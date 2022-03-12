About Cookies on This Site

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.

Cookies Setting
Absolutely Necessary Cookies
These are cookies that are absolutely essential to running a website. This category of cookies cannot be disabled.
Functional Cookies
These cookies are used to provide you with convenient functions, such as product reviews and product video playback, during your web browsing, they also enable interaction with social media accounts.
Social media
Connect with your social channels to share LG Technology with friends for example on Facebook and Twitter.
Analytics Cookies
These cookies allow our website to keep improving functions through website traffic analysis and to suggest personalized content for you.
Advertising Cookies
These cookies enable us to show you ads and other content that we think is most attuned to your interests and digital behavior.
Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
ที่เที่ยวปีใหม่วิวสวยในประเทศไทย

รวมที่เที่ยวปีใหม่คนเดียวในไทย เดินทางง่าย วิวสวยจนลืมเหงา

12/03/2022

สถานที่ท่องเที่ยวบรรยากาศดีธรรมชาติงดงามน่าไปเยี่ยมชมช่วงปีใหม่

ฉลองปีใหม่คนเดียวเที่ยวในไทยที่ไหนดี 2566

นับจากวันนี้เหลืออีกเพียงไม่กี่สัปดาห์แล้วก็จะเข้าสู่บรรยากาศของช่วงเวลาแห่งความสุข เสียงหัวเราะและรอยยิ้มในเทศกาลส่งท้ายปีเก่าต้อนรับปีใหม่ 2566 แน่นอนว่านอกจากเป็นวันหยุดยาวให้ทุกคนได้พักผ่อนสมองและกายใจหลังจากที่เคร่งเครียดจากการทำงานมาตลอดทั้งปี หลายคนใช้โอกาสนี้มอบของขวัญปีใหม่ให้ตัวเองด้วยการเดินทางท่องเที่ยวกับครอบครัว คนรู้ใจ หรือเพื่อนสนิท แต่สำหรับใครที่ชอบลุยเดี่ยวไม่ว่าจะเป็นเพราะความตั้งใจแต่แรกเนื่องจากชอบเดินทางคนเดียว หรือคนที่อยากไปด้วยไม่ว่างติดธุระสำคัญ วันนี้จะขอแนะนำที่เที่ยวปีใหม่คนเดียวในไทย เดินทางง่าย วิวสวยจนลืมเหงา จะมีที่ไหนบ้างตามมาดูกันเลย

ออกทริปเดินทางคนเดียวมีข้อดีอย่างไร

หลายคนที่ชอบท่องเที่ยวแต่ติดที่ไม่กล้าจะออกไปผจญภัยเพียงคนเดียว วันนี้อยากให้ลองอ่านข้อดีไว้สักหน่อย เผื่อจะช่วยเพิ่มความกล้าให้กับตัวคุณเองเพื่อตัดสินใจวางแผนทริปเที่ยวปีใหม่ปีนี้

1. วางแผนเที่ยวได้เต็มที่

เที่ยวคนเดียวมีเพียงแค่ตัวคุณเองเป็นผู้กำหนดว่าจะทำหรือไม่ทำอะไร ไม่ต้องเผื่อเวลา ไม่ต้องถามคนนั้นคนนี้ให้เหนื่อยใจ ทั้งยังเป็นเหมือนงานศิลปะที่คุณสามารถแต่งเติมเรื่องราวได้ตลอดเวลา

2. ฝึกความมั่นใจให้กับตัวเอง

การท่องเที่ยวคนเดียวช่วยให้คุณมีความมั่นใจในตนเองมากยิ่งขึ้น เพราะคุณจำเป็นต้องกล้าที่จะตัดสินใจลงมือทำสิ่งต่าง ๆ เพียงลำพังทำให้เกิดการเรียนรู้และมีประสบการณ์เพิ่มมากขึ้น

3. ฝึกมีปฏิสัมพันธ์กับคนใหม่ ๆ

เพราะการเดินทางคนเดียวเป็นรูปแบบการเดินทางที่ต่างจากเดิม ทำให้คุณได้พบเจอกับคนกลุ่มใหม่ ๆ ทุกที่ทุกเวลา ซึ่งเป็นหนึ่งในข้อดีที่คุณอาจใช้โอกาสนี้ฝึกทักษะการพูดคุยกับคนแปลกหน้า หรือฝึกภาษาต่างประเทศถือเป็นการเปิดโลกให้กว้างยิ่งขึ้น

4. ได้รับแรงบันดาลใจดี ๆ

การท่องเที่ยวคนเดียวนอกจากได้พักผ่อนแล้ว คุณยังได้รับแรงบันดาลใจดี ๆ จากผู้คนรวมถึงเหตุการณ์ต่าง ๆ ที่ประสบพบเจอผ่านการเดินทาง ซึ่งล้วนนำมาปรับใช้ในชีวิตประจำวันได้

แนะนำที่เที่ยวปีใหม่ 2023 ในไทย ลุยเดี่ยวแม้จะหนาวแต่ไม่เหงา

1. อุทยานประวัติศาสตร์พระนครศรีอยุธยา (พระนครศรีอยุธยา)

ภาพถ่ายมุมสูงของอุทยานประวัติศาสตร์พระนครศรีอยุธยา

อุทยานประวัติศาสตร์พระนครศรีอยุธยามรดกโลกของไทย ภาพจาก : FB : @AY.HI.PARK

เมืองเก่าแก่อายุกว่า 400 ปี ทั้งยังเป็นมรดกโลกบนพื้นที่ 3,000 ไร่ ให้คุณเริ่มต้นปีใหม่ด้วยการตระเวนไหว้พระ 9 วัดเพื่อเป็นการเริ่มต้นปีใหม่ที่ดีเสริมความเป็นสิริมงคลให้กับชีวิต วัดบริเวณโดยรอบของที่นี่ได้แก่ วัดใหญ่ชัยมงคล วัดพุทไธศวรรย์ และวัดอื่น ๆ อีกมากมาย ถือเป็นหนึ่งในจุดหมายที่เที่ยวปีใหม่ราคาถูกแถมใกล้กรุงเทพที่ไม่ควรพลาด

ที่ตั้ง : 196 หมู่ที่ 4 ถนน คลองท่อ ตำบลประตูชัย อำเภอพระนครศรีอยุธยา จังหวัดพระนครศรีอยุธยา 13000

 

เวลาเปิด-ปิด : ขึ้นอยู่กับสถานที่ มีตั้งแต่ 08.00 – 18.00 น. บางแห่งมีการฉายไฟและเก็บค่าเข้าชมตั้งแต่ 18.30-21.00 น. (ทุกวัน)

2. ทุ่งดอกบัวตอง (แม่ฮ่องสอน)

ทุ่งดอกบัวตอง

ทุ่งดอกบัวตองบนหุบเขาสลับซับซ้อนจังหวัดแม่ฮ่องสอน ภาพจาก : ททท.

ในช่วงฤดูหนาวทุ่งดอกบัวตองคือจุดหมายที่นักท่องเที่ยวอยากมาแวะชม เพราะบนเนื้อที่กว่า 500 ไร่ กับความสูงราว 1,600 เมตร ทุกดอกบัวตองจะพากันบานสะพรั่งอวดสีสันสดใสบนหุบเขาสลับซับซ้อนไกลสุดตา สามารถมองเห็นได้ตั้งแต่ทางขึ้นไปจนถึงจุดชมวิว

ที่ตั้ง : 1 ตำบลแม่อูคอ อำเภอขุนยวม จังหวัดแม่ฮ่องสอน 58140
เวลาเปิด-ปิด : ทุกวัน

3. เขาแหลมสกายวอล์ค (กาญจนบุรี)

เขาแหลมสกายวอล์ค

เขาแหลมสกายวอล์คแลนมาร์คแห่งใหม่ของจังหวัดกาญจนบุรี

เขาแหลมสกายวอร์ค แลนมาร์คแห่งใหม่ของจังหวัดกาญจนบุรี จุดเด่นคือบริเวณทางเดินทำด้วยกระจกใสระยะทางกว่า 150 เมตร บนความสูง 12 เมตร สองข้างทางของสะพานที่ทอดยาวขนานไปตามริมแม่น้ำแควใหญ่ถูกโอบล้อมด้วยวิวที่งดงามช่วยให้ผ่อนคลายได้สูดอากาศบริสุทธิ์

ที่ตั้ง : ตำบลท่าขนุน อำเภอทองผาภูมิ จังหวัดกาญจนบุรี 71180

เวลาเปิด-ปิด : วันจันทร์ - ศุกร์ ลงทะเบียนออนไลน์ 100 ท่าน walk in 50 ท่าน เข้าชมตั้งแต่เวลา 15.30 น. ส่วนวันเสาร์ - อาทิตย์ ลงทะเบียนออนไลน์ 200 ท่าน walk in 200 ท่าน เข้าชมตั้งแต่เวลา 14.00 น.

4. วนอุทยานภูผาสิงห์-ภูผาผึ้ง (อำนาจเจริญ)

วนอุทยานภูผาสิงห์-ภูผาผึ้ง

วนอุทยานภูผาสิงห์-ภูผาผึ้ง แหล่งท่องเที่ยวทางธรรมชาติลักษณะภูเขาหินทราย ภาพจาก : ททท.

 

แหล่งท่องเที่ยวทางธรรมชาติลักษณะภูเขาหินทราย เต็มไปด้วยป่าเบญจพรรณผสมกับป่าเต็งรัง พันธุ์ไม้จะเป็นชนิดที่มีความทนทานต่อความแห้งแล้งได้ดี อาทิ ยอป่า มะค่า เต็ง รัง หรือมะค่าโมง เหมาะสำหรับคนที่รักต้นไม้ นอกจากนี้ยังมี ผาหินวงกต น้ำตกห้วยทราย อ่างเก็บน้าห้วยสีโท ให้ชื่นชมความงามสามารถพักค้างแรมได้

 

ที่ตั้ง : ตำบลเหล่าพรวน อำเภอเมืองอำนาจเจริญ จังหวัดอำนาจเจริญ 37000

 

เวลาเปิด-ปิด : 8.30-16.30 น. (ทุกวัน)

5. อุทยานแห่งชาติภูผาม่าน (ขอนแก่น)

อุทยานแห่งชาติภูผาม่าน

อุทยานแห่งชาติภูผาม่านหน้าผาสูงชันคล้ายม่านผืนใหญ่ ภาพจาก : FB : อุทยานแห่งชาติภูผาม่าน - Phuphaman National Park

 

หากใครต้องการเที่ยวปีใหม่ภาคอีสานของไทย อุทยานแห่งชาติภูผาม่าน คือสถานที่ที่ไม่ควรพลาด ที่นี่เป็นหน้าผาสูงชันรูปสี่เหลี่ยมผืนผ้าคล้ายม่านผืนใหญ่ เนื้อที่กว่า 350 ตารางกิโลเมตร นักท่องเที่ยวนิยมมาชื่นชมความงามของวิวทิวเขาของภูผาม่าน นอกจากนี้บริเวณใกล้เคียงยังมีน้ำตกพลาญทอง และถ้ำค้างคาวที่สามารถเดินทางไปท่องเที่ยวได้

 

ค่าเข้าชม : คนไทย ผู้ใหญ่ 20 บาท เด็ก 10 บาท ต่างชาติ ผู้ใหญ่ 100 บาท เด็ก 50 บาท

 

ที่ตั้ง : 201 หมู่ที่ 11 ตำบลนาหนองทุ่ม อำเภอชุมแพ จังหวัดขอนแก่น 40290

6. เจ็ดคด-โป่งก้อนเส้า (สระบุรี)

เจ็ดคด-โป่งก้อนเส้า

เจ็ดคด-โป่งก้อนเส้าที่เที่ยวเชิงนิเวศและลานกางเต็นท์ริมน้ำ ภาพจาก : FB : ศูนย์ศึกษาธรรมชาติและท่องเที่ยวเชิงนิเวศเจ็ดคต-โป่งก้อนเส้า

 

สำหรับสายลุย ลมหนาวพัดมาครั้งใดอดไม่ได้ที่จะต้องแบกเป้สะพายกระเป๋าไปหาทำเลดี ๆ ตั้งแคมป์ปิ้งตามสไตล์คนรักธรรมชาติ ถึงจะมาเดี่ยวก็ไม่เห็นเป็นไรที่ เจ็ดคด-โป่งก้อนเส้า สระบุรี ที่เที่ยวเชิงนิเวศ และเป็นลานกางเต็นท์ริมน้ำ เหมาะสำหรับคนที่อยากมาพักผ่อนท่ามกลางธรรมชาติที่อุดมสมบูรณ์

 

ที่อยู่ : ตำบลท่ามะปราง อำเภอแก่งคอย จังหวัดสระบุรี

 

โทร : 08-9237-8659, 08-0019-2762

7. เกาะสิมิลัน (พังงา)

ทะเลสีฟ้าใสแห่งเกาะสิมิลัน

เกาะสิมิลันความงามทะเลใต้ของประเทศไทย ภาพจาก : สำนักงานอุทยานแห่งชาติ

สำหรับสายทะเลต้องที่นี่เลย เกาะสิมิลัน ที่เที่ยวปีใหม่ทะเลที่ขอแนะนำ ไหน ๆ ก็หยุดยาวหลายวันไปไกลสักหน่อยแต่รับรองว่าท่ามกลางความสวยงามของใต้ท้องทะเลและผืนน้ำแห่งนี้ ถ้าได้มาสัมผัสถือว่าคุ้มค่ามาก เพราะที่นี่จะเปิดให้นักท่องเที่ยวเข้าชมความสวยงามได้แค่ปีละครั้งเท่านั้น ตั้งแต่ ตุลาคม - พฤษภาคม ใครที่อยากมาเที่ยวปีใหม่ที่มีคนน้อย ทั้งยังได้มาสัมผัสกับผืนทรายนุ่ม ๆ ทะเลสีฟ้าใสราวกระจกต้องห้ามพลาด

ที่อยู่ : อุทยานแห่งชาติหมู่เกาะสิมิลัน เลขที่ 93 หมู่ที่ 5 บ้านทับละมุ ถนนเพชรเกษม ตำบลลำแก่น อำเภอท้ายเหมือง จังหวัดพังงา

โทร : 0-7645-3272

ทริคเที่ยวปีใหม่คนเดียวให้ปลอดภัยไม่เหงาตลอดทริป

เดินทางท่องเที่ยวเทศกาลปีใหม่ให้ปลอดภัยต่อสุขภาพไปพร้อม ๆ กับความเพลิดเพลินติดตัวไปทุกที่ทุกเวลา สิ่งที่ขาดไม่ได้ก็คือ LG หน้ากากฟอกอากาศ Puricare รุ่น AP551AWFA มอบอากาศสะอาดทุกที่ทุกเวลาตลอดทริปการเดินทาง นอกจากนี้ท่องเที่ยวทั้งทีจะขาดเสียงเพลงได้อย่างไรให้คุณได้ฟังเพลงโปรดที่ชื่นชอบบนเพลย์ลิสต์ในมือถือได้อย่างเข้าถึงอารมณ์ ผ่านหูฟังบลูทูธไร้สายกับคุณภาพเสียงระดับมาสเตอร์ ไม่เพียงเท่านั้นหลังกลับถึงบ้านดูแลเสื้อผ้าชุดโปรดให้สะอาดปลอดเชื้อโรคหลังต้องเผชิญกับมลภาวะมาตลอดทั้งวันด้วยเครื่องซักอบผ้า LG

1. แนะนำหน้ากากฟอกอากาศ LG Puricare อากาศสะอาดที่คุณสวมใส่ได้

หน้ากากฟอกอากาศ Puricare รุ่น AP551AWFA

หน้ากากฟอกอากาศ LG ป้องกันมลภาวะ

 

การเดินทางท่องเที่ยวหลีกเลี่ยงไม่ได้เลยกับการที่ต้องเผชิญกับมลภาวะจากฝุ่นละออง ควันพิษจากท่อไอเสียรถยนต์ หน้ากากฟอกอากาศ Puricare รุ่น AP551AWFA จะช่วยมอบอากาศบริสุทธิ์ติดตัวคุณไปทุกที่ระหว่างที่คุณเดินทางท่องเที่ยว ผลิตจากวัสดุเกรดการแพทย์ปลอดภัย 100% ดีไซน์ตามหลักสรีรศาสตร์ ใส่สบาย หายใจสะดวก พูดได้ชัดเจน

 

2. หูฟังบลูทูธ LG ไร้สาย ชัดใสมีมิติ มอบเสียงเต็มอารมณ์

หูฟังบลูทูธแบบไร้สาย LG รุ่น HBS- FN6

หูฟังบลูทูธแบบไร้สาย LG รุ่น HBS- FN6 เสียงระดับพรีเมียมมาพร้อม Meridian Sound ให้คุณภาพเสียงชัดใสและมีมิติไม่ว่าคุณจะอยู่ที่ใดก็ตาม ใส่สบาย มีเทคโนโลยี Dual Microphones ได้ยินเสียงพูดชัดเจนขึ้น UV Nano ฆ่าเชื้อแบคทีเรียได้ถึง 99.9% ด้วยเคสชาร์จ กันน้ำระดับ IPx4 ทนทานต่อฝนและเหงื่อ Fast Charging ชาร์จเพียง 5 นาที เล่นเพลงได้ 1 ชม. และที่สำคัญเพื่อความปลอดภัยขั้นสุดมีระบบ Ambient Sound Mode โหมดได้ยินเสียงรอบข้างเพื่อให้การเดินทางปลอดภัยยิ่งขึ้น

 

3. เครื่องซักอบ LG เทคโนโลยีถนอมผ้าอัจฉริยะ

เครื่องซักอบ LG รุ่น FV1485D4W

เครื่องซักอบผ้า LG ประหยัดพื้นที่ใช้สอยไม่ต้องเสียเวลาย้ายผ้า

เครื่องซักอบผ้า LG รุ่น FV1485D4W 2 in 1 ซักและอบผ้าในเครื่องเดียว ผ้าสะอาดและแห้งได้โดยไม่ต้องย้ายผ้าจากเครื่องซักมาเครื่องอบ แค่กดปุ่มเลือกโหมดการซักและอบ ตั้งเวลาและปล่อยให้เครื่องทำงานจนเสร็จก็สามารถนำผ้าออกมาใช้ได้ทันที

 

มาพร้อมเทคโนโลยี AI DD™ ช่วยถนอมผ้าอัจฉริยะมากขึ้น 18% สะอาดล้ำลึกยิ่งขึ้นด้วยระบบ Steam™ ขจัดสารก่อภูมิแพ้ เช่น ไรฝุ่น ฝุ่นขนาดเล็กในเส้นใยผ้าได้ 99.9% แข็งแรงทนทานด้วยประตูกระจกนิรภัยและถังซักสแตนเลส สามารถควบคุม สั่งการ ติดตามการทำงานผ่าน แอป LG ThinQ™ และทั้งหมดนี้ก็คือสถานที่เที่ยวปีใหม่คนเดียวในไทย เที่ยวได้แม้จะหนาวแต่ไม่เหงาแน่นอน พร้อมแนะนำสินค้าแอลจีน่าใช้ระหว่างและหลังเดินทาง หากอยากเป็นเจ้าของหน้ากากฟอกอากาศ Puricare รุ่น AP551AWFA หูฟังบลูทูธแบบไร้สาย LG รุ่น HBS- FN6 และเครื่องซักอบผ้า LG รุ่น FV1485D4W 2 in 1 ซักและอบผ้าในเครื่องเดียว รวมทั้งสินค้าเครื่องใช้ไฟฟ้ายี่ห้อ LG ประเภทอื่น สอบถามรายละเอียดสินค้าเพิ่มเติมได้ที่ ศูนย์ลูกค้าสัมพันธ์หมายเลขโทรศัพท์ 02-057-5757 ทุกวัน 08:00 – 18:00 น

 

  •  

บทความที่เกี่ยวข้อง

 

• แนะนำหูฟังออกกําลังกาย 2022 กันเหงื่อ ตัดเสียงรบกวน
• 5 วิธีเลือกหูฟังไร้สายคุณภาพดี เสียงชัด ตอบโจทย์ทุกความบันเทิง
• 10 คาเฟ่พัทยาติดทะเล บรรยากาศชิลล์ มุมถ่ายรูปสวย

  •  