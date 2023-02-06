About Cookies on This Site

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.

Cookies Setting
Absolutely Necessary Cookies
These are cookies that are absolutely essential to running a website. This category of cookies cannot be disabled.
Functional Cookies
These cookies are used to provide you with convenient functions, such as product reviews and product video playback, during your web browsing, they also enable interaction with social media accounts.
Social media
Connect with your social channels to share LG Technology with friends for example on Facebook and Twitter.
Analytics Cookies
These cookies allow our website to keep improving functions through website traffic analysis and to suggest personalized content for you.
Advertising Cookies
These cookies enable us to show you ads and other content that we think is most attuned to your interests and digital behavior.
Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
เครื่องดูดฝุ่นแบบถัง ยี่ห้อไหนดี เทคโนโลยีทันสมัย

เครื่องดูดฝุ่นแบบถัง ยี่ห้อไหนดี เทคโนโลยีทันสมัย

06/02/2023

เครื่องดูดฝุ่นแบบถัง LG

แนะนำเครื่องดูดฝุ่นแบบถังที่ดีที่สุด ประสิทธิภาพการทำงานดีเยี่ยม

ปัญหาฝุ่นละอองภายในบ้านสร้างความกังวลให้คุณแม่บ้านไม่ใช่น้อย ไม่ว่าจะกวาดทำความสะอาดอย่างไรก็ไม่หมดไปสักที และยังซ่อนตัวอยู่ตามซอกตามมุมต่าง ๆ นอกจากทำความสะอาดยากแล้วฝุ่นละอองยังเป็นสารก่อภูมิแพ้ ไม่ว่าจะมีขนาดเล็กหรือใหญ่ล้วนก่อให้เกิดอันตรายได้ “เครื่องดูดฝุ่น” เป็นอีกหนึ่งเครื่องใช้ไฟฟ้าภายในบ้าน ที่ช่วยทำความสะอาดฝุ่นละอองและสิ่งสกปรกต่าง ๆ ได้อย่างหมดจนให้คุณมีเวลาเหลือไปทำอย่างอื่น LG ขอแนะนำเครื่องดูดฝุ่นแบบถังที่ดีที่สุด พลังดูดฝุ่นเหนือชั้น ช่วยให้บ้านสะอาดไร้ปัญหาสุขภาพกวนใจ พร้อมทริกการเลือกซื้อเครื่องดูดฝุ่นให้ถูกใจและใช้งานอย่างคุ้มค่า

ทริกการเลือกซื้อเครื่องดูดฝุ่นคุณภาพดี บ้านสะอาด ไร้ปัญหาสุขภาพ

• เลือกประเภทเครื่องดูดฝุ่นที่ตอบโจทย์การใช้งานที่สุด ไม่มีสายไฟระเกะระกะเวลาใช้งาน ขนาดเล็กกะทัดรัด น้ำหนักเบา กล่องเก็บฝุ่นสามารถจุฝุ่นได้เยอะไม่ต้องเสียเวลาเทฝุ่นทิ้งบ่อย ๆ ที่สำคัญไม่ทำให้ฝุ่นฟุ้งกระจาย และสามารถทำความสะอาดได้ทุกซอกทุกมุม คุณสามารถพิจารณาจากพื้นที่ใช้สอยและความสะดวกสบาย เพื่อประสิทธิภาพที่ดีที่สุด
• โดยทั่วไปเครื่องดูดฝุ่นพลังงานไฟฟ้าจะมีกำลังไฟฟ้า 700 -1600 วัตต์ เป็นพลังงานไฟฟ้าที่แรงพอสมควร หากคุณต้องการเครื่องดูดฝุ่นที่มีประสิทธิภาพในการดูดฝุ่นมากเป็นพิเศษ สามารถพิจารณากำลังไฟฟ้าให้มากกว่ากำลังไฟปกติ หรือสอบถามข้อมูลเกี่ยวกับกำลังไฟฟ้าจากพนักงานขายโดยตรง
• ระบบการกรองฝุ่นที่ดีจะสามารถกรองฝุ่นละอองขนาดเล็กได้ หากเครื่องดูดฝุ่นไม่มีประสิทธิภาพในการกรองฝุ่นที่เพียงพอ อาจส่งผลทำให้ฝุ่นละอองตกค้างภายในบ้าน แนะนำตรวจสอบรายละเอียดของคุณสมบัติเครื่องดูดฝุ่นเครื่องนั้น ๆ ว่ามีประสิทธิภาพในการกรองฝุ่นได้มากน้อยแค่ไหน
• ตรวจสอบระบบการทำงานของมอเตอร์ เพราะยิ่งมอเตอร์มีประสิทธิภาพมากเท่าไหร่ยิ่งทำให้แรงดูดมีมากขึ้น โดยเฉพาะเครื่องดุดฝุ่นที่มีระบบกรองฝุ่นละเอียด ทำให้ต้องใช้แรงดูดที่มากขึ้น

• เครื่องดูดฝุ่นในท้องตลาดมีราคาให้เลือกหลากหลาย แนะนำตั้งงบประมาณในการเลือกเครื่องดูดฝุ่นในบ้าน จะช่วยให้คุณสามารถเลือกเครื่องดูดฝุ่นที่เหมาะสมกับการใช้งานมากที่สุด โดยไม่สิ้นเปลืองจนเกินไป

แนะนำเครื่องดูดฝุ่นแบบถัง เสียงเงียบ ทำความสะอาดหมดจด

เครื่องดูดฝุ่น LG รุ่น VC3314GNT

เครื่องดูดฝุ่นสีน้ำเงิน

เครื่องดูดฝุ่น LG แบบถังเก็บฝุ่น กำลังไฟ 1400 วัตต์

สุดยอดเครื่องดูดฝุ่นกำลังไฟ 1400 วัตต์ แนะนำเครื่องดูดฝุ่น LG รุ่น VC3314GNT แบบถังเก็บฝุ่น สีน้ำเงิน ตัวช่วยกำจัดฝุ่นละอองและสิ่งสกปรกต่าง ๆ ภายในบ้าน จัดเก็บฝุ่นด้วยตัวกรองหลายขั้นตอน สามารถดักจับอนุภาคฝุ่นขนาดเล็กถึง 0.5~0.42 ไมครอนได้มากถึง 99.999% ใช้งานสะดวกสบายด้วยท่อต่อเพิ่มความยาว ให้คุณปรับความยาวของท่อต่อได้อย่างง่ายดายตามความสูง เครื่องดูดฝุ่นแบบถังเก็บฝุ่น ไร้ปัญหาฝุ่นละอองกระจาย

เครื่องดูดฝุ่น LG รุ่น VK8317GHAUQ

เครื่องดูดฝุ่นแรงดูดทรงพลัง

เครื่องดูดฝุ่น LG เทฝุ่นทิ้งได้สะดวก

บ้านสะอาดไร้ฝุ่น แรงดูดอันทรงพลัง แนะนำเครื่องดูดฝุ่น LG รุ่น VK8317GHAUQ แบบถังเก็บฝุ่น มาพร้อมระบบ Kompressor™ ใช้อุปกรณ์เฉพาะภายในกล่องเก็บฝุ่นแบบไร้ถุง ช่วยให้คุณเก็บฝุ่นได้มากกว่า 2.4 เท่าเมื่อเทียบกับรุ่นที่ไม่มีการบีบอัด ทั้งยังเพิ่มความสะดวกและแก้ปัญหาฝุ่นฟุ้งกระจาย ทาง LG รับประกัน 10 ปี สำหรับส่วนประกอบของระบบบีบอัดฝุ่น บ้านสะอาดไร้ฝุ่นด้วยระบบไซโคลนแยกฝุ่นออกจากอากาศบริสุทธิ์ได้อย่างมีประสิทธิภาพ ช่วยให้การดูดทรงพลัง สะดวกสบายต่อการใช้งานและกำจัดฝุ่น ฝุ่นจะถูกกักเก็บไว้ในถังที่มีการบีบอัดแบบใช้มอเตอร์ เพื่อให้เทฝุ่นออกได้สะดวกขึ้น ที่สำคัญเทคโนโลยีตัวกรอง HEPA ตัวกรอง 4 ชั้น ดักจับอนุภาคฝุ่นที่เป็นอันตรายและปล่อยอากาศที่สะอาดออกมา

เครื่องดูดฝุ่น LG รุ่น VC5417GHT

เครื่องดูดฝุ่นสีไวน์

เครื่องดูดฝุ่น LG ใช้งานง่ายเพียงใช้นิ้วโป้งกดสั่งการ

แรงดูดทรงพลังและมีประสิทธิภาพสูง บ้านสะอาดไร้ฝุ่นกวนใจ แนะนำเครื่องดูดฝุ่น LG รุ่น VC5417GHT แบบถังเก็บฝุ่น สีไวน์ ใช้งานสะดวก ควบคุมได้ง่าย ๆ เพียงแค่กดสั่งการ คุณจะสามารถควบคุมการตั้งค่าเครื่องดูดฝุ่นได้อย่างง่ายดาย ทั้งเปิดและปิดเครื่องดูดฝุ่น ยังเลือกระดับพลังงานที่เหมาะสมสำหรับในแต่ละพื้นที่ได้อีกด้วย

ท่อยืดไสลด์ปรับระดับสั้น-ยาว ได้สะดวกสบาย ช่วยให้ผู้ใช้สามารถปรับความยาวตามระดับความสูงที่ต้องการ ไร้กังวลเรื่องฝุ่นตกค้างด้วยตัวกรอง 3 ขั้นตอนดักจับอนุภาคฝุ่นที่เป็นอันตราย

จากข้อมูลที่กล่าวไปข้างต้นจะเห็นว่าเครื่องดูดฝุ่นแบบถังเก็บฝุ่นใช้งานสะดวกสบาย หมดปัญหาฝุ่นฟุ้งกระจาย ดักจับอนุภาคฝุ่นที่เป็นอันตราย ช่วยให้ภายในบ้านมีอากาศที่สะอาดไร้ฝุ่นละออง หายใจสะดวก เครื่องดูดฝุ่นแบบถังเก็บฝุ่น LG ช่วยให้การทำความสะอาดฝุ่นละอองหรือสิ่งสกปรกต่าง ๆ ภายในบ้านเป็นเรื่องไม่น่าเบื่ออีกต่อไป ด้วยนวัตกรรมการทำความสะอาดที่ดีเยี่ยม หากสนใจเครื่องดูดฝุ่นรุ่นดังกล่าว หรือสินค้าเครื่องใช้ไฟฟ้าประเภทอื่น ๆ สามารถสอบถามรายละเอียดสินค้าเพิ่มเติมได้ที่ศูนย์ลูกค้าสัมพันธ์ 02-057-5757 ทุกวันเวลา 08:00 – 18:00 น.

บทความน่าสนใจเพิ่มเติม

• เครื่องดูดฝุ่นไร้สายยี่ห้อไหนดี 2023 ทำความสะอาดแบบมืออาชีพ

• เครื่องดูดฝุ่นในบ้านแบบไหนดี เทคโนโลยีทันสมัย สะอาดทุกจุด

• เครื่องอบผ้าไม่ร้อน เกิดจากอะไร? ปล่อยไว้ระวังผ้าเหม็นอับ