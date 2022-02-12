About Cookies on This Site

ตู้เย็น LG Side By Side

ตู้เย็น Side By Side ยี่ห้อไหนดี สั่งงานผ่านมือถือได้

12/02/2022

ข้อดีและวิธีการเลือกซื้อตู้เย็น Side By Side

ตู้เย็นไซด์บายไซด์ ไอเทมทำความเย็นสำหรับคนยุคใหม่

ทุกวันนี้ตู้เย็นมีหลายขนาดหลายสไตล์ ดังนั้นการเลือกตู้เย็นมาใช้งานใหม่สักเครื่อง นอกจากจะดูเรื่องตู้เย็นประหยัดไฟความเหมาะสมของพื้นที่จัดวาง และฟังก์ชันการทำงานที่ต้องการแล้ว ขนาดตู้เย็นเป็นอีกปัจจัยสำคัญที่ต้องนำมาตัดสินใจร่วมเสมอ เพราะบางบ้านการใช้งานตู้เย็น 2 ประตูขนาดใหญ่ 17 คิวอาจไม่พอ สาเหตุส่วนใหญ่มาจากภายในบ้านมีสมาชิกหลายคน ทำอาหารบ่อย หรือเปิดร้านอาหาร หากซื้อตู้เย็นหลายเครื่องก็เสี่ยงต่อค่าไฟที่แพงเกินไป ดังนั้นจึงจำเป็นต้องเลือกซื้อตู้เย็นขนาดใหญ่ขึ้นเพื่อตอบโจทย์ประโยชน์ใช้สอย

แน่นอนว่าในปัจจุบัน ตู้เย็น Side By Sideถือเป็นตัวเลือกที่ได้รับความนิยมมากเลยทีเดียว เพราะนอกจากจะเป็นตู้เย็นขนาดใหญ่ที่สามารถจุของในปริมาณที่เยอะขึ้นแล้ว ยังใช้งานง่าย ดีไซน์สวยหรูดูดี เหมาะกับทุกพื้นที่ในบ้าน ทั้งยังมาพร้อมฟังก์ชันการทำงานที่น่าสนใจอีกมากมาย วันนี้ LG บอกต่อข้อดีตู้เย็น Side By Side ก่อนตัดสินใจและควรเลือกซื้ออย่างไรให้ตอบโจทย์ พร้อมแนะนำตู้เย็น Side By Side ยี่ห้อไหนดี ดีไซน์สวยหรูหรา เก็บอาหารได้มากขึ้น และรองรับฟังก์ชันการสั่งงานผ่านมือถือ

คู่รักกำลังยืนข้างตู้เย็น LG Door-in-Door

ตู้เย็น LG Side By Side ทางเลือกของคนสมัยใหม่

ตู้เย็น Side By Side กินไฟไหม? เลือกซื้ออย่างไรให้ตอบโจทย์

ตู้เย็น Side By Side หรือ ตู้เย็นไซด์-บาย-ไซด์ คือ ตู้เย็น 2 ประตูที่มีขนาดใหญ่พิเศษ สามารถเปิดประตูพร้อมกันได้ทั้ง 2 ฝั่งซ้ายขวาคล้ายกับการเปิดหน้าต่าง เป็นตู้เย็นที่เหมาะสำหรับการกักตุนอาหารปริมาณมาก มีระบบทำความเย็นที่ทันสมัย กระจายความเย็นทั่วถึง คงความสดใหม่ให้อาหาร ผักผลไม้ และเครื่องดื่ม นอกจากนี้ตู้เย็น Side By Side ยังมีข้อดีที่น่าสนใจ ดังนี้

มีความยืดหยุ่น ใส่อาหารได้เยอะตามต้องการ

คุณสมบัติที่เด่นชัดที่สุดของตู้เย็น Side By Side คือเรื่องความยืดหยุ่นในการใช้งาน โดยคุณสามารถจัดสรรพื้นที่ใช้สอยได้ตามต้องการ ช่วยให้จัดวางและแช่ของได้หลายรูปแบบมากขึ้น อีกทั้งบางรุ่นยังมาพร้อมช่องสำหรับแช่เนื้อสัตว์และช่องแช่ผักผลไม้โดยเฉพาะ ซึ่งการออกแบบช่องแช่ที่เป็นสัดส่วน ช่วยขจัดปัญหาเรื่องกลิ่นและแบคทีเรียที่อาจปนเปื้อนได้เป็นอย่างดี

กระจายความเย็นได้อย่างทั่วถึง

การกระจายความเย็นและการรักษาอุณหภูมิตู้เย็นเป็นสิ่งสำคัญ เพราะอาหารจะยังคงความสดใหม่อยู่หรือไม่ ขึ้นอยู่กับความเย็นที่ได้รับอย่างสม่ำเสมอ ซึ่งตู้เย็น Side By Side มาพร้อมระบบทำความเย็นที่ดีเยี่ยม รับรองว่าอาหาร เครื่องดื่ม และผักผลไม้ที่คุณนำไปแช่ พร้อมสำหรับการนำไปประกอบอาหาร หมดปัญหาเน่าเสียอย่างแน่นอน

มีฟังก์ชันที่หลากหลาย

ตู้เย็น Side By Side ไม่ได้มีดีแค่เรื่องขนาด ดีไซน์ และการทำความเย็นเท่านั้น แต่บางรุ่นยังเป็นตู้เย็นทำน้ำแข็งอัตโนมัติและตู้เย็นมีที่กดน้ำในตัว มีระบบกำจัดกลิ่น หมดห่วงเรื่องความสะอาด นอกจากนี้ยังมีตู้เย็น Side By Side รุ่นใหม่ที่มาพร้อมกระจกใสหน้าบานประตู เพียงเคาะสองครั้งก็รู้ทันทีว่ามีอะไรแช่อยู่ในตู้เย็นบ้าง และยังสามารถควบคุมการใช้งานผ่านสมาร์ทโฟนได้อย่างสะดวกสบาย

ประหยัดพื้นที่

ถึงแม้ว่าตู้เย็น Side By Side จะมีขนาดภายนอกที่ดูใหญ่ เพื่อให้สมดุลกับพื้นที่ภายในที่กว้างขวาง แต่จริง ๆ แล้วการออกแบบประตูตู้เย็นแบบบานหน้าต่าง ช่วยให้ไม่กินพื้นที่ในตอนที่เปิดใช้งาน ไม่จำเป็นต้องเผื่อพื้นที่สำหรับวงประตูเหมือนการเปิดตู้เย็นทั่วไป และช่วยให้มองเห็นสิ่งที่แช่อยู่ได้รอบทิศทาง

ดีไซน์สวยทันสมัย

ดีไซน์ที่สวยหรูของตู้เย็นเป็นอีกปัจจัยที่ทำให้คนตัดสินใจเลือกซื้อ ซึ่งแน่นอนว่าตู้เย็น Side By Side ได้รับการออกแบบเรื่องความหรูหรามาเป็นอย่างดี ด้วยสีสันแบบเรียบง่าย แต่ช่วยตอบโจทย์และเหมาะกับทุกสไตล์การแต่งบ้าน

ประหยัดพลังงานและทนทาน

หลายคนอาจคิดว่า ตู้เย็น Side By Side ที่มีขนาดใหญ่ต้องกินไฟมากแน่นอน แต่ความจริงแล้วคุณสามารถมั่นใจเรื่องความประหยัดพลังงานได้ โดยเฉพาะ ตู้เย็น Side By Side LG ที่ทำงานด้วยเทคโนโลยี LG Linear Inverter Compressor™ คอมเพรสเซอร์ที่ช่วยระดับประสิทธิภาพด้านประหยัดพลังงาน ไม่กินไฟ ช่วยให้คุณประหยัดค่าใช้จ่ายได้มากขึ้น และยังใช้งานได้อย่างไร้กังวลด้วยการรับประกันนานถึง 10 ปี

ข้อควรพิจารณาก่อนตัดสินใจซื้อตู้เย็น Side By Side

1. สำรวจสมาชิกในครอบครัว หากเป็นครอบครัวขนาดใหญ่ หรือมีการกักตุนอาหารเป็นจำนวนมาก ควรเลือกขนาดตู้เย็น Side By Side ให้มีความเหมาะสม
2. พิจารณาฟังก์ชันการใช้งานของตู้เย็น เพราะตู้เย็น Side By Side แต่ละรุ่นมาพร้อมจุดเด่น ฟังก์ชัน และการทำงานที่ต่างกัน ดังนั้นต้องเลือกฟังก์ชันให้ตรงตามความต้องการมากที่สุด จึงจะช่วยให้คุ้มค่ามากขึ้น
3. คำนวณพื้นที่จัดวางก่อนตัดสินใจซื้อ เนื่องจากตู้เย็น Side By Side มีขนาดใหญ่ ดังนั้นต้องมีพื้นที่ในครัวที่พอดีกับตู้เย็น และควรเว้นระยะห่างจากผนังอย่างน้อย 5 เซนติเมตร เพื่อให้ตู้เย็นระบายความร้อนได้อย่างเต็มที่ มีความปลอดภัย และช่วยประหยัดพลังงานได้มากขึ้น
4. เลือกตู้เย็น Side By Side ที่ทำความเย็นได้ดี และมีเทคโนโลยีประหยัดพลังงาน เพื่อช่วยให้ตู้เย็นทำงานได้อย่างเต็มประสิทธิภาพ ทนทาน และช่วยลดค่าใช้จ่ายในครัวเรือน

แนะนำ ตู้เย็น Side By Side LG เทคโนโลยีสุดล้ำ ตอบโจทย์ทุกคนในบ้าน

ตู้เย็น Side By Side ถือเป็นตัวเลือกที่น่าสนใจของคนที่กำลังมองหาตู้เย็นใหม่สักเครื่อง เพราะจุของได้เยอะ ฟังก์ชันหลากหลาย ดีไซน์สวยงาม ทั้งยังช่วยให้การใช้งานสะดวกมากขึ้น หากกำลังลังเลไม่รู้จะซื้อรุ่นไหนดี LG มีมาแนะนำ

ตู้เย็น Side-by-Side รุ่น GC-B257JQYL

ตู้เย็น Side-by-Side LG

ตู้เย็น Side-by-Side ขนาดใหญ่จุใจ ใส่ของได้เยอะตามต้องการ

ตู้เย็น Side-by-Side รุ่น GC-B257JQYLขนาด 22.9 คิว ทำงานด้วยระบบ Smart Inverter Compressor™ มีประสิทธิภาพด้านความทนทานและประหยัดพลังงาน ความจุขนาดใหญ่ เก็บของได้มากขึ้นด้วยพื้นที่ภายในที่กว้างกว่า เพลิดเพลินกับการวางอาหาร ผลไม้ และเครื่องดื่มได้อย่างเป็นระเบียบ มาพร้อมฟังก์ชัน LinearCooling™ ลดความผันผวนของอุณหภูมิ และรักษาความสดใหม่ของอาหารเหมือนออกมาจากฟาร์ม ยกระดับการแก้ไขปัญหาเล็ก ๆ ผ่าน Smart Diagnosis™ บนสมาร์ทโฟน ที่ช่วยให้คุณแก้ไขปัญหาและอัปเดตการแจ้งเตือนเกี่ยวกับการบำรุงรักษา โดยที่คุณไม่จำเป็นต้องโทรติดต่อช่างให้วุ่นวาย สะดวกสบาย ดีไซน์สวยงามด้วยบานประตูแบบ UltraSleek Door สวยทุกองศา ช่วยเพิ่มความหรูหราให้กับห้องครัว

ตู้เย็น Side by Side รุ่น GC-X247CKAV

ตู้เย็น Side By Side LG

ตู้เย็น Side By Side เพิ่มนวัตกรรมกระจกบนบานประตู InstaView Door-in-Door

ตู้เย็น Side by Side รุ่น GC-X247CKAVขนาด 21.7 คิว โดดเด่นด้วยนวัตกรรมอัจฉริยะ InstaView Door-in-Door™กระจกบนบานประตู Door-in-Door™ เพียงเคาะสองครั้งที่บานกระจก สามารถมองเห็นอาหารและเครื่องดื่มที่อยู่ด้านในได้โดยไม่ต้องเปิดประตูตู้เย็น เทคโนโลยีนี้ช่วยลดความผันผวนของอากาศได้ดี อาหารสดใหม่ และช่วยประหยัดพลังงานได้มากกว่า มาพร้อม FRESHBalancer™ ที่ช่วยรักษาระดับความชื้นที่เหมาะสมแบบอัตโนมัติ และ Moist Balance Crisper™ ดีไซน์แผ่นรักษาความชุ่มชื้นที่ช่วยให้ผักและผลไม้คงความสดใหม่ได้ยาวนาน นอกจากนี้ยังมีฟังก์ชัน Hygiene Fresh+ กำจัดกลิ่นตู้เย็นและแบคทีเรียได้อย่างมีประสิทธิภาพ เพื่อให้ตู้เย็นสะอาดอยู่เสมอ

ทั้งยังมีระบบจ่ายน้ำและน้ำแข็งตรงบานประตูแบบไม่ต้องต่อท่อน้ำ สะดวกสบายต่อการติดตั้ง ไม่เสียเวลาเดินท่อน้ำให้วุ่นวาย ดีไซน์สวยทุกรายละเอียดทั้งภายนอกและภายใน พร้อมเพิ่มความทันสมัยด้วยการควบคุมการทำงานและวิเคราะห์ปัญหาเบื้องต้นผ่าน LG ThinQ™บนสมาร์ทโฟน ไม่ว่าจะควบคุมอุณหภูมิ เปิดการกรองอากาศ Hygiene Fresh+™ หรือเช็กปัญหาเบื้องต้นด้วยตัวเอง ก็ทำได้ง่าย ๆ เพียงปลายนิ้ว พร้อมยกระดับด้านการประหยัดพลังงาน ความทนทาน และการทำงานเสียงเงียบด้วย Inverter Linear Compressor ที่รับประกันนานถึง 10 ปี

นอกจากตู้เย็น Side By Side ที่หยิบมาแนะนำ 2 รุ่น 2 สไตล์ LG ยังมีตัวเลือกตู้เย็นอีกหลายรุ่นให้คุณเป็นเจ้าของ รับรองว่ามีทุกขนาด ทุกดีไซน์ และมีฟังก์ชันที่ตอบโจทย์การใช้งานของคนยุคใหม่อย่างแน่นอน หากมีข้อสอบถามเพิ่มเติมหรือต้องการเช็คราคาตู้เย็น LG สามารถติดต่อได้ที่ศูนย์ลูกค้าสัมพันธ์ 02-057-5757 ทุกวันเวลา 08:00 – 18:00 น.

บทความที่เกี่ยวข้อง

● วิธีการดูแลรักษาตู้เย็นให้ใช้งานได้นาน ไม่มีปัญหากวนใจ
● ช่องฟรีซตู้เย็นไม่เย็นเกิดจากอะไร? เร่งแก้ก่อนปัญหาใหญ่ตามมา
● ตู้เย็นขนาดกลางราคาเท่าไหร่? เลือกแบบไหนดี ช่วยประหยัดไฟ