย
• 6 วิธีแก้ปัญหาแอร์ไม่เย็นออกแต่ลม เช็คเบื้องต้นไม่ยาก
• 10 วิธีแก้ไขแอร์ติดผนังไม่เย็น พร้อมบอกสาเหตุที่ควร