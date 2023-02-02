About Cookies on This Site

ผู้หญิงในชุดสีเหลืองและหมวกกำลังยืนชมวิว

ที่เที่ยวหน้าร้อนนอกจากทะเล บรรยากาศดี แฮปปี้ตลอดทริป

02/02/2023

ท่องเที่ยวหน้าร้อน เปิดประสบการณ์รับความฟินท่ามกลางธรรมชาติ

แนะนำที่เที่ยวรับซัมเมอร์ ไม่ใช่ทะเล จัดทริปฟินรับลมร้อน

เผลอแป๊ปเดียวหน้าร้อนกำลังใกล้มาเยือนอีกครั้ง เมื่อคิดว่าต้องเผชิญกับสภาพอากาศร้อนอบอ้าวหลายคนก็เริ่มวางแผนเที่ยวทะเลกันแล้ว เพราะต่างเชื่อว่าหน้าร้อนต้องคู่กับการเที่ยวทะเล แต่รู้ไหมว่านอกจากทะเลช่วงซัมเมอร์ ยังมีที่เที่ยวธรรมชาติหน้าร้อนไม่ใช่ทะเลที่ช่วยดับร้อนกายแล้วเพิ่มความเฟรชให้ตัวเองกันอีกด้วย ส่วนจะมีพิกัดไหนน่าแพ็คกระเป๋าแล้วชวนคนข้าง ๆ ไปเที่ยวบ้าง มาดูกัน

ขับรถเที่ยวหน้าร้อน ต้องเตรียมตัวอย่างไร

หนึ่งในวิธีเดินทางท่องเที่ยวช่วงหน้าร้อนที่ได้รับความนิยม นั่นคือการขับรถเที่ยวเองเพราะไม่ว่าจุดหมายปลายทางใกล้หรือไกลกรุงเทพฯ การเดินทางด้วยรถยนต์ส่วนตัวที่มีแอร์เย็นฉ่ำก็สร้างความสบายใจได้ไม่น้อย สภาพอากาศร้อนไม่เป็นอุปสรรคต่อการเที่ยว อีกทั้งคุณสามารถแวะพักหรือเปลี่ยนเส้นทางได้ตามต้องการ แต่ถึงอย่างนั้นก่อนเริ่มทริปมีเรื่องที่ผู้ใช้รถต้องเตรียมพร้อมดังนี้

(1) ตรวจสอบสภาพรถ

การตรวจเช็กสภาพรถยนต์ให้อยู่ในสภาพพร้อมใช้งานที่สุด ถือเป็นเรื่องแรกที่ผู้ขับขี่ต้องดำเนินการก่อนเดินทางเที่ยวหน้าร้อน ไม่ว่าจะเป็นการเช็กระดับน้ำในหม้อน้ำ ระบบแอร์ น้ำยาแอร์ หากพบว่ามีจุดไหนรั่วซึมจะได้เร่งแก้ไขทันที ส่วนระบบสัญญาณไฟต่าง ๆ อย่างไฟหน้า ไฟหลัง หรือไฟส่องสว่างก็ต้องตรวจสอบว่าสามารถใช้งานได้จริง เพราะไม่ว่าจะเดินทางตอนกลางวันหรือกลางคืนสัญญาณไฟเหล่านี้จะช่วยให้เพื่อนร่วมทางเห็นคุณทั้งตอนเปลี่ยนเลนหรือเวลาต้องการความช่วยเหลือฉุกเฉิน

(2) ยางรถยนต์

เนื่องจากสภาพอากาศที่ร้อนอบอ้าวทำให้อุณหภูมิบนท้องถนนสูงมากกว่าปกติ เป็นผลให้ยางรถยนต์ขยายตัวมากขึ้นจนอาจทำให้ยางรถบวมหรือเสื่อมสภาพเร็ว ดังนั้นนอกจากตรวจเช็กระดับลมยางแล้ว ควรดูด้วยว่ายางรถทั้ง 4 เส้นอยู่ในสภาพพร้อมใช้งานจริงไหม หากพบว่ายางรถหมดสภาพก็ควรเปลี่ยนยางเส้นใหม่ทัน เพื่อความปลอดภัยของคุณและเพื่อนร่วมทาง

(3) คลายร้อนให้รถ

เมื่อต้องจอดรถตากแดดเป็นเวลานาน ก่อนเริ่มต้นเดินทาอีกครั้งควรปรับอุณหภูมิทั้งภายนอกภายในให้ใกล้เคียงกันก่อน ด้วยการเปิดประตูรถไว้ประมาณ 1-2 นาที หรือลดกระจกลงเพื่อระบายความร้อน เมื่ออุณหภูมิภายในห้องโดยสารลดลงค่อยเปิดใช้งานแอร์

(4) จอดพักรถเป็นระยะ

ไม่ว่าจะเที่ยวหน้าร้อนใกล้หรือไกลกรุงเทพฯ ผู้ขับขี่ควรจอดพักรถเป็นระยะหรือจอดพักทุก 2 ชั่วโมง เพื่อให้เครื่องยนต์ได้ระบายความร้อน ขณะเดียวกันผู้ขับขี่ยังได้พักสายตาและยืดกล้ามเนื้อหลังขับรถเป็นเวลานาน แม้การจอดรถพักอาจทำให้คุณถึงจุดหมายปลายทางช้ากว่าเดิม แต่รับรองว่าถึงอย่างปลอดภัย

(5) พักผ่อนให้เพียงพอ

ถ้าคุณต้องขับรถเองการหลับพักผ่อนให้เพียงพอ ช่วยให้ไม่ต้องกังวลว่าจะมีอาการเพลียหรือง่วงนอนระหว่างเดินทาง แต่ถ้าขับรถมาเป็นเวลานานจนรู้สึกง่วงมากก็ไม่ควรฝืนขับต่อไป ควรหาที่จอดสำหรับนอนงีบสักพัก

หน้าร้อนเที่ยวไหนดี 2566 แนะนำ 6 สถานที่ท่องเที่ยวน่าไปช่วงซัมเมอร์

นอนแพริมแม่น้ำแควน้อย จังหวัดกาญจนบุรี

ที่พักแพริมแม่น้ำแคว จังหวัดกาญจนบุรี

นอนชิลล์ท่ามกลางน้ำใสไหลเย็น ไม่ไกลจากกรุงเทพฯ

สำหรับใครที่เบื่อทะเลแล้วกำลังมองหาที่เที่ยวหน้าร้อนที่ให้ความเย็นฉ่ำอยู่ ขอแนะนำการไปนอนเล่นที่แพบนแม่น้ำแควน้อย จังหวัดกาญจนบุรี สถานที่ท่องเที่ยวที่ให้คุณได้ไปพักผ่อนเติมพลังให้กลับมาสดชื่นอีกครั้งท่ามกลางธรรมชาติและสายน้ำ ไม่แปลกที่ช่วงหน้าร้อนหลายคนเลือกไปเที่ยวกาญจนบุรี ที่สำคัญแพริมน้ำแต่ละแห่งยังมีกิจกรรมทางน้ำให้เลือกทำทั้งการล่องแพเปียกดูพระอาทิตย์ตกหรือพายเรือคายัค รับรองว่าทริปเที่ยวกาญจนบุรีหน้าร้อนเต็มไปด้วยความสนุกสนานแน่นอน

เขื่อนขุนด่านปราการชล จังหวัดนครนายก

เขื่อนขุนด่านปราการชล ปล่อยน้ำผ่าน spillway ลงสู่แม่น้ำ

สัมผัสธรรมชาติในวันหยุดที่เขื่อนขุนด่านปราการชล ที่เที่ยวใกล้กรุงเทพฯ

สำหรับเขื่อนขุนด่านปราการชล ถือเป็นพิกัดเที่ยวยอดนิยมในจังหวัดนครนายก นอกจากคุณจะได้ชมวิวทิวทัศน์สวยงาม ภายในเขื่อนขุนด่านปราการชลยังมีเขาช่องลมที่มีลักษณะเป็นช่องเนินเขาและมีลำธารไหลผ่านอยู่ตรงกลาง พร้อมด้วยทุ่งหญ้าที่ขึ้นเต็มสองฟากฝั่ง นอกจากบรรยากาศอันสวยงามของเขาช่องลมแล้ว หากเดินลึกเข้าไปด้านในจะพบกับน้ำตกช่วงที่น้ำเยอะ ๆ สามารถลงเล่นน้ำได้ ถ้าสนใจเดินทางเข้าไปที่เขาช่องลมสามารถติดต่อซื้อตั๋วลงเรือได้ที่เขื่อนขุนด่านปราการชล ส่วนใครที่อยากเล่นน้ำบริเวณด้านหน้าเขื่อนก็มีจุดให้ลงเล่นน้ำเช่นกัน

ลานไอซ์สเกต จังหวัดกรุงเทพมหานคร

เพื่อนสาวเล่นสเกตน้ำแข็งด้วยกัน

เล่นสเกตน้ำแข็งท่ามกลางอากาศเย็นฉ่ำจนลืมว่าเป็นช่วงซัมเมอร์

หน้าร้อนปีนี้ หากไม่อยากเดินทางไปเที่ยวต่างจังหวัด การยกครอบครัวหรือชวนกลุ่มเพื่อนไปเที่ยวคลายร้อนที่ลานสเกตน้ำแข็ง เพื่อสัมผัสอากาศหนาวเย็นสุดขั้วแบบไม่ต้องไปถึงต่างประเทศ ขอแนะนำว่าลานสเกตน้ำแข็งเย็นฉ่ำถือเป็นตัวเลือกที่ตอบโจทย์มาก โดยพื้นที่กรุงเทพฯ มีลานไอซ์สเกตให้ไปออกกำลังกายและวาดลวดลายโชว์ลีลาไม่น้อยทีเดียว ทั้ง The Rink Ice Arena และ Sub-Zero Ice Skate Club ที่รับรองว่าถ้าได้ไปเที่ยวหน้าร้อนนี้หรือหน้าร้อนไหนก็ไม่น่าเบื่ออีกต่อไป

สวนพฤกษศาสตร์สมเด็จพระนางเจ้าสิริกิติ์ จังหวัดเชียงใหม่

ทางดินลอยฟ้าที่สวนพฤกษศาสตร์สมเด็จพระนางเจ้าสิริกิติ์

Canopy Walkway เส้นทางเดินลอยฟ้าชมวิวธรรมชาติเหนือเรือนยอดไม้ ภาพจาก สวนพฤกษศาสตร์สมเด็จพระนางเจ้าสิริกิติ์

สวนพฤกษศาสตร์สมเด็จพระนางเจ้าสิริกิติ์ เป็นสถานที่เที่ยวหน้าร้อนเชียงใหม่ที่ให้คุณได้เรียนรู้ระบบนิเวศโลกสีเขียวผ่านพืชพรรณต่าง ๆ ที่อยู่ภายในสวนพฤกษศาสตร์แห่งนี้ โดย 1 ในไฮไลต์สำคัญของที่นี่ คือ Canopy walkway หรือทางเดินลอยฟ้า ที่เรียกได้ว่ายาวที่สุดในประเทศไทยด้วยมีความสูงกว่า 20 เมตร และยาวกว่า 400 เมตร ทำให้ตลอดเส้นทางสามารถมองเห็นธรรมชาติจากด้านบนทางเดินลอยฟ้า นับว่าเป็นจุดหนึ่งที่เหมาะกับการถ่ายรูปมาก ๆ

อุทยานแห่งชาติแจ้ซ้อน จังหวัดลำปาง

แม้จะเข้าสู่ฤดูร้อนแต่ภาคเหนือยังมีพิกัดเที่ยวที่เต็มไปด้วยดอกไม้สวย ๆ อย่างที่อุทยานแห่งชาติแจ้ซ้อน จังหวัดลำปาง นักท่องเที่ยวจะได้พบกับต้นดอกเสี้ยวหลายสิบต้นกำลังบานสะพรั่งอยู่สองฝั่งถนน แน่นอนว่าการมาชื่นชมความสวยงามของดอกเสี้ยวสีขาวอมชมพู ก็ช่วยให้การเดินทางเที่ยวหน้าร้อนปีนี้ของคุณน่าสนใจไม่น้อย โดยช่วงเวลาที่เหมาะแก่การไปเดินเล่นถ่ายรูปดอกเสี้ยวคือช่วงเดือนมีนาคม

อุทยานแห่งชาติเขาใหญ่ จังหวัดนครราชสีมา

ช้างเดินบนถนนที่อุทยานแห่งชาติเขาใหญ่

เขาใหญ่ อุทยานแห่งชาติที่อุดมไปด้วยพรรณไม้และสัตว์ป่านานาชนิด

ถ้ายังหาคำตอบไม่ได้ว่า หน้าร้อนเที่ยวไหนดี ใกล้กรุงเทพฯ ขอเสนอแหล่งท่องเที่ยวสุดฮอตที่สามารถเดินทางไปได้ทุกฤดูกาล นั่นคืออุทยานแห่งชาติเขาใหญ่หรือที่เรียกกันติดปากว่าเขาใหญ่ พื้นป่าที่อุดมสมบูรณ์ไปด้วยพรรณไม้และสัตว์ป่านานาชนิด ประกอบกับอุณหภูมิเฉลี่ยตลอดปีประมาณ 23 องศาเซลเซียส นักท่องเที่ยวนิยมไปเที่ยวที่นี่กันมาก อีกทั้งที่อุทยานแห่งชาติเขาใหญ่มีสถานที่ท่องเที่ยวที่น่าสนใจมากมาย ไม่ว่าจะเป็นศาลเจ้าพ่อเขาใหญ่ที่ผู้คนมักแวะไปกราบไหว้ขอโชคลาภและขอพรอยู่เสมอ น้ำตกเหวนรกเป็นน้ำตกขนาดใหญ่และสูงที่สุดของเขาใหญ่ หรือจุดชมทิวทัศน์เขาเขียว (ผาเดียวดาย) นับเป็นจุดชมทิวทัศน์ที่สวยงามเหมาะเดินทางมาชมพระอาทิตย์ขึ้นยามเช้า นอกจากนี้ยังมีเส้นทางเดินป่าประเภทท่องไพรที่นักท่องเที่ยวสามารถพักแรมในป่าได้ แต่ต้องไปติดต่อเจ้าหน้าที่แล้วนัดหมายการเดินทางเพื่อความปลอดภัยของคุณเอง และถ้าอยากส่องสัตว์เวลามากินดินโป่งก็สามารถเดินทางไปที่หอดูสัตว์ภายในพื้นที่อุทยานฯ ได้เช่นกัน

แชร์ไอเทมเที่ยวหน้าร้อนให้ปลอดภัย สนุกฟินตลอดทริป

การเดินทางท่องเที่ยวช่วงหน้าร้อนตามสถานที่เที่ยวต่าง ๆ ในประเทศ มีโอกาสที่คุณต้องเผชิญกับฝุ่นและควันจากมลภาวะในอากาศ ดังนั้นเพื่อให้เที่ยวสนุก ปลอดภัยต่อสุขภาพ แถมเพลิดเพลินไปกับเสียงเพลงหรือซีรีส์เรื่องโปรดตลอดทริป ควรพกไอเทมที่ช่วยอำนวยความสะดวกให้กับการเดินทางติดไปด้วย ส่วนจะมีอะไรบ้างนั้น ตามมาดูกัน

หูฟังบลูทูธ LG TONE Free FP5

หูฟังบลูทูธ LG TONE Free FP5

หูฟังไร้สาย LG คุณภาพเสียงระดับพรีเมียม มีฟีเจอร์ตัดเสียงรบกวนจากภายนอก

เพลิดเพลินไปกับเสียงเพลงจากสมาร์ทโฟนหรือแล็ปท็อป โดยไม่ต้องกังวลว่าไปรบกวนคนข้าง ๆ กับหูฟังบลูทูธ LG TONE Free FP5 หูฟังไร้สายที่ถูกออกแบบมาให้สวมใส่สบาย ส่วนคุณภาพเสียงจัดเต็มไม่แพ้หูฟังบลูทูธรุ่นอื่น ๆ ของแบรนด์ LG ด้วยมาพร้อม Meridian Sound ให้คุณภาพเสียงชัดใสและมีมิติไม่ว่าคุณจะอยู่ที่ใดก็ตาม มีระบบ Active Noise Cancellation ที่ช่วยตัดเสียงรบกวนจากภายนอก ทำให้ได้ยินเสียงเพลงอย่างชัดเจน นอกจากนี้ยังมีคุณสมบัติกันน้ำระดับ IPX4 สามารถป้องกันละอองน้ำได้จากทุกทิศทาง เหมาะใช้งานขณะออกกำลังกาย ยิ่งถ้าใครมักพกรองเท้าวิ่งติดกระเป๋าไปด้วย บอกเลยว่าหูฟังบลูทูธคู่นี้ช่วยให้คุณสนุกกับการฟังเพลงโปรดขณะวิ่งตอนเช้าได้มากขึ้น

แล็ปท็อป LG gram รุ่น 16Z95P-G.AF78A6

เกม Chayen ใบ้คำ – ชาเย็น ทายคำ

ใบ้คำ – ชาเย็น ทายคำ สนุกและได้ความรู้ / www.apkgk.com

เกม Chayen ใบ้คำ – ชาเย็น ทายคำ

แล็ปท็อป LG ขนาดหน้าจอกำลังพอเหมาะ ตัวเครื่องเบาสามารถพกพาไปได้ทุกที่

หากคุณกำลังมองหาแล็ปท็อปน้ำหนักเบาไว้ใช้งานที่บ้านหรือพกพาไปนอกสถานที่ ขอเสนอแล็ปท็อป LG gram รุ่น 16Z95P-G.AF78A6 ที่มีหน้าจอแสดงผล 16 นิ้ว ทั้งให้ RAM มาถึง 32GB แถมมีน้ำหนักเพียง 1.19 กิโลกรัม ทำให้เหมาะพกพาไปใช้ทำงานนอกสถานที่ ประกอบกับสเปคเครื่องก็จัดเต็มไม่แพ้แล็ปท็อป LG รุ่นอื่น ๆ เพราะขับเคลื่อนการทำงานด้วยชิปประมวลผล Intel Core i7-1195G7 รันบนระบบปฏิบัติการ Window 11 และกราฟิก Intel Iris Xe Graphics มอบประสบการณ์การดูซีรีส์หรือเล่นเกมกับภาพที่มีความคมชัดสวยสมจริงทุกรายละเอียด ทั้งยังสามารถออกแบบงานกราฟิกหนัก ๆ ได้อย่างไม่ติดขัด

ลำโพงบลูทูธ LG XBOOM360 รุ่น RP4

ลำโพงบลูทูธ LG XBOOM360 รุ่น RP4

สัมผัสกับพลังเสียงรอบทิศทาง 360 องศา ด้วยลำโพงบลูทูธ LG XBOOM360

ส่วนใครที่มองหาลำโพงบลูทูธขนาดกำลังพอดีที่ตอบโจทย์การนำไปใช้งานยังสถานที่ต่าง ๆ ได้อย่างสะดวก ลำโพงบลูทูธ LG XBOOM360 รุ่น RP4 ถือเป็นตัวเลือกที่ไม่ควรมองข้าม ด้วยมาพร้อมเทคโนโลยีเสียงของ LG ที่ผสานกับตัวเครื่องทรงกรวยจะเติมเต็มพื้นที่ทั้งหมดของคุณด้วยเสียงรอบทิศทางด้วยคุณภาพสูงที่เป็นธรรมชาติและสม่ำเสมอ ทั้งยังมี Light Studio โหมดแสงพิเศษเปลี่ยนสีได้ ช่วยสร้างบรรยากาศที่เหมาะสมกับเสียงเพลงที่กำลังฟังอยู่

เครื่องซักผ้าฝาหน้า LG รุ่น F2515RTGV

เครื่องซักผ้าฝาหน้า LG รุ่น F2515RTGV

เพื่อเสริมความมั่นใจว่าเสื้อผ้าที่คุณสวมใส่ปราศจากคราบสกปรกและสารก่อภูมิแพ้ การเลือกใช้งานเครื่องซักผ้าฝาหน้า LG รุ่น F2515RTGV ซึ่งมีการทำงานแบบ 2 in 1 นั่นคือซักและอบผ้าในเครื่องเดียว ถือเป็นไอเทมที่ตอบโจทย์ เพียงแค่กดปุ่มเลือกโหมดการซักและอบจากนั้นปล่อยให้เครื่องทำงานจนเสร็จก็สามารถนำผ้าออกมาใช้ได้ทันที อีกทั้งยังมี AI DD™ ระบบถนอมเนื้อผ้าอัจฉริยะ โดยตัวเครื่องจะทำการเลือกรูปแบบการหมุนของถังซักที่เหมาะสมกับการซักผ้า รวมถึงเทคโนโลยี LG steam™ ที่เข้ามาช่วยขจัดสารก่อภูมิแพ้ซึ่งเกาะอยู่บนใยผ้า ช่วยลดโอกาสเกิดอาการภูมิแพ้หรือปัญหาเกี่ยวกับทางเดินหายใจได้
ทั้งหมดนี้คือที่เที่ยวหน้าร้อนนอกจากทะเลในไทย สามารถไปเที่ยวได้แบบตัวคนเดียวหรือยกแก๊ง และเพื่อให้การท่องเที่ยวของคุณสนุกสนานมากยิ่งขึ้น สามารถเลือกซื้อสินค้าแอลจีที่แนะนำข้างต้นไว้ใช้ระหว่างเดินทางและหลังเดินทางได้ หากสนใจเป็นเจ้าของผลิตภัณฑ์ยี่ห้อ LG สอบถามรายละเอียดสินค้าเพิ่มเติมได้ที่ศูนย์ลูกค้าสัมพันธ์หมายเลขโทรศัพท์ 02-057-5757 ทุกวัน 08:00 – 18:00 น.

