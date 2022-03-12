About Cookies on This Site

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.

Cookies Setting
Absolutely Necessary Cookies
These are cookies that are absolutely essential to running a website. This category of cookies cannot be disabled.
Functional Cookies
These cookies are used to provide you with convenient functions, such as product reviews and product video playback, during your web browsing, they also enable interaction with social media accounts.
Social media
Connect with your social channels to share LG Technology with friends for example on Facebook and Twitter.
Analytics Cookies
These cookies allow our website to keep improving functions through website traffic analysis and to suggest personalized content for you.
Advertising Cookies
These cookies enable us to show you ads and other content that we think is most attuned to your interests and digital behavior.
Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
ผู้หญิงนั่งมองวิวภูเขาและสายหมอกสีขาวที่บ้านพัก

รวมที่เที่ยวหน้าหนาวใกล้กรุงเทพ อากาศเย็นสบาย แฮปปี้ตลอดทริป

12/03/2022

พักผ่อนวันหยุดช่วงหน้าหนาว กับพิกัดเที่ยวใกล้กรุงเทพฯ

สัมผัสไอหนาว ชมภาพสายหมอกใกล้เมืองกรุง

ฤดูหนาว เป็นช่วงเวลาที่หลายคนต่างรอคอย นอกจากเป็นสัญญาณที่บ่งบอกว่ากำลังจะใกล้สิ้นปี สภาพอากาศที่เริ่มเย็นสบายทำให้คนจำนวนไม่น้อยมองหาที่เที่ยวหน้าหนาว เพื่อออกไปสัมผัสกับอากาศเย็น ๆ กับเขาสักครั้ง หลังต้องอยู่กับอากาศร้อน ๆ ของเมืองไทยมาเกือบทั้งปี แต่สำหรับใครที่ไม่สะดวกเดินทางหรือมีเวลาจำกัด วันนี้มีลิสต์ที่เที่ยวหน้าหนาว ใกล้กรุงเทพฯ มานำเสนอ เหมาะแก่การสะกิดชวนคนข้าง ๆ ขับรถไปเช็คอินมาก ส่วนจะมีที่ไหนบ้างไปดูกันเลย

เตรียมตัวให้พร้อม ก่อนเที่ยวหน้าหนาว

ก่อนเก็บกระเป๋าเดินทางไปเที่ยวหน้าหนาว ไม่ว่าจะเป็นที่เที่ยวในไทยหรือท่องเที่ยวต่างประเทศ มีสิ่งสำคัญที่ทุกคนควรเตรียมให้พร้อมเพื่อให้ทริปเที่ยวเต็มไปด้วยรอยยิ้มและเสียงหัวเราะ แถมจบทริปแบบไม่ป่วย ส่วนจะมีเรื่องใดบ้างนั้น มาดูกัน

  • ศึกษาสภาพอากาศของสถานที่ท่องเที่ยวที่จะเดินทางไปว่ามีสภาพอากาศอย่างไร เพื่อเตรียมเสื้อผ้าหรือเครื่องแต่งกายไปรับมือได้อย่างถูกต้อง
  • หนึ่งในปัญหาที่พบเจอในหน้าหนาวคือปัญหาผิวแห้ง ดังนั้นการเตรียมตัวช่วยให้ผิวของเราชุ่มชื่น อย่างครีมทาผิวหรือสกินแคร์ต่าง ๆ ที่เหมาะสมกับสภาพผิวของตนจึงเป็นสิ่งสำคัญ เพื่อไม่ให้ผิวแห้งแตกจนไม่มีความสุขเวลาเที่ยว
  • การจิบน้ำอุ่นบ่อย ๆ ถือเป็นตัวช่วยที่ดีในการปรับสมดุลในร่างกาย เมื่อต้องเจอกับสภาพอากาศหนาวเย็นกว่าปกติ
  • เตรียมยาแก้แพ้หรือยาที่มีสรรพคุณแก้แพ้อากาศ เพื่อลดโอกาสเจ็บป่วยระหว่างท่องเที่ยว

แนะนำที่เที่ยวอากาศเย็นใกล้กรุงเทพฯ ไม่ต้องไปไกลก็ฟินได้

วังน้ำเขียว จังหวัดนครราชสีมา

วิวภูเขาบนผาเก็บตะวัน วังน้ำเขียว

วิวภูเขาบนผาเก็บตะวัน วังน้ำเขียว

เริ่มต้นกันที่สวิตเซอร์แลนด์แดนอีสาน อย่างวังน้ำเขียว จังหวัดนครราชสีมา สถานที่ท่องเที่ยวที่อยู่ไม่ไกลจากกรุงเทพฯ และเที่ยวได้ตลอดทั้งปี แน่นอนว่าในช่วงหน้าหนาวนอกจากคุณจะได้ใกล้ชิดธรรมชาติอย่างเต็มที่ ยังได้สัมผัสอากาศเย็นสบาย แถมถูกโอบล้อมด้วยสายหมอกอีกด้วย ที่สำคัญวังน้ำเขียวมีพิกัดให้ไปสูดอากาศสดชื่นไม่น้อยทีเดียว เช่น ผาเก็บตะวัน สวนดอกไม้นานาพรรณ Flora Park อุโมงค์ไม้ไผ่ เขาแผงม้า และอื่น ๆ เอาเป็นว่าใครอยากจูงมือคนรักและยกครอบครัวไปที่เที่ยวหน้าหนาวแบบคนไม่เยอะ ขอแนะนำให้ไปเช็คอินวังน้ำเขียวช่วงวันธรรมดา รับรองว่าฟินแบบส่วนตัวสุด ๆ

เขื่อนขุนด่านปราการชล จังหวัดนครนายก

เขื่อนขุนด่านปราการชล

ล่องเรือ เที่ยวน้ำตก ชมธรรมชาติที่เขื่อนขุนด่านปราการชล

หากคุณอยากไปสัมผัสสายน้ำเย็น ๆ ของน้ำตก พร้อมชมวิวบนสันเขื่อน ขอแนะนำเขื่อนขุนด่านปราการชล สถานที่ท่องเที่ยวที่เดินทางง่าย ไม่ไกลจากกรุงเทพฯ แถมบริเวณรอบเขื่อนยังมีที่เที่ยวน่าสนใจมากมาย ไม่ว่าจะเป็นอุทยานพระพิฆเนศ วังตะไคร้ น้ำตกสาริกา ทุ่งบัวแดง วัดมณีวงศ์ หรือเขาช่องลม พิกัดเที่ยวที่ซ่อนตัวอยู่ด้านในเขื่อนขุนด่านปราการชล นอกจากรอบข้างจะรายล้อมไปด้วยสีเขียวของต้นไม้ ได้สูดอากาศบริสุทธิ์ ที่นี่ยังมีจุดที่สามารถลงเล่นน้ำได้อีกด้วย แต่ถ้าใครอยากทำกิจกรรมแอดเวนเจอร์ ก็มีให้เลือกไม่น้อยทั้งล่องแพ ล่องแก่ง ขับรถ ATV ถือว่าเป็นทริปเที่ยววันหยุดที่ครบรสไม่น้อยทีเดียว

สกายวอล์ควัดเขาตะแบก จังหวัดชลบุรี

มาต่อกันที่สกายวอล์ควัดเขาตะแบก จังหวัดชลบุรี สถานที่ท่องเที่ยวที่คุณจะได้ชมวิวแบบ 360 องศา แถมยังสร้างความตื่นเต้นไม่น้อย ด้วยเส้นทางที่ทอดยาวบนสกายวอล์คเป็นพื้นกระจกใสระยะทาง 50 เมตร สามารถมองเห็นพื้นด้านล่างได้อย่างชัดเจน อีกทั้งบริเวณขอบสะพานก็เป็นกระจก ทำให้มองเห็นวิวรอบด้านได้อย่างสวยงาม แต่ถ้าคุณเดินเที่ยวบนสกายวอล์คจนเบื่อแล้ว สามารถะแวะมาชมป่าสีเขียวชอุ่มได้ที่เส้นทางศึกษาธรรมชาติวัดเขาตะแบก

เนินช้างศึก จังหวัดกาญจนบุรี

ชมภาพพระอาทิตย์ขึ้นท่ามกลางสายหมอกยามเช้าที่เนินช้างศึก

สัมผัสอากาศบริสุทธิ์ ชมทิวทัศน์อันสวยงามของทะเลหมอกยามเช้าที่เนินช้างศึก

สำหรับใครที่มีแพลนไปกางเต็นท์รับลมหนาวต่างจังหวัด แต่ยังคิดไม่ออกว่าช่วงที่อากาศเย็นเที่ยวไหนดี ขอชวนปักหมุดไปเนินช้างศึก จังหวัดกาญจนบุรี จุดชมวิวทะเลหมอกอันสวยงามที่สามารถมองเห็นทั้งฝั่งไทยและฝั่งเมียนมาร์ ด้วยอยู่สูงจากระดับน้ำทะเลประมาณ 1,053 เมตร อีกทั้งยังได้สูดอากาศบริสุทธิ์สดชื่น ชาร์จพลังจากธรรมชาติได้อย่างเต็มที่อีกด้วย เอาเป็นว่าใครที่อยากมาสัมผัสอากาศหนาว ชมทะเลหมอกใกล้กรุงเทพฯ อย่าลืมคิดถึงเนินช้างศึก

ทุ่งทานตะวัน จังหวัดลพบุรี

ทุ่งทานตะวันที่ลพบุรี

ชมดอกไม้สวย รับลมหนาวที่ทุ่งทานตะวัน

หน้าหนาวปีนี้ ลองขับรถไปกอดอากาศดี ๆ ท่ามกลางทุ่งทานตะวันที่ออกดอกเหลืองสะพรั่งล้อมรอบด้วยภูเขาสีเขียว จังหวัดลพบุรี ที่มีไร่ทานตะวันให้แวะเช็คอินมากมาย ไม่ว่าจะเป็นทุ่งทานตะวันเขาจีนแล ไร่บุปผชาติ หรือวัดชอนเหล็กไฟ แถมแต่ละแห่งยังจัดพร็อพต่าง ๆ เอาไว้ให้นักท่องเที่ยวได้หยิบยืมมาถ่ายรูปคู่กับดอกทานตะวันอีกด้วย

ไหว้พระ 9 วัด จังหวัดพระนครศรีอยุธยา

ทางเดินที่มีพระพุทธรูปที่วัดพุทไธศวรรย์ อยุธยา

ขับรถไหว้พระ 9 วัดในอยุธยา เสริมสิริมงคลช่วงปลายปี

ปิดท้ายด้วยการทำบุญเพื่อเป็นสิริมงคลให้กับตัวเองและครอบครัว กับทริปไหว้พระ 9 วัด จังหวัดพระนครศรีอยุธยา เมืองที่มีวัดมากมายให้เลือกจูงมือเข้าวัดทำบุญ หากไม่สะดวกหรือสมาชิกร่วมทริปมีอายุค่อนข้างเยอะ อาจไม่ต้องไปถึง 9 วัดก็ได้ แล้วก่อนขับรถกลับบ้าน อาจแวะหาของอร่อยตามร้านดี ๆ ริมแม่น้ำหรือตลาดกลางอยุธยา เพื่อลิ้มลองเมนูเด็ดอย่างกุ้งแม่น้ำเผา รับรองว่าจบทริปอย่างฟินแน่นอน

รวมไอเทมเที่ยวหน้าหนาว ปลอดภัยต่อสุขภาพ

นอกจากตระเตรียมเสื้อผ้า พร้อมวางแผนการเดินทางเพื่อให้ทริปเที่ยวหน้าหนาวเป็นไปอย่างราบรื่น ยังมีสิ่งที่ควรพกติดตัวไปด้วยเพื่อป้องกันฝุ่นละอองขนาดเล็ก หรือเชื้อโรคที่ลอยอยู่ในอากาศ นั่นคือหน้ากากฟอกอากาศ LG ที่ช่วยมอบอากาศสะอาดสดชื่นตลอดทริป ไปจนถึงอุปกรณ์ไฟฟ้าแอลจีที่ช่วยดูแลชุดโปรดของคุณให้สะอาดปราศจากเชื้อแบคทีเรีย แถมไม่ต้องเสียเวลาตากแดด เช่น เครื่องซักผ้าและอบในตัว หรือตู้ถนอมผ้า LG Styler นั่นเอง

หน้ากากฟอกอากาศ LG PuriCare รุ่น AP551ABFA

หน้ากากฟอกอากาศ LG PuriCare รุ่น AP551ABFA

สูดหายใจได้เต็มปอดมากขึ้น ด้วยหน้ากากฟอกอากาศ LG

สูดอากาศสะอาดสดชื่นได้อย่างมั่นใจ ด้วยหน้ากากฟอกอากาศ LG PuriCare รุ่น AP551ABFA ที่มีความโดดเด่นตั้งแต่ดีไซน์การออกแบบตัวหน้ากากที่ดูทันสมัยไฮเทค ผลิตจากวัสดุที่มีน้ำหนักเบาช่วยให้สวมใส่ได้สบาย และไม่รู้สึกกดทับจนเกินไป ด้านในมีแผ่นกรองอากาศ HEPA ฟิลเตอร์ H13 class และ Dual Fans ที่ช่วยระบายอากาศได้อย่างเหมาะสมกับอัตราการหายใจ ทำให้หายใจได้สะดวกมากขึ้น ไม่ว่าจะสวมใส่ขณะเดินทาง ใส่ทำงาน หรือใส่ออกกำลังกายก็ไม่รู้สึกอึดอัด

เครื่องซักผ้าอบผ้าฝาหน้า LG รุ่น FV1409D4W

เครื่องซักผ้าอบผ้าฝาหน้า LG รุ่น FV1409D4W

ชีวิตง่ายขึ้นด้วยเครื่องซักผ้าอบผ้าฝาหน้า LG ไอเทมที่ตอบโจทย์ไลฟ์สไตล์คนเมือง

คืนความสะอาดให้เสื้อผ้าด้วยเครื่องซักผ้าอบผ้าฝาหน้า LG รุ่น FV1409D4W ตัวช่วยดี ๆ ที่สามารถซักผ้าสะอาดและแห้งได้ในขั้นตอนเดียวโดยไม่ต้องย้ายผ้าจากเครื่องซักผ้ามายังเครื่องอบ พร้อมช่วยถนอมผ้าให้ดูดีใช้งานได้ยาวนานขึ้น เพียงกดปุ่มเลือกโหมดการซักและอบ จากนั้นก็รอเวลานำเสื้อผ้าออกมาสวมใส่ได้ทันที

ตู้ถนอมผ้า LG Styler รุ่น S3MFC

ตู้ถนอมผ้า LG Styler รุ่น S3MFC

ตู้ถนอมผ้า LG ช่วยดูแลและทำความสะอาดเสื้อผ้าอย่างครบวงจร

รู้ไหมว่า ชุดเดรสหรือเสื้อสเวตเตอร์ที่สวมใส่แค่ไม่กี่นาทีอาจเต็มไปด้วยฝุ่น แบคทีเรีย และสารก่อภูมิแพ้ที่เป็นอันตรายต่อระบบทางเดินหายใจ ดังนั้นการทำความสะอาดเสื้อผ้ามีความสำคัญเป็นอย่างมาก แต่บางครั้งการหย่อนชุดลงเครื่องซักผ้าอาจไม่ตอบโจทย์มากนัก ด้วยเหตุนี้แบรนด์แอลจีได้ออกผลิตภัณฑ์เครื่องใช้ไฟฟ้าอย่างตู้ถนอมผ้า LG Styler รุ่น S3MFC ที่พร้อมดูแลชุดของคุณแบบครบวงจร ด้วยเทคโนโลยี TrueSteam™ ที่ใช้ไอน้ำสะอาดบริสุทธิ์เพื่อทำความสะอาดอย่างล้ำลึกถึงใยผ้า ช่วยลดสารก่อภูมิแพ้ กลิ่นอับ และรอยยับในเสื้อผ้าของคุณ ถือว่าตู้ถนอมผ้า LG เป็นไอเทมที่เหมาะแก่การทำความสะอาดเสื้อผ้าหลังจากออกเดินทางไปข้างนอกบ้านอย่างมาก และทั้งหมดนี้คือสถานเที่ยวหน้าหนาวใกล้กรุงเทพฯ บางส่วนที่หยิบมาแนะนำ พร้อมไอเทมดี ๆ จากแบรนด์ LG ที่ช่วยให้คุณเดินทางท่องเที่ยวอย่างมีความสุขและปลอดภัยต่อสุขภาพ สำหรับผู้ที่สนใจสามารถสอบถามรายละเอียดสินค้าเพิ่มเติมได้ที่ ศูนย์ลูกค้าสัมพันธ์หมายเลขโทรศัพท์ 02-057-5757 ทุกวัน 08:00 – 18:00 น.

บทความที่น่าสนใจเพิ่มเติม

• เครื่องอบผ้าขนาดใหญ่ราคาเท่าไหร่? ตอบโจทย์ไลฟ์สไตล์คนยุคใหม่

• 10 ที่เที่ยวภูเก็ต 3 วัน 2 คืน เที่ยว กิน ช้อป จบในทริปเดียว

• 10 คาเฟ่พัทยาติดทะเล บรรยากาศชิลล์ มุมถ่ายรูปสวย