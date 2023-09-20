About Cookies on This Site

ตู้เย็น Side by Side รุ่น GC-X247CKAV ขนาด 21.7 คิว ระบบ Inverter Linear Compressor พร้อม Smart WI-FI control ควบคุมสั่งงานผ่านสมาร์ทโฟน

ตู้เย็น Side by Side รุ่น GC-X247CKAV ขนาด 21.7 คิว ระบบ Inverter Linear Compressor พร้อม Smart WI-FI control ควบคุมสั่งงานผ่านสมาร์ทโฟน

เคาะสองครั้ง ก็มองเห็นด้านใน3

เคาะสองครั้ง ก็มองเห็นด้านใน

ตู้เย็น InstaView Door-in-Door™ มาพร้อมดีไซน์ใหม่หรูหรา และเทคโนโลยีสุดล้ำเพิ่มกระจกแบบพิเศษบนบานประตู Door-in-Door™ ที่เมื่อเพียงคุณเคาะสองครั้ง
ก็สามารถมองเห็นด้านใน โดยไม่ต้องเปิดประตูตู้เย็น

InstaView Door-in-Door™

ตู้เย็น InstaView Door-in-Door™ เพิ่มนวัตกรรมใหม่กระจกบนบานประตู Door-in-Door™ เข้ามา เพียงแค่คุณเคาะสองครั้งก็สามารถมองเห็นอาหารและเครื่องดื่มโปรดด้านในได้ โดยไม่ต้องเปิดตู้เย็น นอกจะช่วยประหยัดพลังงานแล้วยังช่วยให้อาหารภายในตู้เย็นสดใหม่ยาวนานยิ่งขึ้นอีกด้วย

ระบบทำน้ำแข็ง SPACEPLUS™1

ระบบทำน้ำแข็ง SPACEPLUS™

พัฒนาดีไซน์ระบบทำน้ำแข็งให้อยู่บนบานประตู ช่วยเพิ่มพื้นที่ใช้สอยภายในช่องแช่แข็ง
FRESHBalancer™1

FRESHBalancer™

แอลจีออกแบบให้ FRESHBalancer™รักษาความชุ่มชื่น โดยการปรับระดับความชุ่มชื้นภายในช่องแช่ผักผลไม้เลือกระดับความชื้นให้เหมาะกับผักหรือผลไม้ได้ ช่วยให้คงความสดได้นานยิ่งขึ้น
ลิ้นชักด้านล่างของช่องแช่แย็นเต็มไปด้วยผักสดและผลไม้หลากสีสัน ภาพขยายส่วนควบคุมสำหรับเลือกระดับความชื้นที่เหมาะสมเพื่อรักษาความสดของผักและผลไม้

Moist Balance Crisper™

กักเก็บความชื้นในผัก ผลไม้ไว้ด้วยเทคโลยี Moist Balance Crisper™ ด้วยการดีไซน์แผ่นรักษาระดับความชุ่มชื้นแบบใหม่เพิ่มในช่องแช่ ทำให้ผัก ผลไม้ของคุณคงความสดได้ยาวนาน

Hygience Fresh⁺™

แผ่นกรองอากาศของแอลจีช่วยขจัดกลิ่นภายในตู้เย็น พร้อมทั้งขจัดแบคทีเรียได้อย่างมีประสิทธิภาพ

*แบคทีเรีย : สตาฟิโลคอคคัส ออเรียส, เอสเชอริเชีย โคไล, ลิสทีเรีย โมโนไซโตจีเนส, เคล็บซีเอลลา นิวโมเนีย ยืนยันโดย Intertek ในทุกกระบวนการและผลลัพธ์ ISO 27447 Test Protocol จำนวนแบคทีเรียที่นับก่อนและหลังปฏิกิริยาสี่ชั่วโมง ดำเนินการโดยการฉีดสารละลายแบคทีเรีย 0.2 มล. ลงในตัวกรองต้านแบคทีเรีย ประสิทธิภาพการกำจัดแบคทีเรียเป็นผลการทดสอบในห้องปฏิบัติการโดยนับจำนวนแบคทีเรียที่ฉีดเข้าไปในตัวกรองโดยตรง ผลลัพธ์อาจแตกต่างกันไปตามสภาพการใช้งานจริง

วิดีโอเริ่มต้นด้วยภาพซูมเข้าของช่องกดน้ำ ด้านนอกของตู้เย็นมีลักษณะใส มองเห็นด้านในของประตูและชิ้นส่วนกลไกของหัวฉีดในช่องกดน้ำ วิดีโอซูมเข้าเพิ่มเติมเพื่อแสดงหยดน้ำขณะที่ไหลผ่านส่วน UVnano ของหัวฉีด ซึ่งช่วยลดแบคทีเรีย ภาพซูมออกกลับมาเพื่อแสดงด้านนอกของตู้เย็นอีกครั้ง ขณะที่น้ำไหลลงแก้ว

ระบบกดน้ำและน้ำแข็งแบบไม่ต้องต่อท่อน้ำ

ตู้เย็นแอลจีระบบกดน้ำและน้ำแข็งแบบไม่ต้องต่อท่อน้ำช่วยให้คุณสะดวกสบายในการติดตั้ง ไม่ต้องเสียเวลาเดินท่อน้ำให้วุ่นวาย และยังออกแบบให้เติมน้ำเข้าไปใหม่ได้โดยง่ายอีกด้วย
ออกแบบที่เปิดประตูทรงเหลี่ยม

ดีไซน์หรูหรา ทันสมัย

เรื่องของการออกแบบภายนอกก็สำคัญ นอกจากเลือกตู้เย็นจากเทคโนโลยีที่ทันสมัยแล้วรูปลักษณ์ภายนอกก็สำคัญ แอลจีจึงออกแบบให้หรูหรา สวยงาม และใช้งานง่าย
Inverter Linear Compressor

ประหยัดพลังงานและเพิ่มความทนทาน

คอมเพรสเซอร์แนวนอนระบบอินเวอร์เตอร์ (Inverter Linear Compressor) เป็นเทคโนโลยีที่คิดค้นเพื่อช่วยเรื่องการประหยัดพลังงานด้วยการลดจุดเสียดสีภายในคอมเพรสเซอร์ ซึ่งช่วยเพิ่มประสิทธิภาพการ ทำงานเงียบ และเพิ่มความทนทาน

*เมื่อเทียบกับตู้เย็นที่มีคอมเพรสเซอร์แบบลูกสูบของ LG ทั่วไป
*จากการทดสอบโดย VDE ที่เปรียบเทียบการใช้พลังงานและระดับเสียงระหว่าง LGE รุ่น GBB530NSCXE และ GBB530NSQWB
*รับประกัน 10 ปีสำหรับ Inverter Linear Compressor (เฉพาะอะไหล่)

ชั้นวางของแบบปรับแต่งได้

ชั้นเก็บไวน์

ชั้นเก็บไวน์ที่ถูกออกแบบอย่างเหมาะสม สามารถเก็บไวน์ได้สูงสุดถึง 4 ขวดในอุณหภูมิที่เหมาะสม
ลิ้นชักด้านล่างของช่องแช่แย็นเต็มไปด้วยผักสดและผลไม้หลากสีสัน ภาพขยายส่วนควบคุมสำหรับเลือกระดับความชื้นที่เหมาะสมเพื่อรักษาความสดของผักและผลไม้

ช่องเก็บอาหารอเนกประสงค์

ช่องเก็บอาหารขนาดเล็กจะมีอุณหภูมิที่เหมาะสมเหมาะกับการเก็บอาหารจำพวกชีส หรืออาหารที่มีส่วนประกอบของนม

ควบคุมสั่งงานตู้เย็นได้จากทุกที่

ด้วยแอพพลิเคชั่น LG Smart ThinQ™ ช่วยให้คุณสามารถควบคุม และวิเคราะห์ปัญหาเบื้องต้นของตู้เย็นได้ง่ายๆผ่านสมาร์ทโฟนของคุณให้คุณตั้งอุณหภูมิ, เปิดการกรองอากาศด้วย Hygiene Fresh ™ และวิเคราะปัญหาได้ง่ายๆเพียงปลายนิ้วสัมผัส

*LG SmartThinQ เปลี่ยนชื่อเป็น LG ThinQ
*สมาร์ทโฟนที่ใช้งานร่วมกันได้กับ Android 7 (Nougat) หรือสูงกว่า หรือ iOS 12 หรือสูงกว่า ซึ่งจำเป็นสำหรับแอป LG ThinQ™ และต้องมีการเชื่อมต่อข้อมูล Wi-Fi ของโทรศัพท์และบ้าน

ขนาด

New
ประเภทตู้เย็น
ตู้เย็น Side-by-Side
คอมเพรสเซอร์
Inverter Linear Compressor
ปริมาตรความจุ
615.4 ลิตร / 21.7 คิว
สีตัวเครื่อง
สีดำ (Matte Black)

สเปคทั้งหมด

SPECIFICATION

ความจุ

615.4 ลิตร / 21.7 คิว

ขนาดตัวเครื่อง

กว้าง 912 X สูง 1,790 X ลึก 738

สีตัวเครื่อง

สีดำโลหะ (Matte Black)

ระบบฟอกอากาศ

มี

ที่กดน้ำอัตโนมัติ

มี

ที่กดน้ำแข็งอัตโนมัติ

มี

ระบบกดน้ำ

มี

Door Cooling+

ไม่มี

ช่องแช่ moist balance crisper

มี

ระบบกระจายลมเย็น

มี

ชั้นวางกระจกนิรภัย

มี

Smart Function

ThinQ WI-FI

ระบบคอมเพรสเซอร์

Inverter Linear Compressor

GENERAL

ขนาดตัวเครื่อง

กว้าง 912 X สูง 1,790 X ลึก 738

น้ำหนัก

132 กก.

รับประกันคอมเพรสเซอร์

10 ปี

รับประกันเครื่อง

1 ปี

