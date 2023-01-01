About Cookies on This Site

พระพุทธรูป

รวมสถานที่ขอพรการงาน เสริมดวงปัง งานราบรื่นรับปีใหม่

01/01/2023

สถานที่ขอพรเรื่องการงานในประเทศไทย

ชี้พิกัดสายมู! ขอพรเรื่องงานที่ไหนดี ดวงเฮงตลอดทั้งปี

เมื่อก้าวขาเข้าศักราชใหม่เชื่อว่าหลายคนคงกำลังเสาะหาที่พึ่งทางใจ เพื่อขอพรในเรื่องต่าง ๆ ให้สมหวังตลอดทั้งปี ซึ่งนอกจากการขอพรเรื่องความรัก และสุขภาพที่ได้รับความนิยมแล้ว การขอพรเรื่องการงาน การเงินเป็นอีกเป้าหมายความสำเร็จที่หลายคนตั้งใจไว้เช่นกัน ถึงอย่างไรแม้การเดินทางขอพรการงานตามสถานที่ต่าง ๆ เป็นเพียงความเชื่อส่วนบุคคล แต่ใครมีเวลา มีความตั้งใจ หรือกำลังหาที่พึ่งทางใจเพื่อหวังให้งานสำเร็จตามเป้าหมาย ลองเปิดใจไปสักครั้งก็ไม่เสียหายอะไร หากโชคดีคุณอาจมีโชคก้อนใหญ่หล่นทับ เพื่อเอาใจสายมู วันนี้ LG รวบรวมสถานที่ขอพรการงาน เสริมดวงปังรับปีใหม่เอาไว้ให้แล้ว ไปตามพิกัดที่ LG แปะไว้ รับรองว่าช่วยให้อุ่นใจมากขึ้นแน่นอน

วิธีขอพรให้ได้ผล สมหวังดั่งใจปรารถนา

ก่อนชี้พิกัดสถานที่ขอพรเรื่องการงาน LG มีเคล็ดลับเกี่ยวกับการมูเตลูให้สมหวัง ซึ่งทริกเหล่านี้ไม่ได้ใช้สำหรับการขอพรเรื่องการงานให้สำเร็จเท่านั้น แต่ยังนำไปใช้กับการขอพรเรื่องอื่น ๆ ได้อีกด้วย

 

1. ชำระร่างกายให้สะอาด บริสุทธิ์ แต่งกายด้วยเสื้อผ้าสีสันสดใสรับวันใหม่

2. ตั้งจิตให้สงบ มีสติ มีสมาธิ และมีแรงศรัทธาที่เข้มแข็ง

3. รู้จักวิธีการบูชาสิ่งศักดิ์สิทธิ์ที่ถูกต้อง เพราะสิ่งศักดิ์สิทธิ์แต่ละองค์มีพิธีการไหว้ ขั้นตอนการขอพร และของถวายที่แตกต่างกัน

4. ขอพรในเรื่องที่ดีและต้องไม่เบียดเบียนผู้อื่น

5. อธิษฐานเผื่อแผ่และแบ่งปันบุญกุศุลไปให้คนอื่น ๆ เช่น คนในครอบครัว เจ้านาย หัวหน้างาน ที่สำคัญหลังจากทำบุญเสร็จแล้ว แนะนำให้ทำทานต่อเพื่อเป็นการแบ่งปันความสุข

สถานที่มูเตลูเรื่องงานยอดฮิตในไทย สมหวังไว ไม่ต้องรอนาน

วัดระฆังโฆสิตารามวรมหาวิหาร กรุงเทพฯ

โบถส์ในวัดระฆังโฆสิตารามวรมหาวิหาร

วัดระฆังโฆสิตารามวรมหาวิหาร กรุงเทพฯ / ภาพจาก : การท่องเที่ยวแห่งประเทศไทย (ททท.)

วัดระฆังโฆสิตารามวรมหาวิหาร เป็นวัดเก่าแก่ที่อยู่คู่ฝั่งธนบุรีมาอย่างยาวนาน ครั้งอดีตวัดแห่งนี้เคยเป็นที่จำพรรษาของสมเด็จพระพุฒาจารย์โต (โต พรหมรังสี) ซึ่งที่นี่มีพุทธศาสนิกชนนิยมเข้ามากราบสักการะขอพรตลอดทั้งปี โดยเฉพาะการขอพรเรื่องงานให้สมหวัง นอกจากนี้ยังเชื่อกันว่าหากใครมีโอกาสเดินทางมาวัดแห่งนี้แล้ว ยังได้รับอานิสงส์ช่วยให้มีชื่อเสียงโด่งดังเหมือนระฆังที่เป็นชื่อของวัดอีกด้วย

 

ที่ตั้ง : ถนนอรุณอมรินทร์ แขวงศิริราช เขตบางกอกน้อย กรุงเทพมหานคร

วัดโสธรวรารามวรวิหาร จังหวัดฉะเชิงเทรา

วัดโสธรวรารามวรวิหาร ตั้งอยู่ริมน้ำ

วัดโสธรวรารามวรวิหาร / ภาพจาก : การท่องเที่ยวแห่งประเทศไทย (ททท.)

หลวงพ่อโสธร นับว่าเป็นที่พึ่งทางใจของชาวไทยมาช้านาน ซึ่งการขอพรหลวงพ่อโสธรที่วัดโสธรวรารามวรวิหาร ไม่ได้รับความนิยมแค่เรื่องการเงินการงานเท่านั้น แต่ไม่ว่าจะเป็นเรื่องโชคลาภ สุขภาพ หรือครอบครัว เชื่อกันว่าหลวงพ่อฯ ช่วยดลบันดาลให้สมหวังดั่งใจคิด ซึ่งวิธีการขอพรที่นี่ให้ได้ผล แนะนำว่าให้ขอเพียงเรื่องใดเรื่องหนึ่งเท่านั้น และหลีกเลี่ยงการขอเรื่องไม่ให้เป็นทหาร ใครคิดขอเรื่องนี้ให้เลี่ยงโดยด่วน

 

ที่ตั้ง : ถนนเทพคุณากร ตำบลหน้าเมือง อำเภอเมืองฉะเชิงเทรา จังหวัดฉะเชิงเทรา

วัดป่าเลไลยก์วรวิหาร จังหวัดสุพรรณบุรี

จิตรกรรมฝาผนังเรื่องขุนช้างขุนแผน ที่ วัดป่าเลไลยก์วรวิหาร

วัดป่าเลไลยก์วรวิหาร / ภาพจาก : การท่องเที่ยวแห่งประเทศไทย (ททท.)

วัดป่าเลไลยก์วรวิหาร วัดคู่บ้านคู่เมืองของชาวสุพรรณบุรี โดยภายในเป็นที่ประดิษฐานของหลวงพ่อโต ความสูง 23.47 เมตร สีทองอร่ามสง่างาม ที่ทำให้นักท่องเที่ยวตราตรึงใจและเดินทางมากราบไหว้ไม่ขาดสาย ซึ่งวัดแห่งนี้โดดเด่นเรื่องการขอพรโชคลาภ การเจริญเติบโตในหน้าที่การงาน ทำมาค้าขายขึ้น ตลอดจนเรื่องสุขภาพ ที่สำคัญภายในวัดยังมีภาพจิตกรรมฝาผนังวรรณคดีเก่าแก่ขุนช้าง - ขุนแผน ที่เล่าเรื่องราวตั้งแต่ต้นจนจบให้ได้ชมอีกด้วย ถือเป็นวัดสวยคู่สุพรรณที่ควรค่าแก่การไปเยือน

 

ที่ตั้ง : ถนนมาลัยแมน ตำบลรั้วใหญ่ อำเภอเมืองสุพรรณบุรี จังหวัดสุพรรณบุรี

วัดจุฬามณี จังหวัดสมุทรสงคราม

องค์ท้าวเวสสุวรรณ ใน วัดจุฬามณี

วัดจุฬามณี / ภาพจาก : ไทยรัฐ ออนไลน์

วัดจุฬามณี เป็นที่ตั้งขององค์ท้าวเวสสุวรรณ ที่สายมูนิยมเดินทางมาขอพรเรื่องการงาน การเงิน โดยองค์ท้าวเวสสุวรรณถือเป็นหนึ่งในท้าวจตุโลกบาลประจำทิศเหนือ ที่ช่วยปกปักษ์รักษาโลกจากสิ่งชั่วร้าย อีกทั้งตามตำนานยังกล่าวว่าท้าวเวสสุวรรณ เป็นเทพเจ้าแห่งความมั่นคง โชคลาภ และทรัพย์สินเงินทอง ใครต้องการเสริมดวงเรื่องการเงินและการงานต้องเดินทางมายังวัดแห่งนี้

 

ที่ตั้ง : ถนนสมุทรสงคราม - บางแพ ตำบลบางช้าง อำเภออัมพวา จังหวัดสมุทรสงคราม

วัดพระธาตุดอยคำ จังหวัดเชียงใหม่

บรรยากาศวัดพระธาตุดอยคำ

วัดพระธาตุดอยคำ / ภาพจาก : การท่องเที่ยวแห่งประเทศไทย (ททท.)

เชียงใหม่ไม่ได้เป็นเพียงพิกัดที่เที่ยวหน้าหนาวภาคเหนือ ที่ได้รับความนิยมเท่านั้น แต่ยังเป็นที่ตั้งของวัดพระธาตุดอยคำ วัดคู่บ้านคู่เมืองเชียงใหม่มานานกว่า 1,400 ปี โดยภายในวัดเป็นที่ประดิษฐานของสิ่งศักดิ์สิทธิ์หลายองค์ หนึ่งในนั้นคือ หลวงพ่อทันใจ ที่ผู้คนนิยมมากราบไหว้และบนบานศาลกล่าวความประสงค์ โดยเฉพาะเรื่องการงาน การเงิน และการเสี่ยงโชค ที่เมื่อสมหวังแล้วต้องถวายดอกมะลิใส่พานเพื่อแก้บน

 

ที่ตั้ง : ตำบลแม่เหียะ อำเภอเมืองเชียงใหม่ จังหวัดเชียงใหม่

วัดป่าคำชะโนด จังหวัดอุดรธานี

คนกำลังยืนอยู่ใน วัดป่าคำชะโนด

วัดป่าคำชะโนด / ภาพจาก : การท่องเที่ยวแห่งประเทศไทย (ททท.)

วัดป่าคำชะโนด เป็นวัดโด่งดังของภาคอีสาน ที่มีเสน่ห์และมนต์ขลังซ่อนตัวอยู่ โดยชาวบ้านเชื่อกันว่า ณ วัดแห่งนี้มีพญานาคราชปู่ศรีสุทโธและองค์แม่ศรีปทุมมานาคราชเทวี ที่ขึ้นชื่อเรื่องของการให้โชคลาภ และอำนวยอวยชัยให้หน้าที่การงานสำเร็จตามที่หวัง เมื่อมีคนได้รับสิ่งที่ต้องการเป็นจำนวนมาก จึงส่งผลให้วัดคำชะโนดมีผู้ศรัทธาเดินทางมาจากทั่วทุกสารทิศ เพื่อขอพรในเรื่องต่าง ๆ ตามต้องการ

 

ที่ตั้ง : ตำบลบ้านม่วง อำเภอบ้านดุง จังหวัดอุดรธานี

เครื่องซักผ้า LG ซักสะอาดเต็มประสิทธิภาพ อบแห้งในขั้นตอนเดียว

เมื่อเดินทางขอพรการงาน การเงินทั่วไทยจนรู้สึกอุ่นใจแล้ว ทันทีที่เดินทางกลับถึงบ้านแนะนำว่าควรนำเสื้อผ้าลงเครื่องซักผ้าทันที เพราะอย่างที่รู้กันว่ารอบตัวเต็มไปด้วยสิ่งสกปรกมากมาย ที่พร้อมทำร้ายสุขภาพของคุณให้แย่ลง ดังนั้นวิธีนี้ไม่เพียงแต่ช่วยให้สบายใจเท่านั้น แต่ยังช่วยให้คุณและคนในครอบครัวปลอดภัยจากเชื้อโรค แบคทีเรีย และสิ่งสกปรกที่เกาะติดตามเสื้อผ้าได้อีกด้วย แต่หากใครต้องการประหยัดเวลาในการซักตากผ้า LG มีเครื่องซักผ้าอบผ้า อัจฉริยะให้คุณเลือกเป็นเจ้าของ สะดวก ใช้งานง่าย และมีเวลาเหลือไปทำสิ่งอื่นตามต้องการแน่นอน

เครื่องซักผ้าฝาหน้า รุ่น F2515RTPW

ผู้ชายซักผ้าด้วยเครื่องซักผ้า LG

เครื่องซักผ้าฝาหน้า รุ่น F2515RTPW ถนอมใยผ้ามากขึ้น 14.5%

เครื่องซักผ้าฝาหน้า รุ่น F2515RTPW มาพร้อมความจุซัก 15 กก. และอบ 8 กก. ซักอบผ้าภายในเครื่องเดียว ประหยัดพื้นที่ ไม่ต้องเสียเวลาตาก ถนอมใยผ้าได้มากขึ้น 14.5% ด้วยระบบซักแบบ AI DD™ ที่ช่วยตรวจจับน้ำหนักและความอ่อนนุ่มของเนื้อผ้า เพื่อให้เครื่องซักผ้าเลือกโหมดการซักที่เหมาะสมกับผ้าในแต่ละครั้ง เพิ่มความสะอาดให้เสื้อผ้าของคุณด้วย LG Steam™ ที่ช่วยขจัดสารก่อภูมิแพ้ในเนื้อผ้าได้ถึง 99.9% ถูกสุขอนามัยและทนทานยิ่งกว่าด้วยฝาเครื่องจากกระนิรภัย และแกนถังซักสเตนเลสที่ไม่กักเก็บความชื้น มีมอเตอร์ Inverter Direct Drive ช่วยลดการสั่นสะเทือน ทำงานเสียงเงียบ อายุการใช้งานยาวนาน รับประกันนาน 10 ปี ควบคุมการใช้งานง่ายผ่านแอป LG ThinQ บนสมาร์ทโฟน ทุกที่ทุกเวลา

เครื่องซักผ้าฝาหน้า รุ่น FV1413H2BA

เครื่องซักผ้าฝาหน้า LG

เครื่องซักผ้าฝาหน้า รุ่น FV1413H2BA ดีไซน์สวยล้ำ ใช้งานง่ายกว่าเดิม

เครื่องซักผ้าฝาหน้า รุ่น FV1413H2BA ใช้ระบบซักผ้าอัจฉริยะ AIDD™ ให้ประสิทธิภาพการซักที่เหนือกว่า ตรวจจับความนุ่มของผ้าอัตโนมัติ และช่วยถนอมเนื้อผ้ามากขึ้น 18% ถังซักขนาด 13 กก. และอบ 8 กก. เพิ่มฟังก์ชัน Auto Dose ezDispense™ จ่ายน้ำยาซักผ้าตามปริมาณที่เหมาะสม และช่องใส่น้ำยาปรับผ้านุ่มยังเปลี่ยนเป็นช่องใส่น้ำยาซักผ้าเพิ่มเติมได้ ทั้งยังรองรับการซักผ้าได้สูงสุด 35 ครั้ง มาพร้อม TurboWash™360° ช่วยให้ผ้าในถังสะอาดหมดจดภายในเวลา 39 นาที พร้อมการปกป้องเนื้อผ้าที่มากกว่า หัวฉีดน้ำ 3D หลายหัวฉีด ครอบคลุม 4 ทิศทาง ช่วยให้เข้าถึงทุกตารางเนื้อของใยผ้า เพื่อสุขอนามัยที่ดียิ่งขึ้น เครื่องซักผ้าฝาหน้า รุ่นนี้ยังมีฟังก์ชันพิเศษ Steam+™ ลดไรฝุ่นในเสื้อผ้า ที่ก่อให้เกิดปัญหาระบบทางเดินหายใจได้ถึง 99.9% และลดรอยยับย่นของผ้า 30% ดีไซน์สวยงาม จอแสดงผลมองเห็นชัดขึ้น และปุ่มมีขนาดใหญ่ช่วยให้การใช้งานสะดวก ที่สำคัญยังควบคุมการทำงานผ่าน Voice Assistant และแอป LG ThinQ ได้อีกด้วย

เครื่องซักผ้าฝาหน้า รุ่น FV1450H2B

แม่ลูกซักผ้าด้วยเครื่องซักผ้า LG ฝาหน้า

เครื่องซักผ้า LG ฝาหน้า ความจุมากขึ้น ขนาดเครื่องเท่าเดิม

เครื่องซักผ้าฝาหน้า รุ่น FV1450H2B ประหยัดพื้นที่ด้วยฟังก์ชันซักและอบในเครื่องเดียว ช่วยให้ผ้าของคุณทั้งสะอาด มีกลิ่นหอมสดชื่น และแห้งได้ในขั้นตอนเดียว โดยมีความจุซัก 10. กก. และอบ 7 กก. มีประสิทธิภาพในการถนอมเสื้อผ้าอย่างเหนือชั้น ด้วยระบบถนอมผ้าอัจฉริยะ AI DD™ ที่ช่วยชั่งน้ำหนักผ้า ตรวจสอบชนิดผ้า และทำการเลือกการหมุนของถังซักให้เหมาะสมกับผ้ามากที่สุด ถนอมผ้ามากขึ้น 18% มีฟังก์ชัน TurboWash™360˚ ซักผ้าอย่างรวดเร็วภายใน 39 นาที แต่ยังคงประสิทธิภาพความสะอาดไว้เท่าเดิม มาพร้อมเทคโนโลยี LG Steam+™ ลดสารก่อภูมิแพ้ 99.9% เช่น ไรฝุ่น ฝุ่นขนาดเล็กในใยผ้า และลดรอยยับบนผ้าได้ถึง 30% ความจุซักมากขึ้น ใช้พื้นที่เท่าเดิม ควบคุมการทำงานง่ายผ่านแอป LG ThinQ

 

 

เครื่องซักผ้า LG มีประสิทธิภาพการทำงานที่ดีเยี่ยม ซักสะอาด หมดห่วงเรื่องสิ่งสกปรก เชื้อโรค และแบคทีเรียบนเสื้อผ้า หากสนใจเครื่องซักผ้า LG หรือผลิตภัณฑ์จาก LG เพิ่มเติม สามารถติดต่อได้ที่ศูนย์ลูกค้าสัมพันธ์ 02-057-5757 ทุกวันเวลา 08:00 – 18:00 น.

