ผู้หญิงใช้งานหูฟังบลูทูธ

หูฟังบลูทูธกันน้ำ กันเหงื่อ ยี่ห้อไหนดี พลังเสียงคมชัด

03/02/2023

เพลิดเพลินกับเสียงเพลงตลอดการเดินทาง ด้วยหูฟังบลูทูธ LG

แนะนำหูฟังไร้สาย คุณภาพเสียงดี ใส่สบาย ไม่กลัวเปียก

หูฟังบลูทูธหรือที่เรียกกันว่าหูฟังไร้สาย กลายเป็นอุปกรณ์คู่ใจของคนในยุคปัจจุบันที่ขาดไม่ได้ เพราะตั้งแต่ก้าวเท้าออกจากบ้านหลายคนก็สวมหูฟัง Bluetooth เพื่อฟังเพลงหรือชมซีรีส์เรื่องโปรด นอกจากช่วยให้ความเพลิดเพลินกับสิ่งที่ฟังอยู่ ยังสามารถใช้โต้ตอบคู่สนทนาเวลารับสายเรียกเข้าหรือโทรออกเวลาใช้งานสมาร์ทโฟนได้ด้วย และเพื่อให้หูฟังบลูทูธตอบโจทย์การใช้งานได้มากขึ้น ผู้ผลิตหลายแบรนด์ได้พัฒนาหูฟัง Bluetooth ให้มีคุณสมบัติกันน้ำกันเหงื่อ ทำให้สามารถใช้ขณะออกกำลังกาย เล่นกีฬา หรือใช้ฟังเพลงขณะอาบน้ำได้ ครั้งนี้ LG ขอเอาใจคนที่กำลังมองหาหูฟังกันน้ำไร้สายมาใช้งาน แต่ไม่แน่ใจว่าเลือกซื้อยี่ห้อไหนดี และมีวิธีเลือกซื้อหูฟังบลูทูธอย่างไร ลองมาดูคำแนะนำกัน

เลือกซื้อหูฟังบลูทูธกันน้ำ กันเหงื่อ ต้องดูอะไรบ้าง ประเภทของหูฟังบลูทูธ

หลายคนอาจไม่รู้ว่า หูฟังบลูทูธที่วางจำหน่ายในปัจจุบันมีถึง 5 ประเภท ซึ่งแต่ละประเภทมีรูปลักษณ์และข้อดีแตกต่างกันออกไป ส่วนจะเลือกหูฟังบลูทูธแบบไหนมาใช้ก็ขึ้นอยู่กับความพึงพอใจของผู้ซื้อ สำหรับประเภทหูฟัง Bluetooth มีดังนี้

●หูฟังบลูทูธแบบโมโน หรือที่เรียกกันว่าสมอลล์ทอล์กไร้สาย ต่างจากหูฟังทั่วไปตรงที่มีหูฟังเพียงข้างเดียวเหมาะใช้คุยโทรศัพท์ โดยตัวหูฟังมีปุ่มให้กดรับสายและโทรออกทำให้ง่ายต่อการใช้งาน แต่หูฟังบลูทูธแบบโมโนไม่ค่อยเหมาะกับผู้ที่ต้องการอรรถรสในการฟังเพลงหรือดูหนัง

●หูฟังบลูทูธแบบ Earbuds เป็นหูฟังไร้สายที่เหมาะฟังเพลงหรือสนทนาทั่วไป แม้ไม่มีระบบตัดเสียงรบกวนภายนอก แต่ถือเป็นอีกตัวเลือกที่ช่วยให้คุณเพลินเพลิดไปกับเสียงเพลง

●หูฟังบลูทูธแบบ In-Ear นี่คือประเภทหูฟังไร้สายที่กำลังได้รับความนิยม เพราะมีขนาดเล็กพกพาง่าย ทั้งยังมีฟังก์ชันการใช้งานและคุณสมบัติที่น่าสนใจอย่างการกันน้ำกันเหงื่อหรือตัดเสียงรบกวน นอกจากนี้เวลาซื้อสามารถเลือกได้ว่าอยากได้หูฟังบลูทูธแบบ In-Ear แบบมีสายคล้องหรือไม่มีสายคล้อง หากมองหาหูฟังไว้ใช้งานเวลาออกกําลังกาย แนะนำให้เลือกแบบมีสายคล้อง

●หูฟังบลูทูธแบบครอบหู หรือที่เรียกกันว่า Headphone เป็นอีกหนึ่งประเภทของหูฟังไร้สายที่ช่วยเพิ่มอรรถรสในการดูหนัง ฟังเพลง และเล่นเกม โดยจุดเด่นของหูฟังรูปแบบนี้คือความคมชัดของเสียงที่ส่งออกมาและการตัดเสียงรบกวนจากภายนอก ถือเป็นหูฟังบลูทูธที่เหมาะกับทุกการใช้งานมากทีเดียว

●หูฟังบลูทูธแบบ Bone Conduction เป็นประเภทหูฟังสำหรับออกกำลังกายอีกแบบที่น่าสนใจ เพราะหูฟังไร้สายที่มีสายคล้องด้านหลัง ค่อนข้างติดแน่นกับศีรษะทำให้ไม่เคลื่อนหลุดง่ายเวลาวิ่งออกกำลังกายหรือปั่นจักรยาน

ผู้ชายและผู้หญิงสวมหูฟังบลูทูธขณะออกกำลังกาย

หูฟังไร้สายกันน้ำช่วยให้เพลิดเพลินกับเสียงเพลงเวลาออกกำลังกาย

ฟังก์ชันและฟีเจอร์เสริม

นอกจากลักษณะและประเภทของหูฟังบลูทูธแล้ว สิ่งที่ต้องพิจารณาอันดับถัดไปคือคุณสมบัติและฟีเจอร์ต่าง ๆ รองรับการใช้งานของคุณมากน้อยเพียงใด โดยฟังก์ชันและฟีเจอร์เสริมที่ควรมีเพื่อเพิ่มประสิทธิภาพและประสบการณ์การใช้งาน มีทั้งฟังก์ชันการสั่งงานด้วยเสียง สั่งงานแบบระบบสัมผัส การกันน้ำกันฝุ่น หรือระบบตัดเสียงรบกวนจากภายนอก เป็นต้น

หูฟังบลูทูธกันน้ำยี่ห้อไหนดี เชื่อมต่อเร็ว ใช้งานได้นาน

เมื่อทราบกันแล้วว่า หูฟังบลูทูธแต่ละประเภทมีรูปลักษณ์และเหมาะกับการใช้งานแบบไหน ไปจนถึงสิ่งที่ต้องนำมาพิจารณาเวลาเลือกซื้อหูฟัง Bluetooth มาไว้ใช้งานในชีวิตประจำมีเรื่องใดบ้าง คราวนี้ตามมาดูกันว่า หูฟังไร้สายกันน้ำกันเหงื่อจากแบรนด์ LG มีรุ่นไหนที่ตอบโจทย์ลักษณะการใช้งานของคุณ

หูฟังบลูทูธ LG TONE Free รุ่น HBS-FN7

หูฟังบลูทูธ LG TONE Free รุ่น HBS-FN7

หูฟังบลูทูธ LG เสียงคมชัดด้วยระบบเสียง Meridian Sound

เพลิดเพลินไปกับโลกของเสียงดนตรีแบบไม่มีสะดุด ด้วยหูฟังไร้สาย LG TONE Free รุ่น HBS-FN7นอกจากมีดีไซน์สวยน่าใช้งาน ยังมาพร้อมเทคโนโลยี Active Noise Cancellation หรือ ANC ที่ช่วยในเรื่องของการตัดเสียงรบกวนบริเวณรอบข้างขณะใช้งาน ทั้งมีระบบเสียง Meridian Sound ที่เกิดขึ้นภายใต้ความร่วมมือกับ Meridian ทำให้เสียงชัดใสและมีมิติ ช่วยให้คุณดื่มด่ำไปกับเสียงเพลงทุกครั้งที่สวมหูฟัง นอกจากนี้ยังมีคุณสมบัติในการกันน้ำกันเหงื่อในระดับ IPX4 สามารถใช้งานติดต่อกันได้นานถึง 7 ชั่วโมง และเชื่อมต่อเร็วด้วย Bluetooth Version 5.0 ต้องบอกว่านี่ถือเป็นหูฟังบลูทูธกันน้ำที่ตอบโจทย์การใช้งานทั้งฟังเพลง ดูซีรีส์ เล่นเกม ไปจนถึงใช้งานขณะออกกำลังกาย

หูฟังบลูทูธ LG TONE Free รุ่น FP5

หูฟังบลูทูธ LG TONE Free รุ่น FP5

หูฟังบลูทูธ LG น้ำหนักเบา มาพร้อมฟังก์ชันการตัดเสียงรบกวน

สำหรับใครที่มองหาหูฟังบลูทูธไว้ใช้งานเวลาออกกำลังกายหรือเวลาทำกิจกรรมต่าง ๆ ในชีวิตประจำวัน ขอแนะนำหูฟังบลูทูธ LG TONE Free รุ่น FP5ที่ให้เสียงคมชัดทุกมิติใกล้เคียงกับต้นฉบับ มีระบบเสียงจาก Meridian ผู้เชี่ยวชาญด้านเสียงสัญชาติอังกฤษ นอกจากนี้ยังมี Active Noise Cancellation ระบบลดเสียงรบกวนจากภายนอกทำให้ได้ยินเสียงเพลงชัดเจนยิ่งขึ้น และสามารถเล่นเพลงโปรดได้ยาวนานต่อเนื่องสูงสุดถึง 8 ชั่วโมง และ 14 ชั่วโมงผ่านการชาร์จกับเคสชาร์จ รวมถึงสามารถกันน้ำได้ในระดับ IPX4 แม้จะสามารถกันเหงื่อและน้ำกระเด็นได้ แต่ไม่แนะให้ใช้งานหูฟังบลูทูธ LG รุ่นนี้ขณะที่ฝนตกหรือใส่ว่ายน้ำ เพื่อป้องกันความเสียหาย

หูฟังบลูทูธ LG TONE Free รุ่น FP9

หูฟังบลูทูธ LG TONE Free รุ่น FP9

หูฟังบลูทูธ LG ขนาดกะทัดรัด พกพาง่าย มีคุณภาพเสียงดี

สนุกไปกับเสียงเพลงที่คมชัดและมีเสียงรบกวนน้อยกว่าที่เคยสัมผัส ด้วย LG TONE Free รุ่น FP9 หูฟังบลูทูธที่มีระบบเสียงพัฒนาร่วมกับ Meridian ทำให้ทุกเสียงที่คุณได้ยินมีความคมชัดและมิติไม่ต่างจากเสียงที่อัดจากต้นฉบับ ขณะที่ดีไซน์หูฟังถูกออกแบบให้มีความสมดุลสามารถสวมใส่ได้ตลอดทั้งวัน มีคุณสมบัติกันน้ำระดับ IPX4 สามารถฟังเพลงหรือดูซีรีส์เรื่องโปรดได้นานต่อเนื่องถึง 10 ชั่วโมง ทั้งยังมาพร้อมเคสชาร์จ UVnano ที่สามารถฆ่าเชื้อแบคทีเรียที่เกาะติดอยู่บนผิวหูฟังได้อย่างหมดจด ทำให้สามารถใช้งานหูฟังบลูทูธ LG TONE Free ได้อย่างสบายใจ
และนี่คือหูฟังบลูทูธกันน้ำใส่สบายไม่ต้องกลัวเปียกบางส่วนที่ LG คัดเลือกมาแนะนำ แต่ละรุ่นนอกจากมีความโดดเด่นเรื่องมาตรฐานกันน้ำกันเหงื่อ ทำให้สวมใส่ออกกำลังกายได้สบาย ๆ ยังมีระบบเสียงคุณภาพและการตัดเสียงรบกวนที่ดีเยี่ยม สำหรับใครที่สนใจหูฟังบลูทูธเสียงดีจากแบรนด์ LG สามารถสอบถามรายละเอียดเพิ่มเติมได้ที่ศูนย์ลูกค้าสัมพันธ์ 02-057-5757 ทุกวันเวลา 08:00 – 18:00 น.

