ด้านในของตู้เย็น

ราคาตู้เย็น 1 ประตู แนะนำยี่ห้อไหนดี ประหยัดพลังงาน

04/03/2023

ตู้เย็น 1 ประตู ตอบโจทย์ผู้ที่อยู่คนเดียวและประหยัดพื้นที่

อยากมีตู้เย็นประตูเดียว ซื้อยังไงให้ได้ราคาสุดคุ้ม

เครื่องใช้ไฟฟ้าทุกประเภทถูกออกแบบมาเพื่อสร้างความสะดวกสบายให้แก่ผู้คน โดยเฉพาะในห้องครัวก็มีอุปกรณ์ชิ้นหนึ่งที่มีแทบทุกบ้าน นั่นคือตู้เย็นไอเทมที่ช่วยให้คุณมีน้ำดื่มเย็น ๆ ไว้เติมความสดชื่นเวลากลับบ้าน ช่วยถนอมอาหารหรือแช่ผักผลไม้ไม่ให้เน่าเสียเร็วเกินไป ไม่แปลกที่ตู้เย็นกลายเป็นเครื่องใช้ไฟฟ้าที่ตอบโจทย์เมืองไทยที่มีสภาพอากาศร้อนแทบทุกฤดู และเพื่อให้ผู้ที่กำลังมองหาตู้เย็น 1 ประตูเครื่องใหม่ตัดสินใจได้ง่ายขึ้น วันนี้ LG ได้รวบรวมข้อมูลน่าสนใจเกี่ยวกับตู้เย็นประตูเดียวมาฝาก

ตู้เย็น 1 ประตู ควรเลือกอย่างไรให้ตอบโจทย์

ตู้เย็น 1 ประตู เป็นตู้เย็นขนาดกลางที่ถูกออกแบบมาให้มีเพียงประตู 1 บาน สามารถเปิดออกทางด้านข้างในลักษณะแนวตั้ง ส่วนฟังก์ชันการใช้งานของตู้เย็นประตูเดียวก็ไม่ต่างจากตู้เย็นประเภทอื่น ๆ ก็คือทำหน้าที่ถนอมอาหารและแช่เย็นเครื่องดื่ม ที่สำคัญด้วยขนาดตู้เย็นประตูเดียวที่ไม่ใหญ่มาก ทำให้ประหยัดพื้นที่ใช้สอยไม่น้อยทีเดียว แต่ถึงอย่างนั้นควรรู้ทริกที่ช่วยให้เลือกตู้เย็น 1 ประตูได้ตอบโจทย์ ดังนี้

แช่แตงกวาและผักประเภทอื่นในตู้เย็น

ตู้เย็นช่วยคงความสดใหม่ของผักและของแห้งให้ยาวนานขึ้น

ดีไซน์ของตู้เย็น

หลายคนอาจยังไม่รู้ว่าตู้เย็นเครื่องใช้ไฟฟ้าในบ้านที่คุ้นเคยกันดีนั้น ปัจจุบันมีหลายรุ่นถูกออกแบบให้มีดีไซน์เก๋ทันสมัยสามารถตกแต่งห้องครัวได้อย่างลงตัว ด้วยเหตุนี้คุณอาจเลือกซื้อตู้เย็นที่มีดีไซน์เข้ากับสไตล์การตกแต่งเพื่อเสริมความโดดเด่นให้ห้องครัว

ระบบภายในตู้เย็น

ปัจจุบันตู้เย็นรุ่นใหม่จำนวนมาก มาพร้อมระบบภายในที่น่าสนใจ เช่น การผลิตน้ำแข็งอัตโนมัติ ช่องควบคุมอุณหภูมิพิเศษที่ช่วยถนอมผักผลไม้ได้ยาวนานขึ้น ดังนั้นเพื่อความคุ้มค่าอย่าลืมพิจารณาเรื่องนี้ก่อนตัดสินใจ

การประหยัดพลังงาน

สำหรับเครื่องใช้ไฟฟ้าอย่างตู้เย็นเป็นอุปกรณ์ที่ต้องเสียบปลั๊กไว้ตลอดเวลา เพื่อให้ระบบภายในของตู้เย็นทำงานได้ตลอดเวลา และเพื่อลดค่าไฟฟ้านอกจากเลือกตู้เย็นที่มาพร้อมระบบ Inverter ที่เข้ามาช่วยประหยัดค่าใช้จ่าย แถมยังทำความเย็นได้เร็วขึ้น ก็ควรมาพร้อมฉลากประหยัดไฟตั้งแต่เบอร์ 5 เบอร์ 5★ เบอร์ 5★★ และเบอร์ 5★★★ เพราะช่วยให้ประหยัดค่าไฟได้มากยิ่งขึ้น หมดกังวลเรื่องค่าไฟในแต่ละเดือน

การรับประกันและบริการหลังการขาย

เพื่อเพิ่มความคุ้มค่านอกจากเลือกซื้อตู้เย็น 1 ประตูให้ตรงการใช้งาน อย่าลืมพิจารณาเรื่องบริการหลังการขายและการรับประกันสินค้า ช่วยเสริมความอุ่นใจหากเกิดปัญหากับตู้เย็นคุณสามารถติดต่อช่างเพื่อทำการซ่อมแซมได้อย่างสะดวก

ตู้เย็น 1 ประตู ยี่ห้อไหนดี ทำงานเงียบ กระจายความเย็นทั่วถึง

เมื่อทราบวิธีเลือกตู้เย็น 1 ประตูให้ถูกใจและตอบโจทย์การใช้งานกันไปแล้ว แต่เชื่อว่ามีคนจำนวนไม่น้อยที่ไม่รู้ซื้อตู้เย็น 1 ประตู ยี่ห้อไหนดี ลองมาดูกันว่าตู้เย็น 1 ประตู ประหยัดไฟที่ทีมงานคัดสรรมาแนะนำ มีรุ่นไหนลงตัวกับไลฟ์สไตล์ของคุณบ้าง

ตู้เย็น 1 ประตู LG รุ่น GN-304SLBT

ตู้เย็น 1 ประตู LG รุ่น GN-304SLBT

ตู้เย็น 1 ประตู LG ทำงานเสียงเงียบ ด้วยระบบ Smart Inverter Compressor

ถนอมอาหารสดและของแห้งให้สดใหม่อยู่ตลอดเวลา ด้วยตู้เย็น 1 ประตู LG รุ่น GN-304SLBT ขนาด 5.8 คิว มาพร้อมดีไซน์ทันสมัยเข้ากับบ้านทุกสไตล์ ภายในตู้เย็นประกอบไปด้วยชั้นวาง 6 ชั้น และลิ้นชักอีก 1 ลิ้นชัก สามารถแช่อาหารได้หลากหลายประเภท แถมยังประหยัดพลังงานได้อย่างมีประสิทธิภาพ ด้วยเทคโนโลยี Smart Inverter Compressor นอกจากนี้คอมเพรสเซอร์อินเวอร์เตอร์ยังทำงานเงียบไม่รบกวนการพักผ่อนของคุณ ราคา11,990 บาท

ตู้เย็น 1 ประตู LG รุ่น GN-Y201CLBB

ตู้เย็น 1 ประตู LG รุ่น GN-Y201CLBB

ตู้เย็น Side by Side ใช้งานสะดวก ดีไซน์สวย ประหยัดไฟ

หากพูดถึงตู้เย็นระบบ Inverter ที่ขึ้นชื่อเรื่องประหยัดพลังงานและมีขนาดกำลังพอดี หลายคนอาจนึกถึงตู้เย็น 1 ประตู LG รุ่น GN-Y201CLBB ขนาด 6.1 คิว มาพร้อมเทคโนโลยี Smart Inverter Compressor มีความโดดเด่นเรื่องการปรับเปลี่ยนระดับความเย็นภายในตู้เย็นให้เหมาะกับจำนวนของอาหารที่แช่ภายในและอุณหภูมิภายนอกตู้เย็น นอกจากช่วยประหยัดพลังงาน ตัวคอมเพรสเซอร์อินเวอร์เตอร์ยังทำงานเงียบ ไม่ต้องกังวลจะเกิดเสียงรบกวนขณะพักผ่อน แต่ความพิเศษของตู้เย็นประตูเดียวรุ่นนี้ยังไม่หมด ด้วยมีช่องแช่แบบ Moist Balance CrisperTM ช่วยคงระดับความชุ่มชื้นภายในช่องแช่ผัก ทำให้ผักผลไม้ที่แช่อยู่ในช่องนี้คงความสดใหม่ได้ยาวนานยิ่งขึ้น แถมราคาตู้เย็นก็ไม่สูงมากอยู่ที่ 7,990 บาท

มาถึงตรงนี้เชื่อว่าหลายคนน่าจะตัดสินใจได้แล้วว่า ควรเลือกตู้เย็น 1 ประตู ยี่ห้อไหนดี ? ตอบโจทย์ทั้งการใช้งานและประหยัดพลังงาน แต่ถึงอย่างนั้นมีอีกสิ่งสำคัญที่ช่วยให้ใช้งานตู้เย็นได้ยาวนานขึ้น นั่นคือไม่ควรแช่ของจนแน่นเกินไปเพราะทำให้ตู้เย็นทำงานหนักขึ้น ฉะนั้นควรหมั่นเคลียร์ของที่ไม่ต้องการหรือหมดอายุออกจากตู้เย็นอยู่เสมอ ส่วนใครที่สนใจตู้เย็น 1 ประตู หรือตู้เย็นคุณภาพดีประเภทอื่น ๆ แบรนด์ LG มีให้เลือกซื้อครบจบในเว็บเดียว หากสนใจสามารถสอบถามรายละเอียดเพิ่มเติมได้ที่ศูนย์ลูกค้าสัมพันธ์ 02-057-5757 ทุกวันเวลา 08:00 – 18:00 น.

