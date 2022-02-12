About Cookies on This Site

ตู้เย็นคอนโด ยี่ห้อไหนดี? เทคโนโลยีทันสมัย ไม่เปลืองไฟ 1

ตู้เย็นคอนโด ยี่ห้อไหนดี? เทคโนโลยีทันสมัย ไม่เปลืองไฟ

12/02/2022

แนะนำตู้เย็น LG สำหรับคอนโด ขนาดใหญ่จุใจ ใส่ของได้เยอะ

ขนาดตู้เย็นคอนโด เลือกแบบไหนให้ถูกใจ ตอบโจทย์ทุกการใช้งาน

ตู้เย็นไอเทมทำความเย็นชิ้นสำคัญประจำบ้าน ที่ไม่ได้ทำหน้าที่แค่แช่อาหารสด อาหารแช่แข็ง ผัก หรือผลไม้เท่านั้น แต่ยังเป็นตัวช่วยในการแช่น้ำดื่มเย็น ๆ ชื่นใจให้คนในบ้าน ที่สำคัญตู้เย็นรุ่นใหม่ ๆ ยังมาพร้อมเทคโนโลยีสุดล้ำหน้า ที่ช่วยให้การใช้ชีวิตของคุณง่ายขึ้น ไม่ว่าจะเป็นโหมดประหยัดไฟ ควบคุมอุณหภูมิอัตโนมัติ ลดกลิ่นเหม็นตู้เย็น ขจัดแบคทีเรียตู้เย็นมีที่กดน้ำ และตู้เย็นทำน้ำแข็งออโต้ ที่ช่วยเพิ่มสุขอนามัยที่ดีให้กับการบริโภค

สำหรับคนที่อาศัยอยู่ในพื้นที่จำกัด เช่น คอนโด หอพัก อพาร์ทเม้นท์ ฯลฯ อาจกำลังลังเลว่าควรซื้อตู้เย็นคอนโด ยี่ห้อไหนดี? ให้มีขนาดตามต้องการ ดีไซน์สวยถูกใจ มาพร้อมเทคโนโลยีทันสมัยไม่ต่างจากตู้เย็นขนาดใหญ่ วันนี้ LG แนะนำตู้เย็น LG คุณภาพดี ที่มีฟังก์ชันการใช้งานที่ตอบโจทย์ เหมาะสมกับพื้นที่จัดวางที่มีจำกัด และประหยัดไฟ รับรองว่าถูกใจคนกำลังมองหาตู้เย็นใหม่อย่างแน่นอน

เคล็ดลับการเลือกซื้อตู้เย็นสำหรับคอนโดให้คุ้มค่า

เลือกคิวหรือขนาดความจุให้เหมาะสม

ตู้เย็นคอนโดกี่คิวดี? ก่อนอื่นคุณควรทราบว่าพื้นที่วางตู้เย็นคอนโดของคุณมีขนาดเท่าไหร่ โดยส่วนใหญ่พื้นที่คอนโดมักมี 2 ประเภทหลัก ได้แก่ คอนโดแบบห้องสตูดิโอหรือ 1 ห้องนอน ที่มีเนื้อที่ค่อนข้างจำกัด และคอนโด 2 ห้องนอนขึ้นไป ที่มีการแบ่งสัดส่วนห้องชัดเจน มีพื้นที่ใช้สอยในครัวที่กว้างขวาง

• คอนโดแบบห้องสตูดิโอหรือ 1 ห้องนอน
ทางโครงการมักเว้นพื้นที่สำหรับวางตู้เย็นไม่มากนัก ดังนั้นหากพักอาศัยอยู่คนเดียว ไม่ค่อยทำอาหารตตู้เย็น 1 ประตู เป็นตัวเลือกที่เหมาะสม แต่หากอาศัยอยู่คนเดียวหรือสองคนและชอบทำอาหาร ตู้เย็น 2 ประตู สำหรับคอนโดแบบที่มีช่องแช่แข็งด้านบน และมีช่องแช่ธรรมดาอยู่ด้านล่าง ขนาด 7 – 9 คิวขึ้นไปเป็นตัวเลือกที่น่าสนใจ เพราะใช้งานสะดวก เปิดเข้าออกง่าย แช่อาหารในปริมาณที่มากขึ้น และไม่กินพื้นที่ห้องครัว

• คอนโด 2 ห้องนอนขึ้นไป
สำหรับคอนโดที่มีพื้นที่ครัวกว้างขวาง สามารถเลือกใช้ได้ทั้งตู้เย็น 1 ประตู หรือตู้เย็น 2 ประตู แต่หากอาศัยอยู่ด้วยกันตั้งแต่ 3 – 4 คนหรือมากกว่านั้น แนะนำให้เลือกซื้อตู้เย็น 2 ประตูขนาด 13 - 14 คิวขึ้นไป หรืออาจเลือกเป็น ตู้เย็น Side-by-side ที่เปิดประตูได้แบบซ้ายขวา จุของได้ปริมาณเยอะ และช่วยแบ่งพื้นที่การจัดเก็บให้เป็นสัดส่วนมากขึ้น

ที่สำคัญก่อนตัดสินใจซื้อตู้เย็น ควรวัดพื้นที่จัดวางให้ห่างจากผนังประมาณ 5 – 15 เซนติเมตร เพื่อให้ตู้เย็นสามารถระบายความร้อนได้ดี เพียงเท่านี้คุณก็สามารถเลือกขนาดความจุของตู้เย็นได้อย่างเหมาะสมแล้ว

ตู้เย็น 2 ประตู LG

เลือกตู้เย็นแบบไหนให้เหมาะสมกับคอนโด

เลือกตู้เย็นจากฟังก์ชันเสริม

นอกจากช่องแช่เย็นและช่องแช่แข็งขนาดใหญ่แล้ว ฟังก์ชันที่ตู้เย็นสมัยใหม่ควรมี คือระบบกรองอากาศ ที่ช่วยขจัดกลิ่นเหม็นในตู้เย็นได้ รวมไปถึงฟังก์ชันต่าง ๆ ที่ช่วยถนอมอาหารให้สดใหม่ รักษาอุณหภูมิในตู้เย็นให้ทำงานสม่ำเสมอ และที่สำคัญต้องมาพร้อมโหมดประหยัดพลังงาน เพื่อให้คุณไม่ต้องเสียค่าไฟปลายเดือนที่แสนแพง

เลือกตู้เย็นจากดีไซน์

ไม่ได้มีเพียงแค่ฟังก์ชันการทำงานเท่านั้นที่สำคัญ แต่รูปลักษณ์ภายนอกเป็นอีกปัจจัยที่ไม่ควรมองข้าม เพราะตู้เย็นเปรียบเสมือนเฟอร์นิเจอร์ชิ้นหนึ่งในคอนโด ที่ช่วยเสริมให้ห้องดูทันสมัยสวยงามขึ้น ทุกวันนี้มีตู้เย็นหลากหลายสไตล์ ทั้งแบบทรงเหลี่ยม ทรงโค้ง และสีสันต่าง ๆ ข้อนี้คุณสามารถเลือกได้ตามไลฟ์สไตล์ของตัวเอง

เลือกตู้เย็นจากราคา

การกำหนดงบประมาณก่อนตัดสินใจซื้อเป็นสิ่งสำคัญ ดังนั้นเมื่อเลือกตู้เย็นแบบที่ชอบได้แล้ว ควรมีงบประมาณในใจก่อนตัดสินใจซื้อสินค้าด้วยเสมอ แต่ถึงอย่างไรแม้ตู้เย็นบางรุ่นอาจมาพร้อมราคาที่ค่อนข้างสูง แต่เมื่อเทียบกับฟังก์ชันที่ได้รับ ความทนทาน อายุการใช้งานที่ยาวนาน มีการรับประกัน และการให้บริการหลังการขายที่ดี นับเป็นสิ่งที่น่าลงทุนไม่น้อยเช่นกัน

แนะนำตู้เย็นคอนโด LG ประหยัดพลังงาน ทนทาน ทำงานเงียบ

หากใครกำลังมองหาตัวเลือกตู้เย็นคอนโด ที่มาพร้อมโหมดประหยัดพลังงาน ทำงานเงียบ และมีฟังก์ชันการใช้งานที่ทันสมัย แนะนำตู้เย็น LG ที่มีให้เลือกหลายขนาด หลายดีไซน์ รับรองว่าตอบโจทย์ทุกความต้องการแน่นอน

ตู้เย็น 2 ประตู รุ่น GN-C272SLCN ขนาด 9.2 คิว

ตู้เย็น LG 9.2 คิว

ตู้เย็น LG 2 ประตู ขนาด 9.2 คิว มีฟังก์ชันทำความเย็นเร็วขึ้น 35%

ตู้เย็น 2 ประตู รุ่น GN-C272SLCN ขนาด 9.2 คิว ควบคุมอุณหภูมิด้วยเทคโนโลยี LINEAR Cooling™ ที่ช่วยรักษาความสดใหม่ของอาหาร และสามารถควบคุมความเย็นภายในตู้เย็นให้มีความแตกต่างกันเพียง ±0.5°C มาพร้อม DoorCooling+™ จุดปล่อยลมเย็นบริเวณบานประตู ช่วยส่งความเย็นได้ทั่วถึง และเมื่อเปรียบเทียบกับการทำความเย็นระบบทั่วไปแล้ว DoorCooling+™ สามารถทำความเย็นได้เร็วขึ้นถึง 35% นอกจากนี้ยังมีเทคโนโลยี Multi Air Flow กระจายแรงลมหลายทิศทาง หมดปัญหาตู้เย็นไม่เย็น คิว และ Moist Balance Crisper™ แผ่นรักษาระดับความชุ่มชื้นแบบใหม่ ที่ช่วยให้ผักและผลไม้คงความสดใหม่ยาวนานขึ้น ทั้งยังเพิ่มพื้นที่ให้กับช่องแช่แข็งด้วยช่องทำน้ำแข็งแบบปรับเลื่อนได้ สะดวกสบายต่อการจัดเก็บ ประหยัดพลังงานได้มากกว่าด้วย Inverter Linear Compressor คอมเพรสเซอร์แนวนอน ที่ช่วยลดการเสียดสีภายใน ลดเสียงการทำงาน และเพิ่มความแข็งแรงทนทานให้กับตู้เย็น

ตู้เย็น 2 ประตู รุ่น GN-B372PLGB ขนาด 13.2 คิว

ตู้เย็น LG 13.2 คิว

ตู้เย็น LG 2 ประตู ขนาด 13.2 คิว ทำความเย็นสม่ำเสมอ ช่วยให้อาหารสดใหม่

ตู้เย็น 2 ประตู รุ่น GN-B372PLGB ขนาด 13.2 คิว ระบบ Smart Inverter Compressor มีประสิทธิภาพด้านการประหยัดพลังงาน มาพร้อมเทคโนโลยี LinearCooling™ ช่วยลดความผันผวนของอุณหภูมิ และรักษาความสดใหม่ของอาหารเหมือนออกมาจากฟาร์มได้นานถึง 7 วัน* มอบความเย็นอย่างสม่ำเสมอและรวดเร็วกว่าด้วย Door Cooling+™ จุดปล่อยลมเย็นบนบานประตู ช่วยให้อาหารสดและเครื่องดื่มเย็นฉ่ำทุกชั้นวาง มี Multi Air Flow ที่ถูกออกแบบมาเพื่อรักษาอุณหภูมิให้อยู่ในระดับที่เหมาะสม ผ่านการทำงานของเซนเซอร์ดิจิทัล ที่คอยตรวจสอบอาหารของคุณ และส่งลมเย็นเพื่อรักษาความสดใหม่ ที่สำคัญหากต้องการเพิ่มที่ให้ช่องแช่แข็ง เพียงแค่คุณเคลื่อนย้ายและนำถาดน้ำแข็งออกมา เท่านี้ก็มีพื้นที่เพียงพอสำหรับการแช่อาหารแล้ว

ตู้เย็น 2 ประตู รุ่น GN-B422SQCL ขนาด 14.2 คิว

ตู้เย็น LG 14.2 คิว

ตู้เย็น LG 2 ประตู ขนาด 14.2 คิว แก้ไขปัญหาได้ผ่าน Smart Diagnosis™ สะดวก รวดเร็ว

ตู้เย็น 2 ประตู รุ่น GN-B422SQCL ขนาด 14.2 คิว มอบความเย็นแบบรวดเร็วทันใจ กระจายลมได้หลายทิศทาง มาพร้อมระบบส่องแสงสว่างภายใน LED ที่ช่วยประหยัดพลังงาน เพิ่มอายุการใช้งาน และให้แสงสว่างที่มากกว่าหลอดไฟธรรมดาถึง 2.5 เท่า ช่วยให้คุณมองเห็นอาหารและเครื่องดื่มได้อย่างชัดเจน มีระบบ Pull-out Tray หรือชั้นวางที่ดึงออกมาใช้งานได้ง่าย มี Multi Air Flow เซนเซอร์อัจฉริยะ ที่ช่วยตรวจจับความเย็นและส่งลมเย็นเพื่อการถนอมอาหารอย่างทั่วถึง ทั้งยังสามารถแก้ไขปัญหาตู้เย็นได้ผ่าน Smart Diagnosis™ เพียงโทรไปที่ศูนย์บริการแอลจี และวางโทรศัพท์ของคุณไว้ใกล้ ๆ กับจุด Smart Diagnosis™ ที่จะส่งเสียงสัญญาณเฉพาะออกมา ทำให้ศูนย์สามารถทราบถึงปัญหา และแจ้งวิธีแก้ไขเบื้องต้นให้กับลูกค้าได้ทันที สะดวกสบาย ใช้งานง่าย ไม่เสียเวลาเรียกช่าง ที่สำคัญตู้เย็น 2 ประตู รุ่น GN-B422SQCL ยังทำงานด้วยเทคโนโลยี Smart Inverter Compressor ประหยัดพลังงาน ประหยัดค่าใช้จ่าย และรับประกันนานถึง 10 ปี นอกจากตู้เย็น 9 คิว 13 คิว และ 14 คิวแล้ว LG ยังมีตัวเลือกตู้เย็นอีกหลายรุ่นให้คุณเป็นเจ้าของ รับรองว่าขนาดใหญ่จุใจ ใส่ของได้เต็มที่ไม่กั๊ก มาพร้อมฟังก์ชันสุดล้ำที่ช่วยให้การใช้งานสะดวกยิ่งขึ้นแน่นอน หากสนใจตู้เย็น LG ผลิตภัณฑ์ LG หรือต้องการสอบถามรายละเอียดสินค้าเพิ่มเติม สามารถติดต่อได้ที่ศูนย์ลูกค้าสัมพันธ์ 02-057-5757 ทุกวันเวลา 08:00 – 18:00 น.

