ทิวทัศน์ยามค่ำวัดอรุณราชวรารามวรมหาวิหาร

ไหว้พระปีใหม่ 2566 ที่ไหนดี ในกรุงเทพ ช่วยเสริมสิริมงคล

12/03/2022

วัดศักดิ์สิทธิ์ที่คนไทยนิยมมากราบไหว้ขอพรในกรุงเทพฯ ภาพจาก : ททท.

ทำบุญไหว้พระรับปีใหม่เพื่อความเป็นสิริมงคล

การไหว้พระทำบุญขอพรสิ่งศักดิ์สิทธิ์ในช่วงเทศกาลของไทย ถือเป็นสิ่งที่ช่วยยึดเหนี่ยวจิตใจของชาวพุทธให้คิดดีทำดี รวมถึงสร้างบุญกุศลเพื่อหนุนนำให้ตลอดทั้งปีพบเจอแต่ความเป็นสิริมงคลเข้ามาในชีวิต ปราศจากเรื่องร้าย ๆ และเมื่อเดือนที่ผ่านมาก็เพิ่งจะผ่านเทศกาลวันลอยกระทงมาหมาด ๆ และนับจากวันนี้ไปก็เหลืออีกไม่กี่วันก็จะเข้าสู่ช่วงเทศกาลส่งท้ายปีเก่าต้อนรับปีใหม่ 2566 แล้ว วันนี้จะมาแนะนำสถานที่ไหว้พระขอพรปีใหม่ในกรุงเทพฯจะมีที่ไหนบ้างตามมาดูกันเลย

การเตรียมตัวก่อนเดินสายไหว้พระช่วงปีใหม่

เพื่อให้การเดินทางไหว้พระทำบุญในช่วงเทศกาลส่งท้ายปีเก่าต้องรับปีใหม่ราบรื่นไร้อุปสรรค มีเทคนิคง่าย ๆ มาแนะนำดังนี้

1. พักผ่อนให้เพียงพอเพื่อให้ร่างกายอยู่ในสภาพที่พร้อมที่สุด

2. วางแผนการเดินทางรวมถึงศึกษาเส้นทางอย่างละเอียดทั้งเส้นทางหลัก ทางลัด ทางเลี่ยงรถติด หรือแม้แต่กรณีที่ไม่สามารถขับรถไปเองได้จะสามารถเดินทางด้วยวิธีใดได้บ้าง

3. ตรวจเช็คสภาพรถก่อนออกเดินทาง อาทิ เช็คลมยาง หม้อน้ำ ผ้าเบรค ระบบไฟส่องสว่าง และน้ำมันเครื่องให้อยู่ในสภาพพร้อมใช้งาน

4. แต่งกายให้สุภาพเรียบร้อย วัดสำคัญหลายแห่งเข้มงวดเรื่องการแต่งกาย เช่น ห้ามใส่กระโปรงสั้น กางเกงขาสั้น รองเท้าแตะ เป็นต้น

5. สวมใส่หน้ากากอนามัยตลอดเวลาที่ทำกิจกรรมไหว้พระทำบุญ รวมถึงหมั่นล้างมือด้วยเจลล้างมือแอลกอฮอล์เพื่อปกป้องตนเองจากเชื้อโรคและมลภาวะ

6. ในกรณีมีผู้สูงอายุหรือเด็กเล็กเดินทางไปด้วย เนื่องจากสถานที่เต็มไปด้วยผู้คน ควรดูแลให้ดีอย่าให้คลาดสายตาเพราะอาจเกิดการพลัดหลงกันได้

ไหว้พระ 9 วัด ในกรุงเทพ รับปีใหม่ 2566

1. วัดพระศรีรัตนศาสดาราม (วัดพระแก้ว)

วัดพระศรีรัตนศาสดาราม (วัดพระแก้ว)

วัดพระแก้ว ที่ประดิษฐานของพระแก้วมรกต ภาพจาก : ททท.

วัดพระแก้วเป็นวัดที่พระบาทสมเด็จพระพุทธยอดฟ้าจุฬาโลกมหาราช (ในหลวงรัชกาลที่ ๑) โปรดเกล้าฯ ให้สร้างขึ้นพร้อมกับการสถาปนากรุงรัตนโกสินทร์ พ.ศ. 2325 เป็นวัดที่ตั้งอยู่ในพระบรมมหาราชวัง ทั้งยังเป็นที่ประดิษฐานของพระพุทธมหามณีรัตนปฏิมากร หรือพระแก้วมรกต พระคู่บ้านคู่เมืองของไทย / เปิดให้เข้าชมเวลา : 08.00-18.00 น.

2. วัดพระเชตุพนวิมลมังคลารามราชวรมหาวิหาร (วัดโพธิ์)

วัดโพธิ์เป็นที่ประดิษฐานของพระพุทธไสยาสน์ (พระนอนองค์ใหญ่) มีความเชื่อว่าการได้ไปกราบสักการะจะนำมาซึ่งความสงบสุขร่มเย็นในชีวิตตลอดทั้งปี ดั่งการได้อยู่ใต้ร่มโพธิ์ร่มไทร / เปิดให้เข้าชม : 08.00-18.30 น.

3. วัดอรุณราชวรารามวรมหาวิหาร (วัดแจ้ง)

วัดอรุณราชวรารามวรมหาวิหาร หรือ วัดแจ้ง เป็นวัดที่สร้างในสมัยกรุงศรีอยุธยาตั้งอยู่ริมแม่น้ำเจ้าพระยามีทัศนียภาพที่สวยงาม เชื่อกันว่าการได้มีโอกาสมากราบไหว้พระที่วัดอรุณจะทำให้ ชีวิตรุ่งโรจน์ทุกคืนวัน เปิดให้เข้าชม : 08.00-18.00 น.

4. ศาลหลักเมือง

ศาลหลักเมือง

ศาลหลักเมืองสถานที่ศักดิ์สิทธิ์ที่คนไทยนิยมมาสักการะบูชา ภาพจาก : ททท.

ศาลหลักเมืองเป็นอีกหนึ่งสถานที่ศักดิ์สิทธิ์ที่คนไทยนิยมมาสักการะบูชาเพื่อตัดเคราะห์ ต่อชะตา เสริมวาสนาบารมีแก่ เทพารักษ์ทั้ง 5 คือ พระเสื้อเมือง พระทรงเมือง พระกาฬไชยศรี เจ้าพ่อเจตคุปต์ เจ้าพ่อหอกลอง ศาลหลักเมืองกรุงเทพตั้งอยู่บริเวณมุมด้านทิศตะวันออกเฉียงใต้ของท้องสนามหลวง ตรงข้ามพระบรมมหาราชวัง ถนนหลักเมือง แขวงพระบรมมหาราชวัง เขตพระนคร กรุงเทพมหานคร

5. วัดระฆังโฆสิตารามวรมหาวิหาร

วัดระฆังฯสร้างในสมัยกรุงศรีอยุธยาเป็นวัดดังที่คนไทยรู้จักเป็นอย่างดี ผู้คนนิยมมากราบไหว้ สมเด็จพระพุฒาจารย์ (โต พรหมรังสี) พระมหาเถระรูปสำคัญ พระเกจิชื่อดังที่คนไทยให้การเคารพนับถืออย่างมาก / เปิดให้เข้าชม : 07.00-18.00 น.

6. ศาลเจ้าพ่อเสือ

ศาลเจ้าพ่อเสือ เป็นศาลเจ้าจีนเก่าแก่ตั้งอยู่บนถนนตะนาว ใกล้เสาชิงช้า เขตพระนคร กรุงเทพมหานคร ผู้คนนิยมเดินทางมากราบไหว้สักการะรูปเอี่ยนเถี้ยนส่งเต้ รูปเจ้าพ่อเสือ รูปเจ้าพ่อกวนอู และรูปเจ้าแม่ทับทิม เพื่อเสริมอำนาจบารมี / เปิดให้เข้าชม : 08.00 – 16.00 น.

7. วัดกัลยาณมิตรวรมหาวิหาร

วัดกัลยาณมิตรวรมหาวิหารเป็นพระอารามหลวงชั้นโทชนิดวรมหาวิหาร และเป็นที่ประดิษฐานของหลวงพ่อโต หรือ พระพุทธไตรรัตนนายก พระพุทธรูปปูนปั้นปางมารวิชัยองค์ใหญ่ที่มีหน้าตักกว้างประมาณ 20 เมตร สูง 19 เมตร / เปิดให้เข้าชม : 08.00-16.00 น.

8. วัดสุทัศนเทพวรารามราชวรมหาวิหาร

วัดสุทัศน์เทพวราราม

วัดสุทัศน์เทพวราราม พระอารามหลวงชั้นเอกชนิดราชวรมหาวิหาร ภาพจาก : ททท.

วัดสุทัศนเทพวรารามราชวรมหาวิหารหรือเรียกสั้น ๆ ว่า วัดสุทัศน์ เป็นพระอารามหลวงชั้นเอกชนิดราชวรมหาวิหารเป็นวัดที่ตั้งอยู่ในเขตพระนครชั้นใน มีสิ่งก่อสร้างที่โดดเด่นคือ เสาชิงช้า อยู่บริเวณหน้าวัด จุดเด่นที่คนนิยมมาที่วัดแห่งนี้คือพระอุโบสถของวัดสุทัศน์มีความยาวที่สุดในประเทศ ภายในพระพุทธตรีโลกเชษฐ์เป็นพระประธานที่คนไทยให้ความเคารพนับถืออย่างมาก / เปิดทุกวันอาทิตย์ : 09.00-17.00 น.

9. วัดหัวลำโพง

วัดหัวลำโพงสร้างมาตั้งแต่ช่วงต้นกรุงรัตนโกสินทร์ เป็นที่ตั้งของมูลนิธิร่วมกตัญญูพร้อมทำบุญโลงศพกับมูลนิธิร่วมกตัญญู ซึ่งตั้งอยู่ด้านหน้าวัดเพื่อเสริมชะตาชีวิต นอกจากนี้ยังมีโซนไถ่ชีวิตโค-กระบือให้เราสามารถบริจาคและให้อาหารได้ด้วย / เปิด 24 ชั่วโมง

ทริคไหว้พระปีใหม่ให้อิ่มบุญและปลอดภัยต่อสุขภาพ

เดินทางไหว้พระให้ปลอดภัยต่อสุขภาพไปพร้อม ๆ กับความอิ่มเอมใจสิ่งที่ขาดไม่ได้และควรพกติดตัวก็คือ LG หน้ากากฟอกอากาศ Puricare รุ่น AP551AWFA มอบอากาศสะอาดทุกที่ทุกเวลาตลอดทริปการเดินทาง ไม่เพียงเท่านั้นหลังกลับถึงบ้านดูแลเสื้อผ้าชุดโปรดให้สะอาดปลอดเชื้อโรคหลังต้องเผชิญกับมลภาวะมาตลอดทั้งวันด้วยเครื่องซักอบผ้า LG

1. แนะนำหน้ากากฟอกอากาศ LG Puricare อากาศสะอาดที่คุณสวมใส่ได้

หน้ากากฟอกอากาศ Puricare รุ่น AP551AWFA

หน้ากากฟอกอากาศ LG อากาศสะอาดที่คุณสวมใส่ได้

การเดินทางท่องเที่ยวหลีกเลี่ยงไม่ได้เลยกับการที่ต้องเผชิญกับมลภาวะจากฝุ่นละออง ควันพิษจากท่อไอเสียรถยนต์ ขอแนะนำ LG หน้ากากฟอกอากาศ Puricare รุ่น AP551AWFA ความพิเศษคือช่วยมอบอากาศบริสุทธิ์ระหว่างที่คุณเดินทางท่องเที่ยว ผลิตจากวัสดุเกรดการแพทย์ปลอดภัย 100% ดีไซน์ตามหลักสรีรศาสตร์ ใส่สบาย หายใจสะดวก พูดได้ชัดเจน

2. แนะนำเครื่องซักอบ LG ซักผ้าและอบผ้าในเครื่องเดียว

เครื่องซักอบ LG รุ่น FV1485D4W

เครื่องซักอบผ้า LG ประหยัดพื้นที่ใช้สอยไม่ต้องเสียเวลาย้ายผ้า

เครื่องซักอบผ้า LG รุ่น FV1485D4W 2 in 1 ซักและอบผ้าในเครื่องเดียว ผ้าสะอาดและแห้งได้ในขั้นตอนเดียวโดยไม่ต้องย้ายผ้าจากเครื่องซักมาเครื่องอบ เพียงแค่กดปุ่มเลือกโหมดการซักและอบ ตั้งเวลาและปล่อยให้เครื่องทำงานจนเสร็จก็สามารถนำผ้าออกมาใช้ได้ทันที

เครื่องซักอบ LG รุ่น FV1485D4W มาพร้อมเทคโนโลยี AI DD™ ช่วยถนอมผ้าอัจฉริยะ ถนอมผ้ามากขึ้น 18% สะอาดล้ำลึกยิ่งขึ้นด้วยระบบ Steam™ ขจัดสารก่อภูมิแพ้ เช่น ไรฝุ่น ฝุ่นขนาดเล็กในเส้นใยผ้าได้ 99.9% แข็งแรงทนทานด้วยประตูกระจกนิรภัยและถังซักสแตนเลส สามารถควบคุมสั่งการและติดตามการทำงานผ่าน แอป LG ThinQ™
เป็นเจ้าของหน้ากากฟอกอากาศ Puricare รุ่น AP551AWFA และเครื่องซักอบผ้า LG รุ่น FV1485D4W 2 in 1 ซักและอบผ้าในเครื่องเดียว รวมทั้งสินค้าเครื่องใช้ไฟฟ้ายี่ห้อ LG ประเภทอื่น สอบถามรายละเอียดสินค้าเพิ่มเติมได้ที่ ศูนย์ลูกค้าสัมพันธ์หมายเลขโทรศัพท์ 02-057-5757 ทุกวัน 08:00 – 18:00 น.

