ผู้หญิงสวมเสื้อแขนยาว

แอร์ร้อนตอนกลางคืน เกิดจากอะไร? ไม่อยากตื่นกลางดึกต้องรู้

04/03/2023

สาเหตุที่ทำให้แอร์ร้อนตอนกลางคืน

ห้องกลางวันเย็นกลางคืนร้อน ใช่อาการแอร์เสียหรือไม่?

ปฏิเสธไม่ได้เลยว่าหากบ้านหรือที่อยู่อาศัยของคุณไม่มีเครื่องปรับอากาศ คงทำให้รู้สึกอบอ้าวและเหนียวเหนอะหนะตัวจนพาลให้หงุดหงิดใจได้ง่าย ๆ ยิ่งช่วงหน้าร้อนในเมืองไทย ที่มีแสงแดดแผดเผาเรือนร่างจนแทบไหม้เกรียม หากมีเครื่องปรับอากาศดี ๆ สักเครื่องติดบ้านไว้ คงช่วยให้ชื่นใจทั้งกายและใจไม่น้อย แต่ทว่าหลายบ้านกลับประสบกับปัญหาแอร์ที่ทำให้รำคาญใจ โดยเฉพาะปัญหาแอร์ร้อนตอนกลางคืน ที่แม้ในช่วงกลางวันจะรู้สึกชิลล์ ๆ เย็นฉ่ำสบายกาย แต่ทันทีที่พระอาทิตย์ลาลับขอบฟ้าอากาศในห้องกลับถูกแทนที่ด้วยความร้อน จะลดอุณหภูมิให้ต่ำกว่า 25 องศาก็กลัวเปลืองไฟจนต้องจ่ายแพง เพราะฉะนั้นหากคุณกำลังประสบปัญหาเหล่านี้ บทความนี้ LG ชวนทุกคนหาคำตอบพร้อมกัน แอร์ร้อนตอนกลางคืนเกิดจากอะไร หากรู้สาเหตุและวิธีแก้ไขรับรองว่าช่วยให้คุณหลับสบายท่ามกลางอากาศที่เย็นฉ่ำ พร้อมตื่นขึ้นมาพบกับเช้าวันใหม่ที่สดใสแน่นอน

สาเหตุแอร์ร้อนตอนกลางคืน ต้นเหตุที่ทำให้นอนไม่หลับ

แอร์ไม่เย็นมีแต่ลม เป็นหนึ่งปัญหาแอร์ที่พบได้บ่อยที่สุด ซึ่งปัญหานี้เกิดได้จากหลายสาเหตุ เช่น สิ่งสกปรกภายในเครื่องเครื่องอากาศ การไม่ล้างแอร์สม่ำเสมอ เปิดโหมดใช้งานผิด น้ำยาแอร์ไม่เพียงพอ ไปจนถึงการเลือก BTU แอร์ไม่เหมาะสมกับขนาดห้อง ล้วนเป็นปัจจัยสำคัญที่ทำให้แอร์ไม่เย็นได้เช่นกัน แต่หลายบ้านอาจกำลังตั้งคำถามว่าปัญหาแอร์ไม่เย็นเฉพาะตอนกลางคืนเป็นไปได้จริงหรือ? เพราะหากแอร์ไม่ร้อนตอนกลางวันที่มีแดดแรง ๆ อาจพอเข้าใจได้อยู่บ้าง แต่เมื่อถึงเวลากลางคืนที่สภาพอากาศมีอุณหภูมิลดลง ไม่มีแสงแดดแรง ๆ จากพระอาทิตย์ แต่กลับมีปัญหาแอร์ไม่เย็นเกิดขึ้นอาจฟังดูไม่สมเหตุสมผลสักเท่าไหร่ ซึ่งในความเป็นจริงแล้วปัญหาดังกล่าวเกิดขึ้นได้จริง โดยสาเหตุหลักของแอร์ร้อนตอนกลางคืน คือ ขนาด BTU ที่ใหญ่เกินไป

ผู้หญิงกำลังนอนหลับบนโซฟา

อากาศตอนกลางคืนที่ร้อนทำให้พักผ่อนไม่เต็มที่

BTU (British Thermal Unit) หรือหน่วยวัดค่าพลังงานความร้อนตามมาตรฐานสากล ที่เมื่อนำมาใส่เป็นองค์ประกอบของเครื่องปรับอากาศจะหมายถึงความสามารถในการทำความเย็น โดยการตรวจสอบ BTU เป็นหนึ่งวิธีเลือกซื้อแอร์ ที่มีความสำคัญ กล่าวคือ BTU แอร์ต้องมีความสัมพันธ์กับขนาดห้องที่ติดตั้งเสมอ หากเลือก BTU เล็กเกินไปมักส่งผลทำให้แอร์กระจายความเย็นได้ไม่ทั่วถึง ทำความเย็นไม่เต็มประสิทธิภาพ และในขณะเดียวกัน BTU แอร์ที่สูงกว่าห้องแม้ช่วยทำความเย็นได้เร็วจริง แต่มักตามมาพร้อมราคาแอร์ที่เกินความจำเป็น เปลืองไฟโดยใช่เหตุ ที่สำคัญ BTU ที่สูงกว่าห้องที่ติดตั้งยังเป็นสาเหตุทำให้แอร์ลดประสิทธิภาพการทำความเย็นในช่วงเวลากลางคืนอีกด้วย

ตัวอย่าง แอร์ 12000 BTU เหมาะสำหรับห้องที่รับแสงแดดโดยตรงขนาด 14 – 18 ตร.ม. แต่ถูกติดตั้งในห้องที่มีขนาดเพียง 12 ตร.ม. และตั้งอุณหภูมิไว้ที่ 25 องศาในตอนกลางวัน ที่เมื่อนำไปหักลบกับแสงแดดและความร้อนภายนอกอาจทำให้แอร์ทำงานได้อย่างเต็มที่ ส่งมอบความเย็นได้ปกติ แต่เมื่อถึงเวลากลางคืนที่ไม่มีแสงแดดและไม่มีความร้อนจากภายนอก มักทำให้คอมเพรสเซอร์ตัดการทำงานเร็วกว่าช่วงกลางวัน ดังนั้นเมื่อช่วงการทำงานของคอมเพรสเซอร์สั้นลง จึงเป็นเหตุผลทำให้แอร์กระจายความเย็นได้ไม่ดีเท่าตอนกลางวัน และเมื่อเปิดแอร์ 25 ไม่เย็น หลายคนจึงจำเป็นต้องปรับลดอุณหภูมิลง 2 – 5 องศาเพื่อให้พอดี ไม่รบกวนการนอนหลับ ซึ่งวิธีนี้แม้ช่วยมอบความเย็นได้จริงแต่ก็ตามมาด้วยค่าไฟที่สูงขึ้นเช่นกัน สำหรับวิธีแก้ไขง่าย ๆ ในช่วงกลางคืนอาจแง้มประตูห้องหรือประตูหน้าต่างสักเล็กน้อย เพื่อให้ห้องเกิดการระบายอากาศได้ดีกว่าเดิม ช่วยให้คอมเพรสเซอร์ทำงานในช่วงรอบที่ยาวขึ้น ไม่ตัดการทำงานเร็ว และคงความเย็นได้เป็นอย่างดี เพียงเท่านี้ก็ช่วยลดปัญหากวนใจได้แล้ว

แจกทริก เปิดแอร์ยังไงให้เย็น ประหยัดไฟ นอนเต็มอิ่มตลอดคืน

1. ไล่ลมร้อนออกจากห้อง เริ่มด้วยการเปิดประตูและหน้าต่างเพื่อระบายอากาศภายในห้องประมาณ 15 นาทีก่อนเปิดแอร์

2. เปิดพัดลมช่วยกระจายความเย็น จากเดิมที่เปิดแอร์นอนด้วยอุณหภูมิ 24 – 25 องศา อาจเปลี่ยนมาปรับอุณหภูมิเป็น 26 – 28 องศา แล้วใช้พัดลมช่วยกระจายความเย็นภายในห้อง ได้ทั้งความเย็นสดชื่น แอร์ไม่ทำงานหนัก และช่วยประหยัดไฟ

3. ลดความชื้นภายในห้องให้ได้มากที่สุด เพราะความชื้นเป็นตัวการทำให้แอร์ทำงานหนักและส่งผลต่อค่าไฟที่แพงขึ้น โดยความชื้นที่ว่าอาจมาจากต้นไม้ เสื้อผ้าที่ไม่แห้งสนิท การเปิดประตูห้องน้ำทิ้งไว้ ดังนั้นแนะนำลดความชื้นภายในห้องให้ได้มากที่สุดก่อนเปิดแอร์ แต่หากไม่สามารถเลี่ยงได้แนะนำเลือกใช้เครื่องลดความชื้น เพื่อช่วยอีกแรง

4. หลีกเลี่ยงการทำความร้อนในห้องนอน เช่น การรีดผ้า ดูโทรทัศน์ เปิดไฟดวงที่ไม่จำเป็น เพราะสิ่งเหล่านี้เป็นต้นเหตุทำให้ห้องเกิดความร้อนสะสม ส่งผลทำให้เครื่องปรับอากาศส่งความเย็นไม่เต็มที่

5. เลือกใช้ผ้าปูที่นอนที่เหมาะสม นอกจากการเปิดแอร์แล้ว เพื่อให้การนอนหลับเต็มอิ่มมากขึ้น แนะนำเลือกผ้าปูที่นอนชนิดผ้า Cotton ที่มีคุณสมบัติระบายอากาศได้ดี ไร้กลิ่นอับ ไม่กักเก็บความร้อน ช่วยลดปัญหาอาการร้อนอบอ้าวในช่วงกลางคืน

6. อาบน้ำก่อนนอนทุกครั้ง นอกจากช่วยชำระสิ่งสกปรกแล้ว ยังช่วยลดอุณหภูมิในร่างกายให้เย็นลง ซึ่งเมื่อร่างกายสัมผัสกับลมแอร์เย็น ๆ แล้ว ยิ่งทำให้รู้สึกสดชื่นมากกว่าเดิม

แอร์ LG ทำความเย็นเร็ว ผ่อนคลาย หลับสบายไม่กลัวตื่น

แอร์ยี่ห้อไหนดี? จบทุกปัญหาแอร์ไม่เย็น แอร์เย็นช้าด้วยเทคโนโลยีอินเวอร์เตอร์ (Inverter) ที่ช่วยส่งมอบความเย็นได้อย่างรวดเร็ว ประหยัดพลังงาน ทนทาน ทำงานเสียงเงียบ มาพร้อมฟังก์ชันทันสมัยช่วยให้อากาศในบ้านสะอาดปลอดภัยสำหรับทุกคน

แอร์อินเวอร์เตอร์ LG DUALCOOL UVnano

ผู้ชายกำลังนั่งอยู่ในห้องที่มีแอร์ LG

แอร์อินเวอร์เตอร์ LG DUALCOOL UVnano กำจัดแบคทีเรียด้วยแสง UVC

แอร์อินเวอร์เตอร์ LG DUALCOOL UVnano รุ่น IVQ18S1 กำจัดฝุ่นร้ายในบ้านให้หมดไปด้วย Fine Dust Filter ดักจับฝุ่นละอองขนาดเล็ก PM 2.5 บนพื้นผิว และ Pre-Filter ดักจับฝุ่นขนาดใหญ่ ทั้งยังมี Plasmaster lonizer Plus ที่ผ่านการรับรองโดย Intertek ว่ามีประสิทธิภาพในการกำจัดแบคทีเรียและกลิ่นไม่พึงประสงค์ได้ 99.9% มาพร้อมเทคโนโลยี UVnano™ ช่วยกำจัดเชื้อโรคและแบคทีเรียภายในพัดลมโพรงกระรอกด้วยแสง UVC ได้ถึง 99.99% ดีไซน์สวย ทันสมัย ส่งมอบความเย็นเร็วทันใจแบบไม่เปลืองพลังงาน

แอร์อินเวอร์เตอร์ ARTCOOL GREEN

ผู้ชายกำลังนั่งอยู่ในห้องที่มีแอร์ LG

แอร์อินเวอร์เตอร์ ARTCOOL GREEN

แอร์อินเวอร์เตอร์ ARTCOOL GREEN รุ่น IAQ13G1 โดดเด่นด้วยสีใหม่ สีเขียวมหาสมุทร (Deep Green Ocean) ดีไซน์สวยหรูหราเหมาะกับทุกสไตล์การแต่งบ้าน ทำงานด้วยคอมเพรสเซอร์ Dual Inverter ทนทาน ประหยัดพลังงานกว่า พร้อมมอบความเย็นสดชื่นให้บ้านแบบมั่นใจด้วย Ultra Fine Dust Filter ตัวช่วยกรองฝุ่น PM 2.5 และ Plasmaster lonizer Plus++ ที่มีประสิทธิภาพดักจับแบคทีเรียในอากาศได้ถึง 99.9% ทั้งยังช่วยลดกลิ่นไม่พึงประสงค์ได้ตามต้องการ นอกจากนี้ยังมี Auto Cleaning ระบบไล่ความชื้นภายในเครื่องอัตโนมัติเพื่อให้แน่ใจว่าด้านในของเครื่องแห้ง สะอาด และปราศจากสิ่งสกปรกอยู่เสมอ ควบคุมการใช้งานได้อย่างชาญฉลาดผ่าน Voice Assistant สั่งงานด้วยเสียง และ แอป LG ThinQ™ ที่เชื่อมต่อมือถือและเครื่องปรับอากาศเข้าด้วยกัน เพียงแตะปุ่มเดียวบนสมาร์ทโฟนก็สามารถเปิด/ปิดการใช้งานเครื่องปรับอากาศได้ทันที

แอร์อินเวอร์เตอร์ LG ไอเทมสำคัญประจำบ้าน ทนทาน ประหยัดไฟ เสียงเงียบไม่รบกวนการนอนหลับ มาพร้อมฟังก์ชันทันสมัยที่ตอบโจทย์ทุกความต้องการ หากสนใจสามารถสอบถามรายละเอียดสินค้าได้ที่ศูนย์ลูกค้าสัมพันธ์ 02-057-5757 ทุกวันเวลา 08:00 – 18:00 น.

