ความชื้นในอากาศ ห้องนอน เกิดจากอะไร แนะวิธีป้องกัน

05/2023/07

ความชื้นของอากาศที่เหมาะสม ช่วยให้การพักผ่อนมีคุณภาพมากขึ้น

ค่าความชื้น ในห้องนอนมีผลต่อการพักผ่อนอย่างไร

ความชื้นภายในห้องนอนอาจเกิดขึ้นได้หลายปัจจัย อาทิ การระบายอากาศภายในห้องนอนที่ไม่ดี หรือเกิดจากความชื้นภายนอกลอดผ่านเข้ามาภายในห้อง รวมถึงปัจจัยอื่น ๆ ที่เพิ่มความชื้นภายในห้องนอน อาทิ การตากผ้าในห้อง การลดน้ำต้นไม้ การรับประทานอาหารร้อน ๆ ภายในห้อง ฯลฯ ซึ่งทั้งหมดมีผลต่อระดับความชื้นในอากาศทั้งสิ้น สำหรับระดับ ความชื้นในอากาศที่เหมาะสมของห้องนอนโดยทั่วไปจะอยู่ระหว่าง 30% ถึง 50% ความชื้นในระดับนี้อยู่ในเกณฑ์ช่วยให้ร่างกายสบาย และดีต่อสุขภาพสำหรับคนส่วนใหญ่

 

ระดับความชื้นที่ต่ำกว่า 30% อาจนำไปสู่ความแห้งและปัญหาเกี่ยวกับระบบทางเดินหายใจ ในขณะที่ระดับความชื้นที่สูงกว่า 50% อาจส่งเสริมการเจริญเติบโตของเชื้อรา โรคราน้ำค้าง และไรฝุ่น ซึ่งสามารถกระตุ้นโรคภูมิแพ้หรือโรคหอบหืดได้ อย่างไรก็ตาม สิ่งสำคัญคือความชอบส่วนบุคคลอาจแตกต่างกันไป รวมถึงปัจจัยบางอย่าง เช่น สภาพอากาศและปัญหาสุขภาพของแต่ละคน ทั้งนี้ควรตรวจสอบและรักษาระดับความชื้นที่เหมาะสมในห้องนอน เพื่อให้การนอนหลับพักผ่อนมีคุณภาพมากที่สุด

ความชื้นในห้องนอนที่เหมาะสม เกี่ยวข้องกับการนอนเรื่องใด

เครื่องลดความชื้น LG Puricare

เครื่องลดความชื้น LG Puricare อากาศสดชื่น หายใจสะดวก สบายตัว

• ความสบาย

ระดับความชื้นที่เหมาะสมในห้องนอน ช่วยให้หายใจสะดวก นอนสบาย หลับสนิทตลอดคืน หากอากาศแห้งเกินไปอาจทำให้คอ จมูก และผิวหนังแห้ง ทำให้รู้สึกไม่สบายและระคายเคือง ในทางกลับกันถ้าความชื้นมากเกินไปก็จะทำให้นอนหลับสบายได้ยาก

• สุขภาพระบบทางเดินหายใจ

ระดับความชื้นที่สมดุลสามารถช่วยบรรเทาปัญหาระบบทางเดินหายใจระหว่างการนอนหลับได้ อากาศแห้งอาจทำให้อาการต่าง ๆ แย่ลง เช่น หอบหืด ภูมิแพ้ และความแออัดของไซนัส ทำให้หายใจลำบากและรบกวนการนอน ความชื้นที่เหมาะสมจะช่วยให้ระบบทางเดินหายใจของคุณชุ่มชื้น ลดโอกาสที่ปัญหาเหล่านี้จะเกิดขึ้นหรือแย่ลง

• ภาวะขาดน้ำ

ระดับความชื้นสูงอาจทำให้เหงื่อออกมากเกินไป ซึ่งนำไปสู่การขาดน้ำระหว่างการนอนหลับ ภาวะขาดน้ำสามารถรบกวนรูปแบบการนอนหลับทำให้นอนหลับได้ยากขึ้น ในทางกลับกัน ความชื้นต่ำสามารถเพิ่มการระเหยของน้ำออกจากร่างกายของคุณ ซึ่งนำไปสู่ความแห้งและอาจเกิดภาวะขาดน้ำได้เช่นกัน

• คุณภาพการนอนหลับ

ระดับความชื้นอาจส่งผลต่อคุณภาพการนอนหลับ เมื่ออากาศแห้งเกินไป คุณอาจรู้สึกแสบคอ หรือไอ ซึ่งทำให้การนอนหลับหยุดชะงัก ในทางกลับกันความชื้นสูงจะทำให้คุณรู้สึกร้อนและเหงื่อออก ทำให้รู้สึกไม่สบายและหลับยาก ความชื้นที่สมดุลส่งเสริมสภาพแวดล้อมการนอนหลับที่สบายยิ่งขึ้น ช่วยให้พักผ่อนได้ดีขึ้นและนอนหลับได้ต่อเนื่อง

แนวทางป้องกันความชื้นในห้องนอนไม่ให้มากหรือน้อยเกินไป

1. การระบายอากาศ

 

ตรวจสอบให้แน่ใจว่ามีอากาศถ่ายเทสะดวก โดยการเปิดหน้าต่างหรือใช้พัดลมระบายอากาศ ซึ่งจะช่วยลดการสะสมของความชื้นภายในห้องได้

2. ใช้เครื่องลดความชื้น

พิจารณาใช้เครื่องลดความชื้นเพื่อขจัดความชื้นส่วนเกินออกจากอากาศ วางไว้ในห้องนอนของคุณและตั้งระดับความชื้นที่ต้องการ

3. แก้ไขรอยรั่ว

ตรวจหารอยรั่วของท่อแอร์ หรือรอยแตกของผนัง ช่องโหว่ของฝาเพดานหรือหลังคา ที่อาจมีส่วนทำให้เกิดความชื้นเล็ดลอดเข้ามาภายในห้อง และควรซ่อมแซมทันทีเพื่อป้องกันความชื้นสะสม

4. หลีกเลี่ยงการตากผ้าในห้องนอน

ควรหลีกเลี่ยงการตากผ้าภายในห้อง เพราะการตากผ้าเปียกในห้องนอนมีผลต่ออุณหภูมิ กับ ความชื้นในอากาศอย่างมาก นอกจากนี้ยังหมายความถึงการผึ่งผ้าเช็ดตัว เสื้อผ้าเปียก รองเท้า และการรับประทานอาหารและเครื่องดื่มในห้องนอนร่วมด้วย
หากท่านใดที่กำลังประสบกับปัญหาความชื้นในห้องนอนที่มากเกินไปหรือน้อยเกินไป รบกวนการนอนหลับพักผ่อนทั้งกับตัวคุณเองและสมาชิกในครอบครัว ปัญหาดังกล่าวจะหมดไปเพียงแค่ใช้เครื่องลดความชื้น LG ตัวเลือกที่ช่วยเพิ่มความสะดวกสบายให้กับชีวิตของคุณและครอบครัว

เครื่องลดความชื้น LG สบายตัว หายใจสะดวก หลับสบายมากขึ้น

เครื่องลดความชื้น LG

เครื่องลดความชื้น LG ลดความชื้นในอากาศสูงสุด 30 ลิตรต่อวัน

หากท่านใดที่กำลังตัดสินใจว่าจะเลือกซื้อเครื่องลดความชื้น ยี่ห้อไหนดี ขอแนะนำ เครื่องลดความชื้น LG PuriCare Dehumifier19 รุ่น MD19GQGA1.ATH ขนาด 19 ลิตร มาพร้อมคุณสมบัติช่วยคืนความสมดุลของความชื้นในอากาศ ให้ความรู้สึกสบายตัว ไม่เหนอะหนะ หายใจสะดวก ลดอาการภูมิแพ้และนอนหลับสบายมากขึ้น ทั้งยังช่วยลดการเกิดเชื้อรา แบคทีเรียในบ้าน สามารถตากผ้าในบ้านได้อย่างมั่นใจไร้กลิ่นอับด้วยโหมด Laundry มีอุปกรณ์เสริมอย่าง Closet Dry T-Hose สายเป่าไล่ความชื้นในตู้เสื้อผ้า ลิ้นชักแคบ ๆ หรือแม้แต่กระเป๋าใบโปรด

Shoe Dry Y-Hose สายเป่าไล่ความชื้นในรองเท้ารูปตัว Y ใช้ได้กับรองเท้าทุกรูปแบบทุกทรงช่วยให้รองเท้าแห้ง ไร้กลิ่นอับ ใช้งานง่าย ควบคุมสั่งงานตลอดจนตรวจสอบการใช้พลังงานของเครื่องได้แบบเรียลไทม์จากทุกที่ผ่านแอปพลิเคชัน LG ThinQ มาพร้อมคอมเพรสเซอร์ระบบดูอัลอินเวอร์เตอร์ (DUAL Inverter Compressor™) ทนทาน ทำงานเงียบ และช่วยประหยัดพลังงาน รับประกันคอมเพรสเซอร์นานถึง 10 ปีเต็ม

และทั้งหมดนี้ก็คือข้อมูลดี ๆ เกี่ยวกับระดับความชื้นในอากาศของห้องนอนเกิดจากสาเหตุใด มีผลต่อการพักผ่อนอย่างไรบ้าง แนวทางปฎิบัติเพื่อป้องกันแก้ไข รวมถึงแนะนำเครื่องลดความชื้นในห้องนอน นวัตกรรมใหม่ช่วยคืนความสมดุลของความชื้นในอากาศ ให้ความรู้สึกสบายตัวหายใจสะดวก ลดอาการภูมิแพ้และนอนหลับสบายมากขึ้น สนใจเครื่องลดความชื้น LG สอบถามเพิ่มเติมได้ที่ศูนย์ลูกค้าสัมพันธ์หมายเลขโทรศัพท์ 02-057-5757 ทุกวัน 08:00 – 18:00 น.

