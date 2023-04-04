About Cookies on This Site

ผู้หญิงสวมเสื้อสีม่วง

แฟชั่นเกาหลีเท่ๆ รับ
หน้าร้อนในไทย Mix
& Match ลุคสวยไม่ซ้ำ

04/04/2023

แนะนำลุคซัมเมอร์น่ารัก ๆ สไตล์เกาหลี

แฟชั่นเกาหลีหน้าร้อน ถ่ายรูปสวย ครีเอทลุคออนนีไทยแลนด์

การแต่งตัวด้วยเสื้อผ้าสไตล์เกาหลีเป็นสไตล์การแต่งตัว ที่ครองใจคนไทยทุกเพศทุกวัย เพราะนอกจากช่วยปั้นลุคสวยแล้ว ยังเต็มไปด้วยความน่ารักสดใสที่ผสมผสานความเป็นสตรีทเท่ ๆ ได้อย่างลงตัว ช่วยให้การแต่งตัวไม่น่าเบื่อ ไม่จำเจ และช่วยให้ผู้คนสนุกกับการแต่งตัวมากขึ้น โดยเฉพาะในช่วงหน้าร้อนแบบนี้แฟชั่นเกาหลีหญิงเป็นกระแสที่มาแรงแบบสุดขีด แต่งตามง่าย น้อยแต่มาก ปั้นลุคสุดปังได้ตามต้องการ บทความนี้ LG แนะนำไอเดียแฟชั่นเกาหลีเท่ๆ รับหน้าร้อนในไทย รับรองว่าช่วยครีเอทลุคสวยไม่ซ้ำได้แน่นอน

ซักผ้ายังไงให้ไม่มีฝุ่น ทริกไม่ลับลดความเสี่ยง PM 2.5

ในช่วงหน้าร้อนแบบนี้ นอกจากแสงแดดอุ่น ๆ ค่อนไปทางร้อนของไทยที่ทำให้คนหงุดหงิดใจแล้ว ยังมีอีกหนึ่งปัญหาที่น่าหนักใจไม่แพ้กันคือฝุ่นควันต่าง ๆ โดยเฉพาะ “ฝุ่น PM 2.5” ตัวการอันตรายทำร้ายสุขภาพ ที่ส่งผลกระทบต่อระบบหายใจ ผิวหนัง และสุขภาพโดยตรง เพราะฉะนั้นก่อนส่องเสื้อผ้าแฟชั่นหน้าร้อนปัง ๆ LG ชวนดูทริกการซักผ้าให้หมดห่วงเรื่องฝุ่นและแบคทีเรียบนเสื้อผ้ากันสักหน่อย รับรองว่าสะอาด ปลอดภัยหายห่วง

1. เลือกสวมเสื้อผ้าที่ทำมาจากเส้นใยฝ้าย เพราะเป็นผ้าชนิดที่ดูดฝุ่นและกักเก็บฝุ่นได้น้อยสุด
2. เมื่อถึงบ้านแล้วควรรีบถอดเสื้อผ้าออกโดยเร็ว ไม่ควรเดินไปทั่วบ้าน เพราะอาจทำให้ฝุ่น เชื้อโรค และแบคทีเรียกระจายตัวจนไปเกาะพื้นผิวและเฟอร์นิเจอร์ภายในบ้าน
3. ควรแยกตะกร้าสำหรับใส่ผ้าไว้นอกบ้าน ระเบียงคอนโด หรือห้องที่ไม่ได้เปิดเครื่องปรับอากาศ
4. หากไปในสถานที่ที่มีฝุ่นควันเป็นจำนวนมาก แนะนำแช่ผ้าในน้ำร้อนอุณหภูมิ 100 องศาเซลเซียส นาน 30 นาที จากนั้นเทน้ำทิ้งแล้วค่อยนำไปซักตามขั้นตอนปกติ วิธีนี้ช่วยฆ่าไรฝุ่นบนเสื้อผ้าและยังช่วยขจัดสิ่งสกปรกต่าง ๆ ได้ด้วย
5. ใช้ผลิตภัณฑ์ซักผ้าสูตรขจัดฝุ่นโดยเฉพาะ เพื่อลดปัญหาไรฝุ่นเกาะติดตามเสื้อผ้า จากนั้นให้เครื่องซักผ้าเริ่มทำงานได้ตามขั้นตอนปกติ
6. หลีกเลี่ยงการตากผ้าในที่โล่งแจ้ง โดยเฉพาะเสื้อผ้าของเด็กทารกหรือผู้ใหญ่ที่มีโรคประจำตัว เช่น โรคผิวหนัง โรคทางเดินหายใจ เพื่อป้องกันไม่ให้ฝุ่นและสิ่งสกปรกกลับมาติดตามเสื้อผ้าอีกครั้ง หรือเป็นไปได้แนะนำเลือกใช้เครื่องอบผ้าแห้งหลังซักผ้าเสร็จ เพื่อให้คุณสามารถนำเสื้อผ้าเก็บเข้าตู้ได้ทันทีแบบไม่ต้องตากแดด

แม้ในช่วงซัมเมอร์จะมีปริมาณแดดมากพอที่ทำให้เสื้อผ้าแห้ง แต่คงดีกว่าหากคุณเลือกใช้เครื่องซักผ้าที่มาพร้อมฟังก์ชันอบผ้าในตัว ที่ช่วยให้ผ้าสะอาดและแห้งในเวลาเดียวกัน ไม่ต้องนำไปตากแดดให้เสียเวลาทั้งยังช่วยลดปัญหาฝุ่นควัน แบคทีเรีย และสิ่งสกปรกมาเกาะบนเสื้อผ้าขณะตาก หากมองหาเครื่องซักผ้ายี่ห้อไหนดี หมดห่วงเรื่องความสะอาด ไม่ต้องตากผ้า และไม่เสียเวลาซักผ้าหลายขั้นตอนเพื่อกำจัดฝุ่น แนะนำ เครื่องซักผ้าฝาหน้า รุ่น FV1413H2BA ดีไซน์สวยทันสมัย ใช้งานง่ายผ่านเทคโนโลยีสุดล้ำ

เครื่องซักผ้าฝาหน้า LG วางอยู่ในบ้าน

เครื่องซักผ้าฝาหน้า LG ซักสะอาด กำจัดไรฝุ่นอย่างมั่นใจ

เครื่องซักผ้าฝาหน้า รุ่น FV1413H2BA ซักผ้าสะอาดมั่นใจผ่านระบบซักผ้าอัจฉริยะ AIDD™ ที่มีประสิทธิภาพการซักที่เหนือชั้น ตรวจจับความนุ่มของผ้าอัตโนมัติก่อนเริ่มซัก และช่วยถนอมผ้าได้มากขึ้น 18% มาพร้อมเทคโนโลยี Steam+™ ที่ช่วยลดไรฝุ่นที่ก่อให้เกิดปัญหาระบบทางเดินหายใจได้ถึง 99.9% และลดรอยยับย่นของผ้า 30% นอกจากนี้ยังมีโปรแกรม TurboWash™360° ที่ช่วยให้ผ้าสะอาดภายในเวลา 39 นาที พร้อมปกป้องเนื้อผ้าได้มากกว่าด้วยหัวฉีดน้ำ 3D หลายหัวฉีด ครอบคลุม 4 ทิศทาง เข้าถึงทุกตารางนิ้วของเสื้อผ้าภายในเครื่อง แข็งแรงและทนทานมากกว่าด้วยฝาเครื่องทำจากกระจกนิรภัยและถังซักแสตนเลสที่ช่วยป้องกันแบคทีเรียได้ 99% ดีไซน์สวย ใช้งานง่าย ทั้งยังรองรับการสั่งงาน Voice Assistant และแอป LG ThinQ™ บนสมาร์ทโฟน

ไอเทมแฟชั่นเกาหลีหญิงรับหน้าร้อน ซัมเมอร์นี้ต้องมีติดตู้

เสื้อผ้าสีสันสดใส

ผู้หญิงใส่เสื้อสีสันสดใส

เสื้อผ้าสีสันสดใสต้อนรับซัมเมอร์

เสื้อผ้าสีสันสดใสเป็นไอเดียอันดับแรกที่เหมาะกับช่วงซัมเมอร์เป็นที่สุด โดยการจับคู่สีเสื้อผ้าสามารถเลือกสีเองได้ตามความชอบ ทั้งสีเหลือง สีแดง สีน้ำเงิน แต่ถ้าอยากเพิ่มความโคเรีย แนะนำเกล้าผมขึ้นเป็นดังโงะ แล้วปล่อยปอยผมดัดผมหยิกเล็กน้อย จากนั้นสวมที่คาดผมสีสันน่ารัก ๆ รับรองว่าสวยหวานไม่มีใครต้านแน่นอน

เสื้อแขนกุดสีขาว + กางเกงยีนส์

ผู้หญิงสวมเสื้อสีขาว

เสื้อแขนกุดสีขาวและกางเกงยีนส์ให้ลุคที่ดูสวยหรู

อากาศร้อน ๆ แบบนี้ ไม่มีอะไรดีไปกว่าการสวมใส่เสื้อสายเดี่ยว เสื้อกล้าม หรือเสื้อแขนกุดแน่นอน ไอเดียสำหรับสายแฟชั่นแนะนำเสื้อแขนกุดสีขาวทรงครอปพอดีตัว ใส่คู่กับกางเกงยีนส์ขายาวเอวสูง ให้ลุคที่ดูสวยหรู เหมาะกับการใส่ไปเที่ยวในวันหยุดเป็นที่สุด

เสื้อยืดสีขาว + กางเกงยีนส์ขาสั้น

ผู้หญิงนั่งอยู่บนพื้น

เสื้อยืดสีขาวและกางเกงยีนส์ขาสั้นเหมาะกับวันสบาย ๆ

ใครมองหาลุคสบาย ๆ เหมาะสำหรับการเที่ยวหน้าร้อน แบบชิลล์ ๆ ต้องลุคนี้เสื้อยืดสีขาวใส่คู่กับกางเกงยีนส์ขาสั้น ให้ลุคที่ดูน้อยแต่มากแถมยังให้ความคล่องตัวแบบสุดขีด จะใส่ไปเที่ยวทะเล ปีนเขา หรือเดินป่าก็เหมาะ

เสื้อครอปสีสันสดใส

ผู้หญิงสวมแว่นตากันแดด

เสื้อครอปโอเวอร์ไซซ์ลุคซัมเมอร์น่ารัก ๆ

อีกหนึ่งลุคสุดน่ารักคือเสื้อครอปทรงโอเวอร์ไซซ์สีสันสดใส ใส่คู่กับกระโปรงยีนส์สั้น ที่ให้ทั้งลุคหวานและเท่ในเวลาเดียวกัน พร้อมเพิ่มความเก๋ด้วยแว่นตากันแดดดีไซน์สวย ๆ รับรองว่าช่วยปั้นลุคสวยช่วงซัมเมอร์นี้ได้แน่นอน

ชุดเอี๊ยม

ผู้หญิงสวมชุดเอี๊ยม

ชุดเอี๊ยมเหมาะสำหรับช่วงหน้าร้อน

ชุดเอี๊ยมเป็นอีกแฟชั่นน่ารัก ๆ ที่ฆ่าไม่ตาย เหมาะสำหรับการนำมาแมตช์กับเสื้อหลากหลายสไตล์ แต่ในช่วงหน้าร้อนแบบนี้แนะนำเสื้อยืดแขนสั้นที่ไม่หนาเกินไป เพื่อช่วยให้คุณไม่รู้สึกอึดอัด สวมใส่สบาย แถมยังช่วยปั้นลุคน่ารัก ๆ ได้อีกด้วย

เสื้อลายดอกปาดไหล่

ผู้หญิงกำลังมีความสุข

เสื้อลายดอกปาดไหล่เหมาะใส่ชิลล์ริมทะเล

ใครมีแพลนนอนชิลล์และดื่มด่ำบรรยากาศซัมเมอร์ริมทะเล เสื้อปาดไหล่ลายดอกหรือลายต้นไม้ เป็นไอเดียการแต่งตัวที่น่าสนใจ มีความเซ็กซี่เบา ๆ ไม่รุนแรงจนเกินไป ยิ่งทำคู่กับทรงผมอาหมวยน่ารัก ๆ ด้วยแล้ว ให้คะแนนเต็มสิบ

เสื้อเชิ้ตแขนยาว

ผู้หญิงสวมเสื้อเชิ้ตลายทาง

เสื้อเชิ้ตบาง ๆ เหมาะกับอากาศในประเทศไทย

หากมองหาลุคพรางหุ่นแบบปัง ๆ ไม่มีอะไรดีไปกว่าเสื้อเชิ้ตแขนยาวลายทางตรงอีกแล้ว แต่ทริกแนะนำคือให้เลือกเสื้อเชิ้ตที่ไม่หนาเกินไป เพราะเมื่อมาสวมใส่ในไทยอาจทำให้การระบายอากาศไม่ดีเท่าที่ควร เหงื่อออก และเหนียวเหนอะหนะตัวได้ ทางที่ดีเลือกเสื้อเชิ้ตบาง ๆ สำหรับเป็นเสื้อคลุม ส่วนเสื้อด้านในใส่เป็นเสื้อยืดหรือเสื้อกล้ามได้ตามความสะดวก

ชุดเดรสลายดอก

ผู้หญิงสวมชุดเดรสลายดอก

ชุดเดรสลายดอกให้ลุคสาวหวานรับซัมเมอร์

ปิดท้ายกันด้วยลุคหวาน ๆ กันสักหน่อย กับชุดเดรสลายดอกใส่คู่กับเสื้อสีขาว ที่ไม่ว่ามองมุมไหนก็สวยปัง นอกจากนี้ยังสามารถเพิ่มพร็อพความสวย เช่น แว่นตากันแดด สร้อยคอ สร้อยคอมือ แหวนได้ตามสะดวก จะใส่ไปเที่ยวที่ไหนก็ได้รูปสวย ๆ กลับบ้านแน่นอน

หูฟังบลูทูธไร้สาย LG เติมเต็มความบันเทิงระหว่างเดินทาง

นอกจากการเตรียมเสื้อผ้าแฟชั่นเกาหลีเท่ ๆ รับหน้าร้อนในไทยแล้ว เชื่อว่าหลายคนคงวางแพลนเที่ยวหน้าร้อนกันแบบเพลิน ๆ ทั้งทะเล ภูเขา น้ำตก เพราะฉะนั้นการเติมเต็มความเพลิดเพลินระหว่างการเดินทางด้วยหูฟังบลูทูธไร้สาย ช่วยสร้างความสุนทรีย์และความสนุกให้การท่องเที่ยวไม่น้อย หากมองหาหูฟังคุณภาพดีที่ตอบโจทย์ได้ทุกไลฟ์สไตล์ แนะนำหูฟัง LG TONE Free FP9W ดีไซน์สวย สวมใส่สบาย ผลิตจากซิลิโคนทางการแพทย์ที่ไม่ก่อให้เกิดอาการแพ้ ใช้งานได้อย่างไร้กังวล ทั้งยังมีให้เลือกถึง 3 ขนาดเพื่อการสวมใส่ที่พอดี

ผู้ชายกำลังใช้งานหูฟัง LG

LG TONE Free FP9W สวมใส่ง่าย ตอบโจทย์ทุกไลฟ์สไตล์การใช้งาน

LG TONE Free FP9Wรองรับการใช้งาน Plug & Wireless เชื่อมต่อกับอุปกรณ์ภายนอกได้แบบไร้สายหรือแบบมีสาย โดดเด่นด้วยระบบเสียงที่พัฒนาร่วมกัน MERIDIAN แบรนด์เครื่องเสียงสัญชาติอังกฤษ ช่วยให้เสียงชัดใส คมชัด และรอบทิศทาง Bluetooth 5.2 ช่วยลดการสูญเสียของเสียงเพื่อสร้างเสียงต้นฉบับได้อย่างแม่นยำ มาพร้อม 3D Sound Stage ช่วยให้คุณดื่มด่ำไปกับเสียงเพลง ภาพยนตร์ รายการทีวี หรือเกมได้อย่างเต็มที่ ทั้งยังมีเทคโนโนโลยี Active Noise Cancellation ช่วยให้ได้ยินเสียงเพลงชัดเจนขึ้นและลดเสียงรบกวนจากภายนอก มีการปรับโหมดแวดล้อมให้เข้ากับสถานการณ์ของคุณ เพื่อให้คุณสัมผัสสภาพแวดล้อมรอบตัวได้อย่างเต็มที่ ปลอดภัย ไม่เป็นอันตราย นอกจากนี้ยังมี UVnano ฆ่าเชื้อ 99.9% ในเวลาเพียง 5 นาที ถูกสุขอนามัยทุกการสวมใส่ ดีไซน์สวยเพรียวบาง ใช้งานได้อย่างอิสระ แนบสนิทกับหูของคุณไม่หลุดร่วงง่ายแน่นอน

ทั้งหมดนี้เป็นแฟชั่นเกาหลีเท่ ๆ ให้สาว ๆ เตรียมเนรมิตลุคปังเที่ยวทริปซัมเมอร์ พร้อมแนะนำไอเทมเจ๋ง ๆ จาก LG ที่ช่วยให้ชีวิตสะดวกสบาย ตอบโจทย์ทุกไลฟ์สไตล์ หากสนใจเครื่องซักผ้า หูฟัง หรือผลิตภัณฑ์ต่าง ๆ ของ LG สามารถสอบถามรายละเอียดสินค้าได้ที่ศูนย์ลูกค้าสัมพันธ์ 02-057-5757 ทุกวันเวลา 08:00 – 18:00 น.

