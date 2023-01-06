คาเฟ่นั่งทำงาน ติด BTS ปักหมุดร้านบรรยากาศดี เดินทางสะดวก

About Cookies on This Site

06/01/2023

เปลี่ยนบรรยากาศที่นั่งทำงานคาเฟ่ติด BTS

แนะนำร้านกาแฟใกล้ BTS มี WiFi ฟรี ให้นั่งทำงานชิลล์ ๆ

ทุกวันนี้คาเฟ่ไม่ได้เป็นแค่สถานที่ผ่อนคลายหรือแหล่งนัดพบของใครหลายคนเท่านั้น แต่ยังเป็นพิกัดสำหรับนั่งอ่านหนังสือและนั่งทำงานอีกด้วย เพียงสั่งเครื่องดื่ม เมนูเบเกอรี หรืออาหารก็สามารถนั่งทำงานภายในคาเฟ่ได้อย่างเพลิดเพลิน สำหรับใครที่วางแผนเปลี่ยนบรรยากาศการทำงานจากห้องสี่เหลี่ยมเล็ก ๆ ไปอยู่ท่ามกลางผู้คนและกลิ่นคาเฟอีนอ่อน ๆ แต่ยังไม่รู้จะเลือกคาเฟ่นั่งทำงานแถวไหนดี วันนี้เราได้รวบรวมคาเฟ่นั่งทำงาน ติด BTS บรรยากาศดี เดินทางสะดวกไม่ต้องขับรถไปให้เซ็งรถติดมาแนะนำ

สำรวจเหตุผล ทำไมใคร ๆ ถึงชอบนั่งทำงานในร้านกาแฟ

(1) พบเจอสิ่งแวดล้อมใหม่ ๆ

แน่นอนว่าการนั่งทำงานอยู่ในสภาพแวดล้อมเดิม ๆ ก็อาจทำให้ขาดสิ่งไปกระตุ้นความคิดให้เกิดไอเดียใหม่ ๆ ที่ตอบโจทย์การทำงาน ดังนั้นหลายคนเลือกไปนั่งทำงานอยู่ที่คาเฟ่ใกล้บ้านหรือคาเฟ่บรรยากาศดี เพื่อพบเจอกับผู้คนและสิ่งแวดล้อมใหม่ ๆ ที่เข้ามากระตุ้นการรับรู้ของสมองให้สามารถสร้างสรรค์งานได้ลื่นไหลกว่าเดิม

(2) เสียงในร้านกาแฟมีผลต่อสมาธิ

หลายคนอาจไม่รู้ว่าเสียงที่เกิดจากการผสมผสานของเสียงพูดคุย เสียงชงกาแฟ เสียงพลิกหน้ากระดาษ เสียงเดิน หรือเสียงเพลงนั้น หากมีความดังอยู่ที่ 70 เดซิเบล ซึ่งเป็นระดับเสียงที่ไม่ดังและเบาจนเกินไป ทำให้คนที่มานั่งทำงานในร้านกาแฟมีสมาธิและสร้างความคิดสร้างสรรค์ได้ดีกว่าเดิม

(3) รู้สึกมีเพื่อนในร้านกาแฟ

บางครั้งการได้นั่งทำงานท่ามกลางผู้คนที่หลากวัยหลายกิจกรรม ทั้งนักศึกษานั่งอ่านหนังสือเตรียมสอบ กลุ่มคนนั่งประชุมหรือสรุปงาน หรือคนนั่งวาดรูปอยู่มุมใดมุมหนึ่งของร้านกาแฟ บรรยากาศเหล่านี้อาจส่งเสริมให้คุณรู้สึกว่าควรทำกิจกรรมที่อยู่ตรงหน้าของตนบ้าง จนทำให้งานเสร็จเร็วกว่าปกติแบบไม่รู้ตัว

(4) เสียงเพลงช่วยสร้างบรรยากาศ

นอกจากการตกแต่งร้านแล้ว คาเฟ่หลายแห่งเลือกใช้เสียงเพลงเป็นตัวช่วยกำหนดบรรยากาศในร้าน โดยเพลงที่มักได้ยินเวลาเข้าไปใช้บริการส่วนใหญ่จะเป็นเพลงแจ๊ส เพลงอะคูสติก หรือแนวเพลงบอสซ่าก็ช่วยให้รู้สึกผ่อนคลายมากขึ้น แถมแนวเพลงเหล่านี้ยังไม่รบกวนต่อสมาธิการทำงานของลูกค้าอีกด้วย

เปิดวาร์ปคาเฟ่นั่งทำงาน ติด BTS บรรยากาศดี น่าไปเช็กอิน

คาเฟ่ Babyccino

คาเฟ่บรรยากาศสุดชิลล์ย่านเอกมัย ภาพจาก : เฟซบุ๊ก Babyccino

Babyccino เป็นคาเฟ่ติด BTS เอกมัย มีพื้นที่ภายในกว้างขวาง ส่วนภายนอกร้านถูกล้อมรอบไปด้วยต้นไม้นานาชนิด ทำให้บรรยากาศโดยรวมของคาเฟ่แห่งนี้ดูร่มรื่นเหมาะแก่การมานั่งทำงานชิลล์ ๆ แถมยังมีเมนูให้เลือกมากมาย ทั้งเครื่องดื่ม เมนูเบเกอรีหรืออาหารคาว เรียกว่าคุณสามารถอิ่มอร่อยกับอาหารพร้อมนั่งคิดไอเดียดี ๆ ได้ภายในร้านเดียว

 

ที่อยู่ : 53 ซอยเอกมัย 12 เเขวงคลองตันเหนือ เขตวัฒนา กรุงเทพฯ

 

เปิดบริการ : 08.00 - 18.30 น.

 

FitB - Fuel in the Blank

คาเฟ่ FitB - Fuel in the Blank

คาเฟ่สบายสไตล์ลอฟท์ ย่านบางเขนที่น่าไปเยือน ภาพจาก : เฟซบุ๊ก FitB - Fuel in the Blank

มาต่อกันที่ FitB - Fuel in the Blank คาเฟ่สไตล์ลอฟท์ใกล้ BTS มหาวิทยาลัยเกษตรศาสตร์ ที่มีการนำต้นไม้มาตกแต่งตัดกับปูนเปลือย ทำให้บรรยากาศภายในร้านดูสบายตา เหมาะแก่การหลบมานั่งอ่านหนังสือหรือทำงานเงียบ ๆ พร้อมจิบกาแฟ แต่ถ้าอยากถ่ายรูปสวย ๆ ที่นี่ก็มีมุมให้เลือกเก็บภาพไว้อวดเพื่อนไม่น้อยทีเดียว ถือเป็นคาเฟ่ใกล้ BTS ถ่ายรูปสวยอีกแห่งที่คนทำงานไม่ควรมองข้าม

 

ที่อยู่ : 8/87 งามวงศ์วาน 54 แขวงลาดยาว เขตจตุจักร กรุงเทพฯ (ซอยท่านผู้หญิงพหลฯ)

 

เปิดบริการ : 10:00 - 20.00 น.

 

NANA Coffee Roasters Ari

คาเฟ่ NANA Coffee Roasters Ari

คาเฟ่สุดอบอุ่นในบรรยากาศสบาย ๆ ภาพจาก : เฟซบุ๊ก NANA Coffee Roasters Ari

NANA Coffee Roasters Ari เป็นคาเฟ่แนว Specialty Coffee บรรยากาศด้านในร้านจะมีกลิ่นอายความเป็นคาเฟ่ญี่ปุ่นแฝงอยู่ เพราะใช้แสงธรรมชาติ เฟอร์นิเจอร์เป็นไม้สีอ่อน บวกกับสีขาวของหินอ่อน ทำให้ NANA Coffee Roasters Ari สาขานี้เต็มไปด้วยความอบอุ่น เหมาะแก่การมานั่งจิบกาแฟ อ่านหนังสือ หรือนั่งหาไอเดียการทำงาน นอกจากเมนูเครื่องดื่ม เบเกอรี ที่นี่ก็มีมุมดี ๆ ให้ถ่ายรูปไว้อวดเพื่อนเยอะมากทีเดียว

 

ที่อยู่ : ซอยอารีย์ 4 ฝั่งใต้ แขวงสามเสนใน เขตพญาไท กรุงเทพฯ

 

เปิดบริการ : 07.00 - 18.00 น. (เสาร์-อาทิตย์ และนักขัตฤกษ์ เปิด 08.00 - 18.00 น. )

 

Factory Coffee

คาเฟ่ Factory Coffee

คาเฟ่พญาไทสุดฮิปที่ให้คุณเพลิดเพลินไปกับกลิ่นหอม ๆ ของกาแฟ ภาพจาก : เฟซบุ๊ก Factory Coffee - Bangkok

หากคุณกำลังมองหาคาเฟ่ที่บรรยากาศภายในร้านอบอวลไปด้วยกลิ่นอายความเท่สไตล์ลอฟท์ ขอแนะนำ Factory Coffee คาเฟ่ติด BTS พระโขนง ที่เห็นแล้วชวนให้ไปนั่งทำงานพร้อมละเลียดกาแฟแก้วโปรด พร้อมเพลิดเพลินไปกับกลิ่นหอม ๆ ของกาแฟ บอกเลยว่าหากคุณเป็นสายคาเฟอีนร้านนี้ตอบโจทย์ทั้งรสสัมผัสและกลิ่นมาก ที่สำคัญทางร้านมีเมล็ดกาแฟจาก Ethiopia และ Colombia และเมล็ดสำหรับ Filter จากโรงคั่วต่างประเทศหลากหลาย ที่สลับกันมาให้ลองชิมอยู่เรื่อย ๆ และซื้อกลับบ้านกันอีกด้วย

 

ที่อยู่ : 49 ถนนพญาไท แขวงถนนพญาไท เขตราชเทวี กรุงเทพฯ3

 

เปิดบริการ : 08.00 - 17.00 น.

 

นี่เป็นเพียงคาเฟ่ติด BTS บรรยากาศดีเหมาะไปนั่งทำงานเพื่อหาไอเดียใหม่ ๆ ยังเหมาะมานั่งอ่านหนังสือชิลล์ ๆ ท่ามกลางเสียงเพลงคลอเบา ๆ พร้อมจิบเครื่องดื่มแก้วโปรดหรือขนมหวานสักชิ้น และการมีอุปกรณ์ที่ช่วยให้การนั่งทำงานที่คาเฟ่เป็นไปอย่างราบรื่นก็เป็นสิ่งที่ขาดไม่ได้ ไม่ว่าจะเป็นแล็ปท็อปสเปกแรงที่มีน้ำหนักเบาช่วยให้พกพาไปใช้งานนอกบ้านได้สบาย หรือหูฟังไร้สายคุณภาพดีที่ตอบโจทย์ทั้งฟังเพลงหรือประชุมงาน ขอแนะนำหูฟังไร้สายและแล็ปท็อปจาก LG อุปกรณ์ไอทีที่ตอบโจทย์ทุกการทำงานและพกพาสะดวก

แนะนำอุปกรณ์ไอที LG ตอบโจทย์ทุกไลฟ์สไตล์การทำงานแล็ปท็อป LG Gram รุ่น 17Z90R-G.AF78A6

แล็ปท็อป LG Gram รุ่น 17Z90R-G.AF78A6

แล็ปท็อป LG Gram ดีไซน์บางเฉียบ น้ำหนักเบา พกพาสะดวก

ขอเริ่มต้นด้วย LG Gram รุ่น 17Z90R-G.AF78A6 แล็ปท็อปดีไซน์บางเฉียบขนาดหน้า 17 นิ้ว แต่หนักเพียง 1.35 กิโลกรัมเท่านั้น ทำให้สะดวกแก่การพกพาไปใช้งานนอกบ้าน ทั้งมาพร้อมขุมพลัง 13th Gen Intel® Core™ Processor i7-1360P และ RAM 32GB/1TB NVMe™ SSD สามารถใช้งานแล็ปท็อปได้อย่างลื่นไหล ไม่ว่าจะดูหนัง ฟังเพลง ค้นหาข้อมูล ตัดต่อคลิปวิดีโอ หรือประชุมงานกับลูกค้า ที่สำคัญมาพร้อมแบตเตอรี่ขนาด 80Wh ช่วยให้คุณใช้งานได้ยาวนานยิ่งขึ้น

แล็ปท็อป LG Gram รุ่น 16Z90R-G.AH75A6

แล็ปท็อป LG Gram รุ่น 16Z90R-G.AH75A6

แล็ปท็อป LG Gram พาไปสัมผัสประสบการณ์เสียงรอบทิศทาง

มาต่อกันที่แล็ปท็อป LG Gram รุ่น 16Z90R-G.AH75A6 มาพร้อมหน้าจอขนาด 16 นิ้ว น้ำหนักตัวเครื่องอยู่ที่ 1.199 กิโลกรัม ส่วนสเปกเครื่องก็จัดเต็มไม่แพ้แล็ปท็อป LG รุ่นอื่น ๆ เพราะใช้ขุมพลัง 13th Gen Intel® Core™ Processor i7-1360P และ RAM 16 GB/512GB NVMe™ SSD ช่วยให้เครื่องสามารถประมวลผลโปรแกรมต่าง ๆ ได้อย่างลื่นไหล ตอบโจทย์คนที่มองหาแล็ปท็อปไว้ทำงานกราฟิกมากทีเดียว นอกจากนี้ยังมี Dolby Atmos เทคโนโลยีที่ให้คุณได้สัมผัสเสียงเพลงและภาพยนตร์แบบรอบทิศทาง และเพิ่มความปลอดภัยให้แล็ปท็อปด้วย LG Security Guard ล็อกและแจ้งเตือนเมื่อตรวจพบสถานการณ์ที่ไม่ปลอดภัยเพื่อความเป็นส่วนตัว

แล็ปท็อป LG Gram รุ่น 17Z95P-G.AH79A6

แล็ปท็อป LG Gram รุ่น 17Z95P-G.AH79A6

แล็ปท็อป LG น้ำหนักเบา ใช้งานได้อย่างอิสระ

แล็ปท็อป LG Gram รุ่น 17Z95P-G.AH79A6 มาพร้อมหน้าจอขนาด 17 นิ้ว น้ำหนักบางเบาเพียง 1.19 กิโลกรัม และ RAM 16GB/1TB NVMe™ SSD เหมาะใช้งานทั่วไปหรือทำงานกราฟิก ด้วยใช้ระบบประมวลผลที่ทรงพลัง 11th Generation Intel® Core™ i7-1195G7 CPU และกราฟิก Intel® Iris® Xe ช่วยมอบประสบการณ์การทำงานและการเล่นเกมที่รวดเร็ว นอกจากนี้ยังมี Reader mode ช่วยถนอมสายตาไม่ให้ตาล้าแม้จะทำงานอยู่หน้าจอต่อเนื่องหลายชั่วโมง ถ้ากำลังมองหาแล็ปท็อปที่ตอบโจทย์ทุกไลฟ์สไตล์การทำงาน ทั้งงานเอกสาร ตัดต่อวิดีโอ กราฟิก หรือเล่นเกม แล็ปท็อป LG รุ่นนี้ถือเป็นตัวเลือกที่น่าสนใจ

หูฟังไร้สาย LG TONE Free FP9

หูฟังไร้สาย LG TONE Free FP9

หูฟังไร้สาย LG ใส่สบายและให้เสียงคมชัดทุกมิติ

ขอปิดท้ายกับหูฟังไร้สาย LG TONE Free FP9 ไอเทมเด็ดที่สามารถพกพาไปได้ทุกที แถมถูกออกแบบให้มีความสมดุลตามสรีระของผู้ใช้งาน หมดกังวลเรื่องสวมหูฟังเป็นเวลานานแล้วเจ็บหูไปได้เลย ส่วนระบบเสียงก็จัดเต็มไม่แพ้กัน เพราะหูฟังไร้สายแบรนด์ LG รุ่นนี้ใช้ระบบเสียงที่พัฒนาร่วมกับแบรนด์เครื่องเสียงสัญชาติอังกฤษ Meridian ทำให้ได้สัมผัสกับเสียงดนตรีที่ลึกและมีมิติแบบชัดเจนกว่าเดิม และมีระบบตัดเสียงรบกวนจากภายนอก ทั้งยังมั่นใจเรื่องสุขอนามัยได้เพียงใส่หูฟังลงในกล่องเคสชาร์จ UVnano สามารถฆ่าเชื้อโรคที่เกาะอยู่บนพื้นผิวหูฟังได้อย่างหมดจด

 

 

ทั้งหมดนี้เป็นอุปกรณ์ไอทีจากแบรนด์ LG ที่น่าซื้อมาใช้งานในชีวิตประจำวัน ทั้งช่วยให้การทำงานนอกสถานที่เป็นไปอย่างลื่นไหล หากสนใจหูฟังไร้สายคุณภาพดีหรือแล็ปท็อป LG สอบถามรายละเอียดข้อมูลสินค้าได้ที่ศูนย์ลูกค้าสัมพันธ์หมายเลขโทรศัพท์ 02-057-5757 ทุกวัน 08:00 – 18:00 น.

บทความที่น่าสนใจเพิ่มเติม

• Laptop Gaming แนะนำยี่ห้อไหนดี ภาพสวยคมชัด เล่นเกมไม่สะดุด

หูฟังบลูทูธกันน้ำ กันเหงื่อ ยี่ห้อไหนดี พลังเสียงคมชัด

แล็ปท็อปรุ่นไหนดี ทำงาน เล่นเกม ภาพลื่นไหล ขนาดพกพาสะดวก