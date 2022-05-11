About Cookies on This Site

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.

Cookies Setting
Absolutely Necessary Cookies
These are cookies that are absolutely essential to running a website. This category of cookies cannot be disabled.
Functional Cookies
These cookies are used to provide you with convenient functions, such as product reviews and product video playback, during your web browsing, they also enable interaction with social media accounts.
Social media
Connect with your social channels to share LG Technology with friends for example on Facebook and Twitter.
Analytics Cookies
These cookies allow our website to keep improving functions through website traffic analysis and to suggest personalized content for you.
Advertising Cookies
These cookies enable us to show you ads and other content that we think is most attuned to your interests and digital behavior.
Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
ผู้หญิงถือชุดสีขาว

วิธีซักผ้าขาวให้ขาวเหมือนใหม่ สะอาดทุกจุด สีไม่หมอง

11/05/2022

เคล็ดลับซักผ้าขาวให้สะอาด หมดปัญหาหมองคล้ำ

บอกลาคราบเหลืองผ้าหมองบนผ้าขาวด้วยเคล็ดลับง่ายๆ

คนร้อยทั้งร้อยคงไม่อยากให้เสื้อผ้าสีขาวสะอาด ต้องเปรอะเปื้อนไปด้วยคราบสกปรก คราบฝังลึก หรือคราบเหลืองที่ทำให้เสียความมั่นใจ แต่ไม่ว่าจะขยี้ผ้าเฉพาะจุดแรงแค่ไหนก็ไม่สามารถกำจัดคราบกวนใจได้เลยสักครั้ง เมื่อนานวันเข้าพ่อบ้านแม่บ้านหลายคนเริ่มถอดใจ ท้ายที่สุดจบลงด้วยการไม่ใส่เสื้อตัวนั้นอีก หรือเลือกโยนผ้าลงถังขยะ แล้วจบปัญหาด้วยการซื้อเสื้อใหม่มาแทน แต่วันนี้ LG มีวิธีซักผ้าขาวให้ขาวเหมือนใหม่ ที่ช่วยให้คุณประหยัดเงินซื้อเสื้อใหม่ ประหยัดเวลาในการซัก และสวมเสื้อผ้าขาวตัวโปรดได้อย่างมั่นใจ ไร้คราบสกปรกกวนใจ พร้อมแนะนำเครื่องซักผ้า LG ที่มาพร้อมนวัตกรรมอันชาญฉลาด ช่วยให้การซักผ้าเป็นเรื่องง่าย และมั่นใจเรื่องความสะอาดได้มากกว่าเดิม

วิธีซักผ้าหมองให้ขาว สะอาดเหมือนใหม่ไม่ง้อร้านซักรีด แยกผ้าขาวออกจากผ้าสีทุกครั้ง

ผ้าสีบางชนิดเมื่อนำไปซักอาจเกิดปัญหาสีตก ดังนั้นหากนำผ้าสีไปซักรวมกับผ้าขาว อาจเป็นสาเหตุทำให้ผ้าขาวมีสีที่เปลี่ยนไป หมองคล้ำ หรือมีสีด่างทั่วทั้งตัวจนไม่สามารถนำมาใส่ได้แล้ว ดังนั้นหากไม่อยากเสียเสื้อขาวตัวโปรด แนะนำว่าให้แยกผ้าก่อนซักทุกครั้ง เพื่อให้ผ้าขาวสะอาด ปราศจากคราบสีตก

ซักผ้าด้วยเบกกิ้งโซดา

เบกกิ้งโซดาเป็นผลิตภัณฑ์สารพัดประโยชน์ที่ควรมีติดบ้าน สำหรับขั้นตอนการซักผ้าขาวด้วยเบกกิ้งโซดาง่าย ๆ เพียงเทเบกกิ้งโซดา ½ ถ้วยตวงลงในผงซักฟอก จากนั้นนำผ้าขาวที่มีคราบสกปรกหรือคราบเหลืองมาซักตามปกติ เพียงเท่านี้ก็ช่วยขจัดคราบเหลืองบนผ้าขาวได้ดีแล้ว

ผ้าสีขาวในตะกร้า

วิธีง่าย ๆ ซักผ้าขาวให้สะอาดยิ่งขึ้น

เสื้อหมองคล้ำไฮโดรเจนเปอร์ออกไซด์ช่วยได้

ไฮโดรเจนเปอร์ออกไซด์เป็นน้ำยาล้างแผลชนิดหนึ่ง ที่นอกจากจะมีประสิทธิภาพในการกำจัดเชื้อโรคบนแผลได้แล้ว ยังเป็นไอเทมที่ช่วยเพิ่มความสดใสให้กับผ้าขาวอีกด้วย ขั้นตอนเพียงผสมไฮโดรเจนเปอร์ออกไซด์ 2 ถ้วยตวง ในน้ำเปล่า 4 ถ้วยตวง และเบกกิ้งโซดา 2 ถ้วยตวง จากนั้นนำผ้าขาวมาแช่ไว้ประมาณ 1 ชั่วโมง แล้วซักผ้าตามขั้นตอนปกติ ผ้าสีขาวที่เคยหมองจะกลับมาใหม่ได้อีกครั้ง

น้ำยาล้างจาน+ไฮโดรเจนเปอร์ออกไซด์ ขจัดคราบบนเสื้อ

เสื้อเปี้อนซักไม่ออกทำยังไงดี? แนะนำสูตรซักผ้าน้ำยาล้างจาน + ไฮโดรเจนเปอร์ออกไซด์ นำมาผสมในสัดส่วนที่เท่า ๆ กัน จากนั้นนำไปป้ายจุดที่มีคราบบนเสื้อ ขยี้เบา ๆ แล้วนำเสื้อซักในเครื่องซักผ้าตามปกติ วิธีนี้ช่วยให้สิ่งสกปรกบนเสื้อผ้าหลุดออกได้อย่างง่ายดาย แถมไม่เปลืองแรงด้วย

มะนาวขจัดคราบฝังลึก

ขจัดคราบฝังลึกผ้าขาวโดยเฉพาะคราบเหลือง “มะนาว” ไอเทมคู่ครัวที่ช่วยให้รสชาติอาหารอร่อยขึ้น เป็นตัวช่วยดี ๆ ที่ช่วยให้ผ้าขาวสีสดใสมากกว่าเดิม ขั้นตอนง่าย ๆ เริ่มจากการต้มเสื้อสีขาวด้วยน้ำเปล่าและน้ำมะนาว รอจนเดือด แล้วทิ้งไว้ประมาณ 1 ชั่วโมง จากนั้นนำผ้าที่ต้มแล้วไปซักตามปกติ หรือจะบีบมะนาวเพิ่มลงไปในขั้นตอนการซัก จะช่วยให้คราบฝังลึก คราบสกปรก และคราบเหลืองลดลง

 

ทั้งหมดนี้เป็นเคล็ดลับที่ช่วยให้การซักผ้าขาวเป็นเรื่องง่าย ไม่ต้องเปลืองเงินซื้อเสื้อตัวใหม่ แถมยังช่วยให้ผ้าดูขาวสะอาดและสวมใส่ได้อย่างมั่นใจมากกว่าเดิม ซึ่งนอกจากวิธีซักผ้าขาวให้ขาวเหมือนใหม่แล้ว ไอเทมจำเป็นอย่าง “เครื่องซักผ้า” เป็นสิ่งสำคัญที่พ่อบ้านแม่บ้านต้องให้ความใส่ใจในการเลือกซื้อ เพราะเครื่องซักผ้าที่ดี นอกจากจะมีขนาดเครื่องซักผ้าที่เหมาะสมกับการซักแล้ว จำเป็นต้องมาพร้อมเทคโนโลยีและฟังก์ชันต่าง ๆ จึงจะช่วยเพิ่มประสิทธิภาพให้กับการซักผ้า หากคุณมีเวลาจำกัด แต่ต้องการซักผ้าครั้งละหลายชิ้น ซักผ้าขาวผ้าสีในเวลาเดียวกัน มาพร้อมประสิทธิภาพที่ช่วยให้ผ้าในถังสะอาดมากขึ้น แนะนำเครื่องซักผ้า TWIN Load จาก LG เครื่องซักผ้าประหยัดพลังงาน ที่ถูกออกแบบมาให้ชีวิตของคุณง่ายกว่าเดิม

เครื่องซักผ้า LG TWIN Wash ประหยัดไฟ ซักผ้าได้มากขึ้น ในเวลาที่น้อยลง

แนะนำ เครื่องซักผ้า TWIN Wash™ รุ่น F2721HTWV ความจุถังซัก 21 กก. และ 12 กก. โดดเด่นด้วยนวัตกรรม LG TWINWash™ ที่ช่วยอำนวยความสะดวกให้กับการซัก สามารถซักผ้าสองถังได้ในเวลาเดียวกัน ซักผ้าได้มากขึ้นในเวลาที่น้อยลง มาพร้อมฟังก์ชัน True Steam™ ที่เป็นการรวมฟังก์ชันการซัก Allergy Care ช่วยขจัดสารก่อภูมิแพ้ Steam Refresh ลดรอยยับและกลิ่นอับในเวลา 20 นาที และ Steam Softener™ ช่วยถนอมใยผ้า ให้ผ้านุ่มฟูจากการซักด้วยไอน้ำร้อน เพื่อให้คุณเลือกใช้ตามความต้องการ มาพร้อมความสะอาดสูงสุด และช่วยกำจัดสารก่อภูมิแพ้ในผ้าได้มากถึง 99.9%* นอกจากนี้ยังมีระบบการซัก Turbo Wash™ ที่ผสานเทคโนโลยีการซักด้วยการพ่นสเปรย์น้ำลงบนผ้าโดยตรง พร้อมหมุนถังซักด้วยความเร็วสูงเพื่อช่วยกำจัดผงซักฟอกให้หมดอย่างมีประสิทธิภาพ ช่วยลดเวลาในการซักให้น้อยลง แต่ยังคงประสิทธิภาพการซักไว้ได้ดีเทียบเท่ากับการซักด้วยโปรแกรมปกติ

เครื่องซักผ้า LG TWIN Wash

LG TWIN Wash ซักผ้าสองถังพร้อมกัน ซักสะอาด ประหยัดเวลา

มีเทคโนโลยี 6 Motion Direct Drive โปรแกรมซักที่เหมาะกับผ้าแต่ละชนิด และออกแบบการหมุนของถังซักในทิศทางที่แตกต่างกัน เพื่อช่วยให้ผ้าในถังสะอาดและถนอมผ้าได้ในเวลาเดียวกัน ประหยัดน้ำ ประหยัดเวลาด้วยเทคโนโลยี Eco Hybrid ซึ่งคุณสามารถเลือกได้ว่าต้องการใช้งานฟังก์ชันการอบแห้งแบบ Normal Dry ลดระยะเวลาในการอบแห้ง และ Eco dry เป็นการอบผ้าแบบไม่ใช้น้ำ ทั้งยังใช้มอเตอร์ต่อตรงแบบ Inverter Direct Drive ไม่มีสายพาน เครื่องจึงทำงานเสียงเงียบ นิ่ง ทนทานมากขึ้น และแอลจียังรับประกันมอเตอร์นานถึง 10 ปี สามารถดูประวัติการซัก หรือดาวน์โหลดโปรแกรมซักใหม่ ๆ ได้อย่างง่ายดายผ่าน Smart Diagnosis™ ในแอปพลิเคชัน LG ThinQ ดีไซน์สวย เพิ่มความสะดวกให้การใช้งานด้วยถังซักที่ทำมุมเอียง 6 องศา ประตูเปิดออกง่าย พร้อมออกแบบระดับความสูงที่ไม่ต้องก้มตัวเวลานำผ้าเข้า – ออกจากเครื่อง ความจุและสีเครื่องหลากหลาย เลือกเองได้เพื่อให้เหมาะกับบ้านของคุณ

ต้องการซักผ้าในปริมาณที่มากขึ้น แยกซักผ้าขาวผ้าสี หรืออบและซักผ้าในเวลาเดียวกัน เครื่องซักผ้า LG TWIN Wash เป็นทางเลือกที่ตอบโจทย์คุณได้มากที่สุด หากสนใจเครื่องซักผ้า หรือเครื่องใช้ไฟฟ้า LG สามารถติดต่อสอบถามข้อมูลได้ที่ศูนย์ลูกค้าสัมพันธ์ 02-057-5757 ทุกวันเวลา 08:00 – 18:00 น.

บทความที่เกี่ยวข้อง

• เครื่องซักผ้า 2 ถัง 10 กิโล ราคาเท่าไหร่? มีโหมดประหยัดไฟ
• ซักสะอาดเต็มประสิทธิภาพ เครื่องซักผ้า 15 กิโล ใส่ผ้าได้กี่ชิ้น
• คำถามยอดฮิต เครื่องซักผ้าฝาหน้า 12 kg ซักผ้านวมได้ไหม?