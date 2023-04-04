About Cookies on This Site

ตู้เย็น LG กำลังเปิดใช้งาน

ตู้เย็น 20 คิว ยี่ห้อไหนดี เทคโนโลยีสุดล้ำ ดีไซน์ทันสมัย

04/04/2023

แนะนำตู้เย็นขนาด 20 คิว

ตู้เย็นขนาดใหญ่ 20 นิ้ว แนะนำรุ่นไหนดี ฟังก์ชันแน่น

ไม่ว่าจะพักอาศัยอยู่ที่บ้าน หอพัก หรือคอนโด ปฏิเสธไม่ได้เลยว่า “ตู้เย็น” เป็นเครื่องใช้ไฟฟ้าที่จำเป็นมากที่สุด โดยเฉพาะในประเทศที่มีอากาศร้อนชื้นตลอดทั้งปี มักส่งผลให้อาหารและเครื่องดื่มเน่าเสียได้ง่าย ดังนั้นการมีตู้เย็นจึงช่วยยืดอายุอาหารได้อย่างมีประสิทธิภาพ แถมยังเหมาะสำหรับแช่เครื่องดื่มเย็น ๆ ไว้ดื่มเติมเต็มความสดชื่นในวันที่อากาศร้อนอีกด้วย แต่หากตู้เย็นเล็ก ในบ้านขนาด 1 ประตูเริ่มไม่เพียงพอต่อการใช้งาน การมองหาตู้เย็นที่มีไซซ์ใหญ่ขึ้น เก็บของได้มากขึ้น ถือเป็นอีกไอเดียดี ๆ ที่ช่วยให้การใช้งานสะดวกสบาย ไม่ว่าจะเก็บอาหารสด ผักผลไม้ หรือเครื่องดื่มก็สามารถใช้สอยได้อย่างไร้กังวล บทความนี้ LG ชวนทุกคนส่องตู้เย็น 20 คิว ยี่ห้อไหนดี ดีไซน์สวยทันสมัย มาพร้อมเทคโนโลยีสุดล้ำที่ช่วยให้คุณและคนในบ้านใช้งานได้ตามต้องการ รับรองว่าตอบโจทย์คนรุ่นใหม่แน่นอน

เคล็ดลับเลือกตู้เย็นขนาด 20 คิว ประหยัดพลังงาน

ทุกวันนี้มีตัวเลือกตู้เย็นให้คุณจับจองเป็นเจ้าของหลายประเภท เริ่มตั้งแต่ตู้เย็น 1 ประตู แบบกะทัดรัด ไปจนถึงตู้เย็น 4 ประตูที่แบ่งสัดส่วนการใช้งานอย่างชัดเจน มีขนาดใหญ่ พร้อมเทคโนโลยีการทำงานที่สะดวกสบาย เหมาะสำหรับการใช้งานในครอบครัวที่มีสมาชิกในบ้านเยอะ ซึ่งตู้เย็นแต่ละประเภทมีการแบ่งขนาดย่อยที่หลากหลาย เพื่อให้ผู้ใช้เลือกตู้เย็นที่ตอบโจทย์กับความต้องการมากที่สุด โดยขนาดตู้เย็นที่ได้รับความนิยมคือตู้เย็นขนาด 20 คิว ที่มีพื้นที่สำหรับการจัดเก็บที่กว้างขวาง หยิบใช้งานได้สะดวก แต่จะเลือกอย่างไรให้คุ้มค่าและประหยัดไฟ LG มีคำตอบ

 

  • เลือกให้เหมาะกับสมาชิกในบ้าน ตู้เย็น 20 คิวเป็นตู้เย็นขนาดใหญ่ ที่เหมาะสำหรับครอบครัวที่มาสมาชิก 3 – 4 คนขึ้นไป แต่หากเป็นบ้านที่มีสมาชิกเพียงไม่กี่คน แต่มีการทำอาหารบ่อยครั้งหรือเปิดร้านอาหารเล็ก ๆ ตู้เย็น 20 คิวถือเป็นตัวเลือกที่เหมาะสมเช่นกน

 

  • เลือกตามจำนวนประตู ตู้เย็น 20 คิวมีให้เลือกทั้งตู้เย็น 20 คิว 2 ประตู และตู้เย็น 20 คิว 4 ประตู ซึ่งโดยปกติแล้วลักษณะการใช้งานของตู้เย็น 20 คิวทั้งแบบ ตู้เย็น 2 ประตู และ 4 ประตู จะใช้การเปิดปิดที่เหมือนกันคือเปิดเหมือนบานหน้าต่างเข้า - ออก เป็นตัวเลือกที่น่าสนใจเพราะใช้งานสะดวก ไม่เปลืองพื้นที่ของวงสวิงตู้เย็น และยังมีระดับความสูงที่สะดวกต่อการใช้งาน แต่ความแตกต่างของประตูทั้งสองประเภท คือเรื่องฟังก์ชันการใช้งานและราคา ตัวอย่าง ตู้เย็น 4 ประตูมีที่กดน้ำตรงบานประตู ขณะเดียวกันตู้เย็น 2 ประตูขนาดเท่ากันจะไม่มีฟังก์ชันที่กดน้ำ เป็นต้น

 

  • เลือกตู้เย็นจากเทคโนโลยีประหยัดไฟ นอกจากตู้เย็นควรมีฉลากประหยัดไฟเบอร์ 5 ที่ช่วยการันตีความประหยัดแล้ว การเลือกตู้เย็นระบบอินเวอเตอร์เป็นอีกหนึ่งความสำคัญ เพราะเทคโนโลยีอินเวอร์เตอร์นอกจากช่วยให้ลมกระจายความเย็นได้ทั่วถึงแล้ว ยังช่วยควบคุมให้ตู้เย็นทำงานได้อย่างเต็มประสิทธิภาพ ทนทาน และประหยัดไฟอีกด้วย

การทำงานของระบบ Hygience Fresh⁺™ ในตู้เย็น LG

Hygience Fresh⁺™ ระบบกำจัดกลิ่นในตู้เย็น

เลือกตู้เย็นที่มีฟังก์ชันอื่น ๆ ตู้เย็นไม่ควรมีเพียงฟังก์ชันส่งมอบความเย็นเท่านั้น แต่ควรมาพร้อมฟังก์ชันอื่นที่ช่วยให้การใช้งานสะดวก เช่น ระบบกำจัดกลิ่น ระบบกำจัดแบคทีเรีย ระบบละลายน้ำแข็งอัตโนมัติ ที่กดน้ำและน้ำแข็ง ฟังก์ชันถนอมอาหาร ควบคุมการสั่งงานผ่านสมาร์ทโฟน เพื่อให้คุณใช้งานได้อย่างหลากหลายตามต้องการ

เลือกตู้เย็นที่แบ่งสัดส่วน เมื่อซื้อตู้เย็นขนาดใหญ่ แน่นอนว่าหลายบ้านต้องการพื้นที่ใช้สอยที่กว้างขึ้นกว่าตู้เย็นขนาดเล็ก ดังนั้นก่อนตัดสินใจซื้ออย่าลืมพิจารณาพื้นที่การจัดวางภายในว่ามีมากน้อยเพียงใด หรือแบ่งพื้นที่เป็นสัดส่วนหรือไม่ เพราะหากซื้อตู้เย็นที่มีชั้นวางน้อย ไม่เป็นสัดส่วน อาจทำให้คุณรู้สึกเสียดายภายหลัง

ตู้เย็นขนาดใหญ่ ยี่ห้อไหนดี สวยทันสมัย ตอบโจทย์ทุกคนในบ้าน

ตู้เย็นยี่ห้อไหนดี ? ตอบโจทย์ทุกความต้องการของคนในบ้าน แนะนำตู้เย็น Side by Side ดีไซน์สวยทันสมัยเหมาะกับทุกการจัดวาง มาพร้อมเทคโนโลยีที่ช่วยประหยัดไฟได้มากกว่าที่เคย และฟังก์ชันที่กระจายความเย็นได้ทั่วถึง อาหารสดใหม่ทุกชั้นวาง ขนาดใหญ่จุใจ ช่วยให้คุณจัดระเบียบห้องครัวได้ตามต้องการ มีให้เลือกทั้งหมด 2 รุ่น ดังนี้

 

• ตู้เย็น Side by Side รุ่น GC-X247CKAV ขนาด 21.7 คิว

 

• ตู้เย็น Side by Side รุ่น GC-X247CSAV ขนาด 21.7 คิว

ตู้เย็น Side by Side LG วางอยู่ในห้องครัว

ตู้เย็น Side by Side ใช้งานสะดวก ดีไซน์สวย ประหยัดไฟ

ตู้เย็น Side by Side LG โดดเด่นด้วยกระจกแบบพิเศษบนบานประตู Door-in-Door™ ที่เมื่อเคาะสองครั้งสามารถมองเห็นอาหารและเครื่องดื่มด้านในได้โดยไม่ต้องเปิดประตูตู้เย็น ช่วยลดความผันผวนของอากาศภายในและเครื่องไม่ทำงานหนักจากการเปิดประตูตู้เย็นบ่อยครั้ง ทั้งยังช่วยให้อาหารภายในตู้เย็นสดใหม่ยาวนานขึ้นกว่าเดิม นอกจากนี้ยังมีระบบทำน้ำแข็ง SPACEPLUS™ บนบานประตูด้านใน ช่วยเพิ่มพื้นที่ใช้สอยภายในช่องแช่แข็ง และระบบกดน้ำดื่มหน้าบานประตูแบบไม่ต้องต่อท่อน้ำ สะดวกสบายในการติดตั้ง ทั้งยังออกแบบให้เติมน้ำเข้าไปใหม่ได้ง่ายกว่าเดิม มาพร้อมเทคโนโลยี Hygience Fresh⁺™ แผ่นกรองอากาศของ LG ที่ช่วยขจัดกลิ่นไม่พึงประสงค์ภายในตู้เย็นและแบคทีเรียได้อย่างมีประสิทธิภาพ นอกจากนี้ยังมี FRESHBalancer™ และ Moist Balance Crisper™ ช่วยรักษาระดับความชุ่มชื้นของผัก ผลไม้ให้คงความสดใหม่ได้นานมากกว่า ที่สำคัญยังทำงานด้วย Inverter Linear Compressor คอมเพรสเซอร์แนวนอน ประหยัดพลังงาน ช่วยเพิ่มประสิทธิภาพการทำความเย็น ทนทาน ทำงานเสียงเงียบ และยังควบคุมการทำงานผ่านแอป LG ThinQ™ ที่คุณสามารถควบคุมและวิเคราะห์ปัญหาตู้เย็นเบื้องต้นได้ผ่านสมาร์ทโฟน ดีไซน์สวยทันสมัย ตอบโจทย์ความต้องการของคนในบ้านได้แน่นอน

นอกจากตู้เย็น Side by Side ที่น่าสนใจ LG ยังมีตัวเลือกตู้เย็นอีกหลายดีไซน์ หลายขนาด ให้คุณจับจองเป็นเข้าจอง รับรองว่าตู้เย็นแต่ละรุ่นช่วยตอบโจทย์ความต้องการและทำงานได้อย่างเต็มประสิทธิภาพแน่นอน หากสนใจสามารถสอบถามรายละเอียดสินค้าได้ที่ศูนย์ลูกค้าสัมพันธ์ 02-057-5757 ทุกวันเวลา 08:00 – 18:00 น.

