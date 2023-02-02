About Cookies on This Site

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.

Cookies Setting
Absolutely Necessary Cookies
These are cookies that are absolutely essential to running a website. This category of cookies cannot be disabled.
Functional Cookies
These cookies are used to provide you with convenient functions, such as product reviews and product video playback, during your web browsing, they also enable interaction with social media accounts.
Social media
Connect with your social channels to share LG Technology with friends for example on Facebook and Twitter.
Analytics Cookies
These cookies allow our website to keep improving functions through website traffic analysis and to suggest personalized content for you.
Advertising Cookies
These cookies enable us to show you ads and other content that we think is most attuned to your interests and digital behavior.
Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
ผู้หญิงกำลังดมผ้าขนหนูที่เพิ่งซักและอบเสร็จ

เครื่องซักผ้าไม่หมุน
เกิดจากอะไร? รีบแก้
ปัญหาก่อนบานปลาย

02/02/2023

ปัญหาเครื่องซักผ้าไม่หมุนเป็นเรื่องใกล้ตัวที่แก้ไขได้เอง

ไขข้อสงสัย เครื่องซักผ้าไม่ยอมปั่น ควรแก้ไขอย่างไร

เมื่อเอ่ยถึงเครื่องใช้ไฟฟ้าที่ถูกยกให้เป็นอุปกรณ์ประจำบ้านที่ขาดไม่ได้ ย่อมมีเครื่องซักผ้าติดหนึ่งในโผแน่นอน นอกจากช่วยทำความสะอาดเสื้อผ้าที่สวมใส่ ตลอดจนผ้าต่าง ๆ ให้สะอาดปราศจากเชื้อโรคและแบคทีเรีย ปัจจุบันเครื่องซักผ้าหลายรุ่นยังเป็นแบบ 2 in 1 นั่นคือสามารถซักและอบผ้าภายในเครื่องเดียวจบโดยไม่ต้องมาเสียเวลานำเสื้อผ้าไปตากแดดให้แห้งอีกต่อไป แม้การใช้งานเครื่องซักผ้าช่วยให้ชีวิตประจำวันของคุณมีความสะดวกสบายมากขึ้น แต่ถ้าเกิดปัญหาเครื่องซักผ้าไม่หมุนหรือเครื่องซักผ้าไฟเข้าแต่ไม่มีแรงหมุนควรทำอย่างไรดี ต้องรีบตามช่างผู้ชำนาญมาแก้ไขหรือไหม และสาเหตุที่ทำเครื่องซักผ้าไม่หมุนเกิดจากอะไรได้บ้าง วันนี้ LG ได้รวบรวมสาเหตุและวิธีแก้ไขเบื้องต้นมาบอกต่อ

เครื่องซักผ้ามีประโยชน์อย่างไร ทำไมถึงได้รับความนิยม

ก่อนเลือก ซื้อเครื่องซักผ้าฝาหน้า หรือเครื่องซักหน้าฝาบนที่บ้าน คอนโด รวมถึงทาวน์โฮม ลองมาดูกันว่าเครื่องซักผ้ามีประโยชน์ตอบโจทย์การใช้ชีวิตของผู้คนยุคปัจจุบันขนาดไหน

ประหยัดเวลาและพลังงาน

นี่ถือเป็นข้อดีหลัก ๆ ของการใช้เครื่องซักผ้าทำความสะอาดเสื้อผ้า ผ้าขนหนู หรือผ้าปูที่นอน เพียงนำผ้าที่ต้องการขจัดคราบสกปรกเข้าไปไว้ในตัวเครื่อง หลังเติมน้ำยาซักผ้าและน้ำยาปรับผ้านุ่มค่อยกดปุ่มเริ่มต้นการทำงาน จากนั้นก็ปล่อยให้เป็นหน้าที่ของเครื่องซักไป ระหว่างนั้นคุณสามารถเอาเวลาไปนอนพักหรือทำกิจกรรมอื่น ๆ

ซักผ้าได้โดยไม่ต้องสนสภาพอากาศ

ในอดีตเวลาซักและตากผ้าสิ่งที่คุณแม่บ้านและพ่อบ้านกังวลมากที่สุดนั่นคือฝนตก สาเหตุหลักที่ทำให้ผ้าไม่แห้งแถมมีกลิ่นเหม็นอับจนต้องซักผ้าทั้งตะกร้าใหม่อีกครั้ง แต่การใช้งานเครื่องซักผ้าช่วยดูแลทำความสะอาดเสื้อผ้าให้ปราศจาก กลิ่นอับชื้น และยิ่งถ้าบ้านไหนใช้งานเครื่องซักและอบผ้าคุณยิ่งประหยัดเวลาไปได้มากกว่า เพราะตัวเครื่องจะอบผ้าให้แห้งโดยไม่ต้องเสียเวลานำผ้าไปตากแดดหรือผึ่งลมเพื่อให้แห้ง ถือว่าผลิตภัณฑ์เครื่องซักผ้า ในปัจจุบันเป็นแผนสำรองที่พร้อมให้ใช้งานอยู่เสมอ

ผ้านวมผืนใหญ่วางข้างเครื่องซักผ้า

เลือกเครื่องซักผ้าขนาดความจุที่เหมาะสม สามารถซักผ้านวมและชุดเครื่องนอนได้

ซักผ้าชิ้นใหญ่ได้

บางครั้งการซักผ้าชิ้นใหญ่อย่างผ้านวมชุดเครื่องนอนชิ้นสำคัญ ที่ต้องได้รับการทำความสะอาดเป็นประจำด้วยมือก็ไม่ใช่เรื่องง่าย โดยเฉพาะช่วงหน้าฝนที่ต้องลุ้นกับสภาพอากาศในแต่ละวันแบบรายชั่วโมง ทำให้หลายบ้านเลือกใช้บริการร้านซักอบรีดแทน แต่รู้ไหมว่าเครื่องซักผ้าหลายรุ่นสามารถซักผ้านวม ได้เช่นกัน เพียงต้องเลือกความจุของถังซักผ้าให้เหมาะสม อย่างเครื่องซักผ้าฝาหน้า 12 Kg เหมาะใช้ซักผ้านวมขนาด 3.5 ฟุต ขณะที่ผ้านวมขนาด 5 ฟุต ควรเลือกใช้เครื่องซักผ้าขนาด 14 Kg หรือใช้เครื่องซักผ้าขนาด 18 Kg ปั่นผ้านวมขนาด 6 ฟุต

มีเทคโนโลยีที่น่าสนใจ

เครื่องซักผ้า ไม่เพียงช่วยให้การดูแลเสื้อผ้าของคุณเป็นเรื่องง่ายขึ้น ยังมีฟังก์ชันปกป้องเสื้อผ้าที่น่าสนใจ อย่างโปรแกรม Auto Pre Wash ที่การช่วยขจัดคราบฝังลึกในผ้า เทคโนโลยี AI DD™ ตรวจจับน้ำหนักและความอ่อนนุ่มของเนื้อผ้า เพื่อเลือกการตั้งค่าการซักที่เหมาะสมกับเนื้อผ้าชนิดนั้น ๆ หรือเทคโนโลยี TurboWash™360˚ ช่วยให้คุณซักผ้าเสร็จภายในเวลา 39 นาที ฉะนั้นถ้าเครื่องซักผ้าที่บ้านคุณมีเทคโนโลยีพิเศษเหล่านี้มั่นใจได้ว่าเสื้อผ้าจะถูกดูแลอย่างทะนุถนอม

ปัญหาเครื่องซักผ้าไม่หมุน มีสาเหตุจากอะไร ควรจัดการเบื้องต้นยังไง

เครื่องซักผ้าไม่หมุน ทำยังไงดี ? หนึ่งในปัญหาที่ผู้ใช้งานเครื่องซักผ้าไม่อยากเผชิญ นอกจากไม่สามารถทำความสะอาดเสื้อผ้าที่จำเป็นต้องสวมใส่ อาจต้องขอความช่วยเหลือจากผู้เชี่ยวชาญให้เข้ามาแก้ไขปัญหานี้ และเพื่อช่วยให้คุณไม่ต้องกังวลใจมากไป ตามมาดูกันว่าสาเหตุที่ทำให้เครื่องซักผ้าไม่หมุนมีอะไรบ้าง สามารถแก้ไขเบื้องต้นได้หรือไม่

เครื่องซักผ้าตั้งอยู่ในห้องซักรีด

ปัญหามอเตอร์เครื่องซักผ้าไม่หมุนเกิดได้จากหลายสาเหตุ ถ้ารู้สามารถแก้ไขเบื้องต้นได้

สาเหตุที่เครื่องซักผ้าไม่หมุนและวิธีแก้เบื้องต้น

ไม่ว่าจะเป็นเครื่องซักผ้าแบบฝาหน้าหรือฝาบน ปัจจัยที่ทำให้มอเตอร์เครื่องซักผ้าไม่หมุนหรือไม่มีแรงหมุนเกิดขึ้นได้จากหลากหลายสาเหตุ ฉะนั้นก่อนเรียกช่างที่มีความเชี่ยวชาญโดยตรงมาทำการซ่อมแซม ลองมาดูสาเหตุกันก่อน

(1) ฝาเครื่องซักผ้าปิดไม่สนิท

บางครั้งสาเหตุที่ทำให้เครื่องซักผ้าไม่หมุนก็เป็นเรื่องใกล้ตัวกว่าที่คิด อย่างกรณีปิดฝาเครื่องซักผ้าไม่สนิทหรือมีอะไรติดอยู่จนปิดแล้วไม่ลงล็อก เนื่องจากเครื่องซักผ้าหลายรุ่นถูกตั้งค่าเอาไว้ว่า หากประตูเครื่องซักผ้าปิดไม่สนิทตัวเครื่องจะไม่ทำงาน ดังนั้นลองสำรวจดูว่าคุณปิดฝาเครื่องซักผ้าไม่ลงล็อกหรือมีสิ่งของไปติดอยู่ที่ประตู ถ้ามีก็ให้นำวัตถุดังกล่าวออกแล้วปิดฝาเครื่องซักผ้าให้แน่น

(2) ใส่ผ้ามากเกินไป

หากปริมาณเสื้อผ้าที่ใส่ลงไปในถังซักมีมากเกินไป นอกจากกระจายผ้าในถังได้ไม่ทั่วถึงยังเป็นสาเหตุให้เครื่องซักผ้าไม่หมุนอีกด้วย ดังนั้นควรทำการคัดแยกเสื้อผ้าบางส่วนออกมาเพื่อให้เครื่องซักผ้าทำงานได้ตามปกติ เช่น เลือกซักเฉพาะเสื้อ กางเกง และกระโปรงที่ต้องใส่ไปทำงานก่อน ส่วนประเภทผ้าที่ดูดซับน้ำได้มากอย่างผ้าห่มผืนเล็กหรือผ้าขนหนูค่อยทยอยซักทีหลัง

(3) มีน้ำตกค้างอยู่ในเครื่องซักผ้า

ถ้าเครื่องซักผ้าไม่ทำการปั่นแห้งอาจเกิดจากการที่เครื่องซักผ้าระบายน้ำออกไม่หมด หรือมีน้ำตกค้างอยู่ในส่วนอื่น ๆ ของตัวเครื่อง แนะนำว่าให้ปิดเครื่องแล้วไล่ตรวจสอบท่อระบายน้ำและตัวกรองปั๊ม หากตรวจพบว่ามีการอุดตันหรือตัวท่อระบายน้ำมีอาการคดงดให้รีบดำเนินการแก้ไขทันที

(4) ใช้สารซักฟอกมากเกินไป

สำหรับใครที่กังวลว่าใส่สารซักฟอกน้อยไปจะขจัดคราบสกปรกที่ฝังอยู่ในเนื้อผ้าไม่หมด ขอบอกว่านี่เป็นการกระทำที่ผิด เพราะการใช้สารซักฟอกมากจนเกินพอดี ใช้สารซักฟอกที่ไม่เหมาะกับเครื่อง เช่น นำผงซักฟอกสำหรับเครื่องซักผ้าฝาบนมาใช้กับเครื่องซักผ้าฝาหน้าอาจส่งผลให้มอเตอร์เครื่องซักผ้าไม่หมุน เนื่องจากตัวเครื่องต้องพยายามดูดซับฟองที่มีอยู่มากไปในถังซัก ดังนั้นควรอ่านรายละเอียดบนบรรจุภัณฑ์สารซักฟอกว่าเหมาะกับเครื่องซักผ้าแบบไหน

(5) สายพานเครื่องชำรุด

หากตรวจพบว่าเครื่องซักผ้าหมุนโดยไม่มีแรงต้านไม่ว่าจะเป็นเครื่องแบบฝาบนหรือฝาหน้า ให้สันนิษฐานไว้ก่อนว่าสายพานภายในเครื่องซักผ้าเกิดการชำรุดเสียหาย กรณีนี้แนะนำให้ติดต่อช่างที่มีความเชี่ยวชาญเข้ามาตรวจสอบและซ่อมบำรุงทันที

(6) ปัญหาด้านเทคนิค

ปัญหาไฟดับ ไฟตก หรือไฟกระชากเป็นสาเหตุหนึ่งที่ทำให้เครื่องซักผ้าไม่หมุน ในกรณีนี้เมื่อไฟฟ้ากลับมาใช้งานได้ปกติให้ถอดปลั๊กไฟออก แล้วค่อยเสียบปลั๊กกลับเพื่อเริ่มโปรแกรมการซักอีกครั้ง แต่ถ้ามีไฟเข้าแล้วมอเตอร์ยังไม่หมุนอีก นั่นแสดงว่าตัวเครื่องซักผ้ามีปัญหาทางเทคนิคด้านอื่น ให้ติดต่อช่างผู้ชำนาญโดยตรงมาหาสาเหตุ

แนะนำเครื่องซักผ้า LG ประสิทธิภาพเกินคุ้ม น่าซื้อมาใช้งาน
เครื่องซักผ้าฝาบน LG รุ่น T2314VS2B

เครื่องซักผ้าฝาบน LG รุ่น T2314VS2B

เครื่องซักผ้าฝาบน LG ช่วยขจัดคราบฝังลึกในเนื้อผ้าได้สะอาดหมดจด

เครื่องซักผ้าฝาบน LG รุ่น T2314VS2B มาพร้อม Smart Inverter Motor มอเตอร์ระบบอินเวอร์เตอร์ เพิ่มประสิทธิภาพการซักและประหยัดพลังงานเพิ่มขึ้นและยังช่วยถนอมเสื้อผ้าของคุณให้ดูดีเสมือนใหม่อยู่เสมอ รวมถึงมีเทคโนโลยี TurboDrum™ ที่ช่วยมอบการซักที่ทรงพลัง และโปรแกรม Auto Pre Wash สามารถขจัดคราบสกปรกฝังลึกในผ้าได้อย่างง่ายดาย ทั้งไม่ต้องกังวลเรื่องไฟตกหรือไฟดับ เพราะระบบ Auto Restart ภายใน เครื่องซักผ้าฝาบน LG รุ่นนี้ทำให้เครื่องกลับมาทำงานต่อเนื่องได้โดยอัตโนมัติเมื่อไฟฟ้ากลับมาใช้ได้ปกติ

เครื่องซักผ้าฝาหน้า LG รุ่น F2515STPW

เครื่องซักผ้าฝาหน้า LG รุ่น F2515STPW

กำจัดสิ่งสกปรกและไรฝุ่นได้อย่างล้ำลึก ด้วยเครื่องซักผ้าฝาหน้าของ LG

มาต่อกันที่เครื่องซักผ้า LG อีกรุ่นที่ขึ้นชื่อว่าช่วยถนอมเนื้อผ้าได้อย่างล้ำลึก กับ เครื่องซักผ้าฝาหน้า LG รุ่น F2515STPW ที่ใช้เทคโนโลยี AI DD™ ช่วยให้การซักผ้าของคุณง่ายและสะดวกสบายยิ่งกว่าเคย เพราะมีระบบตรวจจับน้ำหนักและความอ่อนนุ่มของเนื้อผ้า ทำให้ตัวเครื่องสามารถตั้งค่าการซักให้เหมาะสมกับผ้าอยู่ในถังซัก นอกจากนี้ยังมี LG Steam™ เทคโนโลยีพิเศษของแอลจีที่เข้ามาช่วยช่วยขจัดไรฝุ่นและสารก่อภูมิแพ้ที่ฝังอยู่ในเสื้อผ้าได้อย่างมีประสิทธิภาพ อีกทั้งยังสามารถสั่งงาน ควบคุม และตรวจสอบการทำงานของเครื่องซักผ้าได้ง่าย ๆ ทุกที่ทุกเวลาผ่านแอปพลิเคชัน LG ThinQ

เครื่องซักผ้าฝาหน้า LG รุ่น FV1412S2B

เครื่องซักผ้าฝาหน้า LG รุ่น FV1412S2B

เครื่องซักผ้าฝาหน้า LG มาพร้อมมอเตอร์อินเวอร์เตอร์ ทำงานเงียบ ช่วยประหยัดไฟ

หากคุณกำลังมองหาเครื่องซักผ้าที่มีเทคโนโลยี TurboWash™360˚ช่วยคุณซักผ้าเสร็จภายในเวลา 39 นาที ขอแนะนำ เครื่องซักผ้าฝาหน้า LG รุ่น FV1412S2B ที่อัดแน่นไปด้วยเทคโนโลยีพิเศษที่ช่วยถนอมเนื้อผ้ามากกว่าเดิม ไม่ว่าจะเป็น AI DD™ ระบบที่เข้ามาช่วยเลือกรูปแบบการหมุนของถังซักที่เหมาะสมกับการซักผ้าแต่ละครั้ง เทคโนโลยี LG Steam+™ ช่วยขจัดสารก่อภูมิแพ้อย่าง ไรฝุ่น และฝุ่นขนาดเล็กที่เกาะติดในใยผ้าได้อย่างสะอาดหมดจด อีกทั้งยังใช้มอเตอร์ระบบอินเวอร์เตอร์ ทำงานเงียบและใช้พลังงานไฟฟ้าต่ำอีกด้วย

เครื่องซักผ้าฝาหน้า LG รุ่น FV1450H3V

เครื่องซักผ้าฝาหน้า LG รุ่น FV1450H3V

ถนอมเนื้อผ้าได้มากกว่าเดิมด้วยเทคโนโลยี AI DD™ ของเครื่องซักผ้า LG

ปิดท้ายด้วย เครื่องซักและอบผ้าในตัว จากแอลจี อย่าง เครื่องซักผ้าฝาหน้า LG รุ่น FV1450H3V โดยถังซักมีความจุ 10.5 Kg ส่วนถังอบ 7 Kg ขับเคลื่อนด้วยมอเตอร์อินเวอร์เตอร์ ทำงานเงียบไม่รบกวนกิจกรรมอื่น ๆ มาพร้อมเทคโนโลยี AI DD™ ที่ช่วยถนอมเนื้อผ้าอีกขั้น เพราะการเริ่มต้นการซัก AI DD™ จะตรวจสอบชนิดผ้าแล้วเลือกรูปแบบการหมุนถังซักให้เหมาะสมกับเนื้อผ้ามากที่สุด ทั้งยังสามารถขจัดสารก่อภูมิแพ้ที่เกาะติดใยผ้าได้อย่างล้ำลึก แถมยังใช้งานง่ายด้วยแผงปุ่มควบคุมที่มาพร้อมกับหน้าจอ LED ขนาดใหญ่
มาถึงตรงนี้คุณแม่บ้านและคุณพ่อบ้านคงพอรู้ถึงสาเหตุที่ทำให้เครื่องซักผ้าไม่หมุน หรือเครื่องทำงานแต่ไม่มีแรงต้านกันแล้ว แม้บางปัจจัยที่เกิดขึ้นสามารถแก้ไขเบื้องต้นได้ด้วยตนเอง แต่เครื่องซักผ้าไม่ว่าจะเป็นเครื่องซักผ้าฝาหน้า เครื่องซักผ้าฝาบน หรือ เครื่องซักผ้าสองถัง ล้วนเป็นเครื่องใช้ไฟฟ้าที่มีความซับซ้อน หากไล่แก้ไขตามคำแนะนำข้างต้นแล้วยังไม่สามารถใช้งานได้ แนะนำให้เรียกใช้บริการช่างผู้เชี่ยวชาญโดยตรงเพื่อความปลอดภัยของตัวคุณเอง ส่วนใครที่กำลังมองหาเครื่องซักผ้าอยู่แต่ไม่รู้จะไปซื้อที่ไหน แบรนด์ LG มีผลิตภัณฑ์เครื่องซักผ้าหลากหลายรุ่นให้เลือกซื้อมาใช้งานที่บ้าน สนใจสอบถามรายละเอียดเพิ่มเติมได้ที่ศูนย์ลูกค้าสัมพันธ์ 02-057-5757 ทุกวันเวลา 08:00 – 18:00 น.

บทความที่น่าสนใจเพิ่มเติม

เครื่องซักผ้า 2 ถัง 10 กิโล ราคาเท่าไหร่? มีโหมดประหยัดไฟ

ซักสะอาดเต็มประสิทธิภาพ เครื่องซักผ้า 15 กิโล ใส่ผ้าได้กี่ชิ้น
คำถามยอดฮิต เครื่องซักผ้าฝาหน้า 12 kg ซักผ้านวมได้ไหม?