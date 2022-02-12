About Cookies on This Site

เครื่องอบผ้าไม่ร้อน

เครื่องอบผ้าไม่ร้อน เกิดจากอะไร? ปล่อยไว้ระวังผ้าเหม็นอับ

12/02/2022

ไขข้อสงสัยเครื่องอบผ้าไม่ร้อน ทำงานผิดปกติ

เช็คปัญหาเครื่องอบผ้าที่ผู้ใช้งานควรรู้ ก่อนเสียเงินเพิ่ม

อย่างที่ทราบกันดีว่าเครื่องอบผ้าเป็นเครื่องใช้ไฟฟ้าที่หลายคนอยากได้มาไว้ที่บ้าน โดยเฉพาะในช่วงฤดูฝนเเบบนี้ เนื่องจากเครื่องอบผ้าช่วยทำให้ผ้าแห้งไว มีกลิ่นหอม เเละไร้กลิ่นอับชื้นจากเชื้อรา เหมาะกับผู้ที่จำเป็นต้องใช้เสื้อผ้าอย่างเร่งด่วน ซักตากแบบปกติไม่ทัน นอกจากนี้เครื่องอบผ้ายังช่วยขจัดรอยยับบนเนื้อผ้าได้ ทำให้รีดผ้าได้ง่ายขึ้นอีกด้วย ทว่าบ่อยครั้งนักที่ผู้ใช้งานมักประสบปัญหาเครื่องอบผ้าไม่ร้อน ส่งผลทำให้เสื้อผ้าไม่แห้ง มีกลิ่นอับชื้น ซึ่งปัญหาเครื่องอบผ้าไม่ร้อนอาจมีสาเหตุหลายประการ บทความนี้ได้รวบรวมข้อมูลเกี่ยวกับเครื่องอบผ้า รวมถึงสาเหตุเครื่องอบผ้าไม่ร้อน พร้อมแนวทางในการแก้ไขปัญหาแบบง่าย ๆ มาฝาก เพื่อให้เครื่องอบผ้าของคุณกลับมาใช้งานได้ปกติอีกครั้ง

รวมข้อดีของเครื่องอบผ้า บอกลาปัญหาผ้าแห้งช้า

1. ประหยัดเวลา สะดวกสบาย เครื่องอบผ้าช่วยประหยัดเวลาในการตากผ้าได้มากขึ้น และยังได้ผ้าที่สะอาดแห้งสนิทแบบไม่ต้องรอ
2. ซักผ้าได้ทุกวันไม่ต้องง้อแดด คุณสามารถซักผ้าได้ทุกเวลาที่ต้องการ โดยไม่ต้องคำนึงถึงสภาพอากาศ
3. เสื้อผ้าแห้งไว ไร้กลิ่นอับชื้น เพราะเครื่องอบผ้าช่วยให้เสื้อผ้าแห้งทันที คุณสามารถนำเสื้อผ้ามาใช้งานได้โดยไม่ต้องรอ 1-2 วันด้วยวิธีการตากผ้าแบบเดิม
4. รีดผ้าได้ง่ายขึ้น ลดรอยยับบนเสื้อผ้า เพราะเครื่องอบผ้าช่วยรักษาความชื้นในเสื้อผ้า เพื่อผลลัพธ์ที่ดีในการรีดผ้า ช่วยให้คุณไม่ต้องเหนื่อยกับการรีดผ้าเยอะ ๆ อีกต่อไป
5. ช่วยให้เสื้อผ้าสะอาด ไร้แบคทีเรีย เพราะความชื้นจากการซักผ้าจะถูกไล่ออกไปจนหมด อีกทั้งความร้อนจากเครื่องอบผ้ายังช่วยลดการเกิดแบคทีเรียและให้ความรู้สึกสะอาดได้มากยิ่งขึ้น

สาเหตุเครื่องอบผ้าไม่ร้อน ผ้าไม่แห้ง แก้ไขก่อนใช้งานไม่ได้
เทอร์โมสตัทเสียหาย

ตัวควบคุมอุณหภูมิไม่ให้เกินค่าปลอดภัย หรือที่เรียกว่าเทอร์โมสตัท เกิดการเสียหาย คุณสามารถทดสอบได้โดยการถอดสายไฟออกจากขั้วของเทอร์โมสตัทแต่ละตัวแล้วต่อตรง เพื่อดูว่าตัวไหนทำให้ไม่ร้อน หากพบว่าเทอร์โมสตัทเสียควรเปลี่ยนทันที เพื่อป้องกันความเสียหายและการอบผ้าไม่แห้งในครั้งถัดไป

การอุดตันของเศษผ้าและเศษฝุ่น

หนึ่งในปัญหาอบผ้าแล้วเสื้อผ้าไม่แห้งสนิท สาเหตุเป็นเพราะว่าเครื่องอบผ้าไม่ค่อยได้ทำความสะอาด จนทำให้เกิดอาการอุดตันของสิ่งสกปรก อย่างศษผ้าและเศษฝุ่น เข้าไปอยู่ในตัวเครื่องอบผ้า หมักหมมจนตัน ดังนั้นควรทำความสะอาดทุก ๆ 6 เดือน แล้วแต่การใช้งานมากน้อย โดยเอาแผ่นกรองมาล้างทำความสะอาด ส่วนภายในช่องระบายความร้อน ช่องลม ที่ไม่สามารถทำความสะอาดได้เอง แนะนำเรียกใช้บริการช่างซ่อมเครื่องอบผ้า เพื่อตรวจเช็คทำความสะอาดต่อไป

ตรวจสอบโปรแกรมอบผ้าที่เหมาะสม

โปรแกรมที่เลือกอาจไม่เหมาะกับประเภทของผ้าที่ใส่ในเครื่องอบผ้า แนะนำตรวจสอบการดูแลเสื้อผ้า และคู่มือการใช้งานสำหรับโปรแกรมที่เหมาะสมที่สุด เลือกฟังก์ชันเพิ่มเติมหากต้องการ เพราะหากคุณเลือกโปรแกรมการใช้งานที่ไม่เหมาะสมอาจทำให้การอบผ้าของคุณไม่ได้ประสิทธิภาพหรือทำให้ผ้าไม่แห้งตามต้องการ

ความจุของเครื่องอบผ้า

หากใส่เสื้อผ้าในเครื่องอบผ้ามากเกินไป อาจทำให้ความร้อนจากเครื่องอบผ้าไปถึงเสื้อผ้าทุกชิ้นได้ยากขึ้น แนะนำใส่เสื้อผ้าในเครื่องอบผ้าให้มีความจุที่เหมาะสม และไม่ควรผสมเสื้อผ้าที่บางเบากับเสื้อผ้าที่หนากว่า เครื่องอบผ้าจะหยุดทันทีที่เสื้อผ้าที่บางแห้ง ส่วนของเสื้อผ้าที่หนากว่าจะยังชื้นอยู่

เสื้อผ้าที่มีชิ้นเล็กเกินไป

แม้ว่าเครื่องอบผ้าจะสามารถทำให้เสื้อผ้าของคุณแห้งสนิทพร้อมใช้งาน แต่หากคุณอบเสื้อผ้าที่มีชิ้นเล็กเกินไป อาจทำให้เสื้อผ้าไม่เพียงพอที่จะสัมผัสกับแถบเซ็นเซอร์สำหรับเครื่องอบผ้า เพื่อตรวจจับว่ายังมีผ้าเปียกอยู่ข้างในหรือไม่ การเพิ่มเสื้อผ้าอีก 2-3 ชิ้น ช่วยให้การซักเสื้อผ้ามีความสมดุลมากยิ่งขึ้น
เครื่องอบผ้าไม่ร้อน ผ้าไม่แห้ง ปัญหาด้านการใช้งานที่สามารถตรวจเช็คได้ด้วยตัวเองง่าย ๆ หากคุณทำการเช็คและแก้ไขเรียบร้อยแล้ว แต่พบว่าปัญหาดังกล่าวยังคงไม่หายไป นั่นหมายความว่าเครื่องอบผ้าของคุณมีระบบการทำงานผิดปกติ การซ่อมบำรุงอาจจะต้องอาศัยช่างเทคนิคมาดูอาการ หากพบว่าเครื่องอบผ้าของคุณไม่สามารถซ่อมได้แล้วหรือเสื่อมสภาพตามอายุการใช้งาน การเลือกซื้อเครื่องอบผ้าใหม่ถือเป็นทางออกที่ดี ขอแนะนำเครื่องซักผ้าและอบผ้าในตัว LG มีความโดดเด่นด้านเทคโนโลยีทันสมัย เครื่องทำงานเงียบ ทนทาน และประหยัดไฟฟ้า ให้ผ้าของคุณแห้งสนิท ไม่ต้องง้อแดดอีกต่อไป

เครื่องซักผ้าและอบผ้าในตัว ฟังก์ชันครบในเครื่องเดียว
เครื่องซักผ้าฝาหน้า LG รุ่น FV1450H2B

เครื่องซักผ้าฝาหน้า LG

เครื่องซักผ้าฝาหน้า LG ซักและอบได้ในเครื่องเดียว

เครื่องซักผ้าฝาหน้า LG รุ่น FV1450H2B (link to new tab)สามารถซักและอบผ้าได้ภายในเครื่องเดียว มาพร้อมขนาดถังซัก 10.5 กิโลกรัม และถังอบ 7 กิโลกรัม เทคโนโลยี TurboWash™360˚ ช่วยให้คุณซักผ้าเสร็จภายในเวลา 39 นาที พร้อมกับการถนอมผ้าอย่างเหนือชั้นด้วยสเปรย์น้ำ 4 ทิศทาง ทั้งยังถนอมผ้าได้มากถึง 18% ด้วยระบบ AI DD™ ที่ทำหน้าที่เลือกรูปแบบการหมุนของถังซักให้เหมาะสมกับการซักผ้าแต่ละครั้ง และยังช่วยลดรอยยับบนเสื้อผ้าได้อีกด้วย ที่สำคัญมีเทคโนโลยี LG Steam+™ ช่วยขจัดสารก่อภูมิแพ้ได้ 99.9% หมดกังวลเรื่องฝุ่นขนาดเล็กในใยผ้าอันเป็นสาเหตุให้เกิดอาการภูมิแพ้ หรือปัญหาเกี่ยวกับทางเดินหายใจ

เครื่องซักผ้า LG Wash Tower รุ่น WT2116SHBB

เครื่องซักผ้า LG Wash Tower

เครื่องซักผ้า LG Wash Tower อบผ้าแห้งได้อย่างรวดเร็ว

เครื่องซักผ้า LG Wash Tower รุ่น WT2116SHBB มาพร้อมความจุเครื่องซักผ้า 21 กก./ เครื่องอบผ้า 16 กก. พร้อม Smart WI-FI control ควบคุมสั่งงานผ่านสมาร์ทโฟน มีโปรแกรม LG Allergy Care ช่วยกำจัดไรฝุ่น 99.9% ที่อาจก่อให้เกิดอาการแพ้ ระบบอัจฉริยะในตัว ช่วยให้คุณซักผ้าได้สะอาดหมดจดโดยไม่ต้องคาดเดาอีกต่อไป ด้วยระบบอัจฉริยะภายใน LG WashTower™ ทั้งยังมีเทคโนโลยี TurboWash™360˚ ช่วยถนอมผ้าอย่างเหนือชั้นด้วยสเปรย์น้ำ 4 ทิศทางและทำความสะอาดผ้าได้อย่างทั่วถึง รวมไปถึงลดการเกิดรอยยับพร้อมปกป้องสีผ้าได้ดีกว่าเดิม ให้คุณมีเสื้อผ้าแห้งสนิท สะอาด ไร้ฝุ่นละอองกวนใจ

เครื่องซักผ้าฝาหน้า LG รุ่น F2515RTGV

เครื่องซักผ้าฝาหน้า LG

เครื่องซักผ้าฝาหน้า LG ทำงานเงียบ ไร้เสียงรบกวน

เครื่องซักผ้าฝาหน้า LG รุ่น F2515RTGV มาพร้อมความจุซัก 15 กก./ อบ 8 กก. พร้อม Smart WI-FI control ควบคุมสั่งงานผ่านสมาร์ทโฟน มีระบบการใช้งานแบบ 2-in-1 เป็นได้ทั้งเครื่องซักผ้าและเครื่องอบผ้า ด้วยระบบถนอมผ้าอัจฉริยะ AI DD™ ตรวจสอบน้ำหนักผ้าเพื่อเลือกระดับน้ำให้เหมาะสมกับปริมาณผ้า และเลือกรอบปั่นหรือรูปแบบการซักที่เหมาะสมที่สุด ตัวมอเตอร์ Inverter Direct Drive Motor™ ช่วยลดการสั่นสะเทือน ตัวเครื่องทำงานเงียบ ไร้เสียงรบกวนในขณะพักผ่อน

เครื่องใช้ไฟฟ้า จากแบรนด์ LG ตอบโจทย์ทุกความต้องการของคุณ และยังมอบความสะดวกสบายต่อการใช้งาน สำหรับผู้ที่สนใจเครื่องใช้ไฟฟ้าภายในบ้าน LG นอกจากเครื่องซักผ้าและอบผ้าในตัว ตามที่กล่าวไปข้างต้นแล้ว สามารถสอบถามรายละเอียดเพิ่มเติมได้ ที่ ศูนย์ลูกค้าสัมพันธ์ 02-057-5757 ทุกวันเวลา 08:00 – 18:00 น.

