About Cookies on This Site

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.

Cookies Setting
Absolutely Necessary Cookies
These are cookies that are absolutely essential to running a website. This category of cookies cannot be disabled.
Functional Cookies
These cookies are used to provide you with convenient functions, such as product reviews and product video playback, during your web browsing, they also enable interaction with social media accounts.
Social media
Connect with your social channels to share LG Technology with friends for example on Facebook and Twitter.
Analytics Cookies
These cookies allow our website to keep improving functions through website traffic analysis and to suggest personalized content for you.
Advertising Cookies
These cookies enable us to show you ads and other content that we think is most attuned to your interests and digital behavior.
Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
แนะนำเครื่องดูดฝุ่น LG กำจัดฝุ่นได้อย่างหมดจด

เครื่องดูดฝุ่น แบบไหนดี? แรงดูดสูง ทำความสะอาดไร้ที่ติ

06/02/2023

เครื่องดูดฝุ่น LG พลังแรงดูดสูง สั่งงานผ่านสมาร์ทโฟน

เครื่องใช้ไฟฟ้ากำจัดฝุ่น บ้านสะอาดน่าอยู่ ห่างไกลปัญหาสุขภาพ

“เครื่องดูดฝุ่น” ตัวช่วยในการกำจัดฝุ่นละอองและสิ่งสกปรกต่าง ๆ ภายในบ้าน ตลอดจนทุกซอกมุมที่ต้องการได้อย่างสะอาดหมดจด ไม่ว่าจะเป็นฝุ่นแห้ง ฝุ่นเปียก เส้นผม ขนสัตว์ เศษไม้เศษทราย และขยะชิ้นใหญ่ ช่วยลดขั้นตอนในการทำความสะอาด ให้คุณแม่บ้านมีเวลาเหลือไปทำอย่างอื่น หากคุณกำลังมองหาเครื่องดูดฝุ่นอัจฉริยะ พลังดูดทรงพลัง แต่ไม่รู้ว่าจะเลือกซื้อเครื่องดูดฝุ่น แบบไหนดี ปลอดภัย ไม่มีสายเกะกะขณะใช้งาน ขอแนะนำเครื่องดูดฝุ่นที่ดีที่สุด กำจัดฝุ่นได้อย่างหมดจด บ้านสะอาดน่าอยู่ พร้อมแนะนำวิธีเลือกซื้อเครื่องดูดฝุ่นคุณภาพดี และตอบโจทย์การใช้งาน

วิธีเลือกเครื่องดูดฝุ่นคุณภาพดี พลังแรงดูดสูง ทำความสะอาดไว


• เลือกประเภทเครื่องดูดฝุ่นที่ตอบโจทย์การใช้งาน เครื่องดูดฝุ่นแต่ละแบบมีการใช้งานที่แตกต่างกันไป อาทิ เครื่องดูดฝุ่นไร้สาย มีลักษณะเหมือนด้ามไม้กวาด ปราศจากกล่องเก็บฝุ่น ใช้พลังงานแบตเตอรี่ ไม่มีสายไฟระเกะระกะเวลาใช้งาน หรือเครื่องดูดฝุ่นมือถือ น้ำหนักเบา ไร้สาย ใช้พลังงานจากการชาร์จแบตเตอรี่ ดังนั้นควรพิจารณาจากพื้นที่ใช้สอยและความสะดวกสบาย เพื่อให้คุณใช้งานเครื่องดูดฝุ่นเต็มประสิทธิภาพที่สุด

• ตรวจสอบระบบการทำงานเครื่องดูดฝุ่น การเลือกซื้อเครื่องดูดฝุ่นคุณภาพดีควรตรวจสอบระบบการทำงานอย่างละเอียด ทั่วไปเครื่องดูดฝุ่นใช้พลังงานไฟฟ้าจะมีกำลังไฟฟ้า 700 -1600 วัตต์ เป็นระดับของพลังงานไฟฟ้าที่แรงพอสมควร ใช้งานได้ดี แต่ถ้าต้องการเครื่องดูดฝุ่นที่มีประสิทธิภาพสูง ๆ สามารถพิจารณากำลังไฟฟ้าให้มากกว่ากำลังไฟปกติ เพื่อประสิทธิภาพในการทำงาน

• ตรวจสอบน้ำหนักของตัวเครื่องดูดฝุ่น นอกจากลักษณะรูปแบบ ดีไซน์ และสีสันภายนอกแล้ว ควรทดสอบประสิทธิภาพการใช้งานและความเหมาะสมของอุปกรณ์ ไม่ว่าจะเป็นความถนัดในการจับ น้ำหนักของตัวเครื่อง ระดับความดัง เพื่อป้องกันปัญหาที่อาจเกิดขึ้นตามมาในภายหลัง

• ระบบกรองอากาศ การทำงานของเครื่องดูดฝุ่นควรมีระบบจัดการการหมุนเวียนของอากาศได้ดี อากาศที่ไหลเข้าไปในตัวเครื่องควรผ่านระบบกรองที่ติดตั้งอยู่ภายในก่อนทุกครั้ง เพื่อกำจัดฝุ่นละอองและเชื้อโรคต่าง ๆ ในส่วนของอากาศที่ยังไม่ผ่านระบบกรองฝุ่นก็ไม่ควรจะหลุดลอดออกมาจากตัวเครื่องเช่นกัน

• คุณภาพและราคา เครื่องดูดฝุ่นราคาสูงไม่ได้หมายความว่ามีคุณภาพดีและเหมาะสมกับการทำความสะอาดเสมอไป ดังนั้นควรคำนึงถึงการให้บริการหลังการขายว่าเหมาะสมกับราคาที่จ่ายไปหรือไม่ แนะนำเช็กข้อมูลเรื่องคุณภาพสินค้า การรับประกันต่าง ๆ เพื่อให้คุ้มค่าต่อการใช้งาน

แนะนำเครื่องดูดฝุ่นพลังงานสูง ใช้งานง่าย ทำความสะอาดหมดจด

เครื่องดูดฝุ่น LG รุ่น VK8317GHAUQ

เครื่องดูดฝุ่นแรงดูดทรงพลัง

เครื่องดูดฝุ่น LG เทฝุ่นทิ้งได้สะดวก

 

เครื่องดูดฝุ่นพลังงานสูง กำจัดฝุ่นภายในบ้านได้อย่างหมดจด แนะนำเครื่องดูดฝุ่น LG รุ่น VK8317GHAUQ แบบถังเก็บฝุ่น มาพร้อมระบบ Kompressor™ ใช้อุปกรณ์เฉพาะภายในกล่องเก็บฝุ่นแบบไร้ถุง สามารถเก็บฝุ่นได้มากกว่า 2.4 เท่าเมื่อเทียบกับรุ่นที่ไม่มีการบีบอัด มอบความสะดวกและแก้ปัญหาฝุ่นฟุ้งกระจาย ทาง LG รับประกัน 10 ปี* สำหรับส่วนประกอบของระบบบีบอัดฝุ่น ช่วยให้บ้านสะอาดไร้ฝุ่นด้วยระบบไซโคลนแยกฝุ่นออกจากอากาศบริสุทธิ์ได้อย่างมีประสิทธิภาพ สามารถเก็บฝุ่นผงด้วยพลังดูดที่แรงขึ้น สะดวกสบายต่อการใช้งาน โดยฝุ่นจะถูกกักเก็บไว้ในถังที่มีการบีบอัดแบบใช้มอเตอร์ เพื่อให้เทฝุ่นออกได้สะดวกขึ้น ที่สำคัญเครื่องดูดฝุ่น LG รุ่น VK8317GHAUQ มีเทคโนโลยีตัวกรอง HEPA ตัวกรอง 4 ชั้น ซึ่งดักจับอนุภาคฝุ่นที่เป็นอันตราย และปล่อยอากาศที่สะอาดออกมา

เครื่องดูดฝุ่น LG CordZero™ รุ่น A9T-ULTRA

เครื่องดูดฝุ่นแบบด้ามจับ LG ดีไซน์ที่โฉบเฉี่ยว

เครื่องดูดฝุ่นแบบด้ามจับ LG ดีไซน์ที่โฉบเฉี่ยว

เครื่องดูดฝุ่นแบบด้ามจับ ดีไซน์โฉบเฉี่ยว แนะนำเครื่องดูดฝุ่น LG CordZero™ รุ่น A9T-ULTRA มอบความสะดวกสบายต่อการใช้งาน สามารถทำความสะอาดและชาร์จในเวลาเดียวกันด้วยชุดแบตเตอรี่คู่ มอบประสิทธิภาพการทำงานต่อเนื่องสูงสุด 120 นาที ทั้งยังสามารถดูดฝุ่นและถูพื้นได้ในเวลาเดียวกัน เพียงกดปุ่ม + จะสามารถดูดฝุ่นและถูพื้นได้พร้อมกัน ช่วยประหยัดเวลาทำความสะอาดพื้นผิวในเวลาอันสั้น ที่สำคัญมีระบบสั่งการด้วย Smart WI-FI control ควบคุมผ่านสมาร์ทโฟน
จากข้อมูลที่กล่าวไปข้างต้นจะเห็นว่าเครื่องดูดฝุ่น LG มาพร้อมนวัตกรรมที่ออกแบบเพื่อประโยชน์ใช้สอย ช่วยทำให้ชีวิตของคุณง่ายยิ่งขึ้น ภายในบ้านมีอากาศสะอาด หายใจสะดวก ที่สำคัญช่วยประหยัดเวลาในการทำความสะอาดไปได้เยอะ หากสนใจเครื่องดูดฝุ่นรุ่นดังกล่าว หรือสินค้าเครื่องใช้ไฟฟ้าภายในบ้านประเภทอื่น ๆ สามารถสอบถามรายละเอียดสินค้าเพิ่มเติมได้ที่ศูนย์ลูกค้าสัมพันธ์ 02-057-5757 ทุกวันเวลา 08:00 – 18:00 น.

บทความน่าสนใจเพิ่มเติม

• เครื่องดูดฝุ่นไร้สายยี่ห้อไหนดี 2023 ทำความสะอาดแบบมืออาชีพ
• เครื่องดูดฝุ่นในบ้านแบบไหนดี เทคโนโลยีทันสมัย สะอาดทุกจุด
• เครื่องอบผ้าไม่ร้อน เกิดจากอะไร? ปล่อยไว้ระวังผ้าเหม็นอับ