คู่รักกำลังเดินทางด้วยกัน

ที่เที่ยวเดือนกุมภาพันธ์ 2566 ในไทย บรรยากาศสุดชิลล์

01/05/2023

แนะนำสถานที่ท่องเที่ยวในประเทศที่น่าไปเยือนเดือนกุมภาพันธ์

เดือนกุมภาพันธ์ เที่ยวไหนดี เหมาะกุมมือคนข้างตัวไปชิลล์

กุมภาพันธ์ เป็นอีกเดือนที่มีบรรยากาศน่าเที่ยวเพราะเป็นช่วงปลายหนาว หลายพื้นที่ของประเทศยังมีอากาศเย็นสบาย ประกอบกับเป็นเดือนแห่งความรักสถานที่ท่องเที่ยวหลายแห่งได้มีการตระเตรียมให้เข้ากับวันวาเลนไทน์ ซึ่งการท่องเที่ยวเดือนกุมภาพันธ์ไม่ได้จำกัดว่าต้องเป็นคู่รักเท่านั้น จะจัดทริปเที่ยวไปกับครอบครัวหรือกลุ่มเพื่อนก็ได้เช่นกัน สำหรับใครที่ไม่รู้ว่าเดือนกุมภาพันธ์ เที่ยวไหนดี ? วันนี้ LG มีลิสต์สถานที่ท่องเที่ยวบรรยากาศสุดชิลล์มาแนะนำ

Checklist 6 สิ่งที่ต้องเตรียมก่อนออกเดินทางท่องเที่ยว

(1) ติดต่อจองที่พัก

เมื่อตัดสินใจได้แล้วว่าจะไปชมทะเลหมอกหรือเที่ยวทะเลที่จังหวัดไหน อันดับถัดไปคือการติดต่อจองโรงแรมที่พักล่วงหน้า เพื่อให้ได้โรงแรม รีสอร์ท หรือโฮมสเตย์ตรงความต้องการของสมาชิกร่วมทริป ที่สำคัญการจองที่พักล่วงหน้ายังทำให้คุณมีโอกาสเลือกทั้งโซนที่พัก รูปแบบห้องพัก และราคาห้องได้มากกว่าการจองก่อนไปเที่ยวไม่กี่วันซึ่งมีโอกาสไม่ได้ห้องพักสูง

(2) วางแผนการเดินทาง

แผนการเดินทางที่ถูกกำหนดขึ้นคร่าว ๆ ช่วยให้คุณรู้ว่า การท่องเที่ยวครั้งนี้จะแวะตรงจุดไหนบ้าง สามารถใช้เวลาเที่ยวแต่ละจุดนานแค่ไหน จำเป็นต้องซื้อตั๋วเข้าชมหรือไม่ แน่นอนว่าข้อมูลเหล่านี้มีประโยชน์ต่อการเลือกวิธีการเดินทางไปเที่ยวด้วย เช่น คุณและสมาชิกร่วมทริปมีเวลาเที่ยวแค่ 3 วัน 2 คืน การเดินทางด้วยเครื่องบินก็ช่วยให้ประหยัดเวลา และสามารถเที่ยวตามแหล่งท่องเที่ยวได้แบบไม่เหนื่อย ส่วนใครที่วางแผนเที่ยว 6 วัน 5 คืน ถ้าไม่รีบเร่งมากก็ค่อย ๆ ขับรถเที่ยวตามพิกัดเที่ยวสำคัญก่อนถึงจุดหมายปลายทางได้เช่นกัน

(3) ตรวจสภาพรถ

หากคุณเดินทางด้วยรถยนต์ รถกระบะ หรือรถมอเตอร์ไซค์ ก่อนขับรถเที่ยวควรนำรถไปตรวจสภาพที่ ตรอ. หรืออู่ซ่อมรถใกล้บ้าน เพื่อไล่เช็คระบบต่าง ๆ ของรถว่าอยู่ในสภาพพร้อมใช้งานมากแค่ไหน ถ้ามีอะไหล่ชำรุดหรือเสื่อมสภาพจะได้ดำเนินการซ่อมแซมหรือเปลี่ยนทันที เพื่อความปลอดภัยของคุณและเพื่อนร่วมทาง

(4) คำนวณงบประมาณ

เงิน ถือเป็นปัจจัยสำคัญที่ช่วยให้การเดินทางของคุณราบรื่น ด้วยเหตุนี้ก่อนเริ่มต้นทริปควรคำนวณค่าใช้จ่ายแบบคร่าว ๆ เพื่อที่คุณจะได้สำรองเงินสดติดกระเป๋าไว้ให้เพียงพอต่อรายจ่ายที่จะเกิดขึ้น ไม่ว่าจะเป็นค่าอาหาร ค่าตั๋วเข้าชมสถานที่ต่าง ๆ ค่ากาแฟ ค่าบริการเช่ารถ หรือค่าน้ำมันรถ เนื่องจากผู้ให้บริการบางแห่งอาจไม่รับบัตรเครดิต หรือสถานที่ที่คุณเดินทางไปหาตู้ ATM ยาก นอกจากนี้อย่าลืมแยกเงินสดเก็บไว้ในกระเป๋าสตางค์และกระเป๋าใบเล็กที่ใช้เก็บของส่วนตัว เผื่อกรณีถูกมิจฉาชีพล้วงกระเป๋าคุณจะได้ไม่ต้องสูญเงินทั้งหมด

(5) ฟิตร่างกายให้พร้อม

ไม่ว่าทริปเที่ยวครั้งนี้จะเดินทางไปกี่วัน หรือไกลกรุงเทพฯ มากแค่ไหน การเตรียมสภาพร่างกายให้พร้อมเดินทางช่วยให้คุณท่องเที่ยวได้อย่างมีความสุขและสนุกที่สุด เพราะถ้าเจ็บป่วยก่อนเดินทางมีโอกาสให้ต้องเลื่อนทริปเที่ยวสูง ดังนั้นควรนอนหลับพักผ่อนให้เพียงพอ ทานอาหารที่มีประโยชน์ และออกกำลังกายอย่างสม่ำเสมอ

(6) วางแผนจัดกระเป๋าเดินทาง

แน่นอนว่าเวลาจัดกระเป๋าเดินทางเพื่อไปเที่ยวต่างจังหวัด นอกจากเตรียมเสื้อผ้าให้เหมาะกับสภาพอากาศและสถานที่ท่องเที่ยว ยังต้องเตรียมของใช้ส่วนตัวอย่างยาสีฟัน แปรงสีฟัน สบู่ ยาสระผม ครีมบำรุงผิว และรองเท้า แต่รู้ไหมว่ายังมีอีกสิ่งที่ไม่ควรละเลย นั่นคือยาสามัญประจำบ้าน ไอเทมที่ควรมีติดกระเป๋าไว้เผื่อจำเป็นต้องใช้จะได้ไม่ต้องเสียเวลาไปตามหาร้านขายยา

ปักหมุด 6 ที่เที่ยวเดือนกุมภาพันธ์ เติมสุขรับเทศกาลแห่งความรัก เกาะล้าน จังหวัดชลบุรี

นักท่องเที่ยวถ่ายเซลฟี่ใต้น้ำ

เกาะล้าน จุดดำน้ำตื้นชมปะการังใกล้กรุงเทพฯ

ประเดิมกับพิกัดเที่ยวทะเลเดือนกุมภาพันธ์ ที่อยู่ไม่ไกลจากรุงเทพฯ เพราะใช้เวลาเดินทางประมาณ 2 ชั่วโมง คุณจะได้สัมผัสกับท้องฟ้าสวย ๆ และน้ำทะเลใส ๆ ที่เกาะล้าน จังหวัดชลบุรี สถานที่ท่องเที่ยวยอดฮิตที่มีชายหาดให้เลือกเดินทางไปนอนอาบแดดหรือเล่นน้ำหลายจุด ไม่ว่าจะเป็นหาดตาแหวน หาดสังวาล หาดแสม หาดทองหลาง หาดนวล และหาดตายาย นอกจากนี้บนเกาะยังมีร้านอาหาร คาเฟ่ และกิจกรรมทางน้ำให้เล่นสนุกมากมาย เช่น ขับเจ็ทสกี ดำน้ำตื้นชมปะการัง เล่นพาราเซลลิ่ง หรือนั่งเรือตกหมึกตอนกลางคืน รับรองว่ามาเที่ยวเกาะล้านสนุกฟินครบทุกรสแน่นอน

เชียงคาน จังหวัดเลย

คนเดินถือกุ้งฝอยเสียบไม้ที่ถนนคนเดินเชียงคาน

กุ้งเสียบไม้ เมนูสตรีทฟู้ดยอดนิยมที่ไม่ควรพลาดเมื่อมาเที่ยวเชียงคาน

สำหรับใครที่ไม่สะดวกไปชมพระอาทิตย์ขึ้นเคล้าทะเลหมอกที่ผานกแอ่นบนภูกระดึง ช่วงเดือนกุมภาพันธ์แบบนี้ลองเปลี่ยนมาเที่ยวเชียงคาน เมืองเล็ก ๆ ริมแม่น้ำโขงที่ยังคงรักษาวิถีชีวิตแบบดั้งเดิมที่เต็มไปด้วยความเรียบง่าย เห็นได้จากบ้านเรือนไม้เก่า ๆ ที่เรียงรายติดกันอยู่ริมชายโขง ตลอดถนนศรีเชียงคานที่เต็มไปด้วยร้านอาหาร ร้านกาแฟ และโฮมสเตย์จำนวนมาก
โดยช่วงเย็นตลอดเส้นทางถนนคนเดินเชียงคานจะเนืองแน่นไปด้วยร้านค้ามากมาย ไม่ว่าจะเป็นร้านจำหน่ายสินค้าพื้นเมือง สินค้าแฮนด์เมด ตลอดจนร้านขายอาหารท้องถิ่นที่มีเฉพาะเชียงคาน อย่างกุ้งเสียบไม้ เมนูห้ามพลาดที่ถ้าไม่ทานแล้วถือว่ามาไม่ถึงเชียงคาน จิ๊กโก๋ยัดไส้หรือปาท่องโก่ยัดไส้ที่มีทั้งไส้กล้วยและไส้หมูสับ หรือจุ่มนัวยายพัด เมนูเด็ดที่บางคนว่าเหมือนราดหน้า สุกี้ หรือเย็นตาโฟนั่นเอง หากอยากมาเที่ยวเลยเดือนกุมภาพันธ์อย่าลืมคิดถึงเชียงคาน

วัดพระธาตุดอยสุเทพราชวรวิหาร จังหวัดเชียงใหม่

วัดพระธาตุดอยสุเทพ จังหวัดเชียงใหม่ ขยับมาเที่ยวเชียงใหม่

ไหว้พระอิ่มบุญอุ่นใจที่วัดพระธาตุดอยสุเทพ วัดงามคู่เมืองเชียงใหม่

ขยับมาเที่ยวเชียงใหม่ กับวัดพระธาตุดอยสุเทพราชวรวิหารหรือวัดพระธาตุดอยสุเทพ วัดคู่บ้านคู่เมืองของจังหวัดเชียงใหม่ที่นักท่องเที่ยวต่างเดินทางมาไหว้พระเพื่อความเป็นสิริมงคล ทั้งเชื่อกันว่าหากมาสักการะและอธิษฐานขอพรพระธาตุดอยสุเทพ จะมีแต่ความสำเร็จสมหวังดังปรารถนา แคล้วคลาด ผ่านอุปสรรคนานาไปได้ ไม่แปลกที่ทริปเที่ยวเชียงใหม่ของหลาย ๆ คนจะปักหมุดมาที่วัดพระธาตุดอยสุเทพด้วย ในเดือนกุมภาพันธ์นี้ใครที่วางแผนไปสัมผัสลมหนาวเมืองเชียงใหม่ อย่าลืมไปนมัสการพระธาตุดอยสุเทพ

สิงห์ปาร์ค จังหวัดเชียงราย

นักท่องเที่ยวขับรถ ATV

ขับรถ ATV อีกหนึ่งกิจกรรม Adventure ในไร่สิงห์ปาร์ค ภาพจาก Singha Park Chiang Rai สิงห์ปาร์ค เชียงราย

สิงห์ปาร์ค ถือเป็นแลนด์มาร์กที่สำคัญของเชียงราย นอกจากเป็นแหล่งท่องเที่ยวเชิงเกษตรที่มีความสนุกครบรส ที่นี่ยังขึ้นชื่อว่ามีวิวทิวทัศน์ที่สวยงาม ทั้งมีจุดให้เลือกเช็กอินเพียบไม่ว่าจะเป็นทุ่งดอกคอสมอสที่กำลังบานสะพรั่ง ชมความน่ารักของเหล่าบรรดาสัตว์น้อยใหญ่ที่ Mini Zoo ขับรถ ATV เที่ยวชมบรรยากาศในไร่ หรือนั่งทานอาหารและจิบเครื่องดื่มเย็น ๆ ที่คาเฟ่กลางไร่ชา ที่สำคัญถ้าไปเที่ยวประมาณกลางเดือนกุมภาพันธ์จะได้สัมผัสกับเทศกาลระดับโลกอย่างเทศกาลบอลลูนนานาชาติ ส่วนปี 2566 ยังไม่มีกำหนดการออกมา หากสนใจต้องติดตามความเคลื่อนไหว ข่าวสารต่าง ๆ จากทางสิงห์ปาร์คอีกครั้ง

เขาค้อ จังหวัดเพชรบูรณ์

ทิวทัศน์ยามเช้าที่เขาตะเคียนโง๊ะ

ชมพระอาทิตย์ขึ้นท่ามกลางหมอกสีขาวที่เขาตะเคียนโง๊ะ

เป็นที่รู้กันดีอยู่แล้วว่า เขาค้อ จังหวัดเพชรบูรณ์ เป็นสถานที่ท่องเที่ยวที่มีสภาพอากาศเย็นสบายเกือบตลอดทั้งปี และยิ่งปลายหนาวแบบนี้บอกเลยว่าการขับรถไปเที่ยวเขาค้อ นอกจากจะไปสัมผัสลมหนาวแล้ว ยังได้ชมทะเลหมอกเดือนกุมภาพันธ์ที่สวยงามไม่แพ้หมอกบนยอดดอย โดยจุดเช็กอินชมวิวที่ไม่ควรพลาด มีทั้งเขาตะเคียนโง๊ะ พิกัดที่สามารถชมทะเลหมอกได้แบบ 360 องศา หรือจุดชมวิวไปรษณีย์เขาค้อที่ไม่ว่าใครก็ต้องมาโพสท่าถ่ายรูปชิค ๆ กันที่นี่ ส่วนใครที่เป็นสายแคมป์ปิ้งที่เขาค้อก็มีจุดกางเต็นท์สำหรับนักท่องเที่ยวให้เลือกไม่น้อยทีเดียว

เขื่อนศรีนครินทร์ จังหวัดกาญจนบุรี

วิวพระอาทิตย์ตกที่เขื่อนศรีนครินทร์ กาญจนบุรี

พักผ่อนท่ามกลางสายน้ำและขุนเขาที่แพลอยน้ำในเขื่อนศรีนครินทร์

ปิดท้ายด้วยเขื่อนศรีนครินทร์ จังหวัดกาญจนบุรี สถานที่ท่องเที่ยวสำหรับคนรักธรรมชาติและสายน้ำ เพราะคุณจะได้นอนพักบนแพลอยน้ำท่ามกลางภูเขาที่โอบล้อมเขื่อน ส่วนกิจกรรมทางน้ำที่ได้รับความนิยมมีทั้งพายเรือ ขับเจ็ทสกี หรือเล่นน้ำกลางเขื่อน แต่ไม่ว่าจะทำกิจกรรมอะไรก็ควรปฏิบัติตามคำแนะนำของเจ้าหน้าที่อย่างเคร่งครัด รวมถึงสวมเสื้อชูชีพตลอดเวลาเพื่อความปลอดภัยของคุณเอง ส่วนใครที่กังวลเรื่องอาหารการกินก็ไม่ต้องห่วง เพราะที่พักจะมีให้บริการครบ ถือเป็นอีกแหล่งท่องเที่ยวที่เหมาะพาคนรัก กลุ่มเพื่อน หรือครอบครัวมาพักผ่อนช่วงวันหยุด

ท่องเที่ยวสุขใจและปลอดภัย กับไอเทม LG ที่นักเดินทางควรมี

เพื่อเพิ่มความสนุกขณะเดินทางท่องเที่ยว การมีไอเทมดี ๆ อย่างหูฟังบลูทูธหรือแล็ปท็อปคอยมอบความบันเทิงก็ช่วยให้คุณเพลิดเพลินได้แม้ต้องนั่งรถเป็นเวลานาน นอกจากนี้การเตรียมพร้อมหลังจบทริปเที่ยวกับการทำความสะอาดเสื้อผ้าอย่างถูกวิธี เพื่อให้ชุดโปรดของคุณปราศจากฝุ่นละออง สารเคมี เขม่าควันต่าง ๆ ที่เกาะอยู่ตามใยผ้าก็สำคัญไม่น้อย แล้วผลิตภัณฑ์เครื่องใช้ไฟฟ้า LG แบบไหนที่นักเดินทางควรมีติดไว้ มาดูกัน

หูฟังบลูทูธ LG TONE Free FP9

หูฟังบลูทูธ LG TONE Free FP9

เติมเต็มความบันเทิงระหว่างเดินทาง ด้วยหูฟังบลูทูธ LG

หากคุณกำลังมองหาหูฟังบลูทูธเสียงดี LGไว้ใช้ฟังเพลงหรือซีรีส์เรื่องโปรดระหว่างท่องเที่ยว ขอเสนอหูฟังบลูทูธ LG TONE Free FP9 ที่ทำให้คุณได้อยู่ในโลกของตัวเองได้อย่างเต็มที่ มาพร้อมระบบเสียงที่พัฒนาร่วมกับแบรนด์เครื่องเสียงสัญชาติอังกฤษ Meridian และเติมเต็มประสบการณ์ทางด้านเสียงให้สมจริงด้วย 3D Sound Stage ให้คุณดื่มด่ำกับบทเพลง ภาพยนตร์ รายการทีวี เกม และซีรีส์แบบจุใจ นอกจากนี้ยังมีระบบตัดเสียงรบกวนจากภายนอก ทั้งยังถูกออกแบบให้มีความสมดุลตามสรีระของผู้ใช้งานช่วยให้สวมใส่สบาย ที่สำคัญกล่องเคสชาร์จของหูฟังบลูทูธ LG รุ่นนี้เป็นแบบ UVnano ช่วยฆ่าเชื้อโรคในหูฟังได้ถึง 99% ภายในเวลา 5 นาที ทำให้สามารถใช้งานหูฟังบลูทูธได้อย่างสบายใจไม่ต้องกังวลเรื่องสุขอนามัย

แล็ปท็อป LG Gram รุ่น 16Z95P-G.AH74A6

แล็ปท็อป LG Gram รุ่น 16Z95P-G.AH74A6

เติมเต็มความบันเทิงระหว่างเดินทาง ด้วยหูฟังบลูทูธ LG

สำหรับใครที่ไม่ชอบการชมซีรีส์ผ่านสมาร์ทโฟน แนะนำว่าพกแล็ปท็อปคุณภาพดีติดกระเป๋าไปด้วยก็ช่วยสร้างความเพลิดเพลินกับทริปเที่ยวไทยได้ไม่น้อย อย่างแล็ปท็อป LG Gram รุ่น 16Z95P-G.AH74A6 ขนาด 16 นิ้ว มีน้ำหนักเพียง 1.19 กิโลกรัม เหมาะแก่การพกพาไปตามสถานที่ต่าง ๆ มาก แถมสเปคเครื่องสุดแรงแถมมาพร้อม RAM 16GB ทำให้เล่นเกมออนไลน์ได้ลื่นไหล พร้อมชมภาพยนตร์บนแพลตฟอร์มสตรีมมิ่งได้อย่างคมชัดและภาพสีสันสมจริง ด้วยแล็ปท็อป LG รุ่นนี้ขับเคลื่อนด้วยชิปประมวลผล Intel Core i7-1195G7 รันบนระบบปฏิบัติการ Window 11 และกราฟิก Intel Iris Xe Graphics เป็นผลให้ทำงานที่ต้องใช้ความละเอียดสูงหรือกราฟิกหนัก ๆ ได้

เครื่องซักผ้าฝาหน้า LG รุ่น FV1485D4W

เครื่องซักผ้าฝาหน้า LG รุ่น FV1485D4W

ทำความสะอาดเสื้อผ้าได้ล้ำลึกมากยิ่งขึ้น กับเทคโนโลยี Steam™ ของเครื่องซักผ้า LG

ไม่ว่าจะก่อนแพ็คกระเป๋าเดินทางหรือหลังจบทริปเที่ยว การทำความสะอาดเสื้อผ้าให้ปราศจากสิ่งสกปรกถือเป็นเรื่องที่สำคัญมากทีเดียว แต่ถ้าที่พักอาศัยของคุณมีพื้นที่จำกัดหรือบริเวณที่ตากผ้าไม่โดนแดด หากมีตัวช่วยดี ๆ อย่างเครื่องซักผ้าฝาหน้า LG รุ่น FV1485D4W มาช่วยดูแลชุดโปรดแบบ 2 in 1 คือสามารถซักและอบผ้าได้ในเครื่องเดียวก็ช่วยให้คุณประหยัดเวลาไม่น้อย แถมมีเสื้อผ้าให้พร้อมใช้งานทันที นอกจากนี้เครื่องซักผ้าฝาหน้า LG ยังมาพร้อมเทคโนโลยีน่าสนใจมากมาย ไม่ว่าจะเป็นระบบ AI DD™ ที่ทำการชั่งน้ำหนักผ้าและเลือกรูปแบบการหมุนของถังซัก ให้เหมาะสมกับการซักผ้าแต่ละครั้งที่สุด หรือระบบ Steam™ ช่วยขจัดสารก่อภูมิแพ้อย่างไรฝุ่นและฝุ่นขนาดเล็กในเส้นใยผ้า ที่สำคัญคุณสามารถสั่งการหรือติดตามการทำงานเครื่องซักผ้าผ่านแอปพลิเคชัน LG ThinQ™
และทั้งหมดนี้ก็คือที่เที่ยวเดือนกุมภาพันธ์ 2566 ในไทยที่หยิบมาแนะนำ พร้อมวิธีเตรียมพร้อมก่อนเดินทางเที่ยว ไปจนถึงไอเทมพิเศษที่ควรพกติดตัวระหว่างท่องเที่ยว รวมถึงเครื่องใช้ไฟฟ้าที่ช่วยดูแลเสื้อผ้าจากคราบสกปรก แถมแห้งไวพร้อมใช้งานอยู่เสมอ นอกจากเครื่องใช้ไฟฟ้าในข้างต้น แบรนด์ LG ยังมีผลิตภัณฑ์อัจฉริยะที่ช่วยให้ชีวิตของคุณสะดวกสบายอีกหลายรายการ หากสนใจสามารถติดต่อสอบถามข้อมูลเพิ่มเติม ได้ที่ศูนย์ลูกค้าสัมพันธ์ 02-057-5757 ทุกวันเวลา 08:00 – 18:00 น.

