Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
เครื่องซักผ้าริมกระจก

วิธีติดตั้งเครื่องซักผ้า วางตรงไหนของบ้านตอบโจทย์ที่สุด?

11/02/2022

วิธีการติดตั้งเครื่องซักผ้าและพื้นที่จัดวางภายในบ้าน

แชร์ไอเดียจัดวางเครื่องซักผ้าให้ดูดี ไม่เกะกะ ใช้งานสะดวก

เครื่องซักผ้าถือเป็นเครื่องใช้ไฟฟ้าภายในบ้านที่ได้รับความนิยมกันอย่างแพร่หลาย ช่วยอำนวยความสะดวกในการทำความสะอาดเสื้อผ้า และยังช่วยผ่อนแรงในการซักให้คุณมีเวลาว่างไปทำอย่างอื่น ปัญหาที่ผู้ใช้งานส่วนใหญ่พบเจอในเรื่องของการเลือกซื้อเครื่องซักผ้า คือ "การติดตั้งและพื้นที่จัดวาง" เนื่องจากบางบ้านมีพื้นที่ใช้สอยจำกัด รวมถึงไม่ได้รับบริการติดตั้งสินค้าฟรีทำให้มีค่าใช้จ่ายเพิ่มขึ้น

 

สำหรับบ้านที่มีพื้นที่ใช้สอยจำกัดควรศึกษาข้อมูลขนาดของเครื่องซักผ้าที่เหมาะสมกับพื้นที่บ้าน เพื่อตอบโจทย์การใช้งานที่สุด สำหรับการติดตั้งเครื่องซักผ้าด้วยตัวเองไม่ใช่เรื่องยาก แต่ก็ไม่ใช่เรื่องง่ายนัก เนื่องจากคุณจะต้องมีเครื่องมืออย่างครบครัน และมีความรู้ความสามารถในการประกอบติดตั้ง หากไม่มีความรู้พื้นฐาน ใช้เครื่องมือได้ไม่คล่อง อาจทำให้เกิดการผิดพลาดและส่งผลให้เกิดอันตรายได้ บทความนี้จึงรวบรวมข้อมูลเกี่ยวกับการติดตั้งและการจัดวางเครื่องซักผ้าที่ถูกต้องมาฝาก

วิธีติดตั้งเครื่องซักผ้าประเภทต่าง ๆ ที่ผู้ใช้งานควรรู้ เครื่องซักผ้าฝาบน

การติดตั้งเครื่องซักผ้าฝาบนอันดับแรกควรเช็คก่อนว่าอุปกรณ์เสริมที่ให้มากับตัวเครื่องมีอะไรบ้าง หากมีแผงพลาสติกแผ่นใหญ่ คุณจะต้องนำแผ่นไปประกอบข้างใต้ของตัวเครื่อง เนื่องจากเป็นแผ่นที่เอาไว้ป้องกันไม่ให้มีหนูเข้าไปทำรังในถังหรือกัดสายไฟ หลังจากนั้นให้นำเครื่องซักผ้าไปติดตั้งในพื้นที่ที่ต้องการ เริ่มทำการต่อน้ำเข้าเครื่อง โดยนำสายน้ำดีต่อเข้าทางด้านหลังของเครื่องซักผ้ากับก๊อกน้ำ ในกรณีที่ใช้ก๊อกน้ำปากสนามหรือก๊อกน้ำแบบมีเกลียวสามารถหมุนหัวของสายเข้ากับปากก๊อกได้เลย ขั้นตอนสุดท้ายให้คุณใส่สายท่อน้ำทิ้งระหว่างตัวเครื่องกับท่อระบายน้ำเป็นอันเสร็จเรียบร้อย

เครื่องซักผ้าฝาหน้า

การติดตั้งเครื่องซักผ้าฝาหน้าจะแตกต่างกับเครื่องซักผ้าฝาบน เนื่องจากมีประแจมาให้สำหรับถอดสลักหลังของตัวเครื่อง โดยสลักมีเอาไว้เพื่อล็อคเครื่องซักผ้าในตอนที่ขนย้ายไม่ให้เกิดความเสียหาย หากคุณไม่ถอดออกจะทำให้การทำงานเครื่องสั่นแรงผิดปกติ หลังจากถอดสลักออกควรเก็บสลักเอาไว้ใช้ในตอนที่มีการขนย้ายเครื่องซักผ้าอีกครั้ง ให้คุณเริ่มนำสลักออกและนำตัวหมุดหรือฝาครอบน็อตไปอุดในรู จากนั้นทำการต่อท่อน้ำดีระหว่างก๊อกน้ำกับตัวเครื่อง หากคุณใช้งานก๊อกเป็นแบบมีเกลียวไม่ต้องใช้ข้อต่อที่เอาไว้ล็อคกับก๊อกน้ำธรรมดา สามารถนำหัวสายหมุนเข้ากับก๊อกน้ำที่มีเกลียวได้เลย เมื่อต่อเสร็จแล้วให้มาต่อสายน้ำทิ้งเข้ากับตัวเครื่อง และนำสายไปใส่ในท่อพีวีซีที่ประกอบเอาไว้ในแนวตั้ง แนะนำท่อจะต้องมีความสูงประมาณ 60 เซนติเมตรขึ้นไป เพื่อไม่ทำให้น้ำรั่วออกหมดถัง

เครื่องซักผ้าแบบสองถังฝาบน

การติดตั้งเครื่องซักผ้าแบบสองถังฝาบน เริ่มจากเช็คก่อนว่าอุปกรณ์เสริมที่ให้มากับตัวเครื่องมีอะไรบ้าง ภายในจะมีถังซักและถังปั่นแห้งแยกกัน เริ่มจากนำเครื่องซักผ้าไปติดตั้งในพื้นที่ที่ต้องการ จากนั้นติดตั้งท่อสายน้ำดีเข้ากับเครื่อง โดยนำสายน้ำดีต่อเข้าเครื่องซักผ้ากับก๊อกน้ำ หากใช้ก๊อกน้ำแบบมีเกลียวสามารถหมุนหัวของสายเข้ากับปากก๊อกได้เลย จากนั้นใส่สายท่อน้ำทิ้งระหว่างตัวเครื่องกับท่อระบายน้ำ และหันมาต่อท่อน้ำดีกับถังปั่นแห้งเช่นเดียวกัน

ตำแหน่งการวางของเครื่องซักผ้า ช่วยประหยัดพื้นที่

การติดตั้งเครื่องซักผ้าไม่ควรวางใกล้กับเครื่องใช้ไฟฟ้าประเภทอื่น โดยเฉพาะเครื่องใช้ไฟฟ้าที่ให้ความร้อน นอกจากนี้ควรติดตั้งในบริเวณที่สามารถระบายน้ำได้ดี และไม่ควรปล่อยให้มีจุดน้ำขัง อาจทำให้เกิดแหล่งสะสมเชื้อโรคได้ ทางที่ดีแนะนำให้วางเครื่องซักผ้าตามตำแหน่ง ดังนี้

วางเครื่องซักผ้าใต้เคาน์เตอร์อ่างล้างหน้า

การวางเครื่องซักผ้าไว้ใต้เคาน์เตอร์อ่างล้างหน้า เหมาะสำหรับบ้านหรือคอนโดที่มีพื้นที่การใช้งานจำกัด โดยต่อก๊อกน้ำและท่อน้ำทิ้งไว้ใต้เคาน์เตอร์เช่นเดียวกับอ่างล้างหน้าได้เลย

วางเครื่องซักผ้าแยกสัดส่วนในมุมหนึ่งของห้องน้ำ

สำหรับบ้านที่มีพื้นที่ห้องน้ำกว้างมากพอในการจัดแบ่งพื้นที่ส่วนเปียกและแห้ง สามารถแบ่งสรรปันส่วนเป็นพื้นที่สำหรับซักรีดได้เลย แนะนำให้จัดวางเครื่องซักผ้าไว้ในบริเวณเดียวกับส่วนซักรีด ไม่ว่าจะเป็นเครื่องซักผ้าแบบฝาหน้าหรือฝาบนสามารถจัดวางไว้ได้เหมือนกัน

วางเครื่องซักผ้าเคียงตู้เย็น

ไอเดียน่ารัก ๆ เหมาะสำหรับบ้านสไตล์ Modern และตกแต่งแบบ Minimal สามารถใช้ตู้ครัวแบบบิ้วท์อินแล้วเจาะช่องเข้าไปขนาดพอดีกับตัวเครื่องซักผ้า โดยให้มีพื้นที่ความสูงพอ ๆ กับตู้เย็น ให้เพียงพอในการวางเครื่องซักผ้าและเครื่องอบผ้าซ้อนกันได้เลย ช่วยประหยัดพื้นที่ภายในบ้านได้ดีมาก อีกทั้งยังดูเรียบเนียนเป็นผืนเดียวกันทั้งผนังบ้านอีกด้วย

วางเครื่องซักผ้าใต้บันไดบ้าน

พื้นที่ใต้บันไดบ้านเป็นจุดที่หลายคนมักมองข้ามอยู่เสมอ แต่ที่จริงแล้วสามารถใช้ประโยชน์จากพื้นที่ตรงนี้ได้ ลองปัดกวาด ทำสี ต่อท่อน้ำ ต่อปลั๊กไฟ แล้วนำเครื่องซักผ้าและเครื่องอบผ้าเข้าไปวาง แนะนำทำประตูปิดเพื่อความเรียบร้อย เพียงเท่านี้คุณจะได้พื้นที่ใช้สอยภายในบ้านเพิ่ม

 

ทั้งหมดนี้คือการติดตั้งเครื่องซักผ้าแบบง่าย ๆ ด้วยตัวเอง รวมถึงการจัดวางเครื่องซักผ้าในพื้นที่ที่เหมาะสมสามารถแทรกเครื่องซักผ้าไว้ได้แทบทุกที่ในบ้าน และยังช่วยจัดระเบียบบ้านให้ดูสวยงามเป็นสัดส่วนอีกด้วย

 

สำหรับท่านใดที่กำลังมองหาเครื่องซักผ้าประเภทต่าง ๆ แนะนำเครื่องซักผ้า LG มีทั้งเครื่องซักผ้าฝาหน้าและฝาบน รวมถึงเครื่องซักผ้าสองถังฝาบน ตัวช่วยให้การซักทำความสะอาดเสื้อผ้าของคุณให้เป็นเรื่องง่ายและประหยัดเวลามากยิ่งขึ้น

3 ประเภทเครื่องซักผ้าที่ได้รับความนิยมที่สุด

1. เครื่องซักผ้าฝาหน้า

เครื่องซักผ้าแบบถังเดียวฝาหน้าใช้กลการทำงานด้วยระบบอัตโนมัติ ภายในมีถังซ้อนกันสองถัง การทำงานถังซักด้านในทำหน้าที่หมุนเพื่อให้ผ้าเสียดสีและอุ้มน้ำไว้ขณะที่หมุนผ้า ส่วนถังชั้นนอกทำหน้าที่อุ้มน้ำไว้ขณะซักช่วยประหยัดพื้นที่ในการใช้สอย ดีไซน์เครื่องซักผ้ามีความล้ำสมัย

2. เครื่องซักผ้าฝาบน

เครื่องซักผ้าแบบถังเดียวฝาบนมีการทำงานด้วยระบบอัตโนมัติ ควบคุมการทำงานด้วยไมโครคอนโทรลเลอร์ ซึ่งทำหน้าที่เปรียบเสมือนสมองขนาดเล็กที่ได้รวบรวมแผงคำสั่งและการประมวลผลไว้อย่างครบวงจร ตัวถังซักมีแกนหมุนตรงกลางสามารถหยิบผ้าขึ้นมาได้อย่างสะดวกสบาย ดีไซน์เรียบง่าย แต่มีข้อจำกัดคือไม่สามารถวางได้ในพื้นที่จำกัด

3. เครื่องซักผ้าสองถัง

เครื่องซักผ้าแบบสองถังฝาบนเป็นแบบกึ่งอัตโนมัติ เนื่องจากถังหนึ่งมีไว้สำหรับซัก ส่วนอีกถังมีไว้สำหรับซักหมาด ตัวถังมีแกนหมุนอยู่ตรงกลาง ช่วยทำความสะอาดขจัดสิ่งสกปรกได้อย่างหมดจด ปัจจุบันเครื่องซักผ้าชนิดนี้ได้รับความนิยมน้อยลงเพราะยุ่งยากและไม่สะดวกสบาย อีกท้งมีขนาดใหญ่

แนะนำเครื่องซักผ้า LG คุณภาพดี โดนใจแม่บ้านตัวจริง

เครื่องซักผ้าฝาหน้า LG รุ่น FM1209N6W

เครื่องซักผ้าฝาหน้า LG รุ่น FM1209N6W

เครื่องซักผ้าฝาหน้า LG รุ่น FM1209N6W ถนอมเสื้อผ้าให้สวยนานขึ้น

เครื่องซักผ้าฝาหน้า LG รุ่น FM1209N6W ซักสะอาด ถนอมผ้า ด้วยเทคโนโลยี 6 Motion DD เพียงเลือกโปรแกรมซักที่เหมาะกับผ้า โดยออกแบบการหมุนของถังซักไปในหลายทิศทางแตกต่างกันไป เพื่อประสิทธิภาพการซัก และการถนอมผ้าอย่างสูงสุด การทำงานเงียบ นิ่ง และทนทาน ที่สำคัญแอลจีรับประกันตัวมอเตอร์ยาวนานถึง 10 ปี

เครื่องซักผ้าฝาบน LG รุ่น T2555VSPM

เครื่องซักผ้าฝาบน LG รุ่น T2555VSPM

เครื่องซักผ้าฝาบน LG รุ่น T2555VSPM ประหยัดพลังงาน

เครื่องซักผ้าฝาบน LG รุ่น T2555VSPM ช่วยประหยัดพลังงานมากกว่าด้วยมอเตอร์แบบ Smart Inverter ระบบอินเวอร์เตอร์ เป็นเทคโนโลยีที่ช่วยประหยัดพลังงาน มีการควบคุมการทำงานที่ดียิ่งขึ้น ตัวถังซักหมุนได้ 3 รูปแบบ ช่วยเพิ่มประสิทธิภาพในการซักและถนอมผ้า ที่สำคัญช่วยลดเสียงในการทำงาน และลดแรงสั่นสะเทือนขณะเครื่องทำงานรับประกันตัวมอเตอร์ยาวนานถึง 10 ปี

เครื่องซักผ้าฝาบน LG รุ่น T2312VS2M

เครื่องซักผ้าฝาบน LG รุ่น T2312VS2M

เครื่องซักผ้าฝาบน LG รุ่น T2312VS2M ถังซักหมุนได้ 3 รูปแบบ

เครื่องซักผ้าฝาบน LG รุ่น T2312VS2M ระบบ Smart Inverter ความจุซัก 12 กก. มาพร้อม เทคโนโลยีที่ช่วยประหยัดพลังงานด้วยมอเตอร์แบบ Smart Inverter ช่วยเพิ่มประสิทธิภาพในการทำงานของมอเตอร์ ในส่วนถังซักหมุนได้ 3 รูปแบบ ช่วยเพิ่มประสิทธิภาพในการซักและถนอมผ้า ขจัดคราบฝังลึกด้วยน้ำวนอันทรงพลัง ที่เกิดจากการหมุนสวนทางของถังซักและจานซักรับประกันตัวมอเตอร์ยาวนานถึง 10 ปี

เครื่องซักผ้า 2 ถัง LG รุ่น TT13WARG

เครื่องซักผ้า 2 ถัง LG รุ่น TT13WARG

เครื่องซักผ้า 2 ถัง LG รุ่น TT13WARG ช่วยลดความชื้นเสื้อผ้า

เครื่องซักผ้า 2 ถัง LG รุ่น TT13WARG ระบบ Roller Jet ซัก 13 กก. สามารถเลือกโปรแกรมซักได้ 3 แบบให้เหมาะกับชนิดของเสื้อผ้าได้ มาพร้อม Wind Jet Dry เป็นเทคโนโลยีของแอลจีที่ช่วยลดความชื้นออกจากเสื้อผ้าในขั้นตอนการปั่นแห้ง ทำให้ผ้าแห้งเร็วและช่วยให้ถังซักแห้งป้องกันเชื้อรา รวมถึงขจัดน้ำและทำให้ถังซักแห้งและปราศจากเชื้อรา

 

อย่างไรก็ตามการเลือกจัดวางเครื่องซักผ้าภายในบ้านควรเลือกพื้นที่ที่เหมาะสมที่สุด ทางที่ดีควรทำพื้นที่สำหรับซักรีดโดยเฉพาะ เพื่อความสะดวกสบายต่อการใช้งาน ในส่วนการติดตั้งเครื่องซักผ้า ทาง LG มีบริการติดตั้งสินค้า LG Product Installation Condition และหากสนใจสินค้าเครื่องซักผ้า สามารถติดต่อได้ที่ศูนย์ลูกค้าสัมพันธ์ 02-057-5757 ทุกวันเวลา 08:00 – 18:00 น.

