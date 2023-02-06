About Cookies on This Site

เครื่องดูดฝุ่นอัจฉริยะ LG วางอยู่ในห้อง

เครื่องถูพื้นอัจฉริยะ ดูดฝุ่นได้ในคราวเดียว ขจัดทุกคราบสกปรก

06/02/2023

แนะนำเครื่องดูดฝุ่นและถูพื้นอัจฉริยะ

เครื่องถูพื้น – ดูดฝุ่น แบบ 2 in 1 เพิ่มความสะดวกสบายให้งานบ้าน

ปฏิเสธไม่ได้เลยว่างานบ้านเป็นงานหินสำหรับใครหลายคน เพราะไม่ว่าจะเป็นการล้างจาน ซักผ้า ถูบ้าน กวาดบ้าน หรือทำอาหารต้องอาศัยพละกำลังและการออกแรงเสมอ แต่ในปัจจุบันมีเทคโนโลยีทันสมัยที่ได้ออกแบบเครื่องใช้ไฟฟ้าคุณภาพสูง เพื่อช่วยทุ่นแรงในการทำงานบ้านให้กับพ่อบ้านแม่บ้านได้อย่างมีประสิทธิภาพ โดยหนึ่งไอเทมอัจฉริยะที่น่าจับจองเป็นเจ้าของคงหนีไม่พ้น"เครื่องดูดฝุ่นไร้สาย" ที่ปัจจุบันไม่ได้ถูกออกแบบมาสำหรับการดูดฝุ่นบนพื้นผิวต่าง ๆ เท่านั้น แต่ยังสามารถปรับเปลี่ยนให้เป็นไม้ถูพื้นอัจฉริยะ ที่ช่วยให้การดูดฝุ่นและถูบ้านเป็นเรื่องง่ายด้วยปลายนิ้วสัมผัส แต่จะเลือกซื้อเครื่องถูพื้นอัจฉริยะรุ่นไหนดีให้ตอบโจทย์ บทความนี้ LG มีไอเทมน่าสนใจมาแนะนำ

เครื่องดูดฝุ่นพร้อมถูพื้นไร้สาย เลือกแบบไหนให้ตอบโจทย์

เราทุกคนต่างอยู่ในยุคที่ต้องเร่งรีบ หากมีไอเทมชิ้นไหนที่ช่วยให้การทำงานบ้านเป็นเรื่องง่าย เชื่อว่าพ่อบ้านแม่บ้านทุกคนคงต้องการไว้ในครอบครอง ด้วยเหตุผลนี้จึงทำให้คนยุคใหม่เริ่มมองหาอุปกรณ์ทำความสะอาดบ้านสไตล์ Smart Home ที่ช่วยให้การทำความสะอาดเป็นเรื่องง่าย เบาแรง ซึ่งแน่นอนว่าเครื่องดูดฝุ่นถูพื้น แบบ 2 in 1 เป็นหนึ่งไอเทมชิ้นสำคัญที่ตอบโจทย์เรื่องความสะอาดได้เป็นอย่างดี โดยเฉพาะเครื่องดูดฝุ่นที่มาในรูปแบบไร้สาย ที่ไม่เพียงแต่ช่วยให้การทำความสะอาดทั่วถึงเท่านั้น แต่ยังเคลื่อนย้ายสะดวก ไม่เปลืองแรง ไร้สายไฟกวนใจ มีประสิทธิภาพในการดูดฝุ่นพร้อมถูพื้นบริเวณต่าง ๆ ได้ในเวลาเดียวกัน และที่สำคัญยังเป็นการถูพื้นที่ใช้น้ำในปริมาณน้อย ช่วยเพิ่มความประหยัดได้เป็นอย่างดี สำหรับเคล็ดลับการเลือกซื้อเครื่องดูดฝุ่นพร้อมถูพื้นไร้สายง่าย ๆ มีดังนี้

เครื่องดูดฝุ่น LG ในห้องนั่งเล่น

เครื่องดูดฝุ่นพร้อมถูพื้น ไอเทมทำความสะอาดบ้านที่ควรมี

 

• เลือกเครื่องดูดฝุ่นไร้สายที่มีระบบจัดเก็บฝุ่นที่ดี เพราะระบบกักเก็บฝุ่นถือเป็นจุดสำคัญของเครื่องดูดฝุ่น ยิ่งถังเก็บฝุ่นสามารถจุได้มาก ยิ่งช่วยให้คุณทำความสะอาดได้เรื่อย ๆ โดยไม่ต้องนำฝุ่นไปทิ้งบ่อย ๆ และทำให้ฝุ่นเล็กๆฟุ้งกระจายกลับเข้าไปในอากาศ

• เสียงเบา ไม่รบกวนขณะใช้งาน โดยเฉพาะการใช้งานในคอนโดหรือหอพัก เรื่องเสียงเป็นสิ่งที่ต้องคำนึงถึงเสมอ เพราะหากมีเสียงดังมากเกินไปอาจเป็นการรบกวนเพื่อนบ้านได้ ดังนั้นวิธีที่ช่วยแก้ปัญหาดังกล่าวได้คือการมองหาเครื่องดูดฝุ่นเสียงเงียบ แต่ยังมีพลังแรงดูดที่มีประสิทธิภาพดีเท่าเดิม

• เทคโนโลยีเสริมต่าง ๆ เพราะเครื่องดูดฝุ่นรุ่นใหม่ ไม่ได้ทำหน้าที่ในการดูดฝุ่นเท่านั้น แต่ยังใช้ถูพื้นภายในบ้านได้อีกด้วย ดังนั้นเทคโนโลยีเสริมต่าง ๆ เป็นอีกปัจจัยที่ต้องนำมาพิจารณาด้วยเสมอ เช่น ระบบจ่ายน้ำอัตโนมัติ ตัวกรองฝุ่นอัจฉริยะ ระบบ UVC LED ที่ช่วยฆ่าเชื้อแบคทีเรียในฝุ่น ฯลฯ หากมีเทคโนโลยีเหล่านี้ย่อมช่วยให้การใช้งานสะดวกสบายและมีประสิทธิภาพมากขึ้นกว่าเดิม

• น้ำหนักเบา ใช้งานง่าย เพื่อช่วยให้คุณใช้งานได้อย่างสะดวก สามารถเคลื่อนย้าย พร้อมใช้ในทุกมุมทุกส่วนของบ้านได้ง่ายตามต้องการ ทั้งการถูพื้นและดูดฝุ่นบนพื้น บนเตียง โซฟา ผ้าม่าน

• ราคา เป็นอีกปัจจัยสำคัญที่ต้องนำมาประกอบการตัดสินใจ โดยราคาต้องมีความสมเหตุสมผลกับประสิทธิภาพที่ได้รับ นอกจากนี้ควรเลือกซื้อยี่ห้อที่มีการรับประกันหลังการขาย เพื่อช่วยการันตีความมีประสิทธิภาพของสินค้า

แนะนำเครื่องดูดฝุ่นถูพื้นอัจฉริยะ LG ใช้งานง่าย ช่วยทุ่นแรง

เครื่องดูดฝุ่นไร้สายรุ่นไหนดี ที่มีประสิทธิภาพทั้งการดูดฝุ่นและถูพื้นให้สะอาดในคราวเดียว แนะนำ เครื่องดูดฝุ่น LG CordZero™ รุ่น A9T-ULTRA เป็นเครื่องดูดฝุ่นแบบด้ามจับ All-in-One Tower ดีไซน์สวยโฉบเฉี่ยว สามารถจัดเก็บ ชาร์จ และทิ้งฝุ่นใน CordZero ได้ในเวลาเดียวกัน มอบประสิทธิภาพการทำงานต่อเนื่อง 120 นาที โดดเด่นด้วย Power Drive Mop™ ของ LG ที่ช่วยให้คุณประหยัดเวลา เพราะเครื่องดูดฝุ่นรุ่นนี้เป็นเครื่องดูดฝุ่นพร้อมถูพื้นไร้สาย ใช้งานง่าย เคลื่อนย้ายได้ตามต้องการ มาพร้อมมอเตอร์คู่ที่หมุนเพื่อเก็บฝุ่นและระบบจ่ายน้ำอัตโนมัติ ที่รักษาระดับความชื้นที่มีประสิทธิภาพลงบนผ้าม็อบถูพื้น ทั้งยังสามารถควบคุมปริมาณการจ่ายน้ำ 3 ระดับได้ตามความเหมาะสมของพื้นผิว

คนกำลังใช้งานเครื่องดูดฝุ่น LG

เครื่องดูดฝุ่น LG CordZero™ รุ่น A9T-ULTRA ถูพื้นและดูดฝุ่นในเวลาเดียวกัน

 

 

เครื่องดูดฝุ่นอัจฉริยะ ช่วยยกระดับการทำความสะอาดด้วยฟีเจอร์ควบคุมที่ใช้การแตะเพียงครั้งเดียว มีระบบกรอง 3 ขั้นตอน และยังมี UVC LED ทำงานที่ชั้นบนสุดของฝุ่นภายในถุง เพื่อช่วยยับยั้งการเจริญเติบโตของแบคทีเรียที่เป็นอันตราย นอกจากนี้ยังช่วยลดการฟุ้งกระจายของฝุ่นทันทีเมื่อมีการเชื่อมต่อเข้ากับแท่นเก็บอุปกรณ์ สามารถบีบอัดฝุ่นผงในถังเก็บได้ถึง 2.4 เท่า ช่วยให้คุณไม่ต้องทิ้งฝุ่นบ่อยครั้ง แรงดูดทรงพลัง ทำความสะอาดได้ในเวลาอันสั้น โดดเด่นด้วยเทคโนโลยีการทำความสะอาดที่ทนทาน Smart Inverter Motor™ และ Axial Turbo Cyclone™ ตัวกรองถอดทำความสะอาดได้ง่าย

สามารถปรับเปลี่ยนรูปแบบการทำความสะอาดตามพื้นที่ต่างๆในบ้านได้ตามต้องการด้วยการเปลี่ยนหัวดูด ทั้ง Slim Power Drive Nozzle™, Power Drive™ Mini และ Power Drive Mop ดีไซน์สวยทันสมัย ที่ช่วยทุ่นแรงในการทำความสะอาดได้ตามต้องการ

เครื่องดูดฝุ่นคุณภาพดีมีส่วนช่วยให้การทำความสะอาดบ้านมีประสิทธิภาพ หมดปัญหาเรื่อง ฝุ่นในบ้าน ที่เป็นอันตรายกับคนในครอบครัว เพราะฉะนั้นใครกำลังมองหาไอเทมกำจัดฝุ่นที่มีประสิทธิภาพ แนะนำเลือกใช้เครื่องถูพื้นอัจฉริยะที่สามารถดูดฝุ่นและถูพื้นได้ในคราวเดียวจาก LG รับรองว่าช่วยให้ชีวิตของคุณง่ายและสะดวกสบายมากขึ้นแน่นอน หากสนใจเครื่องดูดฝุ่นหรือผลิตภัณฑ์ LG สามารถสอบถามรายละเอียดสินค้าเพิ่มเติมได้ที่ศูนย์ลูกค้าสัมพันธ์หมายเลขโทรศัพท์ 02-057-5757 ทุกวัน 08:00 – 18:00 น.

