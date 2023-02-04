About Cookies on This Site

คาเฟ่ริมทะเล

คาเฟ่หัวหินติดทะเล ถ่ายรูปสวย แชร์โลปักหมุดเช็กอิน

04/02/2023

คาเฟ่ริมทะเล ที่เที่ยวพักผ่อนเติมความสดชื่นในช่วงหน้าร้อน

ร้านคาเฟ่หัวหินใกล้ทะเลบรรยากาศดี น่าแวะไปเช็กอิน

อำเภอหัวหิน หนึ่งในสถานที่ตากอากาศยอดนิยมของคนไทย มีที่เที่ยวสวยงามอยู่มากมาย อาทิ ชายหาด น้ำตก เขื่อน จุดชมวิว ศาสนสถาน อุทยานแห่งชาติ ตลาดน้ำ ฯลฯ ที่สำคัญอยู่ไม่ไกลจากกรุงเทพฯ ขับรถเพียง 2 ชั่วโมงครึ่งก็ถึง เหมาะสำหรับการแวะมาพักผ่อนช่วงสั้น ๆ ไม่ว่าจะไปเช้าเย็นกลับ หรือค้างคืนก็ได้ หนึ่งในสถานที่เที่ยวที่ถือเป็นเทรนด์ฮิตในปัจจุบัน ที่บรรดาสายเที่ยวต้องแวะนั่นก็คือ คาเฟ่ นั่นเอง สำหรับคอนเทนต์นี้ทีมงาน LG จะมาแนะนำคาเฟ่หัวหินติดทะเล ถ่ายรูปสวย สำหรับวันพักผ่อนชิลล์ ๆ จะมีที่ไหนบ้างมาติดตามกันได้ในบทความนี้

คาเฟ่ มีนิยามความหมายว่าอย่างไร

หากพูดถึงร้านคาเฟ่ ในอดีตเราอาจคุ้นเคยกับบรรยากาศของร้านค้าที่ขายกาแฟหรือชาเป็นหลัก ส่วนมากคนมักมาใช้บริการในช่วงเช้าหรือบ่าย แต่ในปัจจุบันด้วยวิถีชีวิตของผู้คนที่เปลี่ยนไป คาเฟ่ ไม่ได้ถูกจำกัดเฉพาะเป็นร้านค้าที่ขายแต่กาแฟหรือชาเท่านั้น แต่ยังมีเมนูอื่น ๆ เพิ่มเข้ามาเปรียบเหมือนเป็นอาหารว่าง อาทิ ขนมปัง เค้ก เฟรนช์ฟรายส์ ปีกไก่ทอด ผักโขมอบชีส ฯลฯ

นอกจากนี้บรรยากาศทั้งภายในและบริเวณรอบ ๆ ถูกตกแต่งอย่างสวยงาม เพื่อให้ผู้มาใช้บริการได้ผ่อนคลาย ถ่ายรูปอัปลงโซเชียล หรือมาหาไอเดียใหม่ ๆ ในการทำงาน จึงไม่น่าแปลกใจว่าในปัจจุบันมีคาเฟ่สวย ๆ เกิดขึ้นมากมาย โดยเฉพาะคาเฟ่ริมทะเลได้กลายเป็นจุดหมายที่หลายคนชื่นชอบ แค่เสิร์ชหาคำว่า คาเฟ่ใกล้ฉันติดทะเล จะพบว่าปัจจุบันมีอยู่หลายแห่งให้เลือก

แนะนำคาเฟ่หัวหินบรรยากาศดี ติดทะเล มุมถ่ายรูปสวย

1. Top Seacret Beach Cafe

ร้านคาเฟ่ Top seacret beach cafe

Top seacret beach cafe คาเฟ่สไตล์บาหลีตั้งอยู่ริมหาด | ภาพจาก : Facebook Top Seacret Beach Cafe

คาเฟ่สไตล์บาหลีตั้งอยู่ริมหาด บรรยากาศดี ลมเย็น เหมาะกับสายเซลฟี่ เพราะมีมุมถ่ายรูปสวย ๆ เยอะมาก ซึ่งทางร้านได้เซตจุดสำหรับถ่ายรูปไว้ให้ด้วย ส่วนเมนูเครื่องดื่มมีให้เลือกมากมาย อาทิ กาแฟ ชาไทย ชาเขียว อิตาเลี่ยนโซดา รวมไปถึงน้ำผลไม้สด

พิกัด : 155 ซอย หัวหิน 75/2 ตำบลหัวหิน อำเภอหัวหิน ประจวบคีรีขันธ์ 77110

เปิดบริการทุกวันเวลา : 10.00 น. - 21.00 น.

เบอร์ติดต่อ : 065-517-3989

2. Matapita

: ร้านคาเฟ่ Matapita

Matapita คาเฟ่ชาและของหวาน อำเภอหัวหิน | ภาพจาก : Facebook Hello 365 Days Review

Matapita คาเฟ่หัวหินสไตล์วินเทจ เป็นร้านชาและของหวานที่โด่งดังมากในอำเภอหัวหิน ร้านจะเป็นบ้านเล็ก ๆ เห็นทะเลแบบ 180 องศา ตกแต่งด้วยสีขาว ลมเย็นสบาย น่ามานั่งพักผ่อนอย่างยิ่ง

พิกัด : 31 ถนนแนบเคหาสน์ ตำบลหัวหิน อำเภอหัวหิน ประจวบคีรีขันธ์ 77110

เปิดบริการทุกวันเวลา (ปิดวันอังคาร) : 08.00 น. - 19.00 น.

เบอร์ติดต่อ : 083-634-5553

3. Pineapple Surf Club

ร้านคาเฟ่ Pineapple Surf Club

Pineapple Surf Club คาเฟ่ติดชายหาดหัวดอน อำเภอหัวหิน | ภาพจาก : Facebook เที่ยวแหลก

Pineapple Surfclub คาเฟ่ที่ตั้งอยู่บริเวณหน้าชายหาดหัวดอน หนึ่งในชายหาดที่สวยที่สุดของอำเภอหัวหิน ติดทะเลเขาตะเกียบ ท่ามกลางบรรยากาศสบาย ๆ เห็นวิวทะเลทอดยาว พร้อมเมนูเครื่องดื่มอร่อย ๆ บริการมากมาย

พิกัด: เขาตะเกียบบีช ซอยอ่าวหัวดอน 9 ตำบลหนองแก อำเภอหัวหิน ประจวบคีรีขันธ์ 77110

เปิดบริการทุกวันเวลา : 10.00 น. - 19.00 น. / ศุกร์ เสาร์ อาทิตย์ ปิด 20.00 น.

เบอร์ติดต่อ : 095-192-1990

4. 111 Social House

ร้านคาเฟ่ 111 Social House

111 Social House คาเฟ่สไตล์ย้อนยุคของหัวหินยุคเก่า | ภาพจาก : Facebook 111 Social House

111 Social House เป็นคาเฟ่สไตล์ย้อนยุค ให้กลิ่นอายของหัวหินยุคเก่ารุ่นคุณพ่อคุณแม่ บรรยากาศโดยรอบสวยงามด้วยวิวทะเลที่อยู่ติดตัวร้าน ชนิดที่เดินไม่กี่ก้าวก็สัมผัสน้ำทะเลได้ เมนูเครื่องดื่ม และเบเกอรีแสนอร่อย ถือเป็นอีกหนึ่งคาเฟ่หัวหินติดทะเลที่น่าแวะมาอย่างยิ่ง

พิกัด : ซอยหัวหิน 71 อำเภอหัวหิน ประจวบคีรีขันธ์ 77110

เปิดบริการทุกวันเวลา : 08.00 น. - 22.00 น.

เบอร์ติดต่อ : 032-903-999

คาเฟ่หัวหินติดทะเล จุดแวะพักผ่อนท่ามกลางบรรยากาศโรแมนติก สัมผัสลมเย็น ๆ มีมุมถ่ายรูปสวย ๆ เหมาะสำหรับไปนั่งชิลล์หาเครื่องดื่มและอาหารว่างรองท้อง หรือเปลี่ยนบรรยากาศการทำงานเพื่อหาไอเดียใหม่ ๆ และเพื่อให้การพักผ่อนที่คาเฟ่ได้อรรถรสมากยิ่งขึ้น ขอแนะนำหูฟังไร้สาย ลำโพง และแล็ปท็อปจาก LG อุปกรณ์ไอทีที่ช่วยยกระดับการท่องเที่ยวของคุณให้สนุกครบรสมากยิ่งขึ้น

เที่ยวสนุกครบรส อุปกรณ์ไอที LG ตอบโจทย์ทุกไลฟ์สไตล์
หูฟังไร้สาย LG ดื่มด่ำไปกับการฟังเพลงแบบไร้ขีดจำกัด

หูฟังไร้สาย LG TONE Free FP9

หูฟัง LG True Wireless พลังเสียงไร้ขีดจำกัด

สำหรับสายเที่ยวที่ไม่รู้ว่าจะเลือกซื้อหูฟังไร้สายยี่ห้อไหนดี ขอแนะนำหูฟัง LG True Wireless รุ่น TONE Free FP9 มอบประสบการณ์ฟังดนตรีขั้นสุด ด้วยระบบเสียงสามมิติ เสียงเบสแน่น เสียงแหลมชัด ให้คุณรู้สึกเหมือนได้ฟังท่วงทำนองจากต้นฉบับมากที่สุด สวมใส่สบายและยาวนาน เพราะออกแบบมาตามสมดุลสรีระของผู้ใช้งาน สามารถใช้งานต่อเนื่องได้ถึง 10 ชั่วโมงหลังชาร์จในเคสชาร์จรวม 24 ชั่วโมง ที่สำคัญมีเทคโนโลยี UVnano ช่วยฆ่าเชื้อโรคได้ถึง 99.9 % เพียงใส่หูฟังลงในกล่องเคสชาร์จในเวลาเพียง 5 นาที ช่วยปกป้องเรื่องสุขอนามัยให้กับผู้ใช้

ลำโพงบลูทูธ LG ประสบการณ์การฟังเพลงที่สมบูรณ์แบบ

ลำโพงบลูทูธ LG XBOOM360 รุ่น RP4G

ลำโพง LG XBOOM360 มอบประสบการณ์การฟังเพลงที่สมบูรณ์แบบ

ลำโพงบลูทูธ LG XBOOM360 รุ่น RP4G พลังเสียงรอบทิศทาง 360 องศา ไม่ว่าคุณจะวางลำโพงไว้ที่ไหน เทคโนโลยีเสียงของ LG จะเติมเต็มพื้นที่ทั้งหมดของคุณด้วยเสียงคุณภาพสูงที่เป็นธรรมชาติ มอบประสบการณ์การฟังเพลงที่สมบูรณ์แบบ นอกจากนี้แสงไฟ LED จะช่วยเปลี่ยนบรรยากาศให้กับสถานที่ได้ตามต้องการ ตอบโจทย์ทุกห้วงอารมณ์ความรู้สึกขณะนั้น เรื่องของขนาดถือว่ากำลังดี เหมาะพกพาไปเที่ยวนอกบ้าน

แล็ปท็อป LG gram เรียบหรู บางเบาพกพาสะดวก

LG gram 17 Ultra-Lightweight and Slim

แล็ปท็อป LG gram ตอบโจทย์การทำงานทุกรูปแบบ

แล็ปท็อป LG gram รุ่น 17Z95P-G หน้าจอขนาด 17 นิ้ว แต่หนักเพียง 1.35 กิโลกรัมเท่านั้น มาพร้อมดีไซน์เรียบหรู บางเบา สะดวกแก่การพกพา ใช้งานได้ลื่นไหลเร็วทันใจด้วยขุมพลัง 11th Generation Intel Core i7-1195G7 CPU และหน่วยความจำ RAM 16GB LPDDR4X 4266MHz / 1TB NVMe SSD เชื่อมต่อกับสมาร์ทโฟนได้ง่าย อัปโหลดรูปภาพลงโซเชียลทำได้อย่างรวดเร็ว มาพร้อมแบตเตอรี่ขนาด 80Wh ช่วยให้คุณใช้งานได้ยาวนานยิ่งขึ้น
คาเฟ่ติดทะเลหัวหิน ที่เที่ยวยอดฮิตหน้าร้อนสำหรับคนยุคปัจจุบัน สามารถพาครอบครัว หรือนัดเพื่อนเพื่อพบปะสังสรรค์ท่ามกลางบรรยากาศชิลล์ ๆ ในวันหยุด พร้อมแนะนำอุปกรณ์ไอทีจาก LG ที่ช่วยยกระดับการท่องเที่ยวของคุณให้สนุกครบรสมากยิ่งขึ้น ไม่ว่าจะเป็นหูฟังไร้สาย ลำโพง X Boom และแล็ปท็อป LG สอบถามรายละเอียดข้อมูลสินค้าได้ที่ ศูนย์ลูกค้าสัมพันธ์หมายเลขโทรศัพท์ 02-057-5757 ทุกวัน 08:00 – 18:00 น

