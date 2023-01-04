About Cookies on This Site

วันหยุดสงกรานต์ 2566 แนะนำเที่ยวไหนดี? จัดทริปรับซัมเมอร์

วันหยุดสงกรานต์ 2566 แนะนำเที่ยวไหนดี? จัดทริปรับซัมเมอร์

04/01/2023

หน้าร้อนผู้คนนิยมเที่ยวทะเลสัมผัสธรรมชาติที่งดงาม | ภาพจาก : การท่องเที่ยวแห่งประเทศไทย

แนะนำที่เที่ยวสงกรานต์ คลายร้อนรับวันหยุดยาว

วันสงกรานต์ ถือเป็นประเพณีเก่าแก่ของไทยที่สืบทอดต่อกันมาช้านาน มีกิจกรรมมากมาย อาทิ การเล่นสาดน้ำ การรดน้ำดำหัวผู้ใหญ่ การทำบุญไหว้พระ การสรงน้ำพระ การประกวดเทพีสงกรานต์ ฯลฯ นอกจากนี้ยังเป็นวันหยุดราชการต่อเนื่องหลายวัน ประกอบกับประเทศไทยเข้าสู่ฤดูร้อนอย่างเป็นทางการ ทำให้หลายคนอยากท่องเที่ยวพักผ่อนคลายร้อน สำหรับบทความนี้ทีมงาน LG จะมาแนะนำที่เที่ยวหน้าร้อนช่วงสงกรานต์ ไปได้ทั้งครอบครัวทั่วทุกภาคของประเทศ จะมีที่ไหนน่าสนใจบ้างตามมาดูกันเลย

ปฏิทินวันหยุดเดือนเมษายน 2566

สำหรับเดือนเมษายนของทุกปี ถือเป็นเดือนที่มีวันหยุดหลายวัน ประกอบกับเป็นช่วงปิดเทอมภาคฤดูร้อน ครอบครัวได้อยู่กันพร้อมหน้าพร้อมตา ทำให้บรรยากาศของการเดินทางท่องเที่ยวเต็มไปด้วยความคึกคัก สำหรับวันหยุดราชการ วันหยุดนักขัตฤกษ์ ประจำเดือนเมษายน 2566 มีดังนี้
วันพฤหัสบดีที่ 6 เมษายน : วันจักรี
วันพฤหัสบดีที่ 13 เมษายน : วันสงกรานต์
วันศุกร์ที่ 14 เมษายน : วันสงกรานต์
วันเสาร์ที่ 15 เมษายน : วันสงกรานต์
สำหรับการเดินทางในช่วงเทศกาลสงกรานต์ เพื่อให้การท่องเที่ยวไม่มีสะดุด ราบรื่นตลอดทริป จำเป็นต้องเตรียมตัวให้พร้อมทั้งสภาพร่างกายและจิตใจ หากขับรถไปเองควรนอนหลับพักผ่อนให้เพียงพอ ไม่ดื่มเครื่องดื่มแอลกอฮอล์ก่อนหรือขณะขับขี่ ตรวจเช็กอุปกรณ์รถยนต์ให้พร้อมก่อนออกเดินทาง ไม่ว่าจะเป็น แบตเตอรี่ ระบบเบรก ไฟสัญญาณเตือน ไฟส่องสว่าง ระบบของเหลวต่าง ๆ เครื่องปรับอากาศ ประกันรถยนต์ รวมถึงสภาพยางรถยนต์ต้องสมบูรณ์พร้อมใช้ เพราะต้องขับขี่ระยะทางไกล หากพบว่ายางเส้นใดเส้นหนึ่งเสื่อมสภาพควรเปลี่ยนยางรถยนต์เส้นใหม่ทันทีเพื่อการขับขี่ที่ปลอดภัย

ที่เที่ยวสงกรานต์สวย ๆ ส่งต่อความประทับใจไม่รู้ลืม

ประเทศไทยมีสถานที่ท่องเที่ยวสวยงามอยู่มากมายทั่วทุกภาคของประเทศ ไม่ว่าจะเป็นภาคกลาง ภาคตะวันออก ภาคเหนือ ภาคตะวันออกเฉียงเหนือ และภาคใต้ ซึ่งแต่ละแห่งล้วนมีเอกลักษณ์ มีมนต์เสน่ห์ที่ต่างกันไป หากได้เดินทางไปสัมผัสด้วยตัวเอง รับรองว่าจะต้องสร้างความประทับใจ จนอยากกลับไปเยี่ยมเยียนอีกครั้งเมื่อมีโอกาสอย่างแน่นอน

1. ชลบุรี

เกาะแสมสาร

จังหวัดชลบุรี แหล่งท่องเที่ยวทางทะเลยอดนิยม | ภาพจาก : การท่องเที่ยวแห่งประเทศไทย

หากคิดถึงทะเลตะวันออกและสะดวกต่อการเดินทางเพราะอยู่ไม่ไกลจากกรุงเทพฯ ชลบุรีคือจุดหมายปลายทางที่อยากแนะนำ เพราะมีสถานที่เที่ยวขึ้นชื่อมากมาย อาทิ หาดบางแสน หาดจอมเทียน เกาะสีชัง เกาะแสมสาร ฯลฯ

2. กาญจนบุรี

น้ำตกเอราวัณ

กาญจนบุรี จังหวัดที่เต็มไปด้วยสถานที่เที่ยวแนวธรรมชาติ | ภาพจาก : การท่องเที่ยวแห่งประเทศไทย

จังหวัดที่ใหญ่เป็นอันดับ 3 ของประเทศ มีที่เที่ยวแนวธรรมชาติ และประวัติศาสต์กระจายอยู่ใน 13 อำเภอ อาทิ สะพานข้ามแม่น้ำแคว ทางรถไฟสายมรณะ เขื่อนศรีนครินท์ ที่พักแพลอยน้ำ น้ำตกเอราวัณ เมืองบาดาล วัดใต้น้ำ ต้นจามจุรียักษ์ ด่านเจดีย์สามองค์ ฯลฯ

3. ขอนแก่น

อุทยานแห่งชาติภูผาม่าน

ขอนแก่น จังหวัดในภาคอีสานที่มีภูมิประเทศงดงาม | ภาพจาก : การท่องเที่ยวแห่งประเทศไทย

ขอนแก่น ถือเป็นจังหวัดใหญ่ในแถบภาคอีสาน มีสนามบินทำให้สามารถเดินทางได้สะดวกสบาย สำหรับสถานที่เที่ยวมีทั้งแนวธรรมชาติ และแนวประวัติศาสตร์ อาทิ อุทยานแห่งชาติภูผาม่าน เขื่อนอุบลรัตน์ ป่าโสกผีดิบ อายุกว่า 65 ล้านปี พระมหาธาตุแก่นนคร มหารัตนเจดีย์ศรีไตรโลกธาตุ ฯลฯ

4. เชียงใหม่

สวนสนบ่อแก้ว

สัมผัสประสบการณ์ทางธรรมชาติที่งดงามที่จังหวัดเชียงใหม่ | ภาพจาก : การท่องเที่ยวแห่งประเทศไทย

5. ภูเก็ต

หาดสุรินทร์

จังหวัดภูเก็ต ความงามแห่งท้องทะเลใต้ของไทย | ภาพจาก : การท่องเที่ยวแห่งประเทศไทย

หากคิดถึงทะเลใต้ จังหวัดภูเก็ตคือจุดหมายปลายทางที่พลาดไม่ได้ ด้วยภูมิประเทศที่งดงาม และวัฒนธรรมที่มีคุณค่าทางประวัติศาสตร์ สำหรับสถานที่ท่องเที่ยวภูเก็ตยอดนิยม อาทิ เกาะราชา เกาะไม้ท่อน หาดสุรินทร์ หาดในยาง แหลมพรหมเทพและจุดชมวิว ย่านเมืองเก่าภูเก็ต วัดฉลอง วัดไชยธาราราม ฯลฯ
เพื่อให้บรรยากาศการท่องเที่ยวของคุณสนุกและผ่อนคลายมากยิ่งขึ้น สิ่งที่ขาดไม่ได้เลยก็คือเสียงดนตรี และการรับฟังบทเพลงเพราะ ๆ ก็จำเป็นต้องอาศัยอุปกรณ์ที่ได้มาตรฐาน เพื่อให้การพักผ่อนในวันสงกรานต์ของคุณเป็นประสบการณ์ที่ยากจะลืม ขอแนะนำหูฟังไร้สาย ลำโพง X Boom และแล็ปท็อปจาก LG อุปกรณ์ไอทีที่ช่วยยกระดับการท่องเที่ยวพักผ่อนให้แก่ทุกคนในครอบครัว

อุปกรณ์ไอที ช่วยยกระดับการพักผ่อนอย่างเหนือระดับ

หูฟังไร้สาย LG พลังเสียงไร้ขีดจำกัด

ฟังบลูทูธ LG TONE Free FP8

หูฟังไร้สาย LG คุณภาพเสียงเหนือระดับมาตรฐานกันน้ำ IPX4

หูฟังไร้สาย LG TONE Free FP8หูฟังไร้สายที่มาพร้อมกับเสียงคมชัดและมีมิติ ดื่มด่ำไปกับเสียงดนตรีได้อย่างเต็มที่ ด้วยระบบเสียงที่พัฒนาร่วมกับแบรนด์เครื่องเสียงสัญชาติอังกฤษ Meridian มีเทคโนโลยี Active Noise Cancellation ช่วยลดเสียงรบกวนจากภายนอก สามารถกันน้ำและเหงื่อด้วยมาตรฐาน IPX4 หมดห่วงในทุกกิจกรรมระหว่างเดินท่องเที่ยว ที่สำคัญหมดห่วงเรื่องความสะอาด ด้วยวิธีง่าย ๆ แค่เสียบหูฟังกับเคสชาร์จ UVnano ก็สามารถฆ่าเชื้อแบคทีเรียที่เกาะติดอยู่บนพื้นผิวหูฟังได้อีกด้วย หากคุณไม่รู้ว่าจะเลือกซื้อหูฟังไร้สายยี่ห้อไหนดี LG TONE Free FP8 คือตัวเลือกที่อยากแนะนำ

ลำโพงบลูทูธ LG มอบประสบการณ์การฟังเพลงที่สมบูรณ์แบบ

ลำโพงบลูทูธ LG XBOOM360 รุ่น RP4G

ลำโพง LG XBOOM360 มอบประสบการณ์การฟังเพลงที่สมบูรณ์แบบ

ลำโพงบลูทูธ LG XBOOM360 รุ่น RP4G มอบประสบการณ์การฟังเพลงที่สมบูรณ์แบบ พลังเสียงรอบทิศทาง 360 องศา ไม่ว่าคุณจะวางลำโพงไว้ที่ไหน เทคโนโลยีเสียงของ LG จะเติมเต็มพื้นที่ทั้งหมดของคุณด้วยเสียงคุณภาพสูงที่เป็นธรรมชาติ พร้อมเพิ่มความสวยงามด้วยแสงไฟ LED ตอบโจทย์ทุกห้วงอารมณ์ สำหรับเรื่องของขนาดถือว่ากำลังดี สามารถพกพาได้สะดวก เหมาะนำไปใช้เที่ยวนอกบ้าน

แล็ปท็อป LG gram ดีไซน์เรียบหรู บางเบาพกพาสะดวก

LG gram 17 Ultra-Lightweight and Slim

แล็ปท็อป LG gram ตอบโจทย์การทำงานทุกรูปแบบ

แล็ปท็อป LG gram รุ่น 17Z95P-G ดีไซน์เรียบหรู หน้าจอขนาด 17 นิ้ว แต่น้ำหนักเพียง 1.35 กิโลกรัมเท่านั้น บางเบาสะดวกสำหรับเคลื่อนย้าย ขับเคลื่อนด้วยขุมพลัง 11th Generation Intel® Core™ i7-1195G7 CPU ใช้งานได้ลื่นไหลเร็วทันใจ เชื่อมต่อกับมือถือได้ง่าย อัปโหลดรูปภาพลงโซเชียลก็ทำได้อย่างรวดเร็วไม่มีข้อจำกัด หน่วยความจำ RAM 16GB LPDDR4X 4266MHz / 1TB NVMe™ SSD มาพร้อมแบตเตอรี่ขนาด 80Wh ช่วยให้คุณใช้งานได้ยาวนานยิ่งขึ้น
เดินทางท่องเที่ยวทำกิจกรรมในวันหยุดสงกรานต์ตามสถานที่ต่าง ๆ สิ่งที่ต้องเผชิญคือมลภาวะเป็นพิษมากมาย เช่น ฝุ่นละออง สารเคมี เขม่าควันต่าง ๆ หลังกลับถึงบ้านจำเป็นต้องดูแลทำความสะอาดเสื้อผ้าอย่างถูกวิธี เพื่อให้เสื้อผ้าชุดโปรดสะอาด ปลอดเชื้อโรค ขอแนะเครื่องซักอบผ้า จาก LG

เครื่องซักอบผ้า LG ผ้าสะอาดพร้อมใช้ ไม่เสียเวลาตาก

เครื่องซักอบ LG รุ่น FV1485D4W

เครื่องซักอบผ้า LG ซักและอบผ้าในเครื่องเดียว

เครื่องซักอบผ้า LG รุ่น FV1485D4W 2 in 1 ซักและอบผ้าในเครื่องเดียว ผ้าสะอาด แห้งไว ไม่เสียเวลาตาก เสื้อผ้าพร้อมใช้งานทันที ทั้งยังช่วยลดขั้นตอนการย้ายผ้าจากเครื่องซักมาเครื่องอบ แค่กดปุ่มตั้งเวลาและปล่อยให้เครื่องทำงาน ประหยัดทั้งเวลาและพื้นที่ใช้สอย ที่สำคัญเครื่องซักอบผ้า LG มาพร้อมเทคโนโลยี AI DD™ ช่วยถนอมผ้ามากขึ้น 18% ระบบ Steam™ ช่วยขจัดสารก่อภูมิแพ้ เช่น ไรฝุ่น ฝุ่นขนาดเล็กในเส้นใยผ้าได้ 99.9% มั่นใจได้ถึงความสะอาดล้ำลึกยิ่งขึ้น สามารถควบคุม สั่งการ ติดตามการทำงานผ่าน แอป LG ThinQ™
และทั้งหมดนี้ก็คือที่เที่ยวต้อนรับวันหยุดในช่วงเทศกาลสงกรานต์ 2566 พร้อมแนะนำไอเทมหูฟังไร้สาย ลำโพง X Boom และแล็ปท็อป LG สำหรับการพักผ่อนในวันสงกรานต์ ที่จะช่วยยกระดับความสนุกไปอีกขั้น ไม่ว่าจะขึ้นเหนือล่องใต้ก็สนุกได้แบบไร้ขีดจำกัด นอกจากนี้เมื่อกลับถึงบ้าน ดูแลเสื้อผ้าชุดโปรดให้สะอาดปลอดเชื้อพร้อมใช้งานได้ทันทีด้วย เครื่องซักอบผ้า LG สอบถามรายละเอียดข้อมูลได้ที่ ศูนย์ลูกค้าสัมพันธ์หมายเลขโทรศัพท์ 02-057-5757 ทุกวัน 08:00 – 18:00 น

