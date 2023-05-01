About Cookies on This Site

ผู้หญิงกำลังมีความสุข

เครื่องดื่มวาเลนไทน์ รวมสูตรเสิร์ฟความหวาน อร่อยฟิน

01/05/2023

แนะนำเครื่องดื่มอร่อย ๆ วันวาเลนไทน์

แจกลิสต์! เมนูวาเลนไทน์ เครื่องดื่มสุดฟิน รับวันแห่งความรัก

วาเลนไทน์เป็นวันพิเศษวันหนึ่งที่เหล่าคนมีคู่ต่างรอคอย เพราะเป็นวันที่คุณจะได้ควงแขนคนรักไปเดทตามสถานที่ต่าง ๆ ที่ได้มีการเนรมิตบรรยากาศให้หวานแหวว ประดับประดาด้วยไฟและลูกโป่ง ที่มองแล้วอบอุ่นหัวใจไม่น้อย แต่หากใครไม่ได้มีแพลนออกไปเที่ยววาเลนไทน์ที่ไหน แต่ต้องการใช้เวลาดี ๆ อยู่กับหวานใจที่บ้าน นอนดูหนัง ซีรีส์ หรือหาเกมเล่น 2 คน สนุก ๆ ปิดท้ายด้วยการดินเนอร์แบบเรียบง่าย เป็นอันจบกิจกรรมวันวาเลนไทน์กับหวานใจ วันนี้ LGชวนคนอินเลิฟมาทำเมนูวาเลนไทน์ง่าย ๆ “เครื่องดื่มวาเลนไทน์” แจกสูตรการทำแบบจัดเต็มไม่มีกั๊ก เพื่อให้คุณนำไปเซอร์ไพรส์คนรักในค่ำคืนอันแสนพิเศษ พร้อมแชร์เคล็ดลับการสร้างบรรยากาศให้คืนที่รอคอยน่าประทับใจมากขึ้น

How to สร้างบรรยากาศให้ค่ำคืนวันวาเลนไทน์

ก่อนแจกลิสต์เมนูเครื่องดื่มวาเลนไทน์ฟิน ๆ LG แวะมาแชร์ ไอเดียแต่งบ้าน เพื่อเนรมิตบรรยากาศให้พิเศษและช่วยสร้างความประทับใจให้คนข้างกาย บอกเลยว่าง่ายแสนง่าย แถมคนงบน้อยยังทำตามได้อีกด้วย

● สีของแสงไฟช่วยสร้างความโรแมนติก
ทริกง่าย ๆ ที่ช่วยเปลี่ยนบ้านของคุณให้ดูอบอุ่นและโรแมนติกขึ้นแบบทันตาเห็น คือให้คุณเปลี่ยนการใช้หลอดไฟปกติเป็นหลอดที่ให้แสงสลัว ๆ นุ่มนวล หรือหากใครไม่อยากเสียเวลาเปลี่ยนหลอดไฟ สามารถใช้วิธีการจุดเทียนรอบ ๆ ห้อง เลือกใช้เป็นเทียนธรรมดา เทียนหอม หรือเทียนที่อยู่ในภาชนะดีไซน์เก๋ เพื่อใช้เป็นพร็อพถ่ายรูป ก็ช่วยให้ห้องนอนธรรมดา ๆ กลายเป็นห้องที่มีบรรยากาศชวนฝันได้ดี
● เพิ่มความหอมเพื่อความน่าหลงใหล
นอกจากเทียนหอมที่ช่วยสร้างบรรยากาศได้ดีแล้ว การเลือกใช้น้ำมันอโรมาเป็นอีกทางเลือกที่น่าสนใจ แอบกระซิบทริกเล็ก ๆ คือให้คุณพยายามใช้กลิ่นที่คนรักชอบ หรือใช้กลิ่นน้ำหอมของคุณที่เขาหรือเธอชอบมากที่สุด รับรองว่าช่วยเนรมิตบรรยากาศให้หวานขึ้นแบบคูณ 10 และช่วยกระชับรักได้ดี

เครื่องฟอกอากาศ LG

เครื่องฟอกอากาศ LG มีประสิทธิภาพฟอกอากาศได้แบบ 360 องศา

ที่สำคัญในวันเวลาดี ๆ แบบนี้ ไม่ได้มีเพียงแค่เครื่องดื่มวันวาเลนไทน์เท่านั้นที่คุณเตรียมจัดเสิร์ฟ เพราะแน่นอนหนุ่มสาวหลายคนคงอยากเซอร์ไพรส์คนรักด้วยเมนูเดือนแห่งความรักที่จัดเต็มทั้งอาหารคาวหวาน แต่หลายคนคงหวั่น ๆ ว่ากลิ่นอาหารอาจเข้ามาทำลายบรรยากาศสวีทหวานของคุณทั้งสอง และกลบกลิ่นเทียนหอม กลิ่นอโรมาที่คุณตั้งใจ หากเป็นเช่นนั้นแนะนำเลือกใช้เครื่องฟอกอากาศLG เคล็ดลับดี ๆ ที่ช่วยกำจัดกลิ่นไม่พึงประสงค์ในบ้านของคุณ และช่วยปรับอากาศรอบตัวให้ปลอดภัย เครื่องฟอกอากาศ LG PuriCare New 360 รุ่น AS10GDSH0เครื่องฟอกอากาศอัจฉริยะ ที่ทำหน้าที่ฟอกอากาศรอบตัวคุณได้แบบ 360 องศา มาพร้อมใบพัดทรงพลังที่ถูกออกแบบรอยหยัก เพื่อลดแรงต้านทานของอากาศ มอบความสดชื่นได้เร็วขึ้น 24% และส่งลมได้ไกล 7.5 เมตรด้วย Clean Booster เทคโนโลยีเอกสิทธิ์เฉพาะของแอลจี ที่สำคัญมั่นใจว่าอากาศสะอาดอยู่เสมอด้วยระบบกรองอากาศหลายขั้นตอน ช่วยกำจัดแบคทีเรีย ฝุ่น ไวรัส สารก่อภูมิแพ้ ก๊าซอันตรายชนิดต่าง ๆ และยังมีแผ่นกรองกลิ่นไม่พึงประสงค์ ที่ช่วยกรองกลิ่น กำจัดสารระเหย และกำจัดสารก่อพิษภายในบ้านของคุณ นอกจากนี้ยังช่วยปกป้องคนในบ้านด้วย Plasmaster+ Ionizer ไอออนไนเซอร์ที่ช่วยลดไวรัส แบคทีเรีย และมอบอากาศสะอาดได้อย่างทั่วถึง ดีไซน์สวย เข้ากับทุกพื้นที่ในบ้าน มาพร้อมเซ็นเซอร์และจอแสดงผลอัจริยะ ที่ทำหน้าที่ตรวจสอบคุณภาพอากาศ ณ เวลานั้น ทั้งยังสามารถควบคุมการสั่งงานและใช้งานได้ผ่านแอปพลิเคชัน LG ThinQ™ ได้ทุกที่ ทุกเวลา

● สร้างความหวานด้วยเสียงเพลง
ในระหว่างมื้อดินเนอร์ อย่าปล่อยให้ความเงียบเข้ามาทำลายบรรยากาศของคุณทั้งสองเด็ดขาด ดังนั้นหากคุณไม่ได้เปิดหนังหรือซีรีส์ระหว่างกินข้าว แนะนำให้เปิดเพลงฟีลผ่อนคลาย ที่เน้นความหมายที่ดี บทเพลงเกี่ยวข้องกับความรัก หรือใช้เพลงที่เคยฟังด้วยกันสมัยคบกันใหม่ ๆ ก็ช่วยรื้อฟื้นความหลังอันหวานชื่นได้ดีเช่นกัน
● เพิ่มสีสันที่สื่อถึงความรัก
เมื่อถึงวาเลนไทน์แล้ว แน่นอนว่าโทนสีที่ได้รับความนิยมมากที่สุดคงหนีไม่พ้นสีแดงและสีชมพู แต่ทั้งนี้ไม่จำเป็นต้องเนรมิตบ้านทั้งหลังให้กลายเป็นสีแดง เพียงแค่มีของตกแต่งชิ้นเล็ก ๆ อย่างกลีบดอกไม้ ช่อดอกไม้ หรือของตกแต่งชิ้นเล็ก ๆ ก็เพียงพอแล้ว ที่สำคัญอย่าลืมแอบวางการ์ดวาเลนไทน์ หรือติดรูปคู่น่ารัก ๆ เอาไว้ รับรองว่าช่วยให้คนข้าง ๆ เขินจนหน้าแดงและประทับใจแน่นอน
● ทำความสะอาดบ้านให้เรียบร้อย
คุณกับคนรักคงไม่อยากเดทในสถานที่ที่เต็มไปด้วยความสกปรก หรือมีข้าวของวางกองจนรกรุงรัง ดังนั้นควรทำความสะอาดบ้าน ทุกซอกทุกมุม ทั้งห้องครัว ห้องน้ำ ห้องรับแขก และที่สำคัญคือ ‘ห้องนอน’ สถานที่สำคัญสำหรับการสวีทหวาน จัดการเปลี่ยนผ้าปูที่นอน หมอน ผ้าห่มให้เรียบร้อย ปิดท้ายด้วยกลิ่นหอม ๆ เป็นอันเสร็จเรียบร้อย

เพิ่มความหวานให้วันวาเลนไทน์ ด้วยเมนูเครื่องดื่มอร่อย ๆ

เชื่อว่าหนุ่มสาวหลายคนอาจไม่สันทัดเรื่องการทำอาหารเท่าไหร่นัก แต่ในใจลึก ๆ คงอยากลองเสิร์ฟเมนูอร่อย ๆ ที่ตั้งใจทำให้คนรักในวันวาเลนไทน์สักครั้ง แต่ก็คิดไม่ออกว่าควรทำเมนูไหนให้ไม่เฟล หากเป็นเช่นนั้น LG แนะนำให้คุณเริ่มต้นจากเมนูง่าย ๆ อย่างเครื่องดื่มเสียก่อน เพราะใช้วัตถุดิบและอุปกรณ์ไม่เยอะ ที่สำคัญคุณยังสามารถชิมรสชาติที่พอดีที่สุดก่อนจัดเสิร์ฟได้ด้วย

สตรอว์เบอร์รีสมูทตี้

สตรอว์เบอร์รีสมูทตี้

สตรอว์เบอร์รีสมูทตี้ หวานเปรี้ยวเติมพลัง

เมื่อพูดถึงเครื่องดื่มสีชมพูวาเลนไทน์ สตรอว์เบอร์รีสมูทตี้ ต้องเป็นลิสต์เมนูแรก ๆ ที่หลายคนนึกถึง เพราะนอกจากสีสันจะน่ารักโดนใจแล้ว รสชาติเปรี้ยวหวานเย็นชื่นใจ ยังช่วยให้เครื่องดื่มแก้วนี้ ดื่มได้เรื่อย ๆ ไม่มีเบื่ออีกด้วย สำหรับวัตถุดิบและขั้นตอนการทำ มีดังนี้

วัตถุดิบ

1. สตรอว์เบอร์รีแช่แข็ง 3 – 5 ลูก
2. โยเกิร์ตรสธรรมชาติแช่เย็น ½ ถ้วย
3. น้ำเชื่อม (เติมความหวานตามใจชอบ)
4. น้ำแข็ง
5. น้ำเปล่า

ขั้นตอนการทำ

1. นำน้ำแข็ง น้ำเชื่อม และน้ำเปล่าใส่ลงในเครื่องปั่น จากนั้นปั่นจนเนื้อละเอียด
2. ใส่โยเกิร์ตและสตรอว์เบอร์รีแช่แข็งตามลงไป แล้วปั่นจนเป็นเนื้อเนียน
3. นำสตรอว์เบอร์รีสมูทตี้เทลงในแก้วสวย ๆ ตกแต่งด้วยสตรอว์เบอร์รี หรือจะบีบวิปปิ้งครีมเพิ่มความหวานได้เช่นกัน

มิกซ์เบอร์รี สมูทตี้

มิกซ์เบอร์รี สมูทตี้

มิกซ์เบอร์รี สมูทตี้ เครื่องดื่มผ่อนคลายความเครียด

ผลไม้ตระกูลเบอร์รี ไม่ว่าจะเป็นสตรอว์เบอร์รี บลูเบอร์รี ราสเบอร์รี แบล็คเบอร์รี หรือผลไม้ไทยตระกูลเบอร์รี เช่น หม่อน ตะขบ ลูกหว้า ฯลฯ ล้วนแต่มีวิตามินบี 9 วิตามินซี กรดโฟลิกที่ช่วยลดความเครียดได้เป็นอย่างดี ดังนั้นวาเลนไทน์นี้ใครอยากเอาใจคุณแฟนด้วยเครื่องดื่มสดชื่น ๆ ช่วยผ่อนคลาย และลดความเครียด มิกซ์เบอร์รี สมูทตี้ เป็นตัวเลือกที่น่าสนใจ

วัตถุดิบ

1. สตรอว์เบอร์รี ราสเบอร์รี บลูเบอร์รี และแคปกูสเบอร์รีในสัดส่วนที่เท่ากัน (¼ ถ้วย)
2. โยเกิร์ตรสธรรมชาติ 4 ช้อนชา
3. น้ำผึ้งและน้ำมะนาว (สัดส่วนตามใจชอบ)
4. น้ำแข็งบด

ขั้นตอนการทำ

1. นำผลไม้ทั้งหมดลงในเครื่องปั่น
2. จากนั้นใส่น้ำผึ้ง โยเกิร์จ น้ำมะนาว และน้ำแข็งบดตามลงไป
3. ปั่นส่วนผสมทุกอย่างจนเป็นเนื้อเดียวกัน
4. เทใส่แก้วแล้วเสิร์ฟพร้อมผลไม้ตระกูลเบอร์รี

โอริโอ้ มิลค์เชค

โอริโอ้ มิลค์เชค

โอริโอ้ มิลค์เชค หวาน หอม อร่อย

แต่สำหรับใครที่ไม่อินกับผลไม้ตระกูลเบอร์รี แต่หลงใหลในความเข้มข้นและความหวานมัน แนะนำเมนู โอริโอ้ มิลค์เชค เครื่องดื่มเนื้อเนียนละเอียด ที่เสิร์ฟคู่กับวิปปิ้งครีม โดนัท และขนมต่าง ๆ จนล้นแก้ว ซึ่งเมนูนี้ไม่ได้จัดเต็มแค่ความอร่อยเท่านั้น แต่ยังเหมาะเป็นพร็อพถ่ายรูปเก๋ ๆ อีกด้วย

วัตถุดิบ

1. ไอศกรีมวานิลลา 4 ลูก
2. นมสด 2/3 แก้ว
3. โอริโอ้ 5 – 6 ชิ้น (เอาครีมออก 2 ชิ้น)
4. โดนัทและขนมสำหรับตกแต่ง

ขั้นตอนการทำ

1. นำไอศกรีม 4 ลูก โอริโอ้ และนมสดเทลงในเครื่องปั่น
2. ปั่นจนส่วนผสมทุกอย่างเป็นเนื้อละเอียดกำลังดี
3. เทใส่แก้ว จากนั้นตกแต่งด้วยโดนัท วิปปิ้งครีม และขนมสีสันน่ารัก ๆ ช่วยเพิ่มความน่ากินให้กับเครื่องดื่มแก้วนี้แน่นอน

ค็อกเทล มัลเบอร์รี

ค็อกเทล มัลเบอร์รี

ค็อกเทล มัลเบอร์รี เครื่องดื่มแอลกอฮอล์อ่อน ๆ

หากต้องการจิบค็อกเทลวาเลนไทน์เบา ๆ เคล้าบรรยากาศดินเนอร์ แนะนำ ค็อกเทล มัลเบอรี ทำง่าย รสชาติอร่อย แถมยังใช้งบไม่เยอะ แต่รับรองว่าช่วยเพิ่มรสชาติอาหารให้ดีขึ้นได้แน่นอน สำหรับวัตถุดิบและขั้นตอนการทำ มีดังนี้

วัตถุดิบ

1. ผลมัลเบอร์รีสด 3 - 4 ช้อน
2. น้ำเชื่อม
3. น้ำมะนาว
4. น้ำแข็ง
5. วอดก้า
6. โซดา
7. ใบสะระแหน่

ขั้นตอนการทำ

1. เตรียมแก้วเปล่า 1 ใบ จากนั้นใส่ผลมัลเบอร์รีและเติมน้ำเชื่อมเล็กน้อย จากนั้นบดเพื่อให้ได้น้ำจากมัลเบอร์รีมากที่สุด (ไม่ต้องบดแรงเกินไป)
2. เมื่อบดจนได้ที่แล้ว ให้ใส่วอดก้า (ปริมาณตามใจชอบ) เติมน้ำมะนาวเล็กน้อยเพื่อเพิ่มรสเปรี้ยว และใส่น้ำแข็งตามลงไป
3. ขั้นตอนนี้จะใช้วิธีผสมเครื่องดื่มปกติ หรือเชคค็อกเทลแบบบาร์เทนเดอร์ก็ได้เช่นกัน
4. เมื่อส่วนผสมทุกอย่างเข้ากันจนดี ให้กรองน้ำใส่แก้วสำหรับดื่ม จากนั้นใส่น้ำแข็งตามลงไปอีกครั้ง (ใช้น้ำแข็งใหม่)
5. เทโซดาออนท็อปด้านบน ตกแต่งด้วยมัลเบอร์รีสดและใบสะระแหน่

อิตาเลียนโซดา

อิตาเลียนโซดา

อิตาเลียนโซดาหลากหลายรสชาติ อร่อยไม่มีเบื่อ

อิตาเลียนโซดาเมนูทำง่าย สีสันสวยงาม แถมยังมาพร้อมความอร่อย ที่สำคัญยังเป็นเมนูที่สามารถครีเอทรสชาติใหม่ ๆ ได้เสมอ ไม่ต้องกลัวว่าจะเบื่อรสชาติ เพราะแค่มีความซ่าบวกกลิ่นหอมของไซรัป ก็ช่วยเติมเต็มความสดชื่นได้ดีแล้ว

วัตถุดิบ

1. ไซรัปรสชาติที่ชอบ เช่น สตรอว์เบอร์รี บลูเบอร์รี แอปเปิ้ล ฯลฯ
2. โซดา
3. เลม่อน
4. มะนาวสำหรับตกแต่ง
5. น้ำแข็ง

ขั้นตอนการทำ

1. ใส่ไซรัปลงไปในชั้นล่างสุดของแก้ว โดยกะปริมาณ 60% ของแก้ว
2. ตามด้วยน้ำแข็งบดโดยยังเหลือพื้นที่ไว้สำหรับใส่โซดา จากนั้นบีบเลม่อนเพิ่มความเปรี้ยวตามลงไป แต่หากใครชอบหวานในขั้นตอนนี้สามารถใส่น้ำเชื่อมลงไปได้
3. เทโซดาลงไปจนเต็มแก้ว (ยังไม่ต้องคนส่วนผสมให้เข้ากัน)
4. ตกแต่งด้วยมะนาวฝานบาง ๆ และใบสะระแหน่

เติมเต็มความสดชื่น เย็นสบาย ต้อนรับวาเลนไทน์ด้วยแอร์ LG

ไม่ว่าจะทำเมนูเครื่องดื่ม อาหารคาว หรืออาหารหวาน นอกจากความตั้งใจและฝีมือแล้ว “วัตถุดิบ” เป็นอีกสิ่งสำคัญที่ต้องให้ความใส่ใจเสมอ เพราะหากคุณเลือกวัตถุดิบคุณภาพดี มีความสดใหม่ ไม่เน่า ไม่เสีย จะช่วยการันตีได้ว่าเมนูที่คุณตั้งใจทำต้องออกมาดีอย่างแน่นอน ดังนั้นการเลือกตู้เย็นที่มาพร้อมประสิทธิภาพการทำงานที่ดี ขนาดใหญ่ มีโหมดประหยัดไฟ และมีโหมดถนอมอาหาร ถือเป็นตัวเลือกที่น่าสนใจ

ตู้เย็น LG สองประตู

ตู้เย็น LG ประหยัดพลังงาน ทนทาน ไม่กินไฟ

ตู้เย็น 2 ประตู รุ่น GN-F372PXAKเป็นตู้เย็น ระบบ Smart Inverter Compressor ที่ช่วยยกระดับประสิทธิภาพด้านพลังงาน ทนทาน ประหยัดไฟ (รับประกันนาน 10 ปี) มาพร้อมเทคโนโลยี LinearCooling™ ลดความผันผวนของอุณหภูมิ ช่วยรักษาความสดใหม่ของอาหารได้นานถึง 7 วัน และ Door Cooling+™ ระบบทำความเย็นข้างบานประตู มอบความเย็นอย่างสม่ำเสมอ รวดเร็ว ช่วยให้อาหารและเครื่องดื่มเย็นฉ่ำทุกชั้นวาง นอกจากนี้ยังมีเทคโนโลยี Hygiene Fresh ที่ช่วยรักษาตู้เย็นให้สะอาดอยู่เสมอ ช่วยดับกลิ่นและลดแบคทีเรียได้ถึง 99.9% พร้อม Spaceplus™ Ice System ช่วยเพิ่มพื้นที่ในช่องแช่แข็งและรองรับปริมาณน้ำแข็งที่เพิ่มมากขึ้น ที่สำคัญยังมีโหมด Fresh 0 Zone ช่วยให้คุณถนอมอาหาร เช่น เนื้อปลา เนื้อสัตว์ ได้โดยไม่ต้องนำไปแช่ช่องแช่แข็ง ประหยัดเวลาในการละลายน้ำแข็งได้ดี ดีไซน์สวย ทันสมัย ควบคุมสั่งงานได้ผ่านแอป LG ThinQ™ บนสมาร์ทโฟน

วาเลนไทน์ปีนี้ อย่าลืมเติมเต็มความหวานชื่นด้วยเครื่องดื่มวาเลนไทน์อร่อย ๆ ที่จัดเสิร์ฟด้วยความรักและความตั้งใจ รับรองว่าต้องสร้างความประทับใจให้คนข้างกายได้แน่นอน ที่สำคัญเลือกใช้เครื่องใช้ไฟฟ้า LG อัจฉริยะ ที่ช่วยให้การใช้ชีวิตสะดวกยิ่งขึ้น ไม่ว่าจะเป็นเครื่องฟอกอากาศ ตู้เย็น เครื่องปรับอากาศ และอื่น ๆ สนใจสอบถามรายละเอียดเพิ่มเติมได้ที่ศูนย์ลูกค้าสัมพันธ์ 02-057-5757 ทุกวันเวลา 08:00 – 18:00 น.

