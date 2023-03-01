About Cookies on This Site

Notebook LG gram

โน้ตบุ๊คขนาดเล็กยี่ห้อไหนดี ทำงาน เล่นเกม ครบในเครื่องเดียว

01/03/2023

Notebook LG gram นำหนักเบา สเปคแรง

แนะนำ Notebook สำหรับทำงานและเล่นเกม

ปัจจุบันโน้ตบุ๊คได้เข้ามาแทนที่คอมพิวเตอร์ PC ที่เราใช้กันสมัยก่อนได้อย่างตอบโจทย์ ด้วยประสิทธิภาพการทำงานเทียบเท่าคอมพิวเตอร์ตั้งโต๊ะแบบเดิม เพิ่มเติมคือ น้ำหนักเบา พกพาสะดวก สามารถนำไปใช้งานได้ทุกที่ ด้วยเหตุนี้ Notebook จึงได้รับความนิยมอย่างแพร่หลาย โดยเฉพาะอย่างยิ่งด้วยเทคโนโลยีที่ก้าวล้ำทำให้โน้ตบุ๊ครุ่นใหม่ ๆ สามารถทำงานได้อย่างหลากหลายไปพร้อม ๆ กับมอบความบันเทิงอย่างครบครัน

หากคุณเป็นหนึ่งคนที่กำลังมองหาโน้ตบุ๊คสำหรับใช้ทำงานประจำ หรือเล่นเกมคลายเครียดยามว่าง วันนี้ทีมงาน LG รวบรวมข้อควรรู้สำหรับการเลือกซื้อโน้ตบุ๊คสักเครื่อง ไม่ว่าจะซื้อเพื่อมาใช้งานหรือเล่นเกม พร้อมแนะนำโน้ตบุ๊ค LG สเปคแรง ดีไซน์สวย บางเบา พกพาสะดวก ใช้งานได้ไม่มีสะดุด

สเปคโน้ตบุ๊คเลือกอย่างไรให้ตอบโจทย์

ก่อนตัดสินใจซื้อโน้ตบุ๊ค หรือแล็ปท็อปสักเครื่อง จำเป็นต้องรู้ก่อนว่าซื้อมาเพื่อใช้งานลักษณะใด เช่น ดูหนัง ฟังเพลง ท่องอินเทอร์เน็ตหาข้อมูล พิมพ์งาน ใช้งานโปรแกรมออฟฟิศทั่ว ๆ ไป ซื้อมาเพื่อเล่นเกมโดยเฉพาะ หรือซื้อมาเพื่อจุดประสงค์ทั้งสองอย่างรวมกัน ซึ่งทั้งหมดจำเป็นต้องทำความเข้าใจเกี่ยวกับสเปคของ Notebook เพื่อให้เลือกซื้อได้อย่างถูกต้องไม่เสียเงินเปล่าซึ่งมีข้อพิจารณาดังนี้

Notebook LG gram

LG gram 15 โน้ตบุ๊คที่ช่วยให้งานตัดต่อคล่องตัวกว่าใคร

1. ซีพียู (Central Processing Unit)

CPU หรือหน่วยประมวลผลซึ่งเปรียบเสมือนสมองของ Notebook มีส่วนสำคัญที่ทำให้โน้ตบุ๊คอ่านข้อมูลและประมวลผลต่าง ๆ อันเกิดจากคำสั่งการใช้งาน ซึ่งจะเร็วหรือช้าก็พิจารณาตรงซีพียูนั่นเอง หากใช้ทำงานทั่วไป เรียนออนไลน์ ดูหนังซีรีส์ ฟังเพลง และเล่นเกมเบา ๆ แนะนำเป็น Intel Core i3 และ AMD Ryzen 3 แต่หากต้องการเล่นเกมกราฟิกหนัก ๆ ทำงานกราฟิก ตัดต่อวิดีโอ เขียนโค้ด ขอแนะนำ Intel Core i7 และ AMD Ryzen 7 ถือเป็น CPU ตัวแรงสุดของทั้งค่าย Intel และ AMD

2. การ์ดจอ (Graphic Card)

การ์ดจอเป็นตัวประมวลผลด้านกราฟิกภาพที่ปรากฎบนหน้าจอโน้ตบุ๊ค ภาพจะมีความละเอียดสีสันสวยสมจริงแค่ไหนนั้นก็ขึ้นอยู่กับการ์ดจอนั่นเอง ดังนั้นถ้าต้องการเล่นเกมหนัก ๆ หรือทำงานด้านกราฟิกเป็นหลัก แนะนำให้ซื้อโน้ตบุ๊ครุ่นที่ใช้การ์ดจอแยก ส่วนใครที่ต้องการโน้ตบุ๊คมาใช้ทำงานทั่วไป ซื้อแบบมีการ์ดจอในตัวก็เพียงพอแล้ว ดังนั้นก่อนเลือกซื้อควรพิจารณาเกี่ยวกับความแรงของการ์ดจอ เพื่อประสิทธิภาพที่ตอบโจทย์การใช้งานมากที่สุด

3. หน่วยความจำชั่วคราว (RAM)

RAM หน่วยความจำและจัดเก็บข้อมูลแบบชั่วคราว มีหน้าที่ในการเก็บชุดคำสั่งและข้อมูลในขณะที่คอมพิวเตอร์กำลังทำงานอยู่ ถือเป็นองค์ประกอบสำคัญที่มีผลต่อประสิทธิภาพการทำงานโดยรวม สำหรับโน้ตบุ๊คใช้ทำงานทั่วไป RAM ความจุ 4-8 GB ก็เพียงพอแล้ว แต่หากใช้เล่นเกมกราฟิกหนัก ๆ หรือทำงานกราฟิกควรเลือก RAM ความจุ 16 GB ขึ้นไป

4. HDD และ SSD

HDD และ SSD คืออุปกรณ์สำหรับจัดเก็บข้อมูล ถ้าต้องการให้โน้ตบุ๊คทำงานไหลลื่น อ่านข้อมูลรวดเร็วไม่หน่วง หรือเปิดโปรแกรมต่าง ๆ ได้อย่างทันใจ แนะนำให้ซื้อ Notebook รุ่นที่มี SSD ในตัว ยอมเสียเงินแพงขึ้นมาหน่อยแต่สะดวกสบาย ถ้างบประมาณจำกัดอาจเลือกเป็นรุ่นที่มี HDD แล้วค่อยอัปเกรดสเปคโดยการซื้อ SSD มาใส่เพิ่มทีหลังก็ได้เช่นกัน

5. หน้าจอ (Monitor)

ขนาดหน้าจอมีส่วนสำคัญต่อการใช้งานหากคุณต้องการโน้ตบุ๊คสำหรับทำงานทั่วไป และต้องการพกพาไปได้ทุกที่ หน้าจอขนาด 15.6 หรือ 16.1 นิ้ว ถือว่าอยู่ในเกณฑ์มาตรฐานใช้งานได้สะดวกสบาย แต่ถ้าทำงานสายกราฟิก หรือเล่นเกมกราฟิกสูง ๆ โดยเฉพาะขนาดหน้าจอ 17 - 17.3 นิ้ว น่าจะเป็นตัวเลือกที่เหมาะสมเพื่อการแสดงภาพที่ชัดเจนยิ่งขึ้น

โน้ตบุ๊ค LG ขนาดกะทัดรัด ทำงานก็ได้ เล่นเกมก็ดี

ปัจจุบันการทำงานไม่ได้ยึดติดกับสถานที่เหมือนสมัยก่อน เราสามารถทำงานได้จากที่บ้าน ร้านกาแฟ ห้างสรรพสินค้า หรือสถานที่อื่น ๆ มากมายที่สามารถเข้าถึงอินเทอร์เน็ตได้ ดังนั้นการออกแบบดีไซน์ Notebook ในปัจจุบันผู้ผลิตมักให้ความสำคัญกับขนาดที่กะทัดรัด น้ำหนักเบา พกพาไปไหนมาไหนได้สะดวก ขอแนะนำโน้ตบุ๊คแอลจี

แล็ปท็อป LG gram Ultra-Lightweight and Slim

LG gram ขอบจอบางเฉียบ 4 ทิศทาง

โดดเด่นด้วยดีไซน์เรียบหรูดูทันสมัยและบางเบา ด้วยน้ำหนักเพียง 1.12 กิโลกรัม มาพร้อมระบบปฏิบัติการ Windows 11 ขนาดหน้าจอ 15.6 นิ้ว ภาพสวยคมชัดระดับ Full HD (1920X1080) จอแสดงผล Full HD IPS สีสันสดใสและแม่นยำในทุกมุมมอง หน่วยประมวลผล 11th Gen Intel® Core™ i5-1155G7 CPU Intel® Iris® Xe Graphics หน่วยความจำชั่วคราว  RAM 16GB LPDDR4X 4266MHz ประมวลผลข้อมูลได้อย่างรวดเร็ว ขนาดกะทัดรัดดีไซน์เพรียวบางพกพาไปได้ทุกที่

คีย์บอร์ดออกแบบใหม่เพื่อประสิทธิภาพที่เพิ่มขึ้นและความสบายที่มากขึ้น มอบประสบการณ์การพิมพ์ที่น่าพึงพอใจ ตัวเครื่องโลหะทั้งหมดทำจากแมกนีเซียมอัลลอยด์ผ่านการรับรองมาตรฐานทางการทหาร MIL-STD-810G ซึ่งมีการตรวจสอบปัจจัยเจ็ดประการ นับตั้งแต่แรงดันต่ำและฝุ่นละออง ไปจนถึงอุณหภูมิสูงและต่ำ แบตเตอรี่ 80Wh มีความจุสูงช่วยให้สะดวกในการทำงานและเล่นเกมที่ราบรื่นจากทุกที่ไม่มีสะดุด

Notebook LG gram รุ่น 16Z95P-G.AH74A6

โน้ตบุ๊ค LG gram เพียวบาง น้ำหนักเบา

เป็นโน้ตบุ๊คอเนกประสงค์เล่นเกมก็ได้ ทำงานกราฟิกก็เยี่ยม หน้าจอขนาด 16 นิ้ว น้ำหนักเพียง 1.19 กิโลกรัม ผ่านการยอมรับจาก Guinness World Records มาพร้อม CPU อันทรงพลัง Intel Core i7-1195G7 เร็วแรงเพื่อประสิทธิภาพการทำงาน การเล่นเกม และสตรีมมิง รันบนระบบปฏิบัติการ Window 11 ใช้จอกราฟิก Intel Iris Xe Graphics ให้ภาพสวยคมชัดเป็นสองเท่าของ Full HD

หน่วยความจำในเครื่องสูงมากด้วย SSD ความจุ 1TB และ RAM 32GB  คีย์บอร์ดที่แม่นยำและใช้งานง่าย ความจุแบตเตอรี่ 80Wh อายุการใช้งานแบตเตอรี่ตลอดวัน ถือเป็นโน้ตบุ๊คเล่นเกม ทำงานกราฟิก และใช้เพื่อความบันเทิงที่หลากหลาย อาทิ ท่องโลกอินเทอร์เน็ต ดูหนังซีรีส์ ฟังเพลง ฯลฯ ครบจบในเครื่องเดียว

และทั้งหมดนี้ก็คือโน้ตบุ๊คขนาดเล็กยี่ห้อไหนดี ทำงาน เล่นเกม ครบในเครื่องเดียว พร้อมแนะนำวิธีเลือกซื้อ Notebook ให้ตอบโจทย์สำหรับการใช้งานแต่ละประเภท สอบถามรายละเอียดข้อมูลได้ที่บริษัทแอลจี หรือศูนย์ลูกค้าสัมพันธ์หมายเลขโทรศัพท์ 02-057-5757 ทุกวัน 08:00 – 18:00 น.

