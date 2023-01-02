About Cookies on This Site

แม่ลูกใช้งานตู้เย็น LG

ตู้เย็นสีดำ แนะนำยี่ห้อไหนดี มีโหมดประหยัดไฟ ดีไซน์หรูหรา

02/01/2023

แนะนำตู้เย็นสองประตูสีดำ ดีไซน์สวย ยี่ห้อไหนดี

แจกลิสต์ ตู้เย็นดีไซน์ทันสมัยสีดำ เติมเต็มความสวยให้ห้องครัว

การถนอมอาหารด้วยตู้เย็นถือเป็นวิธีการที่คนส่วนใหญ่นิยมมากที่สุด เพราะเป็นวิธีที่ง่าย สะดวกสบาย ช่วยยืดอายุให้อาหารและเครื่องดื่มที่คุณโปรดปราน ดังนั้นไม่ว่าจะเป็นบ้านเรือน คอนโด หอพัก หรือสำนักงานใด ๆ ก็ตาม ตู้เย็นมักเป็นเครื่องใช้ไฟฟ้าชิ้นเอกที่ขาดไปไม่ได้ โดยปัจจุบันมีตัวเลือกตู้เย็นหลากหลายสไตล์ มาพร้อมฟังก์ชันการทำงานที่ช่วยตอบโจทย์ความต้องการของผู้ใช้ ทั้งเรื่องขนาด เทคโนโลยี การประหยัดพลังงาน ราคา และอื่น ๆ เพราะฉะนั้นก่อนตัดสินใจผู้ซื้อต้องพิจารณาข้อดีและข้อจำกัดอย่างถี่ถ้วนเสมอ
นอกจากเทคโนโลยีและรูปแบบการใช้งานแล้ว เรื่องสีและดีไซน์ของตู้เย็นเป็นอีกจุดสำคัญที่ช่วยเติมเต็มห้องครัวของคุณให้สวยทันสมัย วันนี้ LG พาทุกคนไปส่องตู้เย็นสีดำ แนะนำยี่ห้อไหนดี มีโหมดประหยัดไฟ ดีไซน์หรูหรา ช่วยตกแต่งบ้านเรือนและที่อยู่อาศัยของคุณให้ดูดีมากยิ่งขึ้น

ฮวงจุ้ยการวางตู้เย็น วางตำแหน่งไหนดี?

ทราบหรือไม่ว่านอกจากฮวงจุ้ยบ้านเรียกทรัพย์ ฮวงจุ้ยการจัดโต๊ะทำงาน หรือฮวงจุ้ยติดแอร์ที่มีความสำคัญแล้ว “ฮวงจุ้ยการวางตู้เย็น” เป็นอีกกลเม็ดที่ช่วยเพิ่มความโชคดีให้กับผู้อยู่อาศัย เพราะบางครั้งการวางตู้เย็นในตำแหน่งที่ผิดที่ผิดทาง นอกจากจะส่งผลเสียในเรื่องต่าง ๆ แล้ว ยังทำให้การใช้งานไม่สะดวก ทั้งยังส่งผลต่อตัวบ้านและอายุการใช้งานของตู้เย็นอีกด้วย สำหรับเคล็ดลับการวางตู้เย็นให้ถูกตามหลักฮวงจุ้ยและหลักวิทยาศาสตร์ มีดังนี้

● หลีกเลี่ยงการวางตู้เย็นตรงกับประตู

ไม่ว่าจะเป็นการวางตู้เย็นในห้องครัว ห้องนั่งเล่น หรือในห้องทำงาน ควรหลีกเลี่ยงการวางตู้เย็นหน้าประตู เพราะเชื่อกันว่าทำให้การหมุนเวยียนของพลังซี่ติดขัด เก็บเงินไม่อยู่ มีเรื่องให้ใช้จ่ายตลอด และอีกแง่หนึ่งคือบริเวณประตูมีการเปิด - ปิดอยู่ตลอดเวลา อาจทำให้ความร้อนจากภายนอกเข้ามาในตู้เย็น (ขณะเปิดใช้งานตู้เย็น) จนทำให้ตู้เย็นปรับอุณหภูมิไม่ทัน ทำงานหนักเกินไป และอายุการใช้งานสั้นลง

● หลีกเลี่ยงการวางตู้เย็นตรงข้ามกับห้องน้ำ

เพราะตู้เย็นเป็นแหล่งสะสมอาหารที่หล่อเลี้ยงร่างกาย แต่ห้องน้ำเป็นแหล่งรวมของเสียและสิ่งสกปรก ดังนั้นตามหลักฮวงจุ้ยจึงถือว่าบริเวณตรงข้ามห้องน้ำถือเป็นจุดที่ควรเลี่ยง เพราะจะทำให้อาหารการกินในบ้านขัดสน ค้าขายไม่ได้กำไร เงินทองฝืดเคือง ที่สำคัญสิ่งสกปรกในห้องน้ำอาจมาติดอยู่บนอาหาร และเป็นตัวการทำร้ายสุขภาพร่างกายอีกด้วย

● หลีกเลี่ยงการวางตู้เย็นในห้องนอน

เชื่อว่าเป็นอุปสรรคขัดขวางความสำเร็จในหน้าที่การงาน ที่สำคัญตู้เย็นยังเป็นเครื่องใช้ไฟฟ้าที่ทำงานตลอดเวลา มีความร้อน และมีเสียงการทำงาน อาจส่งผลกระทบและรบกวนการนอนหลับ

● ควรวางตู้เย็นให้ห่างจากเตาไฟ

ตู้เย็นเป็นธาตุน้ำส่วนเตาไฟเป็นธาตุไฟ ดังนั้นหากวางของสองสิ่งไว้ติดกัน อาจทำให้คนในบ้านเกิดการทะเลาะเบาะแว้ง และในทางวิทยาศาสตร์กล่าวว่า การนำของร้อนวางไว้ใกล้ตู้เย็น อาจส่งผลให้ตู้เย็นทำงานหนักและอายุการใช้งานสั้นลง

● เลือกสีตู้เย็นให้ถูกชโลก

หลีกเลี่ยงการนำตู้เย็นสีแดงมาใช้ เพราะสีแดงจัดอยู่ในกลุ่มธาตุไฟ อาจส่งผลให้เกิดความขัดแย้งในบ้าน ซึ่งคนส่วนใหญ่มักมองหาตู้เย็นสีดำเป็นอันดับแรก เพราะนอกจากดูแลง่ายและหมดห่วงเรื่องรอยเลอะเปรอะเปื้อนแล้ว ตู้เย็นสีดำยังเป็นสีที่ช่วยเพิ่มความหรูหราให้กับห้องครัว มองมุมไหนก็สวย แถมยังเป็นสีที่ทันสมัย ใช้งานนานแค่ไหนก็ไม่หลุดเทรนด์
การจัดบ้านหรือตำแหน่งเครื่องใช้ไฟฟ้าตามหลักฮวงจุ้ย ควบคู่ไปกับความเหมาะสมตามหลักความเป็นจริง ถือเป็นสองสิ่งที่ไปด้วยกันได้ โดยมีเหตุและผลประกอบ ทั้งนี้ทั้งนั้น การเลือกเครื่องใช้ไฟฟ้าในบ้านที่สำคัญอย่างตู้เย็น ควรพิจารณาถึงประสิทธิภาพการใช้งาน ขนาดที่เหมาะสม เพื่อให้ได้ของดีมีคุณภาพ ไร้ปัญหาการซ่อมแซมหรือพังเร็ว ขอแนะนำตู้เย็น LG มาพร้อมดีไซน์สวยทันสมัย มีโหมดประหยัดไฟ ตอบโจทย์การใช้งานได้อย่างลงตัว

รวมตู้เย็น LG สีดำ ฟังก์ชันจัดเต็ม เน้นประหยัดพลังงาน

ตู้เย็น 2 ประตู รุ่น GN-B422SWCL

ตู้เย็น 2 ประตู LG สีดำ

ตู้เย็น 2 ประตูสีดำ LG มีหลอดไฟ LED ใช้งานได้นาน สว่างขึ้น

ตู้เย็น 2 ประตู LG สีดำหากกำลังมองหาตู้เย็น 2 ประตู สีดำ แนะน ำ  ตู้เย็น LG 14.2 คิว รุ่น GN-B422SWCLใช้คอมเพรสเซอร์ระบบ Smart Inverter Compressor ทนทาน ประหยัดพลังงาน มาพร้อม DoorCooling+™ และ Multi Air Flow ระบบกระจายแรงลมหลายทิศทาง ช่วยให้อาหารและเครื่องดื่มภายในได้รับความเย็นอย่างทั่วถึง ช่องน้ำแข็งแบบปรับเลื่อนได้ ช่วยเพิ่มความสะดวกสบายและเพิ่มพื้นที่ในการจัดเก็บ นอกจากนี้ยังมีระบบส่องแสงสว่างภายใน LED ใช้งานได้นานและให้แสงสว่างที่มากกว่าหลอดไฟทั่วไปถึง 2.5 เท่า

ตู้เย็น Side by Side รุ่น GC-X247CKAV

ตู้เย็น Side by Side สีดำ

ตู้เย็น LG Side by Side เพิ่มฟังก์ชัน Door-in-Door™ เพื่อความสะดวก

ตู้เย็น Side by Side รุ่น GC-X247CKAV ตู้เย็น 2 ประตูขนาดใหญ่ 21.7 คิว เป็นตู้เย็น InstaView Door-in-Door™ ระบบ Inverter Linear Compressor ที่เพิ่มนวัตกรรมกระจกบานประตู Door-in-Door™ เข้ามา เพียงเคาะสองครั้งสามารถมองเห็นอาหารและเครื่องดื่มด้านในได้ทันที ประหยัดเวลา ประหยัดพลังงาน และช่วยให้อาหารด้านในสดใหม่อยู่เสมอ นอกจากนี้ยังมีเทคโนโลยี FRESHBalancer™ ที่ช่วยรักษาความชุ่มชื้นของผักและผลไม้ในช่องแช่ และ Moist Balance Crisper™ แผ่นรักษาระดับความชุ่มชื้นแบบใหม่ ช่วยให้ผักผลไม้คงความสดใหม่ได้นานกว่าที่เคย มาพร้อม Hygience Fresh⁺™ แผ่นกรองอากาศของแอลจี ที่ทำหน้าที่ขจัดกลิ่นและแบคทีเรียในตู้เย็นได้อย่างมีประสิทธิภาพ นอกจากนี้ยังมีระบบกดน้ำและน้ำแข็งที่บานประตู ออกแบบใหม่ไม่ต้องต่อท่อน้ำ สะดวกสบาย ใช้งานง่ายกว่าเดิม ที่สำคัญยังสามาถควบคุมการใช้งานและวิเคราะห์ปัญหาเบื้องต้นได้ผ่านแอปพลิเคชัน LG ThinQ™ บนมือถือ

ตู้เย็น Multi Door รุ่น GC-X22FTQKL

ตู้เย็น Multi Door 4 ประตูสีดำ

ตู้เย็น 4 ประตู LG จัดเต็มพื้นที่ภายใน สะดวกสบายในการจัดเก็บอาหาร เครื่องดื่ม

ตู้เย็น 4 ประตู ประหยัดไฟ Multi Door รุ่น GC-X22FTQKLโดดเด่นด้วยดีไซน์ที่แสนลงตัว ความกว้างเพียง 835 มม. ที่เล็กกว่าตู้เย็น 4 ประตูทั่วไป แต่เพิ่มความจุด้านในแบบจัดเต็ม ช่วยให้คุณจัดสรรพื้นที่ภายในครัวให้ดียิ่งขึ้น พร้อมกระจายความเย็นได้รวดเร็วและทั่วถึงกว่าด้วย DoorCooling⁺™ จุดปล่อยลมบริเวณบานประตู ช่วยรักษาอุณหภูมิและความสดใหม่ให้อาหาร ทั้งยังมีระบบทำน้ำแข็ง Slim SpacePlus™ ช่องทำน้ำแข็งแบบใหม่ตรงบานประตู ช่วยเพิ่มพื้นที่ใช้สอยภายในช่องแช่แข็ง และคงความสดใหม่ให้อาหารด้วยเทคโนโลยี NatureFRESH™ ผลไม้ชุ่มฉ่ำ ผักสดน่ารับประทาน และคงรสชาติอาหารไว้ได้เป็นอย่างดี และ Hygiene FRESH+™ ระบบกำจัดกลิ่น แบคทีเรียในตู้เย็น สั่งงานได้ง่าย ๆ ผ่านแอปพลิเคชัน LG ThinQ™

ตู้เย็น Side by Side รุ่น GC-M247UGBV

ตู้เย็น Side by Side สีดำ

ตู้เย็น Side by Side มีฟังก์ชัน Smart Diagnosis™ แจ้งเตือนสัญญาณเมื่อตู้เย็นมีปัญหา

ตู้เย็น Side by Side รุ่น GC-M247UGBVดีไซน์ตู้เย็นแบบ Door-in-Door® บานประตูกระจกภายนอก ช่วยให้คุณหยิบอาหารได้ง่าย ลดการสูญเสียลมเย็น มีเทคโนโลยี Hygiene FRESH+TM แผ่นกรองอากาศที่ทำหน้าที่ขจัดแบคทีเรียในตู้เย็นได้ 99.9% และช่วยลดกลิ่นอับ มั่นใจได้ว่าอาหารที่คุณจัดเก็บต้องอยู่ในสภาพแวดล้อมที่สะอาดและคงความสดใหม่ได้นานกว่า พร้อมเพิ่มความประหยัดด้วยคอมเพรสเซอร์แนวนอนระบบอินเวอร์เตอร์ ช่วยให้อาหารสดใหม่ โดยไม่ต้องใช้พลังงานในการทำความเย็นมากขึ้น ประหยัดไฟ พร้อมการรับประกันนานถึง 10 ปี นอกจากนี้ยังมี Smart Diagnosis™ จุดส่งเสียงสัญญาณเฉพาะ เพียงคุณโทรไปที่ศูนย์บริการของแอลจี วางมือถือไว้ใกล้ Smart Diagnosis™ เพียงเท่านี้ก็ช่วยให้เจ้าหน้าที่ทราบปัญหาที่เกิดขึ้นและแจ้งวิธีแก้ไขเบื้องต้นให้คุณได้แล้ว
นอกจากตู้เย็นสีดำ LG ที่ดีไซน์สวยแล้ว LG ยังมีตู้เย็นอีกหลายดีไซน์ หลายขนาดให้คุณเลือกเป็นเจ้าของ และช่วยตอบโจทย์ได้ทุกความต้องการ หากสนใจสามารถสอบถามรายละเอียดเพิ่มเติมได้ที่ศูนย์ลูกค้าสัมพันธ์ 02-057-5757 ทุกวันเวลา 08:00 – 18:00 น.

