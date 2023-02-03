About Cookies on This Site

ลำโพงบลูทูธ LG XBOOM Go PL7

ลำโพงบลูทูธกันน้ำกลางแจ้ง เสียงดี มอบความบันเทิงไม่มีสะดุด

03/02/2023

เพลิดเพลินกับเสียงเพลงได้ทุกสภาพอากาศ ด้วยลำโพงบลูทูธกันน้ำ LG

ซื้อลำโพง Bluetooth เพิ่มพลังเสียงให้มือถือ แบบไหนดี

ทุกวันนี้การฟังเพลงเป็นหนึ่งในกิจกรรมที่สร้างความเพลิดเพลินให้กับผู้คนทั้งขณะนอนเล่นชิลล์ ๆ อยู่บ้านหรือตอนจัดปาร์ตี้ช่วงวันหยุดกับแก๊งเพื่อน แต่การเปิดเพลงจากมือถืออาจไม่ได้อรรถรสเท่าที่ควร ด้วยเหตุนี้หลายคนจึงเลือกใช้ลำโพงบลูทูธอุปกรณ์ไร้สายขนาดกะทัดรัดที่สามารถพกพาไปใช้งานนอกสถานที่ได้ โดยปัจจุบันลำโพง Bluetooth ที่วางจำหน่ายไม่ได้มีดีแค่เสียงทรงพลัง บางรุ่นยังสามารถกันน้ำได้ ทำให้ไม่ต้องกังวลเวลาหยิบไปใช้งานในพื้นที่กลางแจ้งอย่างริมสระน้ำ บริเวณน้ำตก หรือริมทะเล เพื่อให้ง่ายต่อการตัดสินใจวันนี้ LG ได้คัดสรรลำโพงบลูทูธกันน้ำกลางแจ้ง เสียงดี แบตสุดอึด มาแนะนำ ส่วนจะมีรุ่นไหนบ้างไปดูกัน

วิธีเลือกซื้อลำโพงบลูทูธ สำหรับใช้งานกลางแจ้ง

ต้องยอมรับว่าการซื้อลำโพงบลูทูธสักตัวไม่ใช่เรื่องง่าย ๆ ยิ่งถ้าเป็นลำโพง Bluetooth กันน้ำที่เหมาะใช้งานกลางแจ้ง นอกจากดีไซน์และราคาก็มีองค์ประกอบอื่น ๆ ที่ต้องนำมาพิจารณาควบคู่กัน เพื่อให้ได้ลำโพงบลูทูธกันน้ำกลางแจ้งที่คุ้มค่าคุ้มราคา มาช่วยความสนุกสนานขณะทำกิจกรรมต่าง ๆ สำหรับวิธีเลือกที่ช่วยให้คุณสามารถคัดสรรลำโพงบลูทูธ เสียงดี เบสหนัก ฟีเจอร์ครบครันมีดังนี้

ลำโพงบลูทูธ LG XBOOM Go PL5

เครื่องเสียงคุณภาพดี ช่วยสร้างความเพลิดเพลินขณะทำกิจกรรมต่าง ๆ

ประสิทธิภาพการกันน้ำ

สิ่งที่ต้องนำมาพิจารณาเป็นอันดับแรกเมื่อมองหาลำโพงบลูทูธกันน้ำกลางแจ้ง คือ ประสิทธิภาพการกันน้ำของลำโพง โดยปกติประสิทธิภาพการกันน้ำของลำโพงไร้สายหรือลำโพง Bluetooth ใช้มาตรฐาน IP Rating ซึ่งถูกแบ่งเป็นระดับและใช้ตัวเลขในการกำหนดประสิทธิภาพ เริ่มตั้งแต่ IPX0 ไปจนถึง IPX8 ยิ่งมีตัวเลขสูงก็ยิ่งปกป้องลำโพงจากน้ำได้สูงขึ้นด้วย แต่ถ้าถามว่าลำโพงบลูทูธกันน้ำสำหรับกิจกรรมกลางแจ้งควรมีค่า IPX เท่าไหร่ ? คำตอบ ไม่ควรต่ำกว่า IPX4 เพราะเป็นระดับที่สามารถกันละอองฝนได้ ส่วนใครที่อยากใช้งานอุปกรณ์ฟังเสียงชนิดนี้ได้อย่างมั่นใจมากยิ่งขึ้น แนะนำให้เลือกลำโพงบลูทูธที่มีประสิทธิภาพการกันน้ำระดับ IPX6 เป็นต้นไป

ขนาดของลำโพง

ปัจจุบันลำโพงที่ถูกผลิตออกมาเพื่อใช้งานกลางแจ้งมีทั้งขนาดใหญ่และขนาดเล็ก แต่ถ้าวัตถุประสงค์การใช้งานหลัก ๆ คือเอาไว้เชื่อมต่อเพื่อฟังเพลงขณะทำกิจกรรมกลางแจ้งกับครอบครัวหรือแก๊งเพื่อน แนะนำให้เลือกซื้อลำโพงบลูทูธขนาดเล็กที่พกพาง่าย แถมหลาย ๆ รุ่นให้พลังเสียงดีที่สุดไม่แพ้ลำโพงขนาดใหญ่

กำลังวัตต์ (W) ของลำโพง

สำหรับกำลังวัตต์ (W) เป็นหน่วย Output ของลำโพงที่บ่งบอกว่า ลำโพง Bluetooth ที่ซื้อมาใช้งานนั้นให้พลังเสียงได้มากเพียงใด และยิ่งมีค่ากำลังวัตต์สูงเท่าไรก็แปลว่าลำโพงให้เสียงดังมากขึ้นเท่านั้น โดยลำโพงกันน้ำสำหรับกิจกรรมกลางแจ้งควรมีกำลังวัตต์ตั้งแต่ 15 W ขึ้นไป เพื่อให้ได้อรรถรสในการฟังเพลงแบบครบถ้วน

แบตเตอรี่

แบตเตอรี่ เป็นสิ่งสำคัญอย่างมากสำหรับการใช้งานลำโพง Bluetooth ยิ่งถ้าใช้งานกลางแจ้งซึ่งอาจหาปลั๊กเสียบเพื่อชาร์จแบตได้ยาก การมองหาลำโพงไร้สายที่ความจุของแบตเตอรี่สูงช่วยให้คุณใช้งานได้นานขึ้น อีกทั้งทุกวันนี้แบรนด์ผู้ผลิตลำโพงบลูทูธได้ออกแบบแบตเตอรี่ให้สามารถใช้งานได้ตั้งแต่ 5 ชั่วโมง จนถึง 40 ชั่วโมง ฉะนั้นก่อนตัดสินใจซื้อควรพิจารณาความจุของแบตเตอรี่ด้วย เพื่อให้คุณสนุกสนานกับกิจกรรมได้อย่างต่อเนื่องโดยไม่สะดุด

ลำโพงบลูทูธกันน้ำกลางแจ้ง ยี่ห้อไหนดี พกพาง่าย คุณภาพเสียงจัดเต็ม

พอเข้าสู่เทศกาลแห่งการท่องเที่ยว มีสิ่งหนึ่งที่สายเที่ยวต้องพกติดกระเป๋าไปด้วยนั่นคือ ลำโพงบลูทูธ ไอเทมที่ช่วยเพิ่มบรรยากาศขณะพักผ่อนนอกสถานที่ ทั้งช่วยสร้างความสนุกสนานให้แก่ผู้คนรอบข้างได้ตลอดทริป นอกจากลำโพงสำหรับกิจกรรมกลางแจ้งพกพาง่าย คุณภาพเสียงดี ยังต้องสามารถกันน้ำได้ดี เพื่อป้องกันความเสียหายขณะใช้งาน ส่วนจะมีลำโพงบลูทูธกันน้ำกลางแจ้งรุ่นไหนน่าซื้อมาใช้งานบ้าง มาดูกัน

ลำโพงบลูทูธ LG XBOOM Go PL5

ลำโพงบลูทูธ LG XBOOM Go PL5

ลำโพงบลูทูธ LG พลังเสียงดี พกพาง่าย ประสิทธิภาพกันน้ำ IPX5

หากคุณกำลังมองหาลำโพงบลูทูธกันน้ำกลางแจ้งที่มีประสิทธิภาพน้ำระดับ IPX5 แบตเตอรี่ใช้งานได้ต่อเนื่องถึง 18 ชั่วโมง ทั้งมีเทคโนโลยี Meridian ช่วยให้คุณได้สัมผัสประสบการณ์เสียงอันยอดเยี่ยม ขอแนะนำลำโพงบลูทูธ LG XBOOM Go PL5 ซึ่งมีกำลังวัตต์สูงถึง 20 W มาพร้อม Dual Action Bass ลำโพงเบสคู่ช่วยให้เสียงบีทที่ทรงพลังมากพอที่จะเริ่มงานปาร์ตี้ได้ทุกที่ที่คุณไป อีกทั้งตัวลำโพงมีแสงไฟกะพริบตามจังหวะการสั่น จึงช่วยสร้างการเคลื่อนไหวที่มีสีสันที่ช่วยเพิ่มบรรยากาศในการปาร์ตี้มากยิ่งขึ้น

ลำโพงบลูทูธ LG XBOOM Go PL2

ลำโพงบลูทูธ LG XBOOM Go PL2

ลำโพงบลูทูธ LG น้ำหนักเบา พกพาสะดวก กันน้ำระดับ IPX5

LG XBOOM Go PL2 เป็นลำโพงบลูทูธกลางแจ้งอีกรุ่นที่เกิดจากความร่วมมือกับ Meridian แบรนด์เครื่องเสียงระดับไฮเอนด์สัญชาติอังกฤษ ช่วยให้ได้รับฟังเสียงที่ทรงพลัง เนื้อเสียงคมชัด และเบสมาแบบจัดเต็ม มีประสิทธิภาพกันน้ำระดับ IPX5 ส่วนแบตเตอรี่ใช้งานได้นานสูงสุด 10 ชั่วโมง ช่วยให้คุณเพลิดเพลินไปกับเสียงเพลงได้อย่างอิสระไม่ต้องกังวลเรื่องการชาร์จ ที่สำคัญมีโหมด Sound Boost ช่วยขยายกำลังเสียง และขยายพื้นที่ของเสียง เพียงกดปุ่มเพื่อเพิ่มระดับบรรยากาศเท่านั้น

ลำโพงบลูทูธ LG XBOOM Go PL7

ลำโพงบลูทูธ LG XBOOM Go PL7

ลำโพงบลูทูธ LG คุณภาพเสียงดี กำลังขับ 30 W แบตอึด 24 ชั่วโมง

ปิดท้ายด้วยเครื่องเสียงคุณภาพดีอีกรุ่นจากแบรนด์แอลจี กับลำโพงบลูทูธ LG XBOOM Go PL7 มาพร้อมมาตรฐาน IPX5 ช่วยให้คุณสนุกไปกับเสียงเพลงโดยไม่ต้องกังวลฝนตกหรือน้ำกระเด็น ทั้งมีกำลังเสียง 30 W ขณะที่แบตเตอรี่สามารถใช้งานได้ต่อเนื่องถึง 24 ชั่วโมงโดยไม่ต้องกังวลเรื่องการชาร์จ นอกจากนี้ยังมีเอฟเฟกต์ไฟ LED เพื่อสร้างบรรยากาศและเพิ่มความรู้สึกที่มีกับเสียงเพลง
มาถึงตรงนี้เชื่อว่าหลายคนน่าจะมีลำโพงบลูทูธกันน้ำกลางแจ้งที่สเปกโดนใจและตอบโจทย์การใช้งานกันแล้ว แต่นอกจากมีลำโพง Bluetooth ดี ๆ มาไว้ใช้งาน ยังมีอีกสิ่งสำคัญที่ไม่ควรละเลยนั่นคือการดูแลรักษาลำโพงให้มีอายุการใช้งานที่ยาวนาน แม้ลำโพงบลูทูธ LG ที่แนะนำในข้างต้น มาพร้อมคุณสมบัติกันน้ำระดับ IPX5 แต่เมื่อตัวลำโพงต้องสัมผัสน้ำก็ควรนำผ้าสะอาดมาเช็ดให้แห้ง เพื่อป้องกันน้ำซึมเวลานำมาชาร์จแบตไปจนถึงป้องกันคราบน้ำติดลำโพง สำหรับใครที่สนใจลำโพงบลูทูธกันน้ำกลางแจ้งหรือเครื่องใช้ไฟฟ้า LG ประเภทอื่น ๆ อย่างสมาร์ททีวี ตู้เย็น หรือเครื่องซักผ้าและอบผ้าในตัว สามารถสอบถามรายละเอียดเพิ่มเติมได้ที่ศูนย์ลูกค้าสัมพันธ์ 02-057-5757 ทุกวันเวลา 08:00 – 18:00 น.

